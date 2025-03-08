The Ultimate Guide to Caring for Low Porosity Hair: Unlocking Your Hairs Ability to Absorb Moisture (2025)

If you’ve got low porosity hair, you already know it comes with a unique set of challenges. While it may look shiny and smooth, low porosity hair can often feel dry, brittle, and stubborn when it comes to absorbing moisture. But don’t worry, you’re not alone, and we’ve got you covered with some fantastic tips for getting your hair looking exactly how you want it to be. Ready to unlock the secret to moisture-filled locks? Keep reading, and we will show you how to get the healthy hair you’ve been dreaming of!

So, What is Low Porosity Hair?

First, before we discuss the tips, let’s cover the basics quickly. Low-porosity hair refers to strands with tightly closed cuticles, making it difficult for it to soak in moisture. This means that while your hair may repel products at first,when it finally absorbs moisture, it’s often tough to get the balance just right, and it can usually end up being quite oily.

Characteristics of Low Porosity Hair:

Resists saturation, meaning it takes longer to fully wet.

Dries slowly without heat—it’s a bit more stubborn to dry.

Products tend to sit on top rather than soaking in.

Oils and treatments take time to absorb and can sit on the surface.

But don’t worry—low porosity hair can look stunning with the proper care and products. It just takes a little finesse, but it’s easily achievable if you follow our expert advice below:

1. Use Heat to Open the Cuticles

Since having low porosity hair resists its ability to absorb moisture, what you want to achieve is to open up the hair cuticles to allow the moisture in. One of the most effective ways to do this is by using heat. So, whether you’re deep conditioning or applying a leave-in conditioner, try wrapping your hair in a warm towel or using a hooded dryer for a few minutes. The heat helps the cuticles expand, making it easier for your hair to absorb the moisture from your products.

Pro Tip: You don’t need fancy equipment—just a warm, damp towel over your hair while you relax for 15–20 minutes can work wonders.

2. Choose the Right Hair Products for Low Porosity Hair

Remember that not all products will benefit low-porosity hair. Thick creams and oils can build up and weigh down hair, so strive to use lightweight products that won’t sit on top of your strands and will offer deep moisture without the heaviness.

Products we offer that will help your hair look stunning:

1. 'Care For It' Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner

Why it’s great for low porosity hair: This lightweight, water-based leave-in conditioner is perfect for low porosity hair as it deeply hydrates without weighing your hair down. Its formula helps open the hair cuticle, allowing for better moisture absorption, and it leaves your hair feeling soft, nourished, and shiny.

2. 'Cleanse It' Nourishing Shampoo

Why it’s great for low porosity hair: Low porosity hair benefits from a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo, and Voduz’s Hydrating Shampoo is designed to cleanse without stripping your hair of moisture. It removes product buildup that may prevent moisture from penetrating while maintaining your hair’s natural hydration balance.

3. 'Condition It' Nourishing Conditioner

Why it’s great for low porosity hair: For deep hydration, this moisture-boosting treatment is your best friend. It’s formulated to penetrate and nourish low porosity hair more effectively, especially when used with heat to help open up those stubborn cuticles. It delivers intense moisture while promoting softness and elasticity.

4. R’Oil Hydrating Hair Oil

Why it’s great for low porosity hair: Low porosity hair can struggle with heavier oils, so a lightweight, non-greasy oil like R’Oil Hydrating Hair Oil is ideal. This oil seals in moisture without leaving your hair feeling weighed down. It’s perfect for adding shine and taming frizz, while maintaining a light, airy feel.

5. 'Complete It' Nourishing Hair Treatment

Why it’s great for low porosity hair: This hair treatment cream enriches hair with natural moisturising agents, antioxidants, UV filters and built-in colour protection for healthier, shinier and smoother hair. Its lightweight texture and hydrating ingredients make it an excellent choice for low porosity hair that needs definition and hold without the risk of buildup. The 'Complete It 'Nourishing Hair Treatment is designed to provide your hair with the nourishment it needs to stay hydrated and healthy without weighing it down.

6. 'Clear It' - Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

Why it’s great for low porosity hair: Moisture is as important for your hair strands, as it is for your scalp! This scalp scrub is essential for low porosity hair, as it helps remove product buildup that can weigh down your strands. Since low porosity hair tends to accumulate product more easily, using the soothing 'Clear It' Exfoliating Scalp Scrub will effectively buff away excess buildup, leaving your scalp refreshed and your hair more manageable.

These products aredesigned to support moisture retention, reduce product buildup, and give your hair the nourishment it needs to stay hydrated and healthy. They’re lightweight enough to work with your hair, ensuring your locks remain soft, shiny, and beautifully nourished.

And remember—nourishing shampoos can be your best friend! They help remove product buildup from your strands, which can prevent moisture from penetrating.

3. Go Light on the Oils

If you’re tempted to reach for rich oils, be cautious. Low porosity hair doesn’t always respond well to heavier oils - like hair oils that include castor or olive oil - as these can sit on top of the cuticle instead of absorbing into your hair. Instead, try using lighter oils such as Macadamia or Jojoba oil (found in ourR’Oil Hydrating Hair Oil). These are perfect for low porosity hair as they don’t weigh it down but still add a nice shine and seal in the moisture you’ve worked so hard to lock in.

Pro Tip: Apply oils to damp hair after conditioning to help trap moisture rather than let it evaporate!

4. Moisturise Regularly, But Don’t Overdo It

Remember, low porosity hair doesn’t need frequent moisturising, but it does require regular, consistent care. So, instead of slathering on products every day, moisturise every 2-3 days and ensure you’re sealing in the moisture after each wash. Light, water-based leave-ins are perfect for this. By following this routine, you’re taking responsibility for your hair’s health and will quickly see it looking hydrated and healthier.

5. Try the LOC or the LCO Method

Two methods you may want to explore are the LOC (Liquid, Oil, Cream) or LCO (Liquid, Cream, Oil) method. Both techniques help lock in moisture and prevent your hair from feeling dry:

L.O.C. Method: Start with a liquid (water-based leave-in conditioner), apply oil, and finish with a cream treatment.

L.C.O. Method: Start with a liquid, apply a cream treatment, and finish with an oil to seal everything in.

Experiment with both methods to see which one works best for your hair.

6. Sleep Smart with Satin or Silk

Your hair can lose moisture while you sleep, especially if you’re using cotton pillowcases. If you use a satin pillowcase instead, you will be reducing frizz and helping lock moisture in - the results will literally be noticeable overnight! Alternatively, you can wrap your hair in a satin or silk scarf before bed to prevent frizz and breakage while preserving that precious moisture.

7. Don’t Skip the Trim

Healthy hair is moisturised hair, and part of keeping your low porosity hair in top shape is regular trimming. Cutting off those split ends helps moisture travel more easily along the length of your hair and prevents breakage. For the best results, aim to trim your hair every 6–8 weeks to keep it looking fresh and healthy.

Final Thoughts

Caring for low porosity hair doesn’t have to be complicated—just a few tweaks to your routine and the right low porosity hair products can do wonders for your hair’s health and moisture levels. Be patient, experiment with different products, and find a routine that works for you.

Let’s make those luscious curls or sleek strands shine with confidence!

Need help choosing the best products for your low porosity hair? Check out our recommended list of hair products above for a flawless, moisture-rich finish! Or, check out our Hair Care Quiz, which will help you make the decision on the exact products to choose for your hair.