The White Lotus filming locations revealed as comedy drama heads to Thailand for season 3 - Wanderlust (2025)

Three iconic Four Seasons properties have served as stand-ins for the eponymous fictional hotel chain
Dianne Apen-Sadler
18 February 2025
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui’s pool area
The White Lotus has given us a lot, from plot twists and laughter to some truly iconic lines (Jennifer Coolidge’s delivery of ‘these gays, they’re trying to murder me’ will forever go down in gif history).
But most of all, it’s given us some serious travel FOMO. With three different Four Seasons properties acting as a stand-in for the eponymous hotel chain, each dreamier than the last, destinations featured on the show are guaranteed an up-tick in tourism, even with the whole murder mystery element.
With The White Lotus season 3 airing on HBO each Sunday from 16 February to 6 April (or Monday 17 February to 7 April, as the show broadcasts at 2am UK time), we figured it was time to delve into the fabulous locations of each season.
Here’s all The White Lotus filming locations you need to know about.
The White Lotus Season 1 filming locations
(Courtesy of HBO)
Much like New York City was the fifth character in HBO’sSex and the City(1998-2004), the location of The White Lotus Season 1 was a big part of the show from the beginning.
Given it was shot at the beautiful Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, we’re sure producers wanted to maximise shots of the stunning scenery. But the resort featured heavily for another reason: This season was filmed in October and November 2020 during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, so the stars and film crew couldn’t leave the hotel even if they wanted to.
According to National Geographic, the resort saw a 386% increase in availability checks after the first season premiered, so you’re not alone in wanting to pay a visit post-binge watch.
Get there:No direct flights are available from the UK to Honolulu. Fly with United for one stop over in San Francisco (17 hours 50 minute total journey), or with Air Canada for one stop over in Vancouver (17 hours 40 minutes total).
More information: fourseasons.com/maui
Read next:Embracing aloha: 6 top tips for exploring Hawai‘i respectfully
The White Lotus Season 2 filming locations
(Courtesy of HBO)
The White Lotus Season 2 took viewers to Sicily, centring on theSan Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel. According to the hotel, series creator Mike White and his team visited more than 30 hotels across the south of France and southern Italy before settling on Taormina, and we can see the appeal.
Found within the hilltop town of Taormina overlooking the Ionian Sea, the resort served as a Sicilian convent between the 14th and 19th century. Now, instead of being a place where people leave their material possessions behind, guests can indulge in the finer things in life, from massages at the spa to cocktails by the infinity pool.
Aside from the hotel, The White Lotus Season 2 also filmed in the town of Taormina, and in the town of Noto, around a two-hour drive from the hotel.
The beauty of Sicily hasn’t only inspired the team behind The White Lotus – guests of the hotel can also book onto a Godfather tour to see attractions and towns used in Francis Ford Coppola’s classic trilogy.
Get there: easyJet and Ryanair operate direct flights to Catania–Fontanarossa Airport from London Gatwick and London Stansted respectively. Flights take around 3 hours and 15 minutes.
More information:fourseasons.com/taormina(NB: The hotel closes for the winter season from November to March)
Read next: The best things to do in Sicily, the scene-stealing island in ‘The White Lotus’
The White Lotus Season 3 filming locations
(Courtesy of HBO)
Another season means, ahem, another Four Seasons. This time taking viewers to Thailand, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui was the primary filming location for The White Lotus Season 3.
The gorgeous property is pure tropical chic, with more palm trees than you could shake a coconut at (Fun fact: The resort was once an orchard, and all 856 of the original coconut trees have been kept). Much like other seasons, plenty of the show’s scenes are filmed by the stunning pool and beach.
However, if it’s the spa that’s taken your eye, you’ll need to head to Anantara Mai Khao Phuket to experience it for yourself. Dinner scenes were also filmed at Rosewood Phuket’s Ta Khai, and some of the interiors were built at Acts Studio in Bangkok.
Outside of the property, other filming locations include Wat Pu Khao Thong in Koh Samui, Café Del Mar in Phuket and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.
Get there:No direct flights are available from the UK to Phuket. Airlines including Qatar Airways (via Doha), Etihad (via Abu Dhabi), Emirates (via Dubai) and SWISS (via Zürich) offer one-stop flights, taking between 14 and 15 hours total.
More information:fourseasons.com/kohsamui
Read next: 5 spectacular Thai spring festivals
Canada
•
