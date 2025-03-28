The Top Ten Best Make Up Brushes & Sets | Cult Beauty (2025)

Let’s face it, when it comes to finding the
OUR TOP 10 BEST MAKE UP BRUSHES
- Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush
- Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Brush
- Patrick Ta Contour Brush
- Charlotte Tilbury The Air-Brush
- Beautyblender Original
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 12
- NYX Professional Makeup Pro Brush Dual Brow Brush
- MAKE UP FOR EVER #258 Precision Eyeliner Brush
- ICONIC London’s Ultimate Brush Set
THE BEST MAKE UP BRUSHES
Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush
4.85 stars out of a maximum of 5
102
57.60€
Blend and buff your way to your ideal base with Hourglass’ Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush. Mimicking fingertip application (minus the mess), this treasure tool harnesses the power of fibre technology to deliver a streak-free finish. Plus, housed in the brand’s bespoke brown casing, it’s designed to complement the rest of your MUA kit.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Brush
5 stars out of a maximum of 5
4
39.00€
We can’t talk about the best make up brushes without highlighting Clé de Peau Beauté’s Concealer Brush. Helping to hide dark circles, dullness and blemishes, it ensures natural-looking coverage – no matter which formula you use. Whether you’re a make up pro or beginner, this brush is designed to blend and flex for precision and close application. Oh, and did we mention it can be stored away in a portable case too? Keeping it clean and close by when you’re on the go.
PATRICK TA Contour Brush
4.88 stars out of a maximum of 5
42
36.10€
Searching for the secret to a soft-focus finish? Cue: Patrick Ta’s Contour Brush. Shaped to hug hollows and place pigment effortlessly, this everyday essential is densely packed with firm yet soft bristles that eliminate edges for a diffused look with no harsh lines.
VIEVE 121 Blush and Bronze Brush
4.75 stars out of a maximum of 5
24
32.70€
A multi-tasking must-have, VIEVE’s 121 Blush & Bronze Brush picks up just the right amount of pigment to serve up a natural flush. Crafted with synthetic bristles, it works with all formulas (cream and liquid blushers included) and is shaped with tapered sides to ensure you can bring out your inner artist wherever, whenever you like.
Charlotte Tilbury The Air-Brush
4.86 stars out of a maximum of 5
14
45.00€
Dubbed the best make up brush for good reason, Charlotte Tilbury’s The Air-Brush features a fluffy kabuki-style brush that grants a bronzed, blurred glow. Gliding effortlessly over your complexion, it’s hand-crafted, housed in a luxurious rose-gold casing and complete with an ergonomic handle that’s specially sized to deliver unwavering control.
Beautyblender Original
4.71 stars out of a maximum of 5
85
19.60€
A beauty phenomenon, Beautyblender’s Original sponge makes applying your primer, foundation, concealer and any other product you can think of an absolute breeze. Completely edgeless and shaped to its signature egg silhouette, it blends across large areas as well as hitting those smaller contours of your face which your brush may not be able to reach.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush #12
4.93 stars out of a maximum of 5
43
20.30€
Featuring not one, but two brushes Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brush 12 combines a synthetic angled bristle with a spoolie wand. While the latter has many functions – from combing up hairs and exposing any stragglers you may want to pluck, to softening powders and pencil strokes for natural results – the brush itself is designed to fill in your arches. Who said one tool couldn’t do it all?
NYX Professional Makeup Pro Dual Brow Brush
4.75 stars out of a maximum of 5
8
10.40€
Define your arches – no appointment necessary – courtesy of NYX Professional Makeup’s Pro Dual Brow Brush. While its precision angled head allows for shaping and filling in spaces, the spoolie enables you to tidy hairs and blur your product for a natural finish. Plus, keeping you in control of your cosmetics, this trusted tool is renowned for its super soft bristles primed to last a lifetime.
MAKE UP FOR EVER #258 Precision Eyeliner Brush -
24.30€
Used by both runway MUAs and those experimenting at home, MAKE UP FOR EVER’s #258 Precision Eyeliner Brush is ideal for drawing fine lines with cream and liquid formulas. Shaped with flat edges and a fine tip, it’s designed to help you achieve bolder lines and delicate shapes – so you can master the art of the feline flick, graphic liner and wing tips with ease.
ICONIC London Ultimate Brush Set
4.48 stars out of a maximum of 5
25
84.70€
Why settle for one of the best make up brushes, when you can have 12? Complete your cosmetic collection with ICONIC London’s Ultimate Brush Set. Marrying the brand’s signature stiletto handle with vegan bristles, the bundle includes everything from the Tapered Powder Brush, Foundation Buffer, Flat Fan Brush and everything in between. Plus, it comes with a powder pink, faux-leather case for fuss-free traveling and stylish safe keeping.
THE BEST MAKE UP BRUSHES FAQS
So, now you have a full rundown of the best make up brushes, it’s important to treat them with the TLC they deserve. With that in mind, head over to our Lazy Girl’s Guide To Brush Cleaning to see how to keep your treasured tools in tip-top condition.