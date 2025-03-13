The Ultimate Hair Colour Shade Guide – ToDye (2025)

The Ultimate Hair Colour Shade Guide

The Ultimate Hair Colour Shade Guide: A comprehensive guide to help anyone figure out their hair colour shade in a friendly and easy way.

There are so many shades of hair colours that it’s hard to keep track of them all. That’s why we’ve created this awesome guide to help you figure out your exact shade.

How do I use this guide?

The Ultimate Hair Colour Shade Guide is a comprehensive list of hair colours and their various names, from beige to black. Use it to find the right name for your shade!

What is hair colour?

Hair colour is the pigmentation of hair follicles due to two types of melanin: eumelanin and pheomelanin. Generally, if your hair has more eumelanin, it will be darker and less likely to fade. If your hair contains more pheomelanin, it will appear lighter in color.

Your natural hair colour depends on genetics and age; however, there are some things you can do to make sure your strands stay looking fresh at all times!

Determining your shade of hair colour.

How do you find your natural hair colour? First, you need to figure out what your skin tone is. Are you cool or warm? Do the colours of your eyes, hair and skin match? Once you know that, it’s time to find the right shade of hair colour for your natural texture. Your natural texture could be fine and straight like Jennifer Aniston or curly like Zendaya Coleman, but it’s not always easy to tell what kind of texture someone has from looking at them! If a stylist has been working with a client for years she will have an idea about their texture as well as their natural colour. But if this isn’t the case (or even if it is), here are some tips on how to go about finding out which shades would look good on you:

Shades of blonde.

Blonde hair is a color that falls under the category of ‘light’, and can be found in many different shades. In fact, there are so many shades to choose from that it can be difficult to know where to start if you’re looking for the right shade for you!

Blondes come in all shapes and sizes (literally). There are golden blondes, strawberry blondes and even platinum blondes! If this sounds confusing don’t worry – we’ve got everything covered for you here!

Shades of brunette.

Cool brunettes:

These shades are all cool and will look best with warmer skin tones. If you have cool hair, it’s important to be careful about what kind of makeup you wear. A neutral or warm-toned lipstick will suit this shade of brown the best.

Ash brown (honey blonde): This is a light brown with the slightest hint of red undertones. If your ash brown hair has blue or grey undertones, it may be called “lighter ash,” which means that your natural colour is more on the grey side than golden. It might even look like an ashy blonde if it’s very light!

Natural brown (brown): This is dark enough that it can easily be confused for black hair. However, there will always be some warmth in this tone due to its slight redness and yellow undertones – something we call ‘red brassy’.

Chestnut brown (medium to dark): The name says it all – this color looks like chestnuts! Chestnut brunettes have reddish undertones which make them perfect for people who want warmer complexions without going too far into orange territory (like those who choose peach!).

Shades of red.

Red hair is a rare colour, but it can be very beautiful. There are many shades of red, from bright red to auburn. Red hair can be cool or warm in tone depending on the colourist’s choice of dye and how often you wash your hair. Red hair fades and is difficult to maintain in between salon visits because the natural pigment (melanin) will fade over time if not properly cared for; this is why many people with red hair get highlights or lowlights done at their local salon every few months.

Dark and black.

If you want to deepen your hair color, the best way to do it is with the help of a stylist. The process can take anywhere between a few hours and several days, depending on how much dye you need. And if you’re going from light to dark or vice versa—which is often the case—it’s important that your stylist knows exactly what shade of brown/black or blond/light brown/golden blonde etc. that you want.

Keep reading this guide to learn more about the ultimate hair colour shade guide, and how you can use it to find your ultimate hair colour shade.

Keep reading this guide to learn more about the ultimate hair colour shade guide, and how you can use it to find your ultimate hair colour shade.

A comprehensive guide that will help anyone figure out their hair colour shade in a friendly and easy way.