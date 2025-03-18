The wonders of witch hazel in Northeast Ohio (2025)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Witch Hazel: Wonders of the Mid-Winter Woods

Like a magic wand, witch hazel casts its spell over the snow bound woods January through March across northeast Ohio. Spotting witch hazel is much easier now that the woods are full of snow. Look for flowers in shades of yellow, gold, terra cotta, or red unfurling along smooth grey branches. Witch hazel is the earliest woody shrub to bloom as we pass through winter to spring.

Witch hazel flowers form in clusters of three. Each flower features up to four ribbon-like petals that may appear crimped, twisted, or curled depending which variety it belongs to. Always colorful, some witch hazel varieties are also known for their scent and Hamamelis ‘Rochester’ is the most fragrant of the cultivars.

The temperatures may be frigid outside now but don’t despair – you can enjoy their blooms for up to eight weeks or more, depending on the weather. Witch hazel may flower during warm spells, but the blooms don’t die when temperatures do dip. Their confetti-like flowers simply curl up, biding their time for warmer days.

Witch hazel belongs to the genus Hamamelis of which Hamamelis x intermedia, H. Virginiana, and H. mollis are three of the most common species growing in Ohio. Typically found as an understory or middle layer shrub, they can reach heights of 15-20 feet but can be contained in the home landscape with judicious pruning. They need some shade and slightly acidic soil on the moist side to thrive.

With five genera and 100 species, Secrest Arboretum – located a short drive away in Wooster – has 83 witch hazel selections across the following species: Hamamelis virginiana, Hamamelis japonica, Hamamelis mollis, Hamamelis vernalis, and Hamamelis ovalis, including a selection of H. ×intermedia hybrids. If you don’t feel like traipsing around the woods in search of witch hazel, you can view their collection dawn to dusk.

Founded over one hundred years ago, Secrest boasts a sizeable collection of woody and herbaceous plants across an expansive 110-acre outdoor laboratory and landscape garden. Their theme gardens highlight various ecosystems and demonstrate best landscape practices. You can enjoy their gardens, forests, and meadows on paved pathways 365 days a year. Spring is a lovely time to visit when the flowering trees and shrubs are in full bloom.

Witch hazel flowers may be delightful, but so is their scent. Light and citrusy with spicy undertones, you can easily follow the smell on a warm breeze as it makes its way through the skeletal trees. On days when the woods are cold and the sky low with cloud, the scent is much fainter. However, if you cut a few branches from your home garden and arrange them in a vase, once they warm up, they’ll perfume your entire house.

Like forsythia, you can also force witch hazel branches by clipping them once the buds have formed, soaking them overnight in the bathtub, and then, after clipping the ends below water to eliminate possible oxygen bubbles, putting them in a bucket tented with a plastic bag or piece of plastic to create a greenhouse effect. The warmth created will help force the buds along.

Once the buds have further developed, you can remove the plastic and put them in a vase. According to Master Gardener, Lois Rose, the process generally takes 1 to 5 weeks, depending on the species.

Group witch hazel for more visual impact in your home landscape. They pair beautifully with bulbs and shade-loving perennials. The US Forest Service recommends planting them on the north side of your home for their part-shade requirement. One last piece of advice, site them close to your home so you can enjoy their subtle beauty and heavenly scent up close.

Whether choosing for fragrance, color, or fall foliage, there are cultivars suited for each use, making witch hazel a wonderful addition to your garden or home landscape.

According to Secrest Arboretum’s Paul Snyder, the following witch hazel varieties do well in Ohio:

Hamamelis ×intermedia ‘Jelena’ (Class plant, one of the best)

Hamamelis ×intermedia ‘Arnold Promise’ (first of the intermedia hybrids. Upright, late season bloomer, fragrant)

Hamamelis ×intermedia ‘Primavera’

Hamamelis ×intermedia ‘Pallida’

Hamamelis ×intermedia ‘Feuerzauber’

Hamamelis ‘Amethyst’

Hamamelis ‘Rochester’ (Very fragrant)

Hamamelis vernalis ‘Sandra’ (Great fall color, good floral display)

Hamamelis virginiana

Hamamelis vernalis

Hamamelis vernalis ‘Golden Eclipse’ (Beautiful bronze new growth all summer)

Hamamelis mollis ‘Wisley Supreme’ (One of the best - early bloomer and very fragrant.)

Note: a cultivar is a variety of plant produced by selective breeding.

Tammy L. Currier is the Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator for Cuyahoga County.

