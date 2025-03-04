The Truth About Conductive Gels for EMS and Microcurrent Devices: Myths and Alternatives Explained (2025)

If you’re delving into the world of facial rejuvenation with EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) and microcurrent devices for youthful, glowing skin, you’ve probably heard the golden rule: “Always use a special conductive gel.” While it’s true that a conductive medium is essential for these devices to work effectively, you might be surprised to learn that affordable water-based serums can work just as effectively as specialised conductive gels. Let’s explore the best options, bust some myths, and introduce you to the incredible rejuvenation tools available on beautaholics.com: GloLift, GloLift Pro, GloLift Mini, and GloLift eyez.

Why a Conductive Medium Is Essential for EMS Facial Devices

EMS and microcurrent devices work by delivering gentle electrical impulses to stimulate facial muscles and boost collagen production. However, for these impulses to penetrate the skin effectively, they need a conductive medium. Without it, the electrical signals can’t flow properly, making the treatment less effective and possibly uncomfortable.

The good news? You don’t necessarily need an expensive, branded conductive gel. The key is choosing a medium that is water-based and free from ingredients that could irritate your skin.

Best Options for Conductive Mediums

Here are some great alternatives to the “special” conductive gels marketed for EMS and microcurrent devices:

1. Hyaluronic Acid Serums

Hyaluronic acid is a hydrating powerhouse that’s also water-based, making it a fantastic option for conductivity. It’s gentle on the skin, deeply hydrating, and enhances the rejuvenating effects of devices like GloLift and GloLift Pro.

Tip: Look for pure hyaluronic acid serums without silicones, oils, or fragrances for the best results.

2. Aloe Vera Gel

Natural and soothing, aloe vera gel is another excellent choice. It’s widely available, affordable, and doubles as a calming agent for sensitive skin.

Tip: Ensure the gel is free of alcohol and other drying ingredients.

3. Water-Based Moisturisers

Water-based moisturisers can also work as conductive mediums. Just ensure they don’t contain oils or occlusive agents that could block the electrical signals.

Myths About Conductive Gels

Let’s clear up some common misconceptions about conductive gels:

Myth 1: Only Branded Gels Work

Many manufacturers promote the idea that their branded gels are essential for device functionality. While these gels are often effective, they’re not your only option. Any suitable water-based product can provide the conductivity needed for EMS and microcurrent devices.

Myth 2: Using the Wrong Product Will Damage Your Device

Your EMS or microcurrent device is designed to handle various conductive mediums. As long as you’re using a water-based product and cleaning your device properly after each use, there’s no risk of damage.

Myth 3: Conductive Gel Is Just a Marketing Gimmick

While some gels are overpriced, a conductive medium is essential for effective treatments. The myth lies in thinking you’re restricted to a single, expensive option.

Enhance Your Routine with Beautaholics Devices

Whether you’re a seasoned microcurrent user or just starting your rejuvenation journey, Beautaholics has the perfect device for you:

1. GloLift

Our original GloLift is perfect for tackling overall face and neck rejuvenation. It combines EMS, heat, and 7 LED lights to lift, tighten, and brighten your skin.

2. GloLift Pro

For a more intense experience at home, GloLift Pro offers enhanced power and features, making it ideal for those who want faster results.

3. GloLift Mini

Compact and portable, the GloLift Mini is perfect for targeted treatments on the go. Focus on small areas like the jawline or around the lips or eyes with precision.

4. GloLift eyez

Designed specifically for the delicate under-eye area, GloLift eyez uses EMS and red LED technology to reduce fine lines and puffiness.

How to Use Your Conductive Medium Effectively

Cleanse Your Skin: Start with a clean face to ensure the medium can penetrate effectively. Apply a Generous Layer: Whether you’re using a serum, gel, or moisturiser, apply a sufficient amount to the area you’re treating leaving the skin wet to the touch. Reapply as Needed: If your skin starts to feel dry during the treatment, add more product to maintain conductivity. Clean Your Device: After each session, wipe your device clean to remove any residue paying attention to any grooves etc where product can collect.

Experience the Glo with Beautaholics

At Beautaholics, we’re committed to helping you achieve radiant, youthful skin with our premium range of EMS and microcurrent devices. Pair your favourite EMS facial device, such as the GloLift, GloLift Pro, GloLift Mini, or GloLift eyez with the right water-based medium for stunning results.

Visit beautaholics.com to explore the best EMS facial devices and start your skin rejuvenation journey today!