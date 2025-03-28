The Top Ten Best Make Up Brushes & Sets | Cult Beauty (2025)

Let’s face it, when it comes to finding the best make up brushes , we’re spoilt for choice. Not only are there endless iterations but they come in all different shapes, sizes and designs. So, whether you’re looking to replace your old make up brushes or wanting to try out a new tool, here at Cult Beauty we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the top 10 best make up brushes to add to your cosmetic case.

MUA-level application incoming…

OUR TOP 10 BEST MAKE UP BRUSHES

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Brush Patrick Ta Contour Brush Charlotte Tilbury The Air-Brush Beautyblender Original Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 12 NYX Professional Makeup Pro Brush Dual Brow Brush MAKE UP FOR EVER #258 Precision Eyeliner Brush ICONIC London’s Ultimate Brush Set

THE BEST MAKE UP BRUSHES

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush 4.85 stars out of a maximum of 5 102 57.60€

Blend and buff your way to your ideal base with Hourglass’ Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush. Mimicking fingertip application (minus the mess), this treasure tool harnesses the power of fibre technology to deliver a streak-free finish. Plus, housed in the brand’s bespoke brown casing, it’s designed to complement the rest of your MUA kit.

SHOP ALL HOURGLASS >>>

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Brush 5 stars out of a maximum of 5 4 39.00€

We can’t talk about the best make up brushes without highlighting Clé de Peau Beauté’s Concealer Brush. Helping to hide dark circles, dullness and blemishes, it ensures natural-looking coverage – no matter which formula you use. Whether you’re a make up pro or beginner, this brush is designed to blend and flex for precision and close application. Oh, and did we mention it can be stored away in a portable case too? Keeping it clean and close by when you’re on the go.

SHOP ALL CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE >>>

Searching for the secret to a soft-focus finish? Cue: Patrick Ta’s Contour Brush. Shaped to hug hollows and place pigment effortlessly, this everyday essential is densely packed with firm yet soft bristles that eliminate edges for a diffused look with no harsh lines.

SHOP ALL PATRICK TA >>>

VIEVE 121 Blush and Bronze Brush 4.75 stars out of a maximum of 5 24 32.70€

A multi-tasking must-have, VIEVE’s 121 Blush & Bronze Brush picks up just the right amount of pigment to serve up a natural flush. Crafted with synthetic bristles, it works with all formulas (cream and liquid blushers included) and is shaped with tapered sides to ensure you can bring out your inner artist wherever, whenever you like.

SHOP ALL VIEVE >>>

Charlotte Tilbury The Air-Brush 4.86 stars out of a maximum of 5 14 45.00€

Dubbed the best make up brush for good reason, Charlotte Tilbury’s The Air-Brush features a fluffy kabuki-style brush that grants a bronzed, blurred glow. Gliding effortlessly over your complexion, it’s hand-crafted, housed in a luxurious rose-gold casing and complete with an ergonomic handle that’s specially sized to deliver unwavering control.

SHOP ALL CHARLOTTE TILBURY >>>

Beautyblender Original 4.71 stars out of a maximum of 5 85 19.60€

A beauty phenomenon, Beautyblender’s Original sponge makes applying your primer, foundation, concealer and any other product you can think of an absolute breeze. Completely edgeless and shaped to its signature egg silhouette, it blends across large areas as well as hitting those smaller contours of your face which your brush may not be able to reach.

SHOP ALL BEAUTYBLENDER >>>

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush #12 4.93 stars out of a maximum of 5 43 20.30€

Featuring not one, but two brushes Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brush 12 combines a synthetic angled bristle with a spoolie wand. While the latter has many functions – from combing up hairs and exposing any stragglers you may want to pluck, to softening powders and pencil strokes for natural results – the brush itself is designed to fill in your arches. Who said one tool couldn’t do it all?

SHOP ALL ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS >>>

NYX Professional Makeup Pro Dual Brow Brush 4.75 stars out of a maximum of 5 8 10.40€

Define your arches – no appointment necessary – courtesy of NYX Professional Makeup’s Pro Dual Brow Brush. While its precision angled head allows for shaping and filling in spaces, the spoolie enables you to tidy hairs and blur your product for a natural finish. Plus, keeping you in control of your cosmetics, this trusted tool is renowned for its super soft bristles primed to last a lifetime.

SHOP ALL NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP >>>

MAKE UP FOR EVER #258 Precision Eyeliner Brush - 24.30€

Used by both runway MUAs and those experimenting at home, MAKE UP FOR EVER’s #258 Precision Eyeliner Brush is ideal for drawing fine lines with cream and liquid formulas. Shaped with flat edges and a fine tip, it’s designed to help you achieve bolder lines and delicate shapes – so you can master the art of the feline flick, graphic liner and wing tips with ease.

SHOP ALL MAKE UP FOR EVER >>>

ICONIC London Ultimate Brush Set 4.48 stars out of a maximum of 5 25 84.70€

Why settle for one of the best make up brushes, when you can have 12? Complete your cosmetic collection with ICONIC London’s Ultimate Brush Set. Marrying the brand’s signature stiletto handle with vegan bristles, the bundle includes everything from the Tapered Powder Brush, Foundation Buffer, Flat Fan Brush and everything in between. Plus, it comes with a powder pink, faux-leather case for fuss-free traveling and stylish safe keeping.

SHOP ALL ICONIC LONDON >>>

THE BEST MAKE UP BRUSHES FAQS

Does it matter what make up brush you use?

Yes, applying your formulas with the correct make up brush makes all the difference. Make up brushes are specifically designed to target certain areas of the face, so if you opt for a brush that is too big or the incorrect shape, it won’t place your make up where you need – making it look less natural.

How do I choose a good make up brush?

Our rule of thumb when it comes to selecting your make up brushes? The fluffier and softer, the better. Along with this you also need to consider where and what you’re using the with brush. It’s best to match your make up brush to the type of formula you’re using. For example, brushes with synthetic bristles work well with cream and liquid products, while natural hair brushes are better for powders

Is it better to apply make up with a sponge or brush?

Make up brushes and sponges have two different purposes, so they can’t be compared. A complete cosmetic case should ideally have both. A sponge is best when you want to achieve a smooth finish when using liquid formulas. Alternatively, brushes are best when you want precise application and you’re working with powder or cream-based products.

So, now you have a full rundown of the best make up brushes, it’s important to treat them with the TLC they deserve. With that in mind, head over to our Lazy Girl’s Guide To Brush Cleaning to see how to keep your treasured tools in tip-top condition.