The Sisters Who Are Taking Over Social Media! - ITP Live (2025)

Established digital influencers and YouTube content-creators, the girls have recently signed with ITP live and today we’re going to get to know them a little better.

Raghad being the oldest sibling has 4 sisters who also maintain their active social media presence. Twins Rawan and Rayan are also popular digital stars on multiple social media platforms and so is 9-year-old Meera who frequently creates content with her sisters. Ayla is their youngest sibling whose only job as a “creator” is making people go “Aww!”

With over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and 1.4 million followers on YouTube, Raghad is easily an established creator! Not only does the 17-year old create content for her audience, but she also pursues Dentistry at Ajman University. Her content ranges from different challenges to vlogs to styling and much more.

Travel YouTuber and explorer, Joe Hattab is a content-creator Raghad loves to watch! Having a passion for traveling herself, Raghad recalls her most memorable holiday in Turkey. She said ,” The most beautiful holiday was when my family and I went to Turkey. It was our first time there and we fell in love with the scenery and waking up to a delicious Turkish breakfast. I will not forget this holiday because we did so many strange things, including my first ride to the cable car in Sapanca and Bursa.”

Being a TikToker herself, Raghad finds pleasure in the comedy side of TikTok that includes Drama skits. One of her own YouTube videos Raghad finds entertaining, both for her and her audience is one where she tried the “Weirdest TikTok Cooking”.

Raghad’s favorite part of being an influencer isn’t the free goodies or fame, rather it is the love she receives from her followers. Their occasional fan edits and constant support is what truly motivates her to do what she does. Sense of Humor, Honesty, and Sportsmanship are the three qualities Raghad looks for in a friend!

Meera, commonly known as ‘Meera Stars’ truly is a bundle of joy! When she’s not spending her time creating fun videos with her sisters, she’s either playing games on her iPad, spending time with her little sister, or going on a ride with her family.

A typical day for Meera, especially with the ongoing pandemic at hand, looks like this: “1.Attend online classes. 2. Play on her mobile or with her sisters. 3. Shoot YouTube videos.”

The young creator with over 4.73 million subscribers on YouTube is quite the family person! If Meera could hop on a plane to go anywhere in the world, she would love to visit her house back in Jordan and meet her relatives and family.

Meera may just be 9 years old but she’s a prankster at heart. Her current targets are her twin sisters Rawan and Rayan. They better watch out!

Rapidly growing on multiple social media platforms with 8.56 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and a combined following of over 2 million followers on TikTok, Rawan and Rayan are the 13-year-old twins are taking over the digital world one day at a time! When they aren’t making TikToks or brainstorming YouTube video ideas, the sisters are either studying, playing games, or spending time with their family.

Being a twin definitely has its perks. Born as twins, Rawan and Rayan can always rely on each other since they are a forever team. It naturally comes to always offer help and look out for each other at school. But the best part about being a twin is having a partner to play pranks with!

“We love pranks! We always plan stuff together and do them. We pranked our mother many times, changing our hair colors, burning things, etc.”, expressed the twins on the topic of pranks.

The duo also creates content for other gamer enthusiasts on their gaming channel, Rawan and Rayan Gaming.

The lockdown experience due to COVID-19 has played out differently for all of us. The twin YouTubers express how they greatly miss being with their best friends and the youthful experience of being at school. Being a part of E-Learning and filming entertaining videos, especially a relatable “Lockdown Routine” are a few signature activities that took up most of Rawan’s and Rayan’s time during the lockdown.

Raghad, their, older sister and popular content creator, plays a significant role in Rawan’s and Rayan’s lives. “She is definitely our role model. Her popularity on social media has an effect on us and we value her experience and learn from it. Mom and dad are our other role models.”, they expressed.

Surrounded by other popular creators on YouTube and TikTok, Rawan and Rayan talk about their dream collaboration! Both the twin influencers look up to Billie Eilish as well as MaherCo Gaming and dream of collaborating with TikTok Stars including Charli D’Amelio and Noah Beck.

The talented bunch of sisters continue to reach greater heights and with their combined social media followers of over 33 million, they continue to prosper.