The Ultimate Guide to Men's Grooming - L'Oréal Paris (2025)

If you’re like most men, you likely keep things simple when it comes to grooming—and you probably prefer it that way. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with focusing on just the basics! For even the most extreme grooming minimalists, however, it’s still a good idea to commit to a solid hair care andskin care routine—and stick to it. Not quite sure what those routines should entail? To help, we’ve compiled our top 15 men’s grooming tips below, including our best men’s grooming products to create your own men’s grooming kit, from face serum to dry shampoo. Behold, the ultimate guide to men’s grooming.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #1: KEEP YOUR COMPLEXION CLEAN

Let’s start things off with the most basic skin care tip: washing your face. If you aren’t already afacial cleanserdevotee, it’s time to change that. Whatever your age or skin type, everyone needs to cleanse regularly. Commit to washing your face twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed, and also after any serious sweat sessions at the gym. To do so, use a facial cleanser that’s formulated especially for men’s skin, such as the L’Oréal Paris Men Expert™ Hydra Energetic Extreme Cleanser Infused with Charcoal. To use, simply massage the product onto wet skin and work into a lather to wash away dirt, pollution, impurities, and excess oils from the surface of your skin. Definitely worth an extra minute or two at the sink, don’t you think?

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #2: MAKE SURE TO MOISTURIZE

There’s nothing manly about skipping out onmoisturizer. You wouldn’t pass up on a glass of water when you’re feeling thirsty, and the same holds true for your skin—it needs hydration as well. Whether you’re dry, oily, or somewhere in between, it’s a must to moisturize daily—both in the morning and evening. In the A.M., tackle multiple needs at once and opt for a moisturizer that’s formulated with broad-spectrum sunscreen. The—which is one of our best skin care products for men—helps hydrate and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, plus it contains SPF 15.

Sunscreen isn’t the only sun protection measure you should be taking, either—remember to also limit your amount of time in the sun (especially during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.), seek shade, and cover up exposed areas in pants, sleeves, a broad-brimmed hat, and UV-blocking sunglasses. At night, you can choose to use a different moisturizer that isn't formulated with SPF. We recommend the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Honey Night Balm, which effectively penetrates skin to comfort, nourish, and hydrate while you sleep.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #3: USE A SERUM

Think you’ve given your skin enough attention because you’ve taken up moisturizing? Think again! Face serums can be used to tackle an array of different skin concerns, from dry skin to wrinkles. If you care about the appearance of your skin, you’ll want to add one to your daily routine, slipping it into your regimen between your cleansing and moisturizing steps. For a boost in hydration, consider the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which absorbs quickly to immediately replenish and reduce wrinkles for visibly plumped, youthful-looking skin. To boost radiance, try the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum, which effortlessly glides onto skin to immediately restore skin’s radiance and reduce wrinkles.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #4: ALWAYS USE AFTER SHAVE

Once you know how to wield a razor (check outThe Guy’s Guide to Taking Care of and Removing Facial Hair), it doesn’t automatically make shaving a cinch. No matter how well the actual act of shaving goes, if you don’t tend to your complexion correctly afterward, you could be left in an uncomfortable situation. After shaving, you should always apply an after-shave lotion to soothe and moisturize your skin. To do so, after rinsing off any remaining shaving cream or soap, try smoothing on theL’Oréal Paris Men Expert™ Hydra Energetic After Shave Balmto fight the signs of shaving discomfort. No more razor burn or irritation? Yes, please!

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #5: TAKE CARE OF YOUR UNDER-EYE AREA

The first area to show signs of aging is often around the eyes as it’s comprised of thin, delicate skin. That’s why using aneye creamis crucial for men of all ages. And not only are eye creams effective and easy to apply, but they also feel great—so there’s really no reason not to add one to your routine. Simply roll on theL’Oréal Paris Men Expert™ Hydra-Energetic Ice Cold Eye Roller, which has a cooling applicator, to help diminish the appearance of under-eye circles and puffiness.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #6: SELECT A SIGNATURE SCENT

Everyone should have a signature scent, including you. A few spritzes of cologne could have you catching all sorts of compliments. Our sense of smell is a powerful thing, after all. Find a scent you love and spray it on your pulse points every day. Soon enough, you’ll be associated with your signature scent in the minds of everyone you know.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #7: GET REGULAR TRIMS

While your female friends may be able to get away with going longer between cuts, the same doesn’t always work for shorter men’s haircuts. Next time you’re due for a trim, try asking your barber when you’ll need to come back next—then book the appointment right away. Once your trim is locked into your calendar, you’re a lot less likely to let things get out of hand.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #8: PUT STYLING PRODUCT IN YOUR HAIR

Smoothing a single product through your hair can make all the difference in how well-groomed you look. While hair is damp, tousle to style and work a bit of theL’Oréal Paris Studio Line Overworked Hair Puttythrough your strands. Use the pomade to help shape and style your hair as you please for an on-trend, undone style.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #9: KEEP DRY SHAMPOO ON HAND

Dry shampooisn’t only for women with long locks—anyone can put this holy grail product to good use if they’re trying to combat oily roots. In between washes or whenever you need it, refresh your style with theL’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo, and you’ll be a dry shampoo convert in no time. To use, simply spray onto your roots, working in sections and holding the can six to eight inches away from your head.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #10: SWITCH UP YOUR HAIRSTYLE

Speaking of hair, it’s a good idea to switch up your hairstyle every once in a while. Whether you prefer a trendy hairstyle, like a spiky ‘do, or something more classic is your personal preference. Either way, the point is that you shouldn’t feel afraid to try out a new look—one of the great things about being a guy is that it won’t be long before your hair has grown out again anyway.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #11: TIDY UP YOUR BROWS

Listen up, gentlemen—ladies aren’t the only ones who need to whip out their tweezers every now and then. Eyebrow shaping is important for all genders! After all, nobody wants to be sporting the dreaded unibrow. While you may not feel the need to create a flawless arch, keeping a pair of tweezers on hand is a must for plucking away stray hairs in between your brows. It only takes a few seconds to do so, yet it makes for a much cleaner, groomed final look.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #12: KEEP GRAYS IN CHECK

While you don’t have to hide your grays (we’re all about embracing a head full of silver), touching up your roots and keeping grays in check can refresh your overall appearance. Keep some root touch-up, such as the L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up or L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Precision Pen, on hand to disguise any grays in a jiff. Both options work to camouflage grays in minutes. Just keep in mind that these are both temporary, quick-fix options, so you may want to schedule an appointment at the salon for a color touch-up while you’re at it.

Editor’s note: A novice on all things hair color for men? Read Your Guide to Hair Color for Men, next.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #13: CONTOUR YOUR FACE

Just like women can contour their face with the right makeup products, men can also sculpt and define their face through the art of contouring. No, we don’t mean reaching for a bronzer—although you can totally do that, too. As an alternative, men can use their facial hair to contour their face! If you’ve ever wanted a more sculpted, chiseled face shape, consider letting your beard do the work for you. Head over to our article, Contouring for Men: How to Choose the Right Facial Hair for Your Face Shape, for everything you need to know.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #14: TAKE CARE OF YOUR BEARD

While we’re on the topic of facial hair, taking care of your beard is also a must when it comes to men’s grooming. And just like your skin needs moisturizer and your hair needs conditioner, your facial hair needs to stay hydrated as well. Enter the L’Oréal Paris Men Expert 3-Day Beard Moisturizer. This moisturizing beard softener is formulated with vitamin E to leave your skin feeling energized and keep your facial hair in its best condition.

MEN’S GROOMING TIP #15: DON’T SKIP HEAT PROTECTANT

Last but not least, be sure to protect your hair with some heat protectant prior to heat styling. Sure, you may not be whipping out a curling wand or flat iron, but we’d bet you blow-dry your hair from time to time. The next time you reach for the tool in question, spritz on a heat protectant, like the L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle SLEEK IT Iron Straight Heatspray, prior to using it. This will protect against heat damage, which can lead to dull, frizzy, and dry hair.

