The Top 7 Best Curly Hair Products For Men - DapperClan (2025)

Curly hair has a delightful unpredictability that makes it difficult to style. What with the frizz, dryness, and unruliness that curly hair presents? However, with the right hair care using the best curly hair products for men, you can kiss these challenges goodbye and tame your curly mane into luscious locks that reflect your personality and style.
For great-looking, healthy curls, you need to incorporate curly hair products into your daily routine. These are products such as sulfate-free shampoos, deep conditioners, leave-in conditioners, moisturizers, hair wax, pomades, and masks that help to keep your curls healthy and manageable. I found a few reliable curly hair styling products that you can use on your naturally curly hair to get healthy, confident curls every day.
If you want a shampoo that gently and thoroughly cleans your curly hair, consider theSheaMoisture Shampoo for Curl and Shine. Follow the shampoo up withMorrocanoil Argan Hair Conditionerfor an abundant delivery of natural Argan oil to replace any natural oils lost during cleansing. To lock in the moisture without weighing the hair down, I recommend you get theCRVFT Daily Leave-in Conditioner.
1. Best Shampoo For Curly-Haired Men
SheaMoisture Shampoo Curl And Shine For Curly Hair
This shampoo gently cleans your hair while restoring lost moisture. It contains coconut oil, a natural oil that moisturizes the hair from the root, making your hair look shiny and healthy. It also contains hibiscus flower extract, which enhances your hair's elasticity, reducing frizz and breakage.
2. Best Conditioner For Curly-Haired Men
Morrocan Argan Oil Conditioner
This conditioner helps to restore lost moisture in your hair to keep it looking shiny and healthy. It contains Moroccan argan oil, which is rich in fatty acids that gently soften your hair, making it easy to comb and style. This oil also hydrates my hair from the root, giving it a shiny, healthy coat.
I use this conditioner on my curly hair because it's one of the few curly hair conditioners that contain keratin and collagen. Collagen helps to make the hair shaft thicker and reduces splitting at the ends. It also improves the elasticity of the hair for easy styling and also supports healthy hair growth. I like to use this conditioner for co-washing my hair during the hot seasons when it's more prone to frizziness.
3. Best Leave-in Conditioner For Men With Naturally Curly Hair
CRVFT Daily Leave-In Conditioner For Men
I came across this leave-in conditioner when looking for a lightweight treatment that I could use on my hair daily. This conditioner contains Argan oil, which provides the necessary moisture to keep my hair hydrated all day. If you are looking for a leave-in conditioner that locks moisture in your hair without weighing it down, look no further than this conditioner.
4. Best Curl Enhancing Product For Natural Curls
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
Want a cream that detangles, defines, and hydrates your hair all in one package? Get the Morroccanoil curl-defining cream. This curl cream has Morrocan argan oil, which hydrates and softens your hair for easy styling. It also contains vegetable proteins to reign in split ends, coat the hair strands, and separate them to give you well-defined curls.
5. Best Anti Frizz Hair Product for Men With Naturally Curly Hair
SheaMoisture Curl Mousse For Frizz Control
This mousse contains silk protein, which can help to restore keratin in your hair. Keratin adds extra protection to your hair, giving it the strength to withstand high-heat curl styling processes like blow drying. This hair mousse also adds volume to my curls, giving me a fuller, healthier look. Consider this mousse for combating frizz in high-heat seasons and enhancing your wave and curl pattern.
6. Best Curly Hair Moisturizer
tgin Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer
If you are looking for a lightweight moisturizer that you can use on your curly locks daily, consider this cream moisturizer. It contains Shea Butter, which locks in moisture from the root of your hair strand to give you a natural, healthy shine. It also has Vitamin E, which will stimulate your scalp and hair follicles to encourage healthy hair growth.Use it alongside your favorite hair gel or curling cream to achieve your desired curly hairstyle.
7. Best Product For Styling Curly Hair
Brickell Men's Texturizing Sea Salt Spray For Men
This sea salt spray will breathe new life into your curls to give it a voluminous, healthy lift. While the sea salt gives your hair a beachy texture, the Vitamin E in this spray nourishes the hair follicles to keep the hair moist and healthy. This spray also has hydrolyzed proteins that soften your hair, increase its moisture retention, and enhance elasticity for easy styling. I recommend this spray because you can use it to style both dry and damp hair.
Understanding Curly Hair
Curly hair types vary depending on the texture, volume, and curl pattern. It is important to understand your specific curl type so you can know the right products to use for effective hair care. Some of the common curly hair types include:
i. Type 2: Wavy Hair
Wavy hair is characterized by soft, flowing, loose waves that take on an S shape. Like straight hair, wavy hair can have different textures, from fine and silky waves to coarser, thicker waves. It also has natural volume and body and a natural shine, largely due to the way light reflects off the waves.
If not well cared for, wavy hair may appear limp and undefined. It's also prone to frizz, especially in humid conditions. Though not prone to tangling, as with other types of curly hair, wavy hair can still develop knots and tangles if unattended for long. It is important to use light-hold products and curling creams on wavy hair, as heavy ones make it look greasy and flat.
ii. Type 3: Curly Hair
This type of hair forms well-defined, loose ringlets or spirals in either an elongated curl or corkscrew pattern. As a man with this curl pattern, your hair will appear voluminous and bouncy, with either silky and fine curls or dry curls with a coarse and thick natural texture. This type of curly hair is prone to frizz in humid conditions or when it lacks moisture.
Type 3 curly is also prone to dryness and breakage as natural oils have difficulty traveling down the hair shaft. These curls tangle easily, especially if the hair is long and combed infrequently. Untangling the curls can be time-consuming and will often result in breakage if not done carefully and with the right products.
iii. Type 4: Kinky Hair
This type of hair is often referred to as "coily" or "afro-textured" hair. It is characterized by small, densely packed, and tightly coiled curls. Type 4 curly hair has a naturally coarse texture, with either fine or thick hair strands.
Coily hair is the most fragile of all curly hair types. It experiences significant shrinkage and will often appear shorter than its actual length when dry. It also tends to be more dry than other hair types and requires regular moisturizing to prevent breakage. It is also prone to dandruff issues, tangling, frizz, and splitting at the ends.
Curly hair has a lower moisture retention level than straight hair, making it prone to damage and dullness. If you want to keep healthy, good-looking curly hair, consider using products specially made for curly hair. These specialized products for curly hair provide moisture, definition, protection, and overall hair health.
What To Look Out For In Curly Hair Products
When buying curly hair products for men, it is important to consider the ingredients therein and ensure they meet your hair's unique needs. Naturally, curly hair tends to be more prone to frizz and dryness than straight hair and requires products that deliver moisture and protection from the elements. Some of the ingredients to look out for in the best curly hair products for men include:
i. Moisturizing Oils
Look out for hair care products with moisturizers such as jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, or shea butter. These oils restore and maintain moisture in the hair shaft and promote its elasticity for easy styling. These oils also promote healthy hair growth.
ii. Sulfate-Free Formulations
Sulfates strip away natural oils from hair. These cleaning detergents are often added to shampoos and conditioners to help remove pomades, oils, dirt, and buildup from the hair. While sulfates work well for straight hair, they can cause extensive damage to curly hair, leaving it feeling dry and brittle.
iii. Detangling Properties
Curly hair tangles easily, and to avoid breakage when styling, consider using products with ingredients that can help to detangle the hair. Consider products with ingredients such as aloe vera, flaxseeds, and other amino acids to add slip to your and help untangle the curls. These ingredients coat the hair shaft with mucilage, making it easy to separate the shafts for easy combing and styling.
iv. Frizz Control Properties
Consider hair products with frizz-control properties to help tame the unruly curls in your hair. Ingredients like silicone, keratin, and hydrolyzed proteins block the porous sections in your hair and lock in moisture to combat frizz. Consider applying frizz-control products when the hair is wet for optimal results.
v. Curl Enhancing Ingredients
Go for products that have ingredients such as silk protein, wheat protein, or panthenol to help define your natural curl pattern. These proteins are able to penetrate the length of your hair shaft and hydrate it for a more shiny look. They are also able to lock the moisture in the hair, giving your curls a defined shape and elasticity.
Frequently Asked Questions About Curly Hair Products For Men
i. What Is The Best Product For Men's Curly Hair?
The "best" product largely depends on your curly hair type. Products that work well for wavy hair may not work well for curly or kinky hair. The best product also depends on the individual challenges you are facing with your hair.
ii. How Do I Keep My Hair Curly As A Guy?
Understand your curl pattern first. Invest in hair products that are designed especially for your curl pattern. Avoid products heat styling tools like curling irons or hair dryers. These products and tools interfere with your curl pattern, your hair growth, and your health in general.
iii. What Products Should I Use On Curly Hair?
Consider using products specially made for curly hair, as these make all the difference in curly hair health and management. Incorporate curly hair shampoos, conditioners, moisturizers, and leave-in treatments that detangle and deliver moisture to the hair. Always use a wide-toothed comb to style your curly hair.
In Conclusion
Finding hair products that work is a deeply personal journey that is unique to every individual. There are thousands of options in the market to sample, but you can narrow down your search by understanding your curly hair type and the specific challenges you struggle with in styling and managing your hair. Consider the above curly hair products to hydrate, define, and maintain a healthy, curly mane.
