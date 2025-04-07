The three major improvements that could see more bus services in Wales (2025)

Bus passengers could see big improvements to journey times and fares if the proposal to transform Wales’ bus system is approved by the Senedd. The Bus Services (Wales) Bill seeks to establish a single network, timetable and ticketing system to be installed across the country, overseen by Transport for Wales.

Since the 1980s in Wales, bus companies have been able to run services wherever they want as long as they are registered and follow safety standards. However the Welsh Government wants to bring in plans to take over the bus network and create a system more similar to London's.

In London, bus operators are able to bid for set routes laid out by Transport for London. Private operators are not allowed to start up their own routes in competition as they are in Wales.

The new franchised model would be rolled out region by region over the next five years, starting in South West Wales in 2027, followed by North Wales in 2028, South East Wales in 2029, and Mid Wales in 2030. Both Cardiff Bus and Newport Bus are expected to continue operating.

Currently, around 190,000 journeys are made by bus every day in Wales, accounting for three quarters of public transport journeys. There has been a decrease in the number of bus journeys people have been taking in recent years, and the bill is designed to address the ongoing issues with “inefficient” and “ineffective” public transport.

The number of bus routes, vehicles and passengers have seen a decline, despite essential services already being subsidised by taxpayers.

The big problems facing bus travel in Wales include poor reliability, lack of integration with other modes of transport and unaccepted tickets across multiple operators.

“While many bus services work well, and some areas are well-served, it is not the case everywhere and for everyone,” said Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales.

The Welsh Government says that the bill will bring better information on bus services with easy-to-navigate timetables to allow for easier transitions between bus and rail networks. It also proposes that ticket revenue will be reinvested across Wales in both rural and urban areas.

In response to the publication, the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which represents the bus and coach industry in Wales, has pledged to work closely with the Welsh Government to deliver frequent, reliable and affordable services nationwide.

While the Bill aims to replicate London’s and Manchester’s fully integrated and publicly managed transport services, the CPT has proposed an alternative model which would rely more on private operators and lower government funding, which could mean set fares, special tickets or even reduced costs.

Councils also support the Bus Bill but warn that the changes will not be immediate. “It will take time for this to roll out across Wales and it will need to be adequately resourced if it is going to deliver the results that we all want to see,” said Councillor Andrew Morgan, Leader for Wales Local Government Association.

See Also The most likely 37-man Lions squad that will now be picked

“Many people and communities rely on bus services, whilst some have very poor or no service at all at present. We need to aim to protect existing services whilst also improving access in other areas,” he added.

The Welsh Conservative Party has criticised the Welsh Labour Government’s delays and stress the need for definitive action.

“The Welsh Government must ensure that support is focused on the most hard-to-reach areas, ensuring communities receive the assistance they truly need, an issue that successive Ministers have failed to grasp so far,” said MS Peter Fox, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure.

If agreed, the bill is expected to pass in early 2026.