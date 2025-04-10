The Unaware Atelier Meister Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub (2025)

Cast revealed for English dub launching alongside Japan's early streaming on Sunday

Crunchyroll announced that it would stream a same-day English dub for the television anime of Yōsuke Tokino 's The Unaware Atelier Meister ( Kanchigai no Atelier Meister: Eiyū Party no Moto Zatsuyō-Gakari ga, Jitsu wa Sentō Igai ga SSS Rank Datta to Iu Yoku Aru Hanashi ) light novel series. The dub begins streaming alongside the advance streaming of the anime in Japan on March 30.

The English dub cast includes:

Ciarán Strange as Kurt

as Kurt Erin Nicole Lundquist as Yulishia

as Yulishia Alison Schonhoff as Kirshell

as Kirshell Sarah Wiedenheft as Mimico

as Mimico Mike Smith as Alraid

as Alraid Christian Thorsen as Golnova

as Golnova Morgan Lea as Bandana

as Bandana Katie Otten as Marlefiss

as Marlefiss Jennifer AuBuchon , Emily Emmett as Female Staff Members

, as Female Staff Members Gerard Caster as Male Inspector

The English dub crew includes:

Voice Director: Jerry Jewell

Producer: Susie Nixon

Adaptation: James Cheek ( Jared Smith for the series)

( for the series) Mixer: James Baker

Engineer: Derric Benavides

The anime streams one week in advance of its television broadcast premiere on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services. It will then run on Japanese television on April 6 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), on YTV on April 7, and on BS- NTV on April 8.

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

MeseMoa. performs the opening theme song "FACSTORY." and LOT SPiRiTS performs the ending theme song "Haru ni Kiete" (Vanish in the Spring).

Additional staff members include:

Art Director: Suzuna Yamazaki ( Studio Fuga )

( ) Color Design: Miho Hasegawa (Studio Hiwa)

(Studio Hiwa) Director of Photography: Tsuyoshi Shimura ( T2 Studio )

( ) Editing: Yūji Kondō ( REAL-T )

( ) Sound Production: Studio Mausu

Sound Director: Hiroki Nishiyama

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and published the 11th volume on March 19. Zounose illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on March 19.

Update: Updated English name in title.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)