The true story behind Oscar-tipped film Wild (2025)

It was the devastating moment that caused Cheryl Strayed’s life to spiral out of control.

She walked up to the door of her sick mother’s hospital room to be confronted by a sign asking visitors not to enter without talking to a member of staff.

“We have ice on her eyes,” explained the nurse Cheryl questioned. “She wanted to donate her corneas.”

Her mother had unexpectedly died, and no one had even thought to tell her.

Now that heartbreaking and very private moment is up on the silver screen for the world to share in Reese Witherspoon’s new Oscar-tipped film Wild.

The pain of losing of her mother led Cheryl, now 46, to descend into four years of drugs, booze and casual sex before finally walking away her demons in a life-afirming 1,100 mile trek along ­ America’s Pacific Crest Trail.

Her memoir of that three-month ­marathon, also called Wild, has sold 1.75 million copies and topped the US best sellers list for two years.

This weekend the movie of that book hits British cinemas, with ­Witherspoon starring as Cheryl.

Of all the scenes from her difficult life that appear on film, it was that shocking loss, when she was just 22, which Cheryl found the most difficult to watch.

She said: “My character, played by Reese Witherspoon, walks into the hospital expecting to visit her sick mother, and the nurse is assuming I know what she already does – that my mother is already gone.

“It’s so painful to watch because it’s so real, so exactly true to what happened and how I reacted.

“Once I realised what the nurse was saying, I raced into my mother’s room, threw myself on to her body – which had given up an hour before – and began shrieking and howling with pain.

"I howled and howled, rooting my face into her body like an animal. Her limbs had cooled but her belly was still an island of warm. I pressed my face into the warmth and howled some more.”

It was four years before the epic journey that her mum Bobbi was diagnosed with lung cancer, aged just 45.

She wasn’t a smoker. And despite being told she’d have a year to live, her health deteriorated and she died much sooner than Cheryl, her stepdad, brother and sister expected.

Cheryl said: “In the wake of her death my stepfather morphed from the person I considered my dad into a man I only occasionally recognised.

“My two siblings scattered in their grief in spite of my efforts to hold us together, until I gave up .”

Both the book and the film are brutally honest about how her life fell apart. Casual sex, heroin abuse and domestic violence are all part of the story.

In one scene ­Witherspoon – as Cheryl – is seen having sex with two men in an alley.

Four years, seven months and three days after her mother died, Cheryl sobered up, divorced the man she had married at 19 and realised she needed to change.

She changed her surname from Nyland to Strayed, a name she picked because it “seemed fitting”, a symbol of veering off the path.

“When my mum died it was like the only person who had ever loved me that way was gone,” she said. “And would always be gone, for the rest of my life. But eventually I realised the real dishonour to my mother would be not to thrive.”

So she set off on her solo trek with no mobile phone, no credit card and barely a dime to her name.

Among her biggest challenges was dealing with her aching, bleeding feet. She lost several toenails and even now, 20 years later, says a foot rub is one of her greatest treats.

Moments of frustration were frequent, including the time she ­accidentally knocked one of her precious walking boots into a ravine with the 70lb backpack she ­nicknamed Monster.

In the film we see Cheryl all alone, screaming and crying before throwing the other boot off the cliff. Then she grimly duct tapes her flip-flops to her feet and carries on.

In the backpack were her tent, a water pump, a torch and a lucky black feather, along with 13 books.

They included Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner and James Joyce’s The Dubliners and she burned the pages as she read them to gradually lighten her load.

Cheryl said the journey undoubtedly changed her life and nine days after she finished she met her future husband, documentary-maker Brian Lindstrom.

“I love Brian so much,” said Cheryl. “I can’t begin to tell you how important he’s been in my life.

"I feel like I walked to him and the life I have now. The person who started the trail wasn’t ready to meet Brian. The person who finished the trail was.”

They live in a 100-year-old house they call “The house that Wild built” with son Carver, 10, and nine-year-old daughter Bobbi, named after her late grandma.

Wild took Cheryl more than two years to write. Even before it was published, Witherspoon, who was sent an advance copy, voiced her interest in producing and starring in a film adaptation.

This week the movie earned her a best actress Oscar nomination, something that delights Cheryl, who now counts the A-lister among her close friends.

American chat show host Oprah Winfrey is also a pal, and both stars are often in touch by phone and text.

And Cheryl and her family were heavily involved in making the film of her book.

Little Bobbi plays young Cheryl, which the author found difficult because it was a tough childhood. She spent the first six years of her life watching her father beat her mother.

Eventually Bobbi Senior walked out and later married Cheryl’s stepfather.

They lived a happy life, surrounded by dogs and horses in rural Aitkin Country, Minnesota, in a house they built themselves.

In a very personal tribute, Bobbi’s ­necklace and turquoise ring appear in the film.

Cheryl added: “My mother would be astounded by my success but she always believed in me. A few days before she died, I was by her bedside crying. ‘You can’t die,’ I told her. ‘You have to read the books I haven’t written yet.’

She smiled and said, ‘I’ve already read all of your books.’

“It took me years to be the woman my mum raised. It took me four years, seven months and three days to do it. I didn’t know where I was going until I got there.”

Cheryl also has a cameo role in the film, as a driver dropping her younger self off in the middle of nowhere . Witherspoon joked with her: “Don’t f*** it up”.

Her one line to her old self was: “Good luck” – a wish that certainly came true.