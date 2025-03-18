The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (2025)

' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_9830ebf6-6e8f-4571-bc81-5fa8b6208a7a" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-9830ebf6-6e8f-4571-bc81-5fa8b6208a7a'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'sky_btf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-9830ebf6-6e8f-4571-bc81-5fa8b6208a7a'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-9830ebf6-6e8f-4571-bc81-5fa8b6208a7a'));
2018
마녀
Directed by Park Hoon-jung
Synopsis
Everything changed after they appeared.
Ja-yoon is a high school student who struggles with memory loss after she endured some unknown trauma during her childhood. While trying to uncover the truth, she is unwittingly dragged into a world of crime and finds herself on a journey that will awaken many secrets hidden deep within.
Cast
Kim Da-mi Cho Min-soo Park Hee-soon Choi Woo-shik Go Min-si Choi Jung-woo Oh Mi-hee Jeong Da-eun Kim Byeong-ok Lee Ju-won Kim Ha-na Lee Si-woo Lee Ki-young Kwon Tae-won Yeo Moo-yeong Chung Ye-jin Hyun Bong-sik Lee Si-hoon Baek Seung-chul Woo Min-kyu Song Hyeong-su
DirectorDirector
Park Hoon-jung
ProducerProducer
Yeon Young-sik
WriterWriter
Park Hoon-jung
EditorEditor
Kim Chang-ju
CinematographyCinematography
Teo Lee Kim Yeong-ho
Executive ProducersExec. Producers
Park Hoon-jung Jay Choi Kim Hyun-woo Huh Soo Young
LightingLighting
Jo Yong-Jun
Camera OperatorCamera Operator
Yoo Young-gi
Production DesignProduction Design
Cho Hwa-sung Choi Hyeon-seok
Set DecorationSet Decoration
Jeong In-cheol
Visual EffectsVisual Effects
Cho Yong-seok Yoon Choong-yeol Kim Tae-eui Chang Ick-jea Jang Min-jae Jung Jae-wook
StuntsStunts
Park Jung-ryul
ComposerComposer
Mowg
SoundSound
Kim Sin-yong Kim Chang-sub An Ki-sung
Costume DesignCostume Design
Cho Sang-kyung
MakeupMakeup
Kim Hyun-jung Kwak Tae-yong Hwang Hyo-kyun
Studios
Warner Bros. Korea Goldmoon Film Finecut Huayi Tencent Entertainment Union Investment Partners
Countries
Hong Kong South Korea
Primary Language
Korean
Spoken Languages
English Korean
Alternative Titles
The Witch：Subversion, The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion, The Witch：Part 1. The Subversion, 魔女首部曲：诞生, The Witch Part 1 The Subversion, Η Μάγισσα: Μέρος 1ο Η Ανατροπή, A Bruxa - Parte 1: A Subversão, 魔女, 마녀, The Witch : 1ère partie. Subversion, Вещицата: Част 1 - Диверсията, The Witch Part I: İntikam, 魔女首部曲：毀壞, 魔女首部曲：誕生, Sát Thủ Nhân Tạo, Manyeo, The Witch Subversion, Wiedźma, แม่มด, המכשפה, Ведьма, La Bruja: Parte 1 - La Subversión, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018), Garota em Chamas: Rebelião, A Bruxa: Parte 1 - A Subversão, Ragana: 1 dalis. Perversmas, Boszorkány: 1. rész - Felfordulás, Η Μάγισσα: Μέρος 1. Η Ανατροπή, The Witch／魔女, Відьма: Частина 1. Диверсія, الساحرة: الجزء 1 - التخريب
Genres
Action Mystery Science Fiction
Themes
High speed and special ops Twisted dark psychological thriller Bloody vampire horror Gory, gruesome, and slasher horror Terrifying, haunted, and supernatural horror Explosive and action-packed heroes vs. villains Show All…
Releases by Date
- Date
- Country
Theatrical limited
23 Feb 2019
- PortugalM/16
Theatrical
27 Jun 2018
- CanadaR
- MexicoB-15
- South Korea15
27 Jul 2018
- Vietnam
Digital
03 Nov 2018
- JapanR18+
Physical
02 Jul 2019
- Germany18
Releases by Country
- Date
- Country
Canada
27 Jun 2018
- TheatricalR
Germany
02 Jul 2019
- Physical18
Japan
03 Nov 2018
- DigitalR18+
Mexico
27 Jun 2018
- TheatricalB-15
Portugal
23 Feb 2019
- Theatrical limitedM/16Fantasporto - 39.º Festival Internacional de Cinema doPorto
South Korea
27 Jun 2018
- Theatrical15
Vietnam
27 Jul 2018
- Theatrical
125mins
Popular reviewsMore
-
Review by oppie ★★★
choi wooshik as a bad guy with supernatural powers mmm yeah the taste the flavor
-
Review by ash ★★★ 2
Me: I watch movies for the plot
The plot: Choi Woo-shik
-
Review by 桜 ★★★★
watched this only to see choi woo shik playing a psycho with a puppy face tbh
-
Review by gwen ★★★★½ 3
our beloved summer gone wrong
-
Review by punchdrunkpenny ★★★½
When your circle small but y’all crazy
-
Review by ellie ★★★½
choi woo-shik: *kills a bunch of people*
me: hot
-
Review by Lexi ★★★★ 5
I understand that most here praise Choi Woo-shik a lot cos I agree. But how about Kim Da-Mi? Her acting is so good. Her character drenched in blood while killing with a face that is so scary and so on point it gives you chills.
-
Review by calista
choi wooshik im free thursday
-
Review by n ★★★★
me to men: 🤢💔🤢🍅🍅🍅🤢💀😡😤💔💔💔💀🍅🤢🤢🤢🤢💀😭💔💔💔😡😡😡😤😤😐😐💀
me to choi wooshik: 💜🦋💅🏼🤰🏻🌻🥰🥰🥺🥺💘💘💘🤰🏻❤️❤️❤️👩🏼🦲🌻🌻🥰🌱💜💜🦋💘💘💘💅🏼💜
-
Review by Rafael "Parker!!" Jovine ★★★½ 1
Hanna meets Jason Bourne at a YA party hosted by John Wick.
I was unaware of this movie until someone who followed me on Letterboxd brought it to my attention one day, and I have to say this is a pretty fun movie that follows many of the tropes of YA novels, especially those with a superhero or dystopian themes. However, what immediately sets this film apart from the rest is that, instead of being PG-13, this one goes pretty hard on that R every now and then with a collection of awesome gory action sequences where guts are dropped and blood dripping and splattering all over the place, very reminiscent of The Villains. Our leading lady, Kim Da-mi, was…
-
Review by Vishwas Verma 🟠🟢🔵 ★★★½ 1
A deadly combination of Hanna (2011) and The Villainess (2017).
Powerpack acting by Kim Da-mi. Amazing visuals, brutal actions, the score is awesome, brilliantly written, story-line promises some more good stuff to come. Great work by Park Hoon-jung.
-
Review by sofi ★★★
damn choi wooshik is so fine
