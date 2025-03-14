The Top 15 Best Hair Products | Cult Beauty (2025)

Crafting your ideal hair care routine that brings out the best out of your locks is like finding your soul mate... kissing a load of frogs (read: trying a lot of shampoos, conditioners, tools and more) before prince charming waltzes in to save the day (read: you’ve found the ideal solutions for your tress type.)

With strand saviours of every variety available , finding the best hair products can sometimes feel overwhelming, which is why here at Cult Beauty, we’ve collated 15 of the best hair products to get your locks looking stronger, longer and more luscious.

Ready for a hair care revolution?

Top 15 Best Hair Products

OUAI Detox Shampoo

Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray



Larry King Haircare My Nanna's Mousse

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer

ghd Gold Hair Straightener

dpHUE Gloss

Ceremonia Brush de Pelo

Manifesto Beauty Gummies

OUAI Detox Shampoo

OUAI Detox Shampoo 300ml 4.73 stars out of a maximum of 5 294 31.60€ 300ml

Revive and revitalise your lacklustre locks with OUAI’s Detox Shampoo. Formulated to cut through product buildup and neutralise shine compromised by hard water, this once-a-week treatment is powered by apple cider vinegar and keratin to support, strengthen and soften your strands. Plus, infused with OUAI’s signature Melrose Place fragrance, it’s the ideal floral finish for your hair wash routine.

Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle

Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle (Worth €65.00) 4.65 stars out of a maximum of 5 17 63.28€

We can’t have a rundown of the best hair products without mentioning the cult classic OLAPLEX Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle. Powered by patented bond building technology, this dynamic duo works to strengthen weakened tresses, prevent breakage and repair split ends. Starting with the colour safe No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and finishing with the No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, this pairing is the highly concentrated solution for damaged and dry lengths.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask (Various Sizes) 4.41 stars out of a maximum of 5 582 33.90€ 50ml 15ml

Want to restore your hair’s elasticity and bounce? Introduce your locks to K18’s Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask. Infused with the brand’s unique and patented K18Peptide, this potent potion works on a molecular level to repair even the most damaged hair shafts. Concentrated and boasting salon-worthy results in just four minutes, it’s no wonder it’s made it onto our best hair products line up.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox

Happy scalp, happy strands, right? Getting to the root of all your hair dilemmas, Act+Acre’s Cold Processed Scalp Detox treatment is the oil-rich remedy that rebalances your scalp. Lightweight and formulated with a blend of basil, marina oils and baobab, this bestselling plant-powered potion regulates sebum, prevents excess oil and lessens the look of dryness and split ends.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml 4.49 stars out of a maximum of 5 509 30.51€ 200ml

Master the sleek, smooth finish you’ve been lusting after with Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Working like a humidifying veil over your strands, this innovative formula works to protect colour treated hair by sealing each strand with a shield. Weightless, hydrating and powered by a nourishing blend of calendula extract, this stylist approved spritzer keeps hair glossy and silky come rain or shine.

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil

4.67 stars out of a maximum of 5 131 34.80€ 55ml

Inspired by the founder’s grandmother’s tradition of therapeutic hair oiling, is the strand-strengthening solution that reawakens sleepy hair follicles. Encouraging healthy tresses from root to tip, this treatment is infused with ashwagandha, dashmool and an aromatherapeutic blend of champaca flowers to stimulate scalp circulation while simultaneously softening your lengths .

Larry King Haircare My Nanna's Mousse

Larry King Haircare My Nanna's Mousse 150ml 3.75 stars out of a maximum of 5 12 25.00€

Boost big, bouncy volume easily and effortlessly with Larry King Haircare’s My Nanna’s Mouse. A reinvention of the traditional mouse, this lightweight formula is all the hair prep you need to create a bouncy blow out. Plumping, thickening and helping your mane appear fuller, this innovative solution has a soft hold on strands that doesn’t feel sticky or stiff. Ideal whatever your hair type, it’s the only product you’ll need for thicker-looking locks.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo 198ml 4.55 stars out of a maximum of 5 75 30.50€ 198ml See Also We Have Curly Hair—Here Are the 17 Holy-Grail Products We Swear By for Styling

Enjoy just-stepped-out-of-a-shower freshness (even if you haven’t washed your hair) with Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo. Supercharged with fast-absorbing powders that instantly soak up and eliminate sweat and oil, this odour-neutralising spray balances your scalp’s sebum production while adding softness, shine and easy mane management with every spritz.

Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist

Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist 250ml 4.09 stars out of a maximum of 5 11 31.00€

Add long-lasting hold whatever your style with Hair by Sam McKnight’s Modern Hairspray Multi-Tasker Styling Mist. Versatile and easily brushed out, this unique fine mist hair spray can be used before styling, on the roots for volume, at the mid-lengths for texture or misted all over as the final step to keep your ‘do in place. With a high-shine finish and a captivating, botanical-inspired scent, this must have guarantees your locks will be locked in place and smell sublime too.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask 236ml 4.41 stars out of a maximum of 5 115 40.00€ 236ml

Bring some much need TLC to stressed out strands with Briogeo’s Don’t Depair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask. Formulated with the brand’s patented NOVA Complex (which contains a plethora of transformative ingredients including B-vitamins, rosehip oil, algae and biotin), this deeply nourishing treatment instantly restores much needed moisture and vibrancy to dry, brittle and over processed lenghts.

Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer

Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer 5 stars out of a maximum of 5 1 145.77€

Equipped with a 1875-watt moto, Drybar’s Buttercup Blow-Dryer is the hairstylist approved hot tool that dries and styles your strands in 20% less time. Ultra-lightweight and boasting innovative ionic technology, this fast-action tool seals down your hair cuticles to create the illusion of silky smooth strands... whatever your hair type. What’s more, with a cord over two meters and two concentrated nozzles, it makes it easy to master the ultimate blow dry from the comfort of your own home.

ghd Gold Hair Straightener

ghd Gold Hair Straightener - Black 5 stars out of a maximum of 5 2 190.90€

A signature styler, ghd's Gold Hair Straightener is the beloved tress tool powered by dual action, floating ceramic plates that maintain the optimal temperature of 185ºC. Gliding along your hair shaft without snagging or pulling, you can create everything from beach waves and curls to silky, smooth finishes quickly and effortlessly. Oh, and did we also mention it heats up in only 25 seconds and automatically turns off after 30minutes? So there’s no need to doubt if you’ve turned them off once you’re out the front door...

dpHUE Gloss

dpHUE Gloss 6.5 fl. oz. 4.08 stars out of a maximum of 5 25 36.80€

Condition and enhance the colour of your locks with dpHUE’s Gloss. Doubling up as a nourishing hair treatment and a colour booster, this in-shower hybrid brings vibrancy and tone back to your tresses. PLus, free from ammonia and peroxide, it’s a semi-permanent hair colour that's packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients to leave your mane soft, shiny and illuminated – without causing further damage.

Ceremonia Brush de Pelo

Ceremonia Brush de Pelo 5 stars out of a maximum of 5 2 32.77€

Detangle tresses without the dreaded pull thanks to Ceremonia’s Brush de Pelo. Created with bamboo pin bristles, this large paddle brush carefully tackles tangles with ease while simultaneously massaging the scalp, removing impurities and distributing your hair’s natural oils. Enhanced with a broader head, it’s ideal for larger sections meaning less time undoing your bed head.

Manifesto Beauty Gummies

Manifesto Beauty Gummies - 60 Gummies Refill 4.88 stars out of a maximum of 5 16 36.16€ 60 Gummies Refill

A list of the best hair products that doesn’t contain a supplement would be incomplete. So, cue: Manifesto’s Beauty Gummies. Formulated by nutritionists, these pink chewies fuse biotin, inulin and acai berry with vitamin C, E, collagen, zinc, omegas and folic acid tto promote healthier strands, stronger nails and a more radiant looking complexion.

BEST HAIR PRODUCTS FAQs

What is the #1 premium hair care brand?

When considering premium hair care brands, the one that comes up on the majority of lists is OLAPLEX. This is because it’s formulated with a patented bond building technology that is widely regarded as the top choice for those with damaged hair and split ends.

What is the number one hair loss product?

Although there is no miracle cure for hair loss, there are a few products that can help with hair thinning. Dr. Barbara Strum’s Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum is a dedicated solution that is infused with a botanical active ingredient to maintain healthy hair follicles. VIRTUE’s Flourish Density Booster is another hair growth specific product that is powered by keratin and helps enrich the scalp for better hair growth.

What is the most widely purchased hair care product?

When looking at lists of the most purchased hair care products, the number one shampoo is OUAI’s Detox Shampoo while ghd’s Rise Hot Brush is one of the most purchased hot tools. For hair styling products, the most widely purchased is Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Styling Treatment.

And there you have it, a Cult Beauty-approved list of the best hair products for luscious locks. Have you tried any of our top 15 or will you be adding them straight to your basket?