The Top 20 Probiotic Foods To Help Your Gut (2025)

What Are Probiotics and How Do They Help Your Gut?

If you want to improve your health and well-being, one of the best things you can do is to eat more probiotic foods and drinks. Probiotic foods and drinks contain live, beneficial microorganisms, including bacteria and yeast, that can help balance your gut flora and support your digestive system.

Below you’ll find the top 20 probiotic foods that you can easily incorporate into your diet.

Did you know probiotics can also boost your immune system, improve your mood, and may decrease to a lower risk of certain diseases? (1)

But how do probiotics work? What are the benefits of probiotics for your brain and body? And what are the best probiotic foods and drinks to try? Keep reading to find out!

Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes.These microbesmake up your microbiome and play a vital role in your health. They help digest your food, produce vitamins and hormones, regulate your metabolism, and protect you from harmful pathogens (2).

But sometimes your gut flora can get thrown out of balance. Things like stress, antibiotics, poor diet, illness, exposure to environmental toxins, aging and even travel can all distress your microbiome (3).

And if your gut flora is out of balance that spells bad news for your health. It can lead to a several health problems like digestive issues, inflammation, allergies, infections, and chronic diseases (4). That’s where probiotics come in.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that can restore and maintain a healthy balance of your gut flora.

They do this by:

Competing with harmful microbes for space and resources in your gut ( 5 ).

Producing substances that inhibit or kill harmful microbes ( 6 ).

Enhancing the function and integrity of your intestinal lining ( 7 ).

Modulating your immune system and reducing inflammation ( 8 ).

Communicating with your brain to influence your mood and behavior ( 9 ).

By doing these things, probiotics can improve your digestion, absorption, and elimination of food.

They can also improve gut health by preventing conditions such as diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and more (10).

How Probiotics Can Boost Your Mood, Immunity, and More

But probiotics are not only good for your gut. They can also benefit your brain and body in many ways. Here are some of the benefits of probiotics that have been supported by scientific research:

Mental health: Research shows that probiotics can positively affect your mood, cognition, memory, and learning (13, 14, ) . Research shows that probiotics can positively affect your mood, cognition, memory, and learning ( 11 ). And promising scientific evidence supports they may improve depression, anxiety, autism, ADHD, and other neurological disorders ( 12 15 ). This is because your gut and brain are connected by the “gut-brain axis.” This is a complex network of nerves, hormones, and chemicals that allows them to communicate and influence each other . Probiotics can modulate this communication and affect your brain function and behavior ( 16

Immune system: Probiotics also play an important role in strengthening your immune system. And they may help you fight off infections and diseases, reduce the severity and duration of common colds, flu, and respiratory infections ( Probiotics also play an important role in strengthening your immune system. And they may help you fight off infections and diseases, reduce the severity and duration of common colds, flu, and respiratory infections ( 17 ). Some promising research shows that probiotics may also be helpful in preventing or reducing symptoms allergies, asthma, eczema, and other immune-related disorders ( 18 19 ). This is because probiotics can regulate your immune system and reduce inflammation – a root cause of many diseases ( 20 ).

Weight management: Several studies suggest that probiotics can help you lose weight, maintain a healthy weight, or prevent obesity ( Several studies suggest that probiotics can help you lose weight, maintain a healthy weight, or prevent obesity ( 21 22 ). They can do this by influencing your appetite, metabolism, and energy expenditure ( 23 24 ). Probiotics may also affect your hormones and genes that are involved in fat storage and burning and may be beneficial in treating metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and fatty liver disease, which are associated with obesity and insulin resistance ( 25 26 ).

Heart health: Probiotics can potentially improve your heart health and lower your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Research shows they evidence they do this by lowering your blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides ( Probiotics can potentially improve your heart health and lower your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Research shows they evidence they do this by lowering your blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides ( 27 ). Some probiotic strains may also prevent atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of plaque in your arteries that can lead to heart attacks and strokes ( 28 ).

Skin health: Probiotics may also help to improve your the health of your skin and appearance. They can do this by enhancing your skin barrier function, hydration, and elasticity (31, Probiotics may also help to improve your the health of your skin and appearance. They can do this by enhancing your skin barrier function, hydration, and elasticity ( 29 ). This is because probiotics can affect your skin microbiome, which is the collection of microbes that live on your skin and influence its health and function. Ongoing research is discovering that probiotics can also be effective for acne, rosacea, dermatitis, psoriasis, and other skin conditions ( 30 32 ).

As you can see, probiotics can benefit your health in many ways. But how can you get more probiotics in your diet?

The answer is by eating probiotic foods and drinks.

20 Probiotic Foods and Drinks You Should Try Today

Probiotic foods and drinks contain live and active cultures of beneficial bacteria or yeast. And it’s important to eat them regularly to help diversify and replenish the good bacteria in your microbiome regularly.

Why? Studies show a flourishing microbiome is associated with better health (33).

Probiotic rich foods are usually made by fermenting milk, grains, fruits, vegetables, or other foods with specific strains of microbes. Fermentation is a natural process that helps preserve food and enhance its flavor, while adding some healthy probiotics to it . Fermentation also increases the nutritional content of foods adding extra vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and disease fighting antioxidants (34).

Luckily, there are a variety of probiotic foods and drinks that you can choose from. Some of them are more common and widely available, while others are more exotic and rare.

Here are 20 of the best probiotic foods and drinks that you can try, ordered by their popularity and health benefits.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the most popular and widely consumed probiotic foods in the world. It is a fermented milk product that is made by adding specific strains of bacteria, usually lactobacilli and streptococci, to milk.

Yogurt has a thick, creamy, and slightly sour taste. It is rich in protein, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B12. It also contains a good amount of probiotics, especially if it is labeled as “live and active cultures”. Yogurt can improve your digestion, immunity, bone health, and weight management. It can also prevent or treat lactose intolerance, vaginal infections, and diarrhea.

You can eat yogurt plain or flavored, or use it in salads, dips, dressings, or desserts. You can also drink yogurt drinks, which are thinner and more liquid than yogurt. You can also make your own yogurt at home by heating milk, adding a starter culture, and letting it ferment in a warm place.

💡 RECIPE: Greek Yogurt Lemon Cream Pie

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that originated in the Caucasus region. It is made by adding kefir grains, which are clusters of bacteria and yeast, to cow’s milk, goat’s milk, or plant-based milk.

Kefir has a tangy, sour, and slightly carbonated taste. It is similar to yogurt, but thinner and more drinkable. It is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, and riboflavin (vitamin B2).

It also contains a diverse and high amount of probiotic strains, including lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, streptococci, and yeasts. Kefir can improve your digestion, immunity, bone health, and mental health. Since it also contains strains of yeast that can metabolize lactose, its’s also 99% lactose free making it safe for most people who are lactose intolerant (35).

You can drink kefir plain or flavored, or use it in smoothies, soups, sauces, or baked goods. You can also make your own kefir at home by buying kefir grains online or from a health food store and following the instructions.

3. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a fermented cabbage dish that originated in Germany. It is made by shredding and salting cabbage, and letting it ferment in a jar or a crock. Sauerkraut has a crunchy, sour, and salty taste.

It’s rich in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K2, and iron and contains a high amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli (36). Sauerkraut can improve your digestion, immunity, and metabolism and help prevent scurvy, anemia, and digestive ulcers (37).

You can eat sauerkraut plain or flavored, or use it as a topping, or sidedish, in soups, on sandwiches, in casseroles or other recipes. You can also make your own sauerkraut at easily at home.

4. Kimchi

Dating back 4,000 years, Kimchi is a spicy fermented vegetable dish that originated in Korea (38). It is made by salting and seasoning cabbage, radish, cucumber, or other vegetables with garlic, ginger, chili, and other spices, and letting them ferment in a jar or a pot.

Kimchi is delicious and has a crunchy, sour, and spicy taste. It’s rich in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and iron and contains a high amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli (39). Kimchi can improve your digestion, immunity, and metabolism (40). It can also prevent or treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cancer.

You can eat kimchias a condiment, use it as a side dish or stirred into noodle dishes, soups, stews, or fried rice.

5. Miso

Miso is a fermented soybean paste that originated in Japan. It is made by mixing soybeans, rice, barley, or other grains with salt and a fungus called koji, and letting it ferment in a wooden barrel or a plastic container. Miso has a delicious salty, savory, and umami taste. And it’s often used as a seasoning, a soup base, or a condiment.

Miso is rich in protein, iron, copper, and manganese and contains a high amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli and bifidobacteria (41). Research has shown miso has a variety of health benefits including supporting healthy blood pressure and cholesterol. It also has anti-inflammatory, antimibcrobial, anticancer properties and can promote healthy digestion, immunity, and metabolism (42, 43).

You can use miso in soups, sauces, salad dressings, or marinades.

6. Tempeh

Tempeh is a fermented soybean cake that originated in Indonesia. It is made by cooking and dehulling soybeans, inoculating them with a friendly fungus called Rhizopus, and forming them into a firm and dense cake.

Tempeh has a nutty, earthy, and slightly bitter taste. It is often used as a meat substitute and protein source in vegetarian and vegan dishes.

It’s also rich in protein, iron, calcium, and magnesium and contains a moderate amount of probiotics, mainly Rhizopus. Since tempeh is usually served cooked, the probiotics in tempeh become something called “paraprobiotics.” Paraprobiotics are inactive microbes that still provide anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune mosdulating benefits (44).

Tempeh can help support digestion, immunity, and cholesterol levels and can also help prevent or treat anemia, osteoporosis, and diabetes (45,46).

You can eat tempeh plain or flavored, or use it in salads, sandwiches, burgers, or stir-fries. You can also make your own tempeh at home by using soybeans, vinegar, and tempeh starter.

7. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea drink that originated in China. It is made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, also known as SCOBY, to sweetened black or green tea, and letting it ferment in a jar or a bottle. Kombucha has a fizzy, sour, and slightly sweet taste. It is often flavored with fruits, herbs, and spices.

Kombucha is rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and organic acids. It also contains probiotics, mainly acetic acid bacteria and friendly yeasts. Lovers of kombucha enjoy it to help to improve digestion and gut healthy, boost immunity, and liver health and it may also reduce oxidative stress, inflammation, and infections (47, 48).

You can drink kombucha plain or flavored, or use it in cocktails, mocktails, or smoothies. You can get started making your own kombucha at home by buying a SCOBY online or from a health food store.

8. Pickles

Pickles are fermented cucumbers or other vegetables that are made by soaking them in a salt brine. Crunchy, sour, and salty taste. Eat them as a snack or a garnish, or use them in salads, sandwiches, or on a burger.

Pickles are rich in fiber, vitamin K, sodium and antioxidants. They also contain probiotics like lactobacilli and can help support healthy digestion, immunity, and balanced blood sugar levels (49).

You can eat pickles plain or flavored, or use them in various recipes. You can also make your own pickles at home by using cucumbers, salt, water, and spices. When shopping for them at the grocery store they should be in a refrigerated section.

9. Traditional Buttermilk

Traditional buttermilk is a fermented milk drink that is made by churning butter from cream and collecting the leftover liquid. Traditional buttermilk has a thin, creamy, and slightly sour taste and is often used in baked goods and batters.

Traditional buttermilk is rich in protein, vitamin B-12,riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus, and contains a good amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli. Traditional buttermilk can improve your digestion, immunity, and bone health (50).

You can drink traditional buttermilk plain or flavored, or use it in pancakes, biscuits, cakes, or soups. You can make your own traditional buttermilk at home by using cream, butter, and a starter culture.

10. Sourdough Bread

Sourdough bread is a type of bread that is made by fermenting dough with a mixture of flour and water, also known as a starter or a leaven. Sourdough bread has a chewy, crusty, and slightly sour taste. It is often used for making toast, sandwiches, or pizza.

Sourdough bread is rich in carbohydrates, fiber, and iron. It also contains probiotics if it is made with a natural starter and not commercial yeast.

During fermentation, the bacteria break down gluten (the protein in wheat flour). This makes it easier to digest and improving the bioavailability of other nutrients in the wheat. Sourdough isn’t 100% gluten-free, but it can be a better option for those who are gluten-intolerant (51).

While the live probiotics in sourdough bread become inactive during baking becoming paraprobiotics may still provide benefits including boosting the immune system and decreasing inflammation (52). Researchers are still uncovering all the ways parabiotics affect our health.

You can eat sourdough bread plain or flavored, or use it in various recipes. You can also make your own sourdough bread at home by using flour, water, and a starter.

11. Natto

Natto is a fermented soybean dish that originated in Japan 1300 years ago. But some researchers believe its orgins date back even further to China.

Natto is made by cooking and fermenting soybeans with a bacterium called Bacillus subtilis. And it has a sticky, slimy, and stringy texture, with a pungent, nutty, and cheesy taste. It is often eaten as a breakfast food, but can also be used in rice and noodle dishes or tucked into sushi rolls.

Considered a superfood with anti-aging benefits, natto is rich in protein, iron, vitamin K, potassium and calcium. It also contains an enzyme called nattokinase made of 275 amino acids that studies show has a beneficial effect on blood pressure, can help dissolve blood clots and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (53). It’s also rich in probiotics, mainly Bacillus subtilis.

Studies show, natto may help improve your digestion, and contains several anticancer, antimicrobial and antioxidant compounds that can improve immunity and and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer (54). Research is ongoing.

You can eat natto plain or flavored, or use it in various recipes. You can also make your own natto at home by using soybeans and natto starter.

12. Gouda Cheese

Gouda cheese is a type of cheese that originated in the Netherlands. It is made by curdling and pressing milk, and aging it for different periods of time. Gouda cheese has a smooth, creamy, and nutty taste. It is often used for making cheese boards, sandwiches, or fondue.

Gouda cheese is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin K and vitamin B12. It also contains some probiotics, mainly lactobacilli and propionibacteria, if it is aged and made from raw or unpasteurized milk.

With only trace amounts of lactose, gouda is also a good cheese if you’re lactose intoleratant. Nutrients in gouda may also help to improve digestion, immunity, and bone health. Some research suggests it may also prevent cavities (56).

Gouda cheese makes a delicious snack, addition to cheese boards and is great for melting on sandwiches. You can also make your own gouda cheese at home by using milk, rennet, and starter cultures.

13. Kvass

Kvass is a fermented beverage that originated in Eastern Europe made by fermenting sourdough dark rye bread, barley, wheat, or other grains with water, sugar, and yeast. Kvass has a malty, sour, and slightly carbonated taste. It is often flavored with fruits, herbs, and spices.

Kvass is rich in B vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, prebiotics and good probiotics that include lactic acid bacteria and yeasts (57). Research has suggets kvass can improve your digestion, immunity, and blood health and may reduce the risk of anemia, fatigue, and scurvy (58, 59).

You can drink kvass as a daily tonic on its own or add it to mocktails or cocktails. You can also make your own kvass at home by using bread, water, sugar, and yeast.

14. Apple Cider Vinegar

A folk remedy for centuries, Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is made by adding yeast and bacteria to apple juice, and letting it ferment in a jar or a bottle.

Apple cider vinegar has a tart, acidic, and fruity taste. It is often used in salad dressings, marinades, or used as a wellness tonic associated with numerous researched and annectdotal health benefits. A multipurpose natural ingredient, ACV can also be used in“green” DIY recipes to clean your home.

Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic acid, malic acid, and antioxidants and some probiotics, if it is raw, organic, and unfiltered. Apple cider vinegar is often used to help with digestion (research is inconclusive), and has been shown in some studies to improve immune response (60). It may also help balance blood sugar, high cholesterol, and be an effective tool for weight loss. (61, 62).

You can drink apple cider vinegar plain or diluted, or use it in various recipes. You can also make your own apple cider vinegar at home by using apple juice, sugar, and a starter culture.

15. Olives

Olives are the fruits of the olive tree that are native to the Mediterranean region. They are usually cured and fermented in brine, oil, or vinegar, to make them edible and tasty. Olives have a soft, chewy, and salty taste. They are often eaten as a snack or a garnish, or used in salads, pizzas, and are tasty in pasta dishes.

They’re health too! Olives are rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants (63). They also contain some probiotics, mainly lactobacilli, if they are cured and fermented in brine and not vinegar. Research shows olives have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial compounds that can help improve digestion, immunity, heart health and reduce the risk of certain cancers (64, 65, 66, 67, 68).

You can eat olives as a snack or appetizer, but they’re also versatile and easy to work into your favorite recipes. You can also make your own olives at home by using fresh olives, salt, water, and spices.

16. Traditional Soy Sauce

Traditional soy sauce is a fermented soybean sauce that originated in China. It is made by fermenting soybeans, wheat, salt, and water with a fungus called Aspergillus, and aging it for several months or years. Traditional soy sauce has a dark, salty, and savory taste.

Traditional soy sauce is rich in protein, amino acids, and antioxidants. It also contains some probiotics, mainly lactobacilli and yeasts, if it is naturally brewed and not chemically processed. Traditionally fermented soy sauce (not pasturized or made by hydrolysis) can improve your digestion and metabolism . Compounds in soy sauce may can also prevent or treat high insulin resistance and reduce allergies (70, 71).

Soy sauce is often usally used as a seasoning, a dipping sauce, in marinadesa or as a condiment. You can use traditional soy sauce in soups, sauces, stir-fries, or sushi. High in sodium, soy sauce should be consumed in moderation

17. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a fresh soft cheese made by curdling milk and draining the whey. With a chunky, yogurt-like texture it has a mild, milky, and slightly tangy taste. It is usually eaten as a snack or breakfast food, or used in salads, sandwiches, or casseroles.

Cottage cheese is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, and selenium. It also contains some probiotics, especially if it is labeled as “cultured” or “with live and active cultures”. Cultured cottage cheese can improve your digestion, immunity, and muscle health (72, 73). An since its high in fat and low in fiber it may also help prevent constipation.

You can eat cultured cottage cheese plain or flavored, or use it in various recipes. You can also make your own cultured cottage cheese at home by adding a starter culture to milk and letting it ferment in a warm place.

18. Raw Milk Cheese

Raw milk cheese is a type of cheese that is made from raw or unpasteurized milk. Raw milk cheese has a more complex, intense, and varied taste than pasteurized milk cheese. It is often used for making cheese boards, sandwiches, or fondue.

Raw milk cheese is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12. It also contains a high amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli and propionibacteria, as it is made from raw milk and aged for a long time. Raw milk cheese can improve your digestion, immunity, and bone health. It can also prevent or treat lactose intolerance and cavities (75).

You can eat raw milk cheese plain or flavored, or use it in various recipes. You can also make your own raw milk cheese at home by using raw milk, rennet, and starter cultures.

19. Fermented Salsa

Fermented salsa is a spicy fermented tomato sauce that originated in Mexico. It is made by blending tomatoes, onions, garlic, peppers, cilantro, and salt, and letting it ferment in a jar or a bowl. Fermented salsa has a chunky, sour, and spicy taste. It is often used as a dip, a topping, or a condiment.

Fermented salsa is rich in lycopene, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It also contains a moderate amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli. Fermented salsa can improve your digestion, immunity, and metabolism and has antimicrobial, anticancer, anti-obesity, and cell protecting properties (76).

You can eat fermented salsa plain or flavored, or use it in various recipes. You can also make your own fermented salsa at home by using fresh ingredients and following the instructions.

20. Brine-Cured Olives

Brine-cured olives are a type of olives that are cured and fermented in brine, which is a solution of water and salt. Brine-cured olives have a soft, chewy, and salty taste. They are often eaten as a snack or a garnish, or used in salads, pizzas, or pasta.

Brine-cured olives are rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants. They also contain a good amount of probiotics, mainly lactobacilli, as they are cured and fermented in brine. Brine-cured olives can improve your digestion, immunity, and heart health. They can also prevent or treat inflammation, arthritis, and cancer.

You can eat brine-cured olives plain or flavored, or use them in various recipes. You can also make your own brine-cured olives at home by using fresh olives, salt, water, and spices.

Practical Ways to Include Probiotic Foods and Drinks in Your Diet

Now that you know the best probiotic foods and drinks to try, you might be wondering how to incorporate them into your diet. Here are some tips and suggestions to help you do that:

Kickstart your morning with probiotics: You can start your day with a probiotic boost by having a glass of kefir, a bowl of yogurt, or a slice of sourdough bread for breakfast. You can also add some fruits, nuts, seeds, or granola to your probiotic foods for extra flavor and nutrition.

Try adding fermented foods to your recipes: You can experiment with fermented foods in your recipes by using them as ingredients, seasonings, or toppings. For example, you can use miso, natto, or soy sauce to add flavor and umami to your soups, sauces, or stir-fries. You can use kimchi, sauerkraut, or pickles to add crunch and tang to your salads, sandwiches, or burgers. You can use cheese, labneh, or cottage cheese to add creaminess and richness to your pizzas, pastas, or casseroles. You can use kombucha, kvass, or tepache to add fizz and freshness to your cocktails, mocktails, or smoothies. The possibilities are endless!

Enjoy prebiotics and probiotics together: You can pair probiotics with prebiotics to enhance their effects and benefits. Prebiotics are types of fiber that feed the probiotics and help them grow and thrive in your gut. Some of the best sources of prebiotics are fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. For example, you can pair yogurt with bananas, oats, or almonds. You can pair kefir with berries, flaxseeds, or walnuts. You can pair sauerkraut with potatoes, carrots, or peas. You can pair cheese with apples, pears, or whole wheat bread. You can pair miso with rice, broccoli, or beans. By combining probiotics and prebiotics, you can create a symbiotic relationship that can boost your gut health and overall well-being. To get started, see our list of the top prebiotic foods !

Try probiotic supplements: You can consider probiotic supplements if you want to get more probiotics in your diet, or if you have a specific health condition that requires a higher dose or a specific strain of probiotics. Probiotic supplements are capsules, tablets, powders, or liquids that contain concentrated and standardized amounts of probiotics. They are usually sold in health food stores, pharmacies, or online. Probiotic supplements can improve your digestion, immunity, and other aspects of your health. They can also prevent or treat various diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and more. However, before you take any probiotic supplements , you should consult your doctor, as they may have side effects or interactions with other medications or supplements that you are taking.

Enjoy probiotic foods and drinks in moderation:You can enjoy probiotic foods and drinks in moderation, as they are generally safe and beneficial for most people. However, you should not overdo it with probiotic foods and drinks, as they may have some drawbacks or risks if you consume too much of them. For example, some probiotic foods and drinks may contain high amounts of salt, sugar, calories, or additives, which may not be good for your health. Some probiotic foods and drinks may also cause bloating, gas, diarrhea, or allergic reactions in some people, especially if they are new to them or have a sensitive gut. Therefore, you should start with small amounts of probiotic foods and drinks, and gradually increase your intake as your body adjusts to them. You should also listen to your body and stop eating or drinking probiotic foods and drinks if you experience any discomfort or adverse effects.

That’s it for the tips and suggestions on how to incorporate probiotic foods and drinks into your diet. I hope you found them helpful and informative. Now you know the best probiotic foods and drinks to try, and how to enjoy them in a healthy and balanced way. Probiotic foods and drinks can fuel your healthy, happy gut, and improve your overall well-being. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and try some probiotic foods and drinks today, and see the difference they can make for your health! 😊