The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (2025)

Table of Contents
2018

마녀

Directed by Park Hoon-jung

Synopsis

Everything changed after they appeared.

Ja-yoon is a high school student who struggles with memory loss after she endured some unknown trauma during her childhood. While trying to uncover the truth, she is unwittingly dragged into a world of crime and finds herself on a journey that will awaken many secrets hidden deep within.

Cast

Kim Da-mi Cho Min-soo Park Hee-soon Choi Woo-shik Go Min-si Choi Jung-woo Oh Mi-hee Jeong Da-eun Kim Byeong-ok Lee Ju-won Kim Ha-na Lee Si-woo Lee Ki-young Kwon Tae-won Yeo Moo-yeong Chung Ye-jin Hyun Bong-sik Lee Si-hoon Baek Seung-chul Woo Min-kyu Song Hyeong-su

DirectorDirector

Park Hoon-jung

ProducerProducer

Yeon Young-sik

WriterWriter

Park Hoon-jung

EditorEditor

Kim Chang-ju

CinematographyCinematography

Teo Lee Kim Yeong-ho

Executive ProducersExec. Producers

Park Hoon-jung Jay Choi Kim Hyun-woo Huh Soo Young

LightingLighting

Jo Yong-Jun

Camera OperatorCamera Operator

Yoo Young-gi

Production DesignProduction Design

Cho Hwa-sung Choi Hyeon-seok

Set DecorationSet Decoration

Jeong In-cheol

Visual EffectsVisual Effects

Cho Yong-seok Yoon Choong-yeol Kim Tae-eui Chang Ick-jea Jang Min-jae Jung Jae-wook

StuntsStunts

Park Jung-ryul

ComposerComposer

Mowg

SoundSound

Kim Sin-yong Kim Chang-sub An Ki-sung

Costume DesignCostume Design

MakeupMakeup

Kim Hyun-jung Kwak Tae-yong Hwang Hyo-kyun

Studios

Warner Bros. Korea Goldmoon Film Finecut Huayi Tencent Entertainment Union Investment Partners

Countries

Hong Kong South Korea

Primary Language

Korean

Spoken Languages

English Korean

Alternative Titles

The Witch：Subversion, The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion, The Witch：Part 1. The Subversion, 魔女首部曲：诞生, The Witch Part 1 The Subversion, Η Μάγισσα: Μέρος 1ο Η Ανατροπή, A Bruxa - Parte 1: A Subversão, 魔女, 마녀, The Witch : 1ère partie. Subversion, Вещицата: Част 1 - Диверсията, The Witch Part I: İntikam, 魔女首部曲：毀壞, 魔女首部曲：誕生, Sát Thủ Nhân Tạo, Manyeo, The Witch Subversion, Wiedźma, แม่มด, המכשפה, Ведьма, La Bruja: Parte 1 - La Subversión, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018), Garota em Chamas: Rebelião, A Bruxa: Parte 1 - A Subversão, Ragana: 1 dalis. Perversmas, Boszorkány: 1. rész - Felfordulás, Η Μάγισσα: Μέρος 1. Η Ανατροπή, The Witch／魔女, Відьма: Частина 1. Диверсія, الساحرة: الجزء 1 - التخريب

Genres

Action Mystery Science Fiction

Themes

High speed and special ops Twisted dark psychological thriller Bloody vampire horror Gory, gruesome, and slasher horror Terrifying, haunted, and supernatural horror Explosive and action-packed heroes vs. villains Show All…

Releases by Date

Theatrical limited

23 Feb 2019
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (3)PortugalM/16

Theatrical

27 Jun 2018
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (4)CanadaR
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (5)MexicoB-15
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (6)South Korea15

27 Jul 2018
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (7)Vietnam

Digital

03 Nov 2018
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (8)JapanR18+

Physical

02 Jul 2019
  • The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (9)Germany18

Releases by Country

The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (10)Canada
27 Jun 2018
  • TheatricalR
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (11)Germany
02 Jul 2019
  • Physical18
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (12)Japan
03 Nov 2018
  • DigitalR18+
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (13)Mexico
27 Jun 2018
  • TheatricalB-15
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (14)Portugal
23 Feb 2019
  • Theatrical limitedM/16Fantasporto - 39.º Festival Internacional de Cinema doPorto
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (15)South Korea
27 Jun 2018
  • Theatrical15
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (16)Vietnam
27 Jul 2018
  • Theatrical

125mins

Popular reviews

  • Review by oppie ★★★

    choi wooshik as a bad guy with supernatural powers mmm yeah the taste the flavor

  • Review by ash ★★★ 2

    Me: I watch movies for the plot

    The plot: Choi Woo-shik

  • Review by 桜 ★★★★

    watched this only to see choi woo shik playing a psycho with a puppy face tbh

  • Review by gwen ★★★★½ 3

    our beloved summer gone wrong

  • Review by punchdrunkpenny ★★★½

    When your circle small but y’all crazy

  • Review by ellie ★★★½

    choi woo-shik: *kills a bunch of people*
    me: hot

  • Review by Lexi ★★★★ 5

    I understand that most here praise Choi Woo-shik a lot cos I agree. But how about Kim Da-Mi? Her acting is so good. Her character drenched in blood while killing with a face that is so scary and so on point it gives you chills.

  • Review by calista

    choi wooshik im free thursday

  • Review by n ★★★★

    me to men: 🤢💔🤢🍅🍅🍅🤢💀😡😤💔💔💔💀🍅🤢🤢🤢🤢💀😭💔💔💔😡😡😡😤😤😐😐💀

    me to choi wooshik: 💜🦋💅🏼🤰🏻🌻🥰🥰🥺🥺💘💘💘🤰🏻❤️❤️❤️👩🏼‍🦲🌻🌻🥰🌱💜💜🦋💘💘💘💅🏼💜

  • Review by Rafael "Parker!!" Jovine ★★★½ 1

    Hanna meets Jason Bourne at a YA party hosted by John Wick.
    I was unaware of this movie until someone who followed me on Letterboxd brought it to my attention one day, and I have to say this is a pretty fun movie that follows many of the tropes of YA novels, especially those with a superhero or dystopian themes. However, what immediately sets this film apart from the rest is that, instead of being PG-13, this one goes pretty hard on that R every now and then with a collection of awesome gory action sequences where guts are dropped and blood dripping and splattering all over the place, very reminiscent of The Villains. Our leading lady, Kim Da-mi, was…

  • Review by Vishwas Verma 🟠🟢🔵 ★★★½ 1

    A deadly combination of Hanna (2011) and The Villainess (2017).

    Powerpack acting by Kim Da-mi. Amazing visuals, brutal actions, the score is awesome, brilliantly written, story-line promises some more good stuff to come. Great work by Park Hoon-jung.

  • Review by sofi ★★★

    damn choi wooshik is so fine

The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) (2025)

References

