The Time-Honored Tea: Experiencing the Evolution and Continuation of a Thousand-Year-Old Tea Culture – ChinaTeaGuru: Exploring Chinese Tea Culture and Kung Fu Tea – Tea Art, Tea Ceremony, Tea Knowledge (2025)

I. Introduction

Tea, this ancient and wondrous beverage, carries the wisdom and emotions of the Chinese nation through thousands of years. From eating tea and brewing tea in ancient times to drinking tea in modern days, the methods of consuming tea have evolved constantly, yet its unique charm remains unchanged. Let's embark on this journey through time to explore the rich connotations and profound significance of Tea culture.

II. Eating Tea in Ancient Times

In ancient China, eating tea was a widely popular practice closely tied to the cooking methods of the time. As early as the Tang Dynasty, tea was made into a porridge-like form. People would first roast tea cakes over fire, then grind them into powder using a tea mill, and finally boil the powder in water. The term ‘eating tea' refers to the process of boiling tea with ingredients such as scallions, ginger, dates, tangerine peel, cornelian cherry, mint, and others to make a porridge that was consumed. Lu Yu recorded this method in detail in his book, “The Classic of Tea.” This unique tea porridge must have been filled with diverse flavors, which is why it was called ‘eating tea.' This method not only reflects the ancients' unique understanding of tea but also demonstrates their love and pursuit of life.

III. Brewing Tea in the Song Dynasty

If tea brewing in the Tang Dynasty emphasized technique, then brewing tea in the Song Dynasty placed greater emphasis on artistic conception. During the Song Dynasty, brewing tea became a new trend and was often used in tea competitions. It could be done by multiple people or alone. There was a standardized procedure for brewing tea. Unlike the Tang method, the tea powder was not added to boiling water; instead, an appropriate amount of tea powder was placed in a cup, and boiled water was poured in using a special utensil. The mixture was stirred into a paste and more water added while quickly whisking with a tea whisk to fully blend the tea and water, creating a large amount of white foam in the cup. The quality of the tea was judged by the speed at which the foam appeared and how quickly the water patterns formed. The best teas had white foam that remained without dispersing. The Song Dynasty paid great attention to the degree of boiling water, referred to as “waiting for the water.” The water was boiled in a round-bottomed kettle with a long narrow neck, making it difficult to judge the boiling point visually, so the sound of boiling water was relied upon. Japanese matcha learned from the Tang Dynasty's method of grinding tea into a powder, and true matcha originated in China during the Tang Dynasty, with Japan preserving this ancient method.

IV. Infusing Tea in the Ming and Qing Dynasties

During the Ming and Qing Dynasties, people began to infuse tea. This method involved pouring boiling water directly over loose tea leaves, gradually replacing the practice of boiling tea cakes from the Tang Dynasty and the powdered tea brewing method from the Song Dynasty. The infusion method focused on temperature control, requiring the water to be boiled rapidly over a strong fire, and hardwood charcoal should be used, avoiding any smoky residue. The choice of teaware was also important, with porcelain or purple clay being preferred. Small Teapots were favored, and tender Green Tea was generally infused three times. The table where the teaware was placed must be clean and free of odor. This method allowed people to taste the original flavor of the tea leaves more directly.

V. Drinking Tea in Modern Times

In modern times, drinking tea is mainly about enjoying the original taste of the tea itself. Compared to ancient times, modern ways of drinking tea are simpler and more direct. However, despite these differences, tea remains one of the most important and representative beverages in China. It is not just a drink but also a cultural inheritance. In modern life, tea continues to play a significant role, whether in social settings or personal leisure time, a fragrant cup of tea can bring peace and joy.

VI. Cultural Connotations of Tea

Tea is not just a beverage but a symbol of culture. In China, tea is closely integrated with poetry, painting, calligraphy, and other art forms, becoming an important medium for literati to express emotions and ideas. Tea also embodies profound philosophical concepts, such as harmony, tranquility, and nature. In social etiquette, tea holds a significant place, and serving tea to guests is a traditional virtue of the Chinese nation. Additionally, tea is often present in religious rituals, such as the concept of “one taste” in Zen tea in Buddhism. Furthermore, tea is closely linked to health and wellness, offering benefits like invigoration, fat reduction, weight loss, and antioxidant properties.

VII. Development of the Tea Industry

With the increasing pursuit of healthy living and love for tea culture, the tea industry has grown steadily. From tea plantation cultivation to tea processing and sales, a complete industrial chain has been established. Many regions have developed tourism based on the tea industry, such as tea garden sightseeing and tea culture experiences, further driving local economic development. At the same time, the variety of teas continues to expand and innovate, meeting the needs of different consumers.

VIII. Preservation and Promotion of Tea Culture

In the face of rapid social development and the challenges of cultural diversity, the preservation and promotion of tea culture are particularly important. We should utilize various means, such as organizing tea culture activities, conducting tea culture education, and promoting tea culture tourism, to introduce and foster a love for tea culture among more people. At the same time, we should actively promote innovation and development in tea culture, integrating it with modern life to revitalize it with new vitality.

IX. Conclusion

Tea, this ancient and wondrous beverage, has witnessed the historical changes and cultural inheritance of the Chinese nation. From eating tea and brewing tea in ancient times to drinking tea in modern days, the methods of consuming tea have evolved constantly, yet the allure of tea remains constant. Let us cherish this precious cultural heritage and work together to promote the continuation and development of tea culture, ensuring that the fragrance of tea forever permeates our lives.