The White Lotus filming locations revealed as comedy drama heads to Thailand for season 3 - Wanderlust (2025)

The White Lotus has given us a lot, from plot twists and laughter to some truly iconic lines (Jennifer Coolidge’s delivery of ‘these gays, they’re trying to murder me’ will forever go down in gif history).

But most of all, it’s given us some serious travel FOMO. With three different Four Seasons properties acting as a stand-in for the eponymous hotel chain, each dreamier than the last, destinations featured on the show are guaranteed an up-tick in tourism, even with the whole murder mystery element.

With The White Lotus season 3 airing on HBO each Sunday from 16 February to 6 April (or Monday 17 February to 7 April, as the show broadcasts at 2am UK time), we figured it was time to delve into the fabulous locations of each season.

Here’s all The White Lotus filming locations you need to know about.