The Ultimate First-Time Guide: What You NEED to Know Before Visiting Marrakech | Frolic & Courage (2025)

Marrakech—some first-time travelers find it vibrant and exciting, while others may experience it as chaotic and overwhelming. After spending 4 unforgettable days in Marrakech, I can confidently say I loved every moment! But, there are a few key things you NEED to know before you visit Marrakech, Morocco.

In this guide, I’ll cover everything you need to know in a comprehensive first-time guide to help you confidently plan—and enjoy—your first trip to Marrakech. From the best places to stay, eat, and explore, to navigating the culture, language, and transportation, I’ve got you covered with tips that will help you make the most of your visit. Let’s dive in!

Table of Contents Essential Marrakech Planning Tips: Know Before you Go Why Visit Marrakech, Morocco + History of Marrakech Language Is English Spoken in Marrakech? Best Time to Visit Marrakech, Morocco, Weather, and Packing Tips Seasonal Breakdown What to Pack for Marrakech Is Marrakech Safe?

How to Get Around Marrakech Airport to Marrakech City Center (Medina) How to Get Around Marrakech

Where to Stay in Marrakech/Best Areas to Stay in Marrakech Popular Neighborhoods + Best Areas to stay in Marrakech Riad vs Hotel – Which should I choose?

What to Do in Marrakech Must Visit Sites and Landmarks + Things to Do Nightlife/Entertainment Best Day Trips from Marrakech

What to Eat in Marrakech – Food, Drink, and Tipping Must-Try Moroccan Dishes Tipping Etiquette Where to Find Authentic Dishes

Bonus Tips: Additional Things You Really Need to Know About Visiting Marrakech Souk Shopping Advice Cultural Insights



The first thing you need to know as a first-time visitor in Marrakech actually starts before you arrive.

Why Visit Marrakech, Morocco + History of Marrakech

Morocco is located in westernNorth Africa, directly across theStrait of GibraltarfromSpain. Marrakech is located in central Morocco, inland, a bit to the southwest of the country’s capital, Rabat.

Marrakech, founded in the 11th century by the Almoravids, is Morocco’s oldest imperial city and a vibrant blend of history and culture. Once the capital of a kingdom that spanned from Spain to sub-Saharan Africa, Marrakech has seen rulers from various dynasties, different religions from original Berbers mostly inhabited by Jewish fleeing the Romans. Then Christians in 4th century, and finally Muslims in 8th century. Now majority Islam but other religions are welcome.

Morocco also faced colonial control by France and Spain from 1912-1956, and ultimately won Moroccan independence in 1956. Now, Marrakech is a UNESCO World Heritage site and often nicknamed the “Red city” because it’s buildings are made of clay. Once you combine a hot, desert sun with red clay you’ll clearly see the pink-ish red buildings.

Knowing a little history of Marrakech is important because it informs the culture and practices that you are going to experience on your trip, like…

Language

The official Language: Arabic and Amazigh [ahh-mah-zee-ugh] (Berber) languages. Many speak French as it is the unofficial second language, due to French protectorate mentioned earlier. There is a push to speak more traditional languages in schools and to replace French with English for international tourism purposes, but Spanish is also spoken amongst tourism industry professionals.

Is English Spoken in Marrakech?

Yes! And honestly, it helps to know English and a little French. Rest assured, 100% of the time we spoke English and had no issues communicating. However, in the Atlas Mountains I spoke 50% English and 50% French when residents didn’t quite grasp the English words. When navigating around the city, most written communication will be in Arabic, French, and/or English [IMG_4096]

Currency & Money Matters

Official Currency

Let’s talk about money in Marrakech – because it’s one of those practical details that can make or break your trip experience. The official currency in Morocco is the Moroccan Dirham (MAD or Dhs), and it’s what they call a “closed currency.” This means you can only get dirhams once you’re actually in Morocco – not before your trip – and you can’t legally take them out of the country when you leave.

Using Credit Cards

Credit cards work at most hotels, riads, proper restaurants, and for booking attractions online. Visa and Mastercard are preferred and I would skip the AmEx, unless you know your card will be accepted your accommodation. But let me tell you – cash is absolutely necessary for the full Marrakech experience. You’ll need dirhams for wandering through the souks (where the real treasures are!), eating at smaller local spots, and paying for taxis and other transportation around the city.

Where to Withdraw Cash

When it comes to getting cash, you have options, but I found Al Barid Bank offers the best rates. While there are currency exchange counters everywhere, Al Barid doesn’t charge exchange fees (though your home bank might still hit you with foreign transaction fees). ATMs typically limit you to about 2,000 dirhams (around $200 USD) per transaction, with a daily max of 4,000 dirhams ($400 USD). For reference, during our 4-day trip, we spent approximately 4,000 dirhams total on taxis, souvenirs, casual meals, and other daily expenses.

A practical tip: Get some cash at the Marrakech airport after you clear customs – just enough to get to your accommodation and perhaps enjoy your first Moroccan mint tea because you may find better exchange rates once you’re in the city. To get cash from the airport check my YouTube video for specific visual guidance! Also, don’t be confused if you see prices listed in both dirhams and euros – this is common in tourist areas, but always pay in dirhams for the best value.

Is Marrakech expensive? Not at all! It’s actually incredibly affordable, especially compared to European destinations. The exchange rate works in favor of most Western currencies, and both meals and accommodations are reasonably priced. Your travel budget stretches beautifully here, which means more room for those gorgeous handcrafted souvenirs that will inevitably call your name from the medina stalls. Trust me, you’ll be amazed at how far your money goes in this vibrant city.

Best Time to Visit Marrakech, Morocco, Weather, and Packing Tips

When to Go & What to Expect

Planning a trip to Marrakech requires a bit of weather knowledge to ensure you have the best possible experience. Let me break down what you can expect throughout the year and what you’ll need to pack.

First, some quick essentials to know:

Visa Requirements : US citizens don’t need a visa for stays under 90 days. If you’re traveling from elsewhere, check your country’s specific requirements.

: US citizens don’t need a visa for stays under 90 days. If you’re traveling from elsewhere, check your country’s specific requirements. Time Zone : Marrakech runs 6 hours ahead of the US East Coast, so prepare for some jet lag if you’re coming from North America.

: Marrakech runs 6 hours ahead of the US East Coast, so prepare for some jet lag if you’re coming from North America. Weather Variations: Marrakech has distinct seasons that can dramatically affect your experience.

Seasonal Breakdown

Winter (December-February) – High Season

Weather: 43-66°F / 6-19°C with rain possible on about 6 days per month What to expect: This is high season despite being “winter” because the temperatures are quite pleasant compared to Europe and North America. Expect more tourists and slightly higher prices, but beautiful, comfortable days for exploring. Evenings can get genuinely chilly, so layers are essential.

Spring (March-May) – Best Time to Visit

Weather: 50-82°F / 10-28°C with rain possible on about 4 days per month What to expect: This is my top recommendation for visiting Marrakech. The temperatures are nearly perfect – warm enough for comfortable sightseeing but not scorching. The city comes alive with blooming gardens, and you’ll enjoy long, pleasant days before the summer heat arrives.

Summer (June-August) – Low Season

Weather: 64-100°F / 18-38°C with rain rare (about 1 day per month) What to expect: Marrakech gets seriously hot in summer, with temperatures regularly climbing above 100°F/38°C. This explains why it’s low season – the midday heat can be overwhelming and make sightseeing challenging. If you do visit during summer, plan your activities for early morning or evening, and make sure your accommodation has good air conditioning.

Autumn (September-November) – Also Best Time to Visit

Weather: 55-84°F / 13-29°C with rain possible on about 3 days per month What to expect: Along with spring, fall offers that sweet spot of beautiful weather. September still holds some summer heat, but by October and November, the temperatures become wonderfully comfortable again. The tourist crowds haven’t fully returned from summer lows, giving you a bit more breathing room in the souks.

Special Consideration: Ramadan

If your trip coincides with Ramadan (which shifts each year, often falling in February/March), keep in mind this is a holy month in Islam when Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. The rhythm of the city changes dramatically – quieter during daylight hours and much more lively after sundown when everyone breaks their fast.

Many restaurants may be closed during the day, but the evening atmosphere is spectacular with festive meals and celebrations. I actually found visiting during Ramadan fascinating, but it does require some flexibility with your dining schedule.

Season Temperature Low/High (°F/°C) Average Rain (Days) Winter (Dec-Feb) * high season 43-66 °F / 6-19 °C 6 days Spring (Mar-May) * best time to visit 50-82 °F / 10-28 °C 4 days Summer (Jun-Aug) * low season 64-100 °F / 18-38 °C 1 day Autumn (Sep-Nov) *best time to visit 55-84 °F / 13-29 °C 3 days

What to Pack for Marrakech

Regardless of when you visit, here’s what I recommend bringing:

Hand sanitizer & wet wipes: The medina can get dusty, and these are lifesavers after touching money or before eating street food. Tissues: Public restrooms don’t always have toilet paper, so carry your own. Lightweight, breathable clothing: Cotton and linen are your friends here. Conservative attire for women: Cover your shoulders, knees, midriff, and chest. This isn’t just respectful but will also reduce unwanted attention. Sunglasses & sunblock: The Moroccan sun is intense year-round. Light jacket or sweater: Even in summer, evenings can cool down considerably. Portable charger: You’ll be taking tons of photos! Sun hat: Especially important if you’re doing any desert excursions. Light scarf: Multi-purpose for women – can cover hair when entering religious sites, protect from sun, or provide extra modesty. Secure cross-body bag or backpack: Great for carrying water, souvenirs, and keeping your belongings safe. Comfortable walking shoes: Marrakech’s medina has uneven cobblestones and narrow passages that demand sturdy footwear. Leave those cute but impractical sandals at the hotel.

Is Marrakech Safe?

A question I get asked constantly is about safety, so let’s address it directly:

Overall Safety : Yes, Marrakech is generally safe for tourists. Like any popular destination, be aware of petty theft and keep an eye on your belongings.

: Yes, Marrakech is generally safe for tourists. Like any popular destination, be aware of petty theft and keep an eye on your belongings. Solo Female Travelers : While many women travel solo in Marrakech successfully, it’s important to understand it’s a male-dominated society. Dress conservatively, avoid traveling alone at night, and consider bringing a friend if it’s your first visit. I personally felt comfortable, but did experience more attention than in other destinations.

: While many women travel solo in Marrakech successfully, it’s important to understand it’s a male-dominated society. Dress conservatively, avoid traveling alone at night, and consider bringing a friend if it’s your first visit. I personally felt comfortable, but did experience more attention than in other destinations. Health Concerns : No special vaccinations are required, but stomach upsets aren’t uncommon for visitors adjusting to the local cuisine. Bring basic medications and drink bottled water.

: No special vaccinations are required, but stomach upsets aren’t uncommon for visitors adjusting to the local cuisine. Bring basic medications and drink bottled water. Emergency Information: In case of emergency, dial #190. The nearest US Embassys are in Casablanca and Rabat.

Marrakech offers a sensory feast unlike anywhere else I’ve traveled. With the right timing and preparation, it can be one of the most rewarding destinations you’ll ever experience. The key is simply knowing what to expect and planning accordingly!

Airport to Marrakech City Center (Medina)

If you’re flying to Marrakech, you’ll arrive at Marrakech Menara Airport. There are two ways to get from the Marrakech airport to the city center (Medina).

Taxi

By car, the Medina is 5-6mi (7-10km) away or 15-30 minutes from the Marrakech city center. One thing you need to know about traveling to Marrakech is there are two types of taxis you can summon: petit vs grand. A petit taxi is a smaller vehicle, similar to a small sedan, and can hold around three adults with minimal luggage. A grand taxi is similar to a van and can fit more people and more luggage.

In terms of price, taxi rates are fixed at around 200 dirham ($20 USD) per ride with increased pricing at night (8/9pm – 6am) for a petit and double the price for a grand taxi.

To locate the Official Taxi Stand from the airport, walk out the large glass doors, and across the street. Keep in mind unofficial taxi drivers may approach you and try to convince you to use their services – don’t do it! Walk past the array of unofficial taxi drivers then up a short ramp to the area that has a controller matching passengers with taxis. There will be a blue-topped booth with the words “Official Taxi” written on it. If you stick to the official taxi luggage is not charged extra and you should be able to get the official price listed.

Bus

The official bus is ran by ALSA. Bus L19 Airport Shuttle runs every 20 min from 6am-11:30pm. From inside the airport, walk outside, across the street, up the ramp past the official taxi station and through the parking lot. The bus is located in the center of the parking lot with other charter busses. Look for the words “ALSA” written on it.

The airport shuttle bus makes six stops and costs 30 dirham ($3 USD) round trip, and you can use your return trip up to 15 days after purchase! Pay cash on the bus and try to bring exact change. The ride takes 30-40min to reach the Marrakech city center and loops back to the airport. We didn’t take the bus on our visit, but Pakoraman has an excellent YouTube video that shows you the entire Bus L19 route and every stop.

How to Get Around Marrakech

What is the best way to get around Marrakech once you’re in the city? Keep reading to learn the seven ways you can get around the city.

Bus

Taking a bus to get around Marrakech is the most affordable option! At a cost of only 4 dirhams ($.40 USD), it is pretty cheap and can take you near the major sites and train station. Be sure to bring cash to pay for your bus fare. I

TO find the bus routes, navigate to the ALSA site to check out the bus routes, schedule, and lines. As a special note: if you want to be dropped of somewhere near your site, just ask the driver.

Other than being a cost-effective transportation option, there are a few cons of taking a bus in Marrakech. Busses can be hot, crowded, and sometimes unreliable, plus they are limited to Main streets. Most of the attraction sin Marrakech are located inland near the Medina, so you must exit the bus at the appropriate stop then walk to your final destination. It is for these reasons that I do not recommend riding the bus (other than the airport shuttle).

Taxi

Petite vs grand taxi. Taxi rates are fixed at 100 dirham ($10 USD) per ride and 120 ($12 USD) at night 8/9pm – 6am for a petit and double the price for a grand taxi. Metered, minimum 7 dirhams, typically 10-25 dirhams ($.70 – $2.50 USD). Rates increase at night. Pay cash! Taxis can pickup multiple passengers, if you don’t want the driver to do this, say so! ALWAYS be sure the meter is turned on, don’t let the driver “forget” and don’t get in a cab where it is “broken”. Advice: ask accommodations/restaurant to call taxi for you. Fast, convenient.

Car Rental

NOT recommended unless long term. Most areas you want to visit do not allow cars and you have to walk anyways, parking a mess. Driving even more of a mess.

Motor Scooter Rentals

Unless you are a highly skilled driver with experience driving in chaotic conditions, don’t do it. Fatalities due to lax enforcement of road rules. Sometimes 2-3 people per bike + children and no helmets on road. Not recommended. Flash floods Nov-March. Summer heat and possible sandstorms a threat. LOTS of scooters/ bikes/motorcycles. Beware of motorbikes while driving, walking in souks, or crossing the street.

Train

ONCF trains are available for regional transit and are operated by the Moroccan State Railway. The main train station in Marrakech is “Gare de Marrakech” located near Gueliz. Trains are generally considered a safe, effective way to travel between cities like Casablanca and Fez, with connections to Tangier.

Tickets may be purchased at the train station and online in advance.

Horse Drawn Carriage

Did you ever think this would be an option? Haha! Horse and buggies are more for fun instead of utility, but each carriage can fit up to 4-5 adults (kids can ride, too!). Carriages are available between Jemaa el-fnaa (to the right of the Poste Maroc) and Koutobia mosque.

The cost of a horse and carriage is around 200-280 dirhams ($20-28 USD) for a 1hr ride, but be sure to bargain and bring something to cover your head from the sun (or select a carriage with cover)!

Walk

If you choose to stay in a centrally located area like the Medina or Mellah, walking is the best! One thing you need to know as a first-time visitor to Marrakech is that vehicles aren’t allowed near most attractions, so you’ll have to walk anyway!

Rideshare/Uber

But wait, what about rideshare/Uber/Lyft/Bolt/FreeNow services? Are they available in Marrakech? This is a seriously HOT TOPIC and the debate between taxi and rideshare vendors is tense. Some tourists say apps like Careem and InDrive work until they don’t. Some residents say it’s illegal, others say “unregulated”. The debate can get heated if you are a tourist caught using a rideshare service, especially at the airport. Ultimately whether you decide to participate is your choice, but my advice is don’t get caught in the middle and have a solid backup plan.

So now you know you can take a taxi, ride the bus, rent a car or motor scooter, take a train to another city, or get around Marrakech by horse drawn carriage or walk. What’s my vote? From my experience, I’d vote to take a taxi to nearest stop then walk as much as you can. Google maps works well, so be sure to download an offline version of Marrakech to sue during your journey dofr step-by-step walking (and driving) directions.

Popular Neighborhoods + Best Areas to stay in Marrakech

There are a few to choose from:

Medina (Old City, inside walls): city center, culture and convenience. If you want to “feel” like you’re in the heart of a traditional city – stay here

Guiliz/Hivernage (new city, outside of walls): modern experience with plenty of amenities,

Palmerai: relaxation in a serene setting

Kasbah

Oliveraie

Mellah (old jewish quarter) – peaceful, tranquil, mostly roads

Riad vs Hotel – Which should I choose?

In addition to selecting a neighborhood to stay in, you also need to choose which accommodation type: Hotel, Riad, or Short-term rental.

As you are searching for accommodations you will inevitably see the word “Raid” come up. What is a riad? Riads are traditional, more of a cultural feel, renovated, individually stylized, boutique feel, more individual attention, courtyards great for relaxation and natural cooling, courtyard can also be loud and echo into room, rooftop fun, VERY unique – once in a lifetime experience.

Compare Raids to Hotels, which offer consistency across brands, know what to expect, build loyalty points, “cookie cutter”, larger.

Short-terms rentals like AirBnB are available in the city, too, but most tourists choose either a Riad or a Hotel to be located near attractions and services.

So which should you choose? It depends on your preferences! We personally chose to stay at Riad Idra in the Media. If you’re looking for the pros and cons, as well as more insight into each neighborhood, you’ll definitely want to read my “Where to Stay in Marrakech: Riad vs. Hotel for First-Time Visitors” blog.

Must Visit Sites and Landmarks + Things to Do

Medina: Historic old town & cultural hub. Inside and around the walls of the Medina are armed guards. They are there to protect the palace.

Jemaa el-Fnaa: The heart of Marrakech’s medina, this bustling square is alive with performers, food stalls, and traditional markets. It’s the city’s cultural hub.

Koutoubia Mosque: Iconic with its towering minaret, this mosque is a symbol of Marrakech. Can’t enter Koutoubia Mosque unless you are Muslim, but you can enjoy the architecture from the outside and walk in the beautiful green spaces nearby.

Authentic Moroccan Food Tour

If you’re a food lover like me, this Authentic Moroccan Food Tour a must-do! I had the best time wandering through the medina, sampling all kinds of hidden culinary gems that I wouldn’t have found on my own. The variety of flavors, quantity and quality of food was incredible, and it gave me a deeper understanding of Moroccan food culture. The rooftop dinner at the end was a highlight, with a fantastic view of the city and an unforgettable meal. I couldn’t believe how fast this 3-4hr tour went by. This tour is a foodie’s dream come true!

Bahia Palace: A 19th-century palace showcasing exquisite Moroccan craftsmanship, with lavish rooms, stunning mosaics, and beautiful gardens. Although mostly empty, it’s the architecture, handcrafted tilework, and scale of the palace that draws everyone to this attraction.

Saadian Tombs: Rediscovered in 1917, these ornately decorated tombs are a relic of the Saadian dynasty.

Majorelle Garden & Yves Saint Laurent Museum: A peaceful garden designed by Jacques Majorelle, later owned by the famous fashion designerYves Saint Laurent. Majorelle Gardens is known for its colorful (read: instgram worthy) buildings, sprawling desert plats, and immaculately kept gardens. The museum next door, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent, is dedicated to the designer’s work. Book in advance, everything else don’t worry 🙂

Private Shopping Tour – Souks of Marrakech: Step into the colorful chaos of Marrakech’s souks on this private shopping tour! Your expert guide will lead you through narrow, winding alleys packed with handmade treasures, from rugs to herbal medicines. Get the inside scoop on artisan craftsmanship and haggle for souvenirs like a pro. Tailor your tour for a shopping spree that’s as unique as you are!

Le Jardin Secret: A hidden gem in the heart of the medina, offering serene gardens, stunning architecture, and a glimpse of traditional Moroccan life.

Visit a Hamman for a relaxing, clean experience

Marrakech Private Guided Tour: Half-Day City Tour

For first-time visitors, I can’t recommend this tour enough! It’s the perfect introduction to the city’s key landmarks, like Koutoubia Mosque and Jemaa el-Fnaa. With a private driver for 3-4 hours, pickup from your accommodation, and an option to add a guide (which is what we did), it’s a hassle-free way to take in the sights without worrying about getting lost. The guide was so knowledgeable, and it was fascinating to learn the stories behind the historical sites. The biggest surprise? The tour cost us less than $75 each for a private guide, personal vehicle, and all the stops! It’s a great way to make the most of a short trip to Marrakech!

Maison de la Photographie: Set in a Raid, this museum is a private collection of 8000 photographs celebrating Morocco from 1870 to 1950.

Moroccan Cooking Class & Marrakech Market Visit with Chef Khmisa : Even if you’re new to cooking, this Moroccan Cooking Class & Marketvisit is a fun and hands-on way to experience Morocco’s culinary magic. This hands-on Moroccan cooking class with Chef Khmisa takes you from the bustling souks to the kitchen! You’ll shop for fresh ingredients in the souk before learning how to whip up traditional dishes like tagine and Moroccan pastries. The chefs make everything feel welcoming and easy, and you’ll leave with not just a full belly but skills to impress back home. It’s a tasty cultural immersion!

Nightlife/Entertainment

Rooftop Bars: Marrakech is known for its scenic rooftop terraces. Try spots like Le Salama or Nomad for stunning views of the medina while sipping cocktails.

Fantasia Shows: A traditional Moroccan dinner and entertainment experience at Chez Ali, featuring belly dancers, acrobats, and horse riders.

Nightclubs: Some top clubs include Theatro and 555 Marrakech, which cater to both locals and tourists with international DJs and performances.

Gueliz: The modern part of the city, where you’ll find trendy lounges, restaurants, and bars for a more upscale nightlife scene.

Best Day Trips from Marrakech

Ourika Valley: Just an hour’s drive from Marrakech, this beautiful valley in the Atlas Mountains offers waterfalls, traditional Berber villages, and hiking opportunities. Ourika isn’t the only valley to see – the beautiful Atlas Mountains contains over 5 valleys and each is worth a visit! day trip from my vlog.

Atlas Mountains & 5 Valleys: I highly recommend this Atlas Mountains & 5 Valleys Day Trip if you’re looking for a refreshing escape from Marrakech’s hustle! The Atlas Mountains are stunning, and visiting the Berber villages was one of the most authentic experiences I’ve had in Morocco. You’ll love dining with a local family—it feels so warm and welcoming, plus the food is fantastic! It’s a 7hr small group tour, so you get plenty of attention from the guide. Trust me, it’s the perfect way to see Morocco’s natural beauty and dive into the culture in a meaningful way.

Ouzoud Waterfalls: These stunning waterfalls, located about 2.5 hours from Marrakech, are the tallest in Morocco. You can swim, boat, or hike around the area.

Essaouira: A coastal town 2.5 hours from Marrakech, known for its laid-back vibe, fortified medina, and excellent seafood. Perfect for a beach getaway.

Ait Benhaddou: A UNESCO World Heritage site about 3.5 hours from Marrakech, this ancient fortified village has been featured in many films, including “Gladiator.”

Agafay Desert: For those short on time but still wanting a desert experience, the Agafay Desert is just 40 minutes from Marrakech. Rocky desert, offering a unique, lunar-like landscape. You can enjoy camel rides, quad biking, or even luxury camping.

Hot Air Balloon Flight w/ Traditional Moroccan Breakfast: Imagine watching the sunrise over Marrakech’s sprawling landscape from a hot air balloon! This serene, magical experience includes live commentary from your pilot and a traditional Berber breakfast in a Moroccan tent. Perfect for adventurers who want to soak up the beauty of Morocco from a whole new perspective—plus, it’s all hassle-free with hotel pickup included.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but if you’re looking for more activities in Marrakech here’s my full list of curated tours that you can easily book and enjoy for your next trip!

One of the true joys of visiting Marrakech is experiencing its rich culinary traditions. Moroccan cuisine blends Berber, Arabic, Mediterranean, and French influences to create distinctive flavors that will likely become some of your favorite food memories from your trip.

Must-Try Moroccan Dishes

Tagine

The quintessential Moroccan dish you absolutely cannot miss is tagine. Named after the distinctive conical clay pot it’s cooked in, tagine is a slow-cooked savory stew that comes in countless variations. The clay pot design ingeniously returns condensation to the bottom, creating incredibly tender meat and vegetables infused with aromatic spices.

My favorites were the lamb with prunes and the chicken with preserved lemon and olives. The slow cooking process creates meat so tender it falls apart at the touch of your fork. You’ll find tagines everywhere from humble street-side cafés to upscale restaurants, each with their own special twist on this national dish.

Msemen

These square-shaped, flaky Moroccan pancakes (also called rghaif) make the perfect breakfast or snack. Similar to a flattened croissant in texture, msemen can be served plain with honey or jam for breakfast, or filled with savory ingredients like spiced onions or meat for a heartier option. We grabbed these from street vendors several mornings and they fueled our explorations perfectly.

Harira

This traditional Moroccan soup is hearty, fragrant, and deeply satisfying. Made with tomatoes, lentils, chickpeas, herbs, and often small amounts of meat, harira is especially popular during Ramadan to break the daily fast. It’s typically seasoned with ginger, pepper, cinnamon, and fresh herbs, creating a complex flavor profile that’s both comforting and exciting.

Other Local Delights

Don’t miss the opportunity to try Morocco’s famous olives (available in endless varieties at markets), sweet dates (perfect for an energy boost while exploring), and the incredible array of pastries and smoothies. The pastries often feature honey, almonds, and orange blossom water, creating delicate sweets that pair perfectly with mint tea.

Drinking Water & Beverages

While tap water in Marrakech is generally fine for brushing teeth and bathing, I recommend sticking with bottled water for drinking throughout your stay. We drank bottled water exclusively during our trip and had zero stomach issues. Bottled water is inexpensive and readily available everywhere.

Beyond water, be sure to try:

Mint tea : Served with an impressive pouring ritual, this sweet green tea infused with fresh mint is the national drink of Morocco.

: Served with an impressive pouring ritual, this sweet green tea infused with fresh mint is the national drink of Morocco. Fresh orange juice : Morocco produces incredible citrus, and the fresh-squeezed orange juice available at stalls in Jemaa el-Fnaa square is unforgettable.

: Morocco produces incredible citrus, and the fresh-squeezed orange juice available at stalls in Jemaa el-Fnaa square is unforgettable. Almond milk with dates: A sweet, refreshing drink that’s popular throughout the region.

Tipping Etiquette

When dining out in Marrakech, a 10% tip is customary and appreciated for good service. However, check your bill carefully as some restaurants (especially more touristy establishments) automatically include a service charge. If in doubt, you can always ask your server.

For more casual places like cafés or food stalls, rounding up the bill or leaving your small change is generally sufficient. When it comes to other services like taxis, a small tip (rounding up to the nearest 5 or 10 dirhams) is appreciated but not strictly necessary.

Where to Find Authentic Dishes

While I’ve included some specific recommendations in my “Everywhere We Ate in Marrakech” blog post, the best places to find authentic Moroccan cuisine include:

Local riads : Many offer beautiful dining experiences with home-cooked Moroccan specialties.

: Many offer beautiful dining experiences with home-cooked Moroccan specialties. Jemaa el-Fnaa food stalls : The evening food market in the main square offers an authentic (if touristy) experience.

: The evening food market in the main square offers an authentic (if touristy) experience. Small eateries away from the main tourist areas: Venture just a few streets away from major attractions to find where locals eat.

Feeling adventurous? Follow your nose (and the crowds of locals) for some of the most authentic food experiences. Some of our best meals happened in tiny, unassuming spots we stumbled upon while wandering.

If you want to see these dishes in action and get more specific food recommendations, check out my video “Top Moroccan Foods & Drinks You MUST TRY | What to Eat in Marrakech!” where I take you along on our culinary adventures through the city.

Food is such a central part of the Moroccan experience that it deserves your full attention. Don’t be afraid to try new things – the flavors of Marrakech might just become some of your most treasured travel memories.

Trip Planning & Airport Advice

How Many Days Do You Need?

Three days is generally enough to get a good feel for Marrakech. This gives you time to explore the medina, take a day trip (perhaps to the Atlas Mountains or Essaouira), and sample plenty of local cuisine. Of course, if you’re the type who likes to move at a slower pace or want to really dive deep into the shopping scene, you might want to add an extra day or two.

Airport Realities

Let me be brutally honest about the airport situation – it’s not the smoothest part of visiting Morocco. For arrival, prepare yourself for lengthy lines. Expect to spend AT LEAST 1-2 hours getting through passport control. They’ll hand-write a number in your passport, which gets checked at a second checkpoint before you’re officially in. My best advice? Use the bathroom before getting in line, and don’t schedule anything important within 3-4 hours of your arrival time.

Departing is its own adventure. You’ll go through baggage screening BEFORE you even enter the airport building. You MUST check in at an airport desk to receive a paper boarding pass – online check-in typically gives you an error (at least for the first leg of your flight if you have a layover). On our return trip, we arrived two hours before boarding to go through this initial screening, then checked in at the desk (which took less than 5 minutes). After that, we scanned our boarding passes at the gate (less than 5 minutes), went through formal security screening (10 minutes), and finally passport control (33 minutes) – where there are over 30 lanes that can be open.

Communication Tips

Download WhatsApp before your trip – many businesses in Marrakech communicate through this free app, from riads confirming your stay to guides coordinating pick-up times.

Navigating the Medina & Souks

Finding Your Way

Google Maps works surprisingly well in the medina, but trying to remember a specific shop among the winding souks is incredibly difficult when everything starts to look the same. My top tip: use pin drops to mark locations you want to return to later. We did this with a shoe shop we loved and easily navigated back to it the next day.

Sensory Overload

Prepare for a complete explosion of your senses – the sights, sounds, smells, and textures of the medina are unlike anything else. The streets are very crowded with narrow passages, yet somehow motorbikes and even some cars try to make their way through. At first, it may feel overwhelming when bikes zip past unexpectedly, but after a day or so, you’ll develop a sixth sense and can hear them coming – just step to the side when necessary. Keep your belongings secure and nothing hanging from pockets.

Souk Organization

The souks are actually organized by material or product type, so pay attention to the signage outside each one to know what to expect. Some of the major souks include:

Souk Semmarine : One of the largest and most famous, selling textiles, fabrics, pottery, jewelry, and traditional Moroccan clothing.

: One of the largest and most famous, selling textiles, fabrics, pottery, jewelry, and traditional Moroccan clothing. Souk el Kebir : Known for leather goods including bags, wallets, and belts, located near the iconic tanneries.

: Known for leather goods including bags, wallets, and belts, located near the iconic tanneries. Souk des Teinturiers (Dyers’ Souk): Specializes in colorful, hand-dyed fabrics and wool where you can watch the traditional dyeing process.

(Dyers’ Souk): Specializes in colorful, hand-dyed fabrics and wool where you can watch the traditional dyeing process. Souk des Bijoutiers (Jewelry Souk): A treasure trove for jewelry lovers with silver, gold, and traditional Moroccan pieces.

(Jewelry Souk): A treasure trove for jewelry lovers with silver, gold, and traditional Moroccan pieces. Souk el Jeld : The leather souk offering handmade bags, wallets, belts, jackets, and slippers (babouches) crafted using techniques passed down through generations.

: The leather souk offering handmade bags, wallets, belts, jackets, and slippers (babouches) crafted using techniques passed down through generations. Souk Haddadine : The blacksmiths’ souk with intricately crafted metalwork, from lanterns to decorative items.

: The blacksmiths’ souk with intricately crafted metalwork, from lanterns to decorative items. Rahba Kedima (Spice Souk): A colorful and aromatic market for spices, traditional herbs, perfumes, and essential oils.

Souk Shopping Advice

Have fun and haggle – it’s expected! Think of negotiating as a game and don’t take anything personally. A good rule of thumb is to start at about 60% of the asking price. Cash is king and gives you leverage. My strategy: only bring as much cash as you want to spend THAT DAY, leaving the rest in your hotel safe. This gives you the honest power to say, “I only have X dirhams, take it or leave it!”

Don’t be seduced by the first vendor who draws you in. Shop around for the best price and compare quality before committing. Most importantly, don’t willingly follow strangers offering to “help” you find something! You’ll likely be led into a situation with high-pressure sales tactics designed to intimidate you into spending money. We almost fell for this before realizing we were being led away from our intended destination, so we promptly turned a corner and left. The “guide” was annoyed, but we just walked away.

The souks are wonderful for souvenirs – consider picking up authentic argan oil, leather slippers (babouches), handmade sandals, and Ras el Hanout spice blends. Other great purchases include rugs, decorative light fixtures (available with or without Euro plugs), and pillow covers.

One word of caution: avoid walking in the souks at night. They become genuinely intimidating after dark with poorly lit corners and far fewer people around. I’m not easily spooked, but the evening atmosphere definitely had me picking up my pace.

Cultural Insights

Religion & Customs

Islam is the official religion of Morocco, making it a predominantly Muslim country, though all faiths are welcome. Public displays of affection are frowned upon, as is showing too much skin. You WILL stand out if you don’t dress modestly, so opt for loose, modest clothing that covers shoulders and knees.

Unmarried couples can share accommodation – the laws are relatively relaxed, but that doesn’t mean every establishment accepts it. Be mindful when booking short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

Moroccans are generally friendly and social people, but taking photos of individuals, ESPECIALLY women, is often frowned upon. Always ask permission first or simply don’t do it.

Community Cats

I previously thought Athens, Greece had a lot of street cats but Marrakech has Athens beat! While navigating the city your will run into a stray cat, or two, or twenty. The cats are a loving part of the community and the residents of Marrakech take care of them by giving them food, a place to lie down, and attention. Throughout the medina, you’ll notice plenty of community cats roaming freely. They’re generally well-adapted to city life and accustomed to tourists. If you love cats, great – you’ll see a lot of them. If not, no worries! They will not harm or bother you.

Tourist Traps to Avoid

You’ll notice snake charmers and monkey handlers offering photo opportunities in Jemaa el-Fnaa square, but you’ll have to pay to take photos. More importantly, the monkeys often looked chained up and poorly cared for. I recommend avoiding these attractions altogether.

At some point, almost every tour will take you to an argan oil shop or similar cooperative. Enjoy the experience – if you want to buy something, great! If not, politely decline and don’t feel pressured.

Architectural Quirks

Rooftops are a highlight in Marrakech! Winding up narrow staircases often leads to amazing terrace views. Make a point to dine on a rooftop at least once during your stay.

Be aware that some spaces may be challenging for larger people or those with mobility issues. Small, narrow staircases and low doorways are common in traditional buildings – watch your head!

Whether you’re sampling oils, exploring souks, or simply wandering the ancient streets, there’s so much to experience in Marrakech. Each turn reveals something new, making it one of the most fascinating cities I’ve ever visited.

I hope you enjoyed this guide to Marrakech! If you have any questions or suggestions please leave them in the comments below!

Enjoy,

Antoinette | Frolic & Courage

