The ULTIMATE Non-Toxic Living Guide With 50+ Products (2025)

Konstantina Antoniadou is an expert non-toxic living guide writer with over six years in the industry. Recently, she attended a 6-week seminar on Chemicals and Health at Johns Hopkins University to understand more about chemicals in our environment and our bodies, how they impact our health, and finally, how to build a non-toxic home. To ensure this chemical-free living guide is as comprehensive and accurate as possible, we consulted two experts. Dr. Ramit Singh Sambyal, MBBS, MD, associated with ClinicSpots provided insights into the health implications of chemical exposure. Rebecca Castano-Mander, an organic chemist and owner of Naturally COS, helped break down the benefits of adopting a non-toxic lifestyle and what to avoid. Jump to the list>

Your Expert Guide to Building a Non-Toxic Home

Is it possible to live a chemical-free life? What are the most common household chemicals? This expert non-toxic lifestyle guide includes actionable healthy home tips as well as 50+ vetted and verified non-toxic living products to help you get started. I also threw in my favorite books and blogs for even more inspiration *wink*.

Table of Contents : Chemical-Free Living

What is Non-Toxic Living?

To put it simply, non-toxic living is the idea of ditching harmful chemicals and adopting healthier, safer alternatives. At its core, the movement focuses on choosing toxin-free products and creating a clean, green living space. From the food you eat to the cleaners you use, it is about making informed, intentional choices. Think of non-toxic living as a lifestyle upgrade, not a total overhaul. You don’t need to go full-on “off the grid.”

Just aim for a balance of natural living and modern convenience. Some common examples of chemical-free living are swapping harsh cleaning sprays for simple, safe household products like vinegar and baking soda. Another way to go toxic-free is by choosing skincare free from chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Eating fresh, whole foods and reducing processed or packaged items is also a part of our natural living journey. So, ultimately, you lower pollution, cut down on waste, and support companies that prioritize ethical practices.

The easiest way to get started on your non-toxic lifestyle is by replacing “What’s easy?” with “What’s safe?” in your daily decisions. Over time, these small steps will build a healthier home and lifestyle.

Whether you’re curious about the benefits of non-toxic living or just want a few healthy home tips, you’re in the right place. Ready to learn how to build a non-toxic home? Next, we’ll get into practical tips, the best non-toxic living products, and everything you need to know about leading a green living revolution.

Why Are There So Many Chemicals in Everyday Products?

If you’ve ever wondered why so many products—from cleaning sprays to skincare—contain hard-to-pronounce chemicals, the answer lies in the evolution of how we make and use consumer goods.

The Evolution of Consumer Goods

Once upon a time, most products were made from natural ingredients. Soap came from animal fats and ash, and cleaning involved vinegar and elbow grease. But then came industrialization in the 19th and 20th centuries, which revolutionized how products were made.

Factories began mass-producing goods using synthetic chemicals, which were cheaper and more versatile than natural ingredients. For example:

Preservatives were added to make products last longer on shelves.

were added to make products last longer on shelves. Artificial fragrances were created to provide consistent and appealing scents.

were created to provide consistent and appealing scents. Plastics and polymers replaced natural materials like wood and glass for packaging and convenience.

By the 1950s, synthetic chemicals were in nearly everything. Today, over 350,000 chemicals are registered for commercial use globally, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Many of these are found in everyday products like cleaners, cosmetics, and even furniture.

The Demand for Convenience

Let’s face it, we live in a stressful world. We simply don’t have time to lose. That’s why companies created synthetic chemicals to meet consumer demands for convenience, affordability, and efficiency.

For example, harsh chemicals like bleach and ammonia replaced traditional cleaning methods because they worked faster. Plastics and additives extend the shelf life of food, reducing waste and cutting costs. Synthetic ingredients gave us longer-lasting makeup, brighter colors, and anti-aging formulas.

However, this drive for convenience came with a hidden cost—exposure to potentially harmful substances in our homes and bodies.

Lack of Regulation

Here’s where things get tricky. Many chemicals in consumer products are poorly regulated. In some cases, they aren’t tested for long-term health impacts before hitting the market.

In the United States, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) was passed in 1976 to regulate chemicals. But according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), only 1% of the 85,000 chemicals in use have been thoroughly tested for safety. According to the University of Notre Dame, more thanhalf of 231 cosmetics productstested contained PFAS, and most of them did not list any PFAS compounds on their ingredient labels. This means that millions of Americans could be unknowingly exposed to the toxic“forever chemicals”.

By contrast, the European Union takes a stricter approach with regulations like REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals). Under REACH, companies must prove that chemicals are safe before they are sold.

This difference in regulation is why some chemicals banned in Europe are still used in the U.S. For context, the EU has banned over 1,600 chemicals from cosmetics; the U.S. has banned fewer than 30.

So, in order to understand the benefits of non-toxic living and how to safe household products, you need to know what to avoid.

⚠️Common Harmful Household Chemicals in Household Products

VOCs

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are high vapor pressure and low water solubility compounds. They are in everything from air fresheners to paint and even cleaning supplies. When released into the air, VOCs can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat. Long-term exposure has been linked to serious issues like liver damage, cancer, and respiratory problems. Dr. Ramit Sambyal also warns us that VOCs can increase the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s disease.

Shockingly, a study by the EPA found indoor VOC levels can be 2-5 times higher than outdoor levels. Products labeled “low-VOC” or “VOC-free” can help reduce your exposure.

It’s also important to always ventilate your space often, and ditch products with heavy fragrances for healthier air at home. Your lungs will thank you.

Phthalates

Manufacturers use phthalates in plastics, vinyl flooring, food packaging, and personal care products like lotions and shampoos to make them more flexible. While that might sound handy, these chemicals are also hormone disruptors, Dr. Ramit Sambyal explains.

Research shows they can mess with your endocrine system, potentially leading to fertility issues and even developmental problems in children. A study found that high exposure to phthalates was linked to lower IQ in children. So, next time you pick up that fruity-scented body wash, you might want to think twice.

Parabens



Parabens are the popular preservatives in cosmetics and skincare items, preventing mold and bacteria from ruining your fave products. However, they’ve been linked to reproductive issues and have even been found in breast cancer tissue. A shocking report revealed traces of parabens in 19 out of 20 breast tumors. This has led many to swap to paraben-free options for a more non-toxic lifestyle.

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde is used in furniture, cleaning products, and even some textiles. This chemical can cause respiratory irritation and has been classified as a human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). More precisely, it can cause nasopharyngeal cancer and leukemia. Breathing it in over time can increase your risk of asthma or allergies. Formaldehyde-free furniture and cleaning supplies are a great step towards a more toxin-free home.

Pesticides



Pesticides surely keep bugs off our food, but they might do more harm than good for us. They can remain as residues on fruits and veggies, and studies show they may harm the nervous system and reproductive health. A 2020 study found that children exposed to high levels of pesticides were more likely to experience developmental delays. Choosing organic produce can be a safer, eco-friendly lifestyle choice.

PFAS (Forever Chemicals)

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” lurk in non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and waterproof items. They persist in the environment and researchers have linked them to cancer, immune system suppression, and hormonal issues. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry verified that nearly all Americans have some level of PFAS in their blood. Switching to PFAS-free cookware and products is a smart move for a sustainable living.

Triclosan



Triclosan is an anti-bacterial agent in many soaps and toothpaste. Sounds good, right? Not so fast! This chemical can cause hormone disruption and can contribute to antibiotic resistance. According to the FDA, there’s no evidence that triclosan provides any extra benefits over regular soap. So, going chemical-free with your hand wash could be a safer bet.

BPA (Bisphenol A)

BPA is a chemical used in the production of plastics and can linings. It’s notorious for leaching into food and beverages, especially when heated. Experts link it to hormonal disruption, heart problems, and increased risk of diabetes. Yet, the CDC reports that over 90% of people tested had BPA in their urine. Opt for BPA-free products to reduce exposure.

Lead

Lead can sneak into your home through old paint, water pipes, and even some imported toys. It’s a heavy metal that can cause serious health issues, especially in children, including developmental delays and lower IQ. The CDC reports that even low levels of lead exposure can harm a child’s brain development.

Dr. Sambyal points out that even trace amounts of heavy metals in some cosmetics or water supplies can accumulate in the body, contributing to conditions like hypertension and impaired kidney function decades down the line.

Ammonia

Ammonia is a common ingredient in glass cleaners and polishing agents. While it helps get surfaces sparkling, it can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. Prolonged exposure can exacerbate asthma or other lung issues. Natural alternatives like vinegar and water can do the job without the harsh side effects.

Chlorine



Chlorine is present in household bleach and disinfectants. While effective at killing germs, it can cause respiratory issues and skin irritation. The American Lung Association warns against using chlorine products in poorly ventilated areas. Choosing chlorine-free cleaners can help maintain a healthy home and an overall non-toxic lifestyle without compromising air quality.

Flame Retardants

Manufacturers add flame retardants to furniture, electronics, and fabrics to reduce flammability. However, these chemicals can leach into the air and dust, causing exposure. Studies link them to hormonal disruption and potential developmental problems in children. A 2017 study found high levels of flame retardants in toddlers’ blood. Choosing flame-retardant-free products helps create a safer household.

Perchloroethylene (PERC)



Dry cleaners and some household cleaners use PERC as a solvent. It has been classified as a possible carcinogen by the EPA and can cause dizziness, headaches, and even liver damage with prolonged exposure. Switching to eco-friendly dry cleaning or washing at home with gentle detergents can help reduce exposure.

Toluene



Manufacturers use toluene in paint thinners, adhesives, and nail polish. It affects the nervous system, causing headaches and dizziness. At high levels, toluene can harm fetal development. The EPA recommends limiting exposure. Many nail salons have started using toluene-free products for safer service.

Synthetic Fragrances

Companies use synthetic fragrances in everything from perfumes to air fresheners. These fragrances can contain a mix of undisclosed chemicals. Many of these chemicals trigger allergies, asthma, and even hormone disruption. The fragrance loophole lets companies hide harmful chemicals by listing “fragrance” or “parfum.” Manufacturers don’t have to disclose specific chemicals used under this vague term.

Many of these chemicals are synthetic and harmful to our health. Undisclosed ingredients may include allergens, hormone disruptors, and respiratory irritants. People often associate fragrances with pleasant scents, but they can conceal toxic chemicals. This loophole hides harmful chemicals in personal care products and cleaning supplies. A 2016 study found that nearly one-third of Americans reported health problems from scented products.



Choosing natural, fragrance-free options can help create a healthier home environment.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

Companies use SLS as a surfactant in many shampoos and soaps for its foaming properties. Yet, experts warn us that it can irritate the skin and strip away natural oils. Studies show that it can be harsh on sensitive skin, prompting many people to choose SLS-free personal care products for a gentler cleanse.

The Benefits Of Non-Toxic Living

Reduced Exposure to Endocrine Disruptors and Carcinogens



A 2023 study in Environmental Health Perspectives found that reducing chemical exposure significantly lowered levels of toxins in the body within a week. Who doesn’t love a quick win for their health?

Dr. Ramit Singh Sambyal explained the broader significance of adopting a non-toxic lifestyle. “The real impact of non-toxic living goes beyond just ‘feeling healthier,’” Dr. Sambyal said. “For example, reducing exposure to certain chemicals in plastics, like BPA, has been linked to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced risks of developing metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes.

“Parents who make non-toxic choices for children—such as avoiding flame-retardant furniture—lower their kids’ exposure to carcinogens during critical developmental periods,” he added.

Non-toxic living can also decrease the body’s inflammatory burden, which has been tied to a lower risk of autoimmune conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and even cognitive decline. Over time, these changes may also reduce the risk of ‘mystery’ conditions like unexplained fatigue, chronic headaches, or skin issues.”

Fewer Allergies and Respiratory Issues



Ever noticed your allergies flare up after using certain cleaners or sprays? That’s no coincidence. Many conventional products contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that irritate the respiratory system. A switch to safe household products can help you breathe easier. According to the American Lung Association, reducing indoor air pollutants can decrease asthma attacks and respiratory infections.

When asked about the health benefits of adopting a non-toxic lifestyle, the organic chemist Rebecca Castano-Mander highlighted several key improvements. “Removing harmful chemicals from your home can enhance lung capacity and improve liver function and durability. It can also reduce headaches and create a healthier environment for children and pets.”

“Switching from conventional air sprays to essential oils is another great move. Not only do you enjoy a beautiful scent, but you also benefit from the therapeutic properties of the oils as you inhale,” she added.

Improved Long-Term Well-Being



Adopting a chemical-free living approach is a lifestyle shift with lasting health benefits. Studies have linked non-toxic living to lower risks of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart conditions. For instance, a 2017 Harvard study found that people who reduced exposure to everyday toxins experienced better overall health outcomes.

Minimized Pollution from Toxic Products



Every product you use eventually finds its way back into the environment. Cleaning agents, synthetic fragrances, and personal care products contribute to air and water pollution. According to the EPA, household cleaners are a major source of environmental pollution. So, when we decide to choose natural living products, we’re reducing our ecological footprint.

Supporting Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Practices



When you choose organic lifestyle products, you’re supporting brands that thrive on sustainability. A 2021 UN report highlighted the importance of sustainable consumer practices in combating climate change. These companies go out of their way to use renewable resources, reduce waste, and aim for minimal environmental impact. This not only helps conserve nature but also fosters a green living ethos that future generations can benefit from.

Feeling in Control of Your Health



This is a big one for me. There’s something empowering about knowing exactly what’s in the products you use. When you commit to a non-toxic living guide, you’re taking charge of your health. You’re no longer at the mercy of unpronounceable ingredients. Instead, you’re making informed choices that align with your values.

So, whether you’re drawn to the health perks, the environmental benefits, or the sense of empowerment, embracing a non-toxic lifestyle is a win on all fronts. Remember, every small step counts. Start with one change, like swapping out your household cleaners or opting for toxin-free beauty products. Before you know it, you’ll be a pro at sustainable living, enjoying a cleaner, greener, and healthier life.

Common Myths and Misconceptions About Non-Toxic Living

“It’s Too Expensive”

Let’s bust this budget myth wide open. You don’t need to drain your wallet to live cleaner. Many toxin-free products are super affordable, and DIY options can save you tons. For instance, make your own all-purpose cleaner with vinegar, water, and essential oils—it costs pennies per bottle!

Plus, there are budget-friendly brands like Dr. Bronner’s and Alba Botanica that won’t break the bank. When you think about it, non-toxic living might even save you money in the long run. Fewer chemicals = fewer health risks = fewer medical expenses. Your body and your budget will thank you!

“It’s Too Hard to Maintain”

Non-toxic living isn’t an all-or-nothing game. Start small, and go at your own pace. Replace one item at a time, like swapping your plastic food containers for glass ones. You don’t need to Marie Kondo your entire life overnight.

Once you find non-toxic living products and habits that work for you, it becomes second nature. For example, switching to a natural deodorant might take trial and error, but soon you’ll find your favorite. Remember, progress beats perfection. Even baby steps add up to a healthier lifestyle.

“Everything is Toxic Anyway”

This myth is a buzzkill—but also not true. Yes, we’re surrounded by chemicals, but reducing exposure matters. Research shows that lowering toxin exposure reduces risks of hormone disruption, respiratory issues, and even cancer.

You don’t need to live in a bubble to make a difference. Avoiding obvious culprits like BPA plastics, synthetic fragrances, and harsh cleaning products goes a long way. Think of it like a toxin diet: you don’t cut out everything, just the worst offenders.

How to Start Building a Non-Toxic Home

Ready to take the plunge into a non-toxic lifestyle? Awesome! Transitioning to a chemical-free, natural living approach might seem overwhelming, but with a few strategic steps, you’ll be on your way to a healthier, more eco-friendly lifestyle. Let’s break it down with some expert tips that make the shift seamless and even fun.

Step 1: Assess Your Current Lifestyle

Before you overhaul your entire home, take a minute to assess where chemicals might be hiding. The usual suspects? Cleaning products, skincare items, and processed foods. Walk through your home with a critical eye. What are you using on a daily basis? Are there products with long ingredient lists that you can’t pronounce?

Start by checking labels on items like dish soap, shampoos, and snacks. Notice how many contain artificial fragrances, preservatives, or other questionable ingredients. This will help you pinpoint the areas with the most chemical exposure. A 2020 report by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that the average home contains hundreds of potentially harmful chemicals. Knowing where you stand is the first step towards a healthier home.

Step 2: Start Small

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a non-toxic home! Unless you are a millionaire, you probably won’t have the budget to invest in dozens of toxin-free products. So start small by replacing one category of products at a time. This makes the process more manageable and less overwhelming.

Studies show that gradual changes are more sustainable in the long run. Plus, this step-by-step approach helps you identify what works for you and your family without feeling pressured to do it all at once.

“Municipal water supplies can contain contaminants like chlorine byproducts and trace pharmaceuticals, even after treatment. Investing in a high-quality water filter that targets your local water concerns is one of the most impactful changes you can make,” Dr. Ramit Singh Sambyal advises us.

Cleaning supplies are another great starting point. Swap out your chemical-laden all-purpose cleaner for a natural alternative. Then, once you’re comfortable, move on to personal care products like deodorants and shampoos.

Rebecca Castano-Mander gave us another easy idea. “Adding indoor plants like snake plants and Monstera not only improves air quality by absorbing carbon and producing oxygen but also supports mood stability.”

Step 3: Learn to Read Labels

Understanding product labels is like learning a new language, but it’s essential for a non-toxic living guide. Key terms to look for include “phthalate-free,” “paraben-free,” and “fragrance-free.” These are indicators that the product avoids some of the more harmful chemicals.

Organic & Chemical-Free Certifications

USDA Organic : Products with this label meet strict organic standards, reducing pesticide and synthetic chemical exposure.

: Products with this label meet strict organic standards, reducing pesticide and synthetic chemical exposure. EWG Verified : This label means the product meets the Environmental Working Group’s strict standards for health and transparency.

: This label means the product meets the Environmental Working Group’s strict standards for health and transparency. Green Seal: Green Seal certifies products that meet rigorous performance, health, and sustainability criteria. This label ensures that the product is environmentally friendly and free from harmful chemicals.

Green Seal certifies products that meet rigorous performance, health, and sustainability criteria. This label ensures that the product is environmentally friendly and free from harmful chemicals. EcoCert: EcoCert is a global certification that guarantees products meet organic and environmental standards. It’s commonly seen on cosmetics and cleaning products, ensuring they are free from synthetic chemicals and GMOs.

EcoCert is a global certification that guarantees products meet organic and environmental standards. It’s commonly seen on cosmetics and cleaning products, ensuring they are free from synthetic chemicals and GMOs. Cradle to Cradle Certified: This certification assesses a product’s safety and environmental impact throughout its entire lifecycle. Products with this label are non-toxic, reusable, and produced sustainably.

This certification assesses a product’s safety and environmental impact throughout its entire lifecycle. Products with this label are non-toxic, reusable, and produced sustainably. UL GREENGUARD: This certification guarantees that a product has low chemical emissions, contributing to healthier indoor air quality. It’s commonly found on furniture, building materials, and electronics.

This certification guarantees that a product has low chemical emissions, contributing to healthier indoor air quality. It’s commonly found on furniture, building materials, and electronics. MADE SAFE: MADE SAFE certifies that products are made with ingredients that are safe for human health, animals, and the environment. This label covers everything from personal care items to household goods, ensuring they’re free from toxic chemicals.

More Sustainable Product Certifications

Non-GMO Project Verified: This label is important for food products. It ensures that items have been produced without genetically modified organisms, aligning with a more natural living approach.

This label is important for food products. It ensures that items have been produced without genetically modified organisms, aligning with a more natural living approach. Leaping Bunny : If cruelty-free is important to you, look for this certification to ensure the product isn’t tested on animals.

: If cruelty-free is important to you, look for this certification to ensure the product isn’t tested on animals. Fair Trade Certified: While primarily known for ethical practices, Fair Trade also ensures that products are made without harmful chemicals and with sustainable practices. This is common in coffee, chocolate, and beauty products.

While primarily known for ethical practices, Fair Trade also ensures that products are made without harmful chemicals and with sustainable practices. This is common in coffee, chocolate, and products. FSC Certified (Forest Stewardship Council): FSC certification indicates that products like paper and wood are sourced from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. It’s a great label to look for when buying furniture or paper products.

FSC certification indicates that products like paper and wood are sourced from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. It’s a great label to look for when buying furniture or paper products. OEKO-TEX Standard 100: OEKO-TEX certifies textiles that are free from harmful substances. It’s a must-look-for when shopping for clothing, bedding, and other fabric products.

OEKO-TEX certifies textiles that are free from harmful substances. It’s a must-look-for when shopping for clothing, bedding, and other fabric products. Blue Angel: Blue Angel is one of the oldest eco-labels, certifying that products meet high environmental, health, and performance standards. It’s often seen on paper products, paints, and household appliance

Step 4: Choose DIY Alternatives When Possible

One of the most rewarding parts of chemical-free living is making your own products. Not only do you know exactly what’s going into them, but it’s also a fun way to explore natural living. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection notes that most products have environmentally friendly alternatives that are effective, less costly, and much safer for people, pets, and the natural world.

Here are a couple of simple DIY recipes to get you started:

Non-Toxic All-Purpose Cleaner

Ingredients : 1 cup water, 1 cup white vinegar, 10 drops of essential oil (like lemon or lavender).

: 1 cup water, 1 cup white vinegar, 10 drops of essential oil (like lemon or lavender). Instructions: Mix the ingredients in a spray bottle and use it to clean surfaces around your home. Vinegar is a natural disinfectant, and the essential oils add a pleasant scent.

Natural Soothing Body Scrub

Ingredients : 1 cup sugar, ½ cup coconut oil, 10 drops of essential oil (such as peppermint or vanilla).

: 1 cup sugar, ½ cup coconut oil, 10 drops of essential oil (such as peppermint or vanilla). Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a jar and use as a gentle exfoliator in the shower. It leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturized, sans the harsh chemicals.

Natural Glass Cleaner

Ingredients : 1 cup water, 1 cup rubbing alcohol, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 10 drops essential oil (optional).

: 1 cup water, 1 cup rubbing alcohol, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 10 drops essential oil (optional). Instructions: Mix all the ingredients in a spray bottle. Use it to clean windows and mirrors for a streak-free shine. The alcohol helps it dry quickly, while the vinegar cuts through grime.

Homemade Laundry Detergent

Ingredients : 1 bar of castile soap (grated), 1 cup washing soda, 1 cup baking soda, 20 drops essential oil (like lavender or tea tree).

: 1 bar of castile soap (grated), 1 cup washing soda, 1 cup baking soda, 20 drops essential oil (like lavender or tea tree). Instructions: Mix the grated soap with the washing soda and baking soda in a container. Use 2 tablespoons per load of laundry. This detergent is tough on stains but gentle on fabrics and skin.

Non-Toxic Air Freshener DIY

Ingredients : 1 cup water, 1 tablespoon baking soda, 10-15 drops essential oil (such as eucalyptus or citrus).

: 1 cup water, 1 tablespoon baking soda, 10-15 drops essential oil (such as eucalyptus or citrus). Instructions: Dissolve the baking soda in water and add essential oils. Pour into a spray bottle and use it to freshen up any room. It’s a simple, chemical-free way to keep your home smelling great.

Homemade Natural Toothpaste

Ingredients : 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 1 tablespoon baking soda, 10 drops peppermint essential oil, a pinch of salt.

: 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 1 tablespoon baking soda, 10 drops peppermint essential oil, a pinch of salt. Instructions: Mix all ingredients until you get a paste-like consistency. Store in a small jar and use a pea-sized amount for brushing. This natural toothpaste is free from fluoride and other synthetic additives.

DIY Dry Shampoo

Ingredients : For light hair: 2 tablespoons cornstarch; For dark hair: 2 tablespoons cocoa powder mixed with cornstarch. Add a few drops of essential oil (optional).

: For light hair: 2 tablespoons cornstarch; For dark hair: 2 tablespoons cocoa powder mixed with cornstarch. Add a few drops of essential oil (optional). Instructions: Mix the ingredients and apply to the roots with a makeup brush. Brush out any excess. It’s a quick fix for those in-between wash days without the chemicals found in aerosol dry shampoos.

✅The Complete Non-Toxic Products List

By Category:

Hair

Oral Care

Skin

Period Care

Body Care

Beauty

Cleaning

Bakeware / Cookware

Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen Gadgets

Food Storage

Servewear

Gardening

Parenting

🟢Non-Toxic Hair Care

Natural Hair Spray: Conventional hair sprays often contain alcohol and synthetic fragrances that can dry out your hair and scalp. Opt for a natural hair spray made with plant-based ingredients that provide hold without the harsh chemicals. Look for options infused with essential oils for a refreshing scent.

Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner: Sulfates are foaming agents that can strip your hair of its natural oils. Switch to sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that cleanse without leaving your hair feeling dry or brittle. Brands like Acure and Innersense offer great options that nourish your hair with botanical ingredients.

Dry Shampoo: Conventional dry shampoos often contain talc, synthetic fragrances, and aerosol propellants. Non-toxic dry shampoos use natural starches and clays to absorb excess oil.

Hair Oil: Avoid synthetic hair oils loaded with mineral oil or artificial silicones. Choose lightweight, plant-based oils that hydrate and add shine. Try: Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss or Organic Jojoba Oil.

Hair Styling Gel or Cream: To completely stop relying on polymers and plastics to hold your style in place, go for non-toxic options and use plant-based ingredients for a softer, more natural hold. I swear by InnerSense I Create Hold Styling Gel.

Heat Protectant Spray: Many heat protectants contain alcohol and synthetic silicones. Instead, look for sprays infused with natural oils and antioxidants that shield your strands from heat damage. Try: Aveda Thermal Styling Mist or Innersense Harmonic Healing Oil.

🟢Non-Toxic Oral Care

Non-Toxic Electric Toothbrush: Many options feature BPA-free bristles and eco-friendly materials. Pair it with a fluoride-free toothpaste for a complete chemical-free brushing experience.

Fluoride-Free Toothpaste: Many conventional toothpastes contain fluoride, artificial dyes, and synthetic flavors. Non-toxic toothpastes rely on natural ingredients like xylitol, baking soda, and essential oils to clean and freshen your mouth. Try: David’s Natural Toothpaste or Boka Ela Mint Toothpaste.

Mouthwash: Conventional mouthwashes can include alcohol, artificial colors, and synthetic fragrances. Non-toxic alternatives use natural ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, and essential oils to freshen your breath and support gum health. My top pick is the Hello Mouthwash.

Plastic-Free Gum: Most traditional gums contain synthetic ingredients and artificial sweeteners. Choose a plastic-free gum made with natural ingredients like chicle (a tree sap) and organic flavors.

Floss: Many traditional flosses are coated with synthetic wax or made with plastic. Choose biodegradable floss made from silk or cornstarch with natural coatings like beeswax or candelilla wax. I highly recommend giving Cocofloss a chance.

Whitening Strips: Most teeth whitening strips are loaded with peroxide and synthetic chemicals. Non-toxic options use natural enzymes and ingredients like coconut oil for gentle whitening. Two great options are the Luminuex Whitening Strips or Zimba Natural Whitening Strips.

🟢Non-Toxic Skin Care Products

*Check out this full list of non-toxic skincare brands on Amazon.

Organic Face Moisturizer: Many moisturizers contain parabens and synthetic fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin. Switch to an organic face moisturizer packed with natural oils and plant extracts. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba oil to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Natural Deodorant: Ditch the aluminum-based antiperspirants and go for a natural deodorant that neutralizes odor without blocking your sweat glands. Ingredients like baking soda, arrowroot powder, and essential oils help keep you fresh all day long.

Natural Sunscreen: Conventional sunscreens often contain chemical UV filters like oxybenzone, which can disrupt hormones and harm marine life. Instead, choose mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. I recommend the Badger Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

Face Serum: Serums are a powerful addition to any skincare routine but can contain synthetic preservatives and fillers. Opt for serums with plant-based antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins to target skin concerns naturally. Give Herbivore Botanicals Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Oil or True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum a try.

🟢Chemical-Free Period Care

Organic Period Care: Traditional period products can contain synthetic fibers and chemicals. Switch to organic cotton tampons, pads, or menstrual cups that are free from chlorine, fragrances, and dyes. Brands like Rael and Cora offer eco-friendly options that are gentle on your body and the environment.

Reusable Menstrual Cup: A menstrual cup made from medical-grade silicone is a fantastic non-toxic alternative to traditional period products. It’s reusable, reduces waste, and free from harmful chemicals.

🟢Non-Toxic Body Care

Natural Body Wash: Body washes often contain sulfates and artificial fragrances that can dry out your skin. A natural body wash made with essential oils and plant-based cleansers offers a gentle, refreshing cleanse without the toxins.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a versatile product that can be used as a moisturizer, makeup remover, and even as a shaving cream. It’s natural, hydrating, and free from synthetic chemicals.

Non-Toxic Shaving Cream: Shaving creams are often loaded with synthetic foaming agents and fragrances. Opt for a non-toxic alternative that uses natural oils and butters to protect and nourish your skin during shaving. I swear by this Eos Shea Better Shaving Cream.

Natural Body Lotion: Conventional lotions can contain parabens, phthalates, and synthetic scents. Choose body lotions with ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. I love Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion or SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Body Lotion.

Natural Perfume or Body Mist: Synthetic fragrances can contain harmful phthalates. Not to mention the “fragrance loophole” we discussed earlier. So, opt for natural perfumes and mists made with essential oils and botanical extracts. Try the Skylar Clean Perfume or Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Mist.

🟢Non-Toxic Beauty Products

Non-Toxic Foundation: Swap your conventional foundation for a non-toxic option that provides coverage without harmful chemicals. Look for foundations made with mineral pigments and organic oils, which nourish your skin while enhancing your complexion.

Natural Chapstick: Many lip balms contain petroleum-based ingredients. Choose a natural lip balm made with beeswax, shea butter, and natural oils to keep your lips soft and hydrated.

Non-Toxic Mascara: Traditional mascaras often include parabens, synthetic dyes, and harmful preservatives. Non-toxic options rely on plant-based waxes and natural pigments for voluminous lashes without irritation. The ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara – it’s SO good!

Natural Eyeliner: Eyeliners can contain coal tar dyes and toxic preservatives. Choose non-toxic eyeliners made with clean mineral pigments and plant-based waxes. Grab the Ere Perez Jojoba Eye Pencil.

Natural Makeup Remover: Traditional makeup removers can include alcohols and synthetic fragrances that irritate your skin. Non-toxic options use oils like coconut or jojoba to gently cleanse without drying. I am obsessed with Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser!

Natural Makeup Brushes: Some makeup brushes use synthetic bristles and plastic handles. Choose eco-friendly brushes made with sustainable materials like bamboo handles and cruelty-free bristles. Best swap: EcoTools Makeup Brush Set.

🟢Chemical-Free Cleaning Products

All-Purpose Cleaners

Natural All-Purpose Cleaner: A good all-purpose cleaner is a staple in any home. Skip the bleach and ammonia and opt for a plant-based cleaner infused with essential oils like lemon or lavender. These natural cleaners are tough on grime but gentle on surfaces and your health.

DIY Vinegar and Baking Soda Cleaner: One of the simplest and most effective cleaning solutions combines two pantry staples: vinegar and baking soda. Use this mixture to tackle tough stains, deodorize surfaces, and even unclog drains. The chemical reaction between the two ingredients lifts dirt and grease effortlessly.

Kitchen Cleaners

Non-Toxic Dish Soap: Conventional dish soaps often contain sulfates and synthetic fragrances. Look for a non-toxic dish soap made with biodegradable ingredients and essential oils. It will cut through grease without leaving behind harmful residues.

Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Detergent: Many dishwasher detergents contain phosphates, which can harm aquatic life when they enter waterways. Switch to an eco-friendly dishwasher detergent that uses plant-based enzymes to clean your dishes safely and effectively.

Bathroom Cleaners

Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner: Toilet bowl cleaners are notorious for their strong, chemical-laden formulas. Choose a natural alternative made with citric acid and essential oils to keep your toilet fresh and clean without the harsh fumes.

Mold and Mildew Remover: Combat mold and mildew with a non-toxic spray made from vinegar and tea tree oil. This combination is naturally antifungal and antibacterial, making it a safe and effective way to keep your bathroom mold-free.

Floor Cleaners

Plant-Based Floor Cleaner: For sparkling clean floors, opt for a plant-based floor cleaner that’s free from harmful chemicals like ammonia and synthetic fragrances. Whether you have hardwood, tile, or laminate, these cleaners get the job done without compromising indoor air quality.

DIY Wood Polish: Mix a simple solution of olive oil and lemon juice to create a natural wood polish. This DIY polish nourishes your wood furniture and floors, leaving them with a beautiful, chemical-free shine.

Glass and Window Cleaners

Natural Glass Cleaner: Many glass cleaners contain ammonia, which can irritate your eyes and lungs. A natural glass cleaner made with vinegar and rubbing alcohol offers a streak-free shine without the harmful fumes.

Laundry Essentials

Non-Toxic Laundry Detergent: Traditional laundry detergents can leave behind chemical residues that irritate sensitive skin. Look for a non-toxic detergent made with plant-based ingredients. These detergents are gentle on your clothes and your skin, while still getting rid of stains and odors.

Wool Dryer Balls: Ditch the synthetic dryer sheets and switch to wool dryer balls. They naturally soften fabrics and reduce static without adding any harmful chemicals or synthetic fragrances to your laundry.

🟢Non-Toxic Cookware and Bakeware

Cookware is a major area of concern when it comes to toxic exposure. Non-stick coatings like Teflon can release harmful chemicals when heated. Instead, choose non-toxic cookware options such as stainless steel, cast iron, or ceramic. These materials are free from PFOA and PFAS, making them safer for everyday cooking.

Best Non-Toxic Crepe Pans: I reviewed many safe options for making perfect crepes without the risks of traditional non-stick coatings.

Non-Toxic Dutch Ovens: If you want to finally enjoy slow-cooked meals in Dutch ovens free from lead and other harmful chemicals, have a look at the top picks that passed all my kitchen tests.

Non-Toxic Saucepans and Pressure Cookers: These essentials are available without PFOA and PTFE so that your food remains safe. I made sure of that.

Non-Toxic Bakeware: Conventional bakeware often uses non-stick coatings that can degrade over time. Look for glass, ceramic, or stainless steel options.

Best Non-Toxic Loaf Pans: Bake your bread safely with pans free of Teflon and other non-stick chemicals with one of these GreenChoiceLifestyle-approved picks.

🟢Healthy Small Kitchen Appliances

Best Non-Toxic Blenders and Food Processors: Many blenders and food processors use plastic parts that can leach chemicals into food.

Best Non-Toxic Coffee Makers: Brew your coffee without worrying about harmful plastic components with stainless steel and glass coffee makers.

Safest Non-Toxic Electric Kettles: Enjoy your tea with kettles made from stainless steel or glass, avoiding plastic entirely.

BPA-Free Coffee Grinders: Many coffee grinders use plastic components that may contain BPA. Non-toxic coffee grinders feature glass or stainless steel parts.

Milk Frothers: Milk frothers are a coffee lover’s essential, but many have plastic components that may not be safe. The safest option is stainless steel!

Non-Toxic Popcorn Makers: Popcorn is a favorite snack, but traditional makers can contain BPA and other plastics.

Non-Aluminum Ice Cream Makers: Homemade ice cream is a delightful treat, but many ice cream makers have plastic components that may not be BPA-free.

Teflon-Free Bread Makers: Many bread makers use Teflon-coated pans, which can release toxic fumes at high temperatures. Non-toxic bread makers use alternatives like stainless steel or ceramic for a safer baking experience.

Plastic-Free Salad Spinners: Plastic salad spinners can contain BPA or phthalates that may contaminate your greens. While most many, there are some non-toxic salad spinners that use safer materials like glass or BPA-free plastic.

PFOA-Free Panini Presses: Panini presses with non-stick coatings can pose health risks. Non-toxic panini presses use ceramic or stainless steel plates to grill your sandwiches safely.

Electric Griddles: Griddles almost always have non-stick coatings that can release harmful chemicals. Non-toxic griddles use ceramic or cast iron cooking surfaces for a healthier cooking experience.

Plastic-Free Juicers: Juicers are a great way to boost your fruit and veggie intake, but some models use plastic that can leach chemicals. Your juicer should be made of stainless steel or BPA-free materials.

🟢Safe Kitchen Gadgets

Non-Toxic Utensils and Tools: Everyday tools like garlic presses, graters, and mixing bowls can contain plastic or harmful coatings. Look for alternatives made from stainless steel, wood, or silicone.

Non-Toxic Graters and Zesters: Enjoy your cooking prep without worrying about chemical exposure from your utensils.

Lead-Free Mixing Bowls: Mixing bowls are essential in any kitchen, but many conventional options are made from plastic or treated with harmful chemicals. Non-toxic mixing bowls are made from stainless steel, glass, or ceramic, which are safe and durable alternatives.

Non-Toxic Measuring Cups and Spoons: Measuring cups and spoons are a must-have for accurate cooking, but some plastic versions can contain BPA or other toxins. Choose glass, stainless steel, or bamboo options to avoid exposure to harmful chemicals.

Plastic-Free Colanders and Strainers: Colanders and strainers are used to rinse fruits, vegetables, and pasta, but plastic versions can contain BPA or other harmful substances. Non-toxic alternatives are made from stainless steel, glass, or bamboo, ensuring your food stays safe from chemicals.

Non-Toxic Garlic Presses: Skip the plastic models and go for stainless steel garlic presses. These are durable and safe for food prep.

🟢Non-Toxic Food Storage

Plastic-Free Food Storage Containers: Ditch plastic containers for safer food storage solutions. Glass and stainless steel options keep your food fresh without the risk of leaching chemicals.

Non-Toxic Drawer Liners and Shelf Liners: Keep your storage areas fresh and safe with liners free from harmful chemicals.

BPA-Free Ice Cube Trays: To make sure that no plastic will ever come in contact with your drinks, invest in a food-grade silicone or stainless steel tray.

🟢Home Appliances

Air Purifiers: Indoor air can be more polluted than outdoor air. Investing in a quality air purifier helps remove toxins, dust, and allergens, creating a cleaner breathing environment.

Water Filters: Clean drinking water is essential for a non-toxic home. Many water filters on the market are made with plastic components that can leach chemicals. These options are made without plastic and provide safe, clean water for your household.

🟢Lead-Free Servewear

Best Non-Toxic Glassware: Many traditional glassware options are made with lead or are treated with toxic chemicals. Look for glassware that is labeled as lead-free, BPA-free, and cadmium-free. These products not only protect your health but also have a longer lifespan without worrying about breaking down over time.

Best Non-Toxic Dinnerware: Dinnerware sets are used for every meal, so choosing non-toxic alternatives is essential. Some traditional dinnerware is coated with harmful substances that may leach chemicals into your food. Choose dinnerware made from high-quality, non-toxic ceramic or glass that’s free of lead and cadmium. These materials are durable, easy to clean, and safe for everyday use.

🟢Gardening Tools

Non-Toxic Hoses: Traditional garden hoses can be made from materials that leach harmful chemicals like BPA, PVC, and phthalates, which can contaminate the water used in your garden.

Non-Toxic Garden Beds: Raised garden beds are a great way to grow your own food, but many materials used in these beds (like treated wood or plastic) can contain harmful chemicals. Natural garden beds use untreated wood, metal, or natural stone, providing a safe growing environment for plants.

Non-Toxic Garden Bed Liners: Garden bed liners are often used to protect soil and prevent weeds, but many plastic liners are made with toxic materials like PVC. These organic liners are made from eco-friendly materials like felt, burlap, or recycled fabrics, which are safe for your plants and the environment.

Plant-Safe Outdoor Paint: If you’re looking to paint your garden beds or outdoor furniture, it’s important to choose non-toxic paints that won’t contaminate your garden or harm your plants. Traditional paints can contain heavy metals, solvents, or VOCs that leach into the soil.

Natural Pest Control: Chemical pesticides can harm beneficial insects, pollute the soil, and damage your plants. Natural pest control methods, such as neem oil, diatomaceous earth, or companion planting, can help keep pests at bay without resorting to harmful chemicals.

Non-Toxic Fire Pits: Fire pits are a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but many traditional fire pits contain materials that can release toxic fumes when burned. Luckily, many brands use safe materials like stainless steel or stone, ensuring that you can enjoy a cozy fire without inhaling harmful chemicals.

🟢Non-Toxic Parenting Essentials

Baby-Safe Lip Balms: While most lip balms are chock full of artificial fragrances, parabens, and synthetic chemicals that aren’t suitable for babies and young children, organic lip balms use natural ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and coconut oil, providing safe and effective hydration for delicate lips.

Organic Baby Lotions: Baby lotion is essential for keeping your little one’s skin soft and moisturized. These all-natural baby lotions are made with plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and shea butter, keeping your baby’s skin hydrated and nourished without harmful additives.

Chemical-Free Pacifiers: Pacifiers are a go-to for soothing babies, but many conventional pacifiers contain BPA, PVC, or phthalates, which can leach into your baby’s mouth. Chemical-free pacifiers feature materials like natural rubber, silicone, or BPA-free plastic.

Teething Toys: Teething can be an uncomfortable time for babies, and many teething toys are made from plastic or contain chemicals that may not be safe for babies to chew on. It’s best to opt for organic cotton, natural rubber, or BPA-free silicone.

Kids-Safe Nail Polish: Traditional nail polish often contains toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP, which are harmful to children. Go for water-based nail polish.

Reusable Water Bottles: Plastic water bottles are often made with BPA or phthalates, which can leach into the water and pose health risks. Reusable water bottles made from stainless steel or BPA-free plastic are a safer alternative, and they help reduce plastic waste.

Eco-Friendly School Supplies: Many conventional school supplies, like markers, pencils, and notebooks, contain toxic chemicals or come in plastic packaging. Eco-friendly school supplies are made from recycled materials, natural fibers, and non-toxic pigments.

Prioritize Organic, Whole Foods

Organic foods are grown without synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which makes them a safer choice. Whole foods, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, are minimally processed and often don’t contain the additives found in packaged, processed options.

What to Watch For: Look out for artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives like BHA, BHT, MSG, and sodium nitrate in packaged foods. These ingredients are commonly found in processed snacks, canned goods, and ready-to-eat meals.

P.S. If you want to add fun colors to your desserts, opt for non toxic food coloring powders and gel dyes. I also shared my zero-waste grocery shopping list which helped me save so much money.

Opt for Organic and Pasture-Raised Products

Organic and pasture-raised animal products are free from hormones, antibiotics, and synthetic chemicals. These products come from animals raised in healthier environments, which means you’re not only getting a safer product but also supporting ethical and sustainable farming practices.

Choose Whole Grains Over Refined Grains

Refined grains, like white rice or white bread, have been stripped of their nutrients and fiber during processing. Whole grains, like quinoa, brown rice, and oats, are less processed and offer more nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Choosing whole grains helps maintain healthy digestion and provides lasting energy.

Buy Fresh, Local Produce When Possible

Local produce is often fresher, tastier, and more nutrient-dense than its mass-produced counterparts. By shopping locally, you’re supporting small farmers and reducing your carbon footprint, as the food doesn’t have to travel as far to reach your table.

Go for Clean, Minimal Ingredients

When buying packaged foods, choose products with the fewest ingredients and those you recognize. Simple, clean ingredients typically mean fewer chemicals and additives. The fewer the ingredients, the more likely the product is closer to its natural state.

What to Look For: Opt for foods that contain simple, recognizable ingredients like organic flour, whole fruits, vegetables, or nuts. Avoid products with long lists of unpronounceable chemicals or synthetic ingredients.

Top Non-Toxic Living Blogs to Inspire You

These resources can become your non-toxic living guide for practical tips and heartfelt stories that resonate with your goals. They showedthe benefits of non-toxic living, from improving my health to reducing my environmental impact. Learning about toxin-free products and safe household products gave me the tools to build a chemical-free, healthy home. They inspired small but impactful changes, like swapping conventional cleaners for toxin-free alternatives or prioritizing organic lifestyle choices.

Must-Read Non-Toxic Living Books

FAQs About Chemical-Free Living

How Can I Afford Non-Toxic Products? Non-toxic living doesn’t have to break the bank. Buy in bulk to save money on essentials like natural cleaning products. DIY solutions, like making your own cleaners or skincare with simple ingredients, are budget-friendly. Focus on high-impact swaps, like replacing personal care items and cleaning supplies first. Over time, you’ll likely save money by avoiding disposable, chemical-heavy products. Does Non-Toxic Living Really Make a Difference? Yes, studies show reducing toxins improves health outcomes and benefits the environment. For example, reducing exposure to BPA can lower risks of hormone disruption. Choosing non-toxic cleaners improves indoor air quality, reducing respiratory issues. On a broader scale, fewer toxins mean less pollution in waterways and ecosystems. Small changes add up to significant long-term benefits. How to Protect From Environmental Toxins? Minimize exposure by using air purifiers, avoiding plastic containers, and eating organic when possible. Ventilate your home regularly to reduce indoor air pollutants. Filter your water to remove heavy metals and contaminants. Avoid pesticides by washing produce thoroughly or buying organic. Awareness and small lifestyle tweaks can drastically reduce toxin exposure. Is It Possible to Live a Chemical-Free Life? No, but that’s okay! Chemicals are everywhere, and not all are harmful. The goal isn’t perfection but reducing exposure to toxic ones. Focus on avoiding the most harmful chemicals in food, personal care, and non-toxic living products for the home. Even partial reduction has measurable health and environmental benefits. How Do I Even Start Transitioning to Non-Toxic Living? Start by swapping out one item at a time to avoid overwhelm. Replace high-impact items like cleaning supplies and personal care products first. Learn to read labels and look for certifications like “BPA-free” or “USDA Organic.” Focus on what matters most to you—health, environmental impact, or both. Small, steady changes are more sustainable than a complete overhaul.

Are Non-Toxic Products More Expensive? Some can be, but many are comparable in price or even cheaper. DIY options, like homemade cleaners, save money. Buying in bulk or during sales also helps cut costs. Over time, non-toxic living products last longer and reduce medical expenses, making them cost-effective. It’s an investment in your health and future.

What Are the Best Non-Toxic Brands? Great non-toxic brands include:

Skincare: Weleda, Cocokind

Cleaning: Seventh Generation, Branch Basics, Dr. Bronner’s

Personal Care: Native, Schmidt’s, Acure

Baby Products: Earth Mama, Babo Botanicals

Makeup: ILIA, RMS Beauty, 100% Pure

Final Thoughts On How To Build a Non-Toxic Home and Lifestyle

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that getting started with non-toxic living is a journey, not a sprint. By assessing your current lifestyle, making small changes, learning to read labels, and embracing DIY alternatives, you’ll build a healthier home that aligns with sustainable living values. Plus, you’ll be contributing to a greener planet.

Chemicals, unfortunately, are everywhere—from the products we use on our skin to the air we breathe. Many everyday chemicals have been linked to health problems, like hormone disruption, allergies, and even cancer. That’s why avoiding them in your home is so crucial. Creating a non-toxic home and living a non-toxic lifestyle not only reduces your exposure to harmful chemicals but also offers peace of mind that you and your family are breathing cleaner air and using safer non-toxic living products.