The Ultimate Guide to the Best Fake Nails That Won't Damage Real Nails (2025)

GET 5 FREE NAILS AND FREE SHIPPING! ((YES FREE!))
-
The Famous Ombre Medium Square Pink Everyday Press On Nails
Sale
The Famous Ombre Medium Square Pink Everyday Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$9.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Grasshopper Short Square Green Groovy Press On Nails
Sale
Grasshopper Short Square Green Groovy Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$9.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
View all
We all love a good manicure, but sometimes our natural nails need a break from all the upkeep and damage from frequent applications. That's where fake nails come in handy! But as convenient as they may be, not all fake nails are created equal. Some may actually do more harm than good to your natural nails. To help you avoid damaging your nails, we've compiled a list of the best fake nails that won't damage your real nails.
1. Press-on Nails
Press-on nails have come a long way since their introduction in the 90s. They now come in a variety of shapes, lengths, and designs. The best part? They're easy to apply and easy to remove without causing any damage to your natural nails. If you want to switch up your nail look frequently without the commitment and damage of acrylic or gel nails, press-on nails are the way to go.
2. Polygel Nails
Polygel nails are a hybrid of gel and acrylic nails. They're a perfect alternative to acrylic nails for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Polygel nails are also lighter on your natural nails and don't require any harsh filing or buffing before application, which means your natural nails won't experience any damage.
3. Nail Wraps
Nail wraps are a great option for those who want to achieve intricate nail designs without the commitment of acrylic nails. They're easy to apply, last for weeks, and won't damage your natural nails. Plus, nail wraps are easily removable without the need for harsh chemicals.
4. Dip Powder Nails
Dip powder nails are a type of acrylic nail, but they don't require UV light to apply and are less damaging than traditional acrylics. The biggest advantage of dip powder nails is that they don't require any harsh filing or buffing before application, which means your natural nails will remain damage-free.
5. Magnetic Nails
Magnetic nails are a new type of fake nails that use magnets to hold the nail in place, eliminating the need for glue. These nails are easy to apply and remove, won't cause any damage to your natural nails, and last for up to two weeks.
Conclusion
In conclusion, there are plenty of fake nail options that won't damage your natural nails. Whether you choose press-on nails, polygel nails, nail wraps, dip powder nails, or magnetic nails, you can achieve the perfect manicure without the added damage to your natural nails. It's all about finding the right fake nail option that works for you and your lifestyle. So go ahead and experiment with all of these options and find your perfect fit!
Back to blog
FREE SHIPPING ✨LIMITED TIME ONLY✨
-
The Famous Ombre Medium Square Pink Everyday Press On Nails
Sale
The Famous Ombre Medium Square Pink Everyday Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$9.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Grasshopper Short Square Green Groovy Press On Nails
Sale
Grasshopper Short Square Green Groovy Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$9.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Rare Short Almond Beige Everyday Press On Nails
Sale
Rare Short Almond Beige Everyday Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$9.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Major Ombre Short Square Pink Everyday Press On Nails
Sale
Major Ombre Short Square Pink Everyday Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$17.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Shortcake Short Square Beige Everyday Press On Nails
Sale
Shortcake Short Square Beige Everyday Press On Nails
Regular price $4.99 USD
Regular price
$9.99 USDSale price $4.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
White Swirl Lines Medium Coffin White Everyday Press On Nails
Sale
White Swirl Lines Medium Coffin White Everyday Press On Nails
Regular price $5.99 USD
Regular price
$11.99 USDSale price $5.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Swipe My Card Long Almond Pink Studded Press On Nails
Sale
Swipe My Card Long Almond Pink Studded Press On Nails
Regular price $8.99 USD
Regular price
$18.99 USDSale price $8.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
-
Ominous Ombre Short Squoval Red Bold Press On Nails
Sale
Ominous Ombre Short Squoval Red Bold Press On Nails
Regular price $5.99 USD
Regular price
$14.99 USDSale price $5.99 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
View all