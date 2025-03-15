Theia 7 in 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine (2025)

SATISFACTION GUARANTEE
Advantages of 4rd Gen:
✔️ Machine is equipped with 2 large pumps for optimalperformance (other brands’ machines have only 1 medium or small size pump).
✔️ Superiorsuction, which thoroughly cleanses but is gentle.
✔️ Quiet- more that 50% less noise than other brand’s machines.
✔️ Includes silicone tips, which are more skin friendly.
✔️ 90% higherproduct penetration with upgraded Hydrogen Oxygen Hydration probe.
✔️ Machine body constructed from high quality raw materials.
✔️ Set of all natural nutrientliquid solutions are included.
✔️ Delivered in a professional airbox package for optimal protection.
✔️ Enhanced warranty & lifetimetech support are included.
The Professional 6 In 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Machine is an advanced skincaretoolthat utilizes the natural healing powers of water and oxygen to revitalize, nourish, brighten and deeply hydrate the skin.
The Professional 6 In 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Machine brings you theholy-grail of skincare treatment machines that coststhousands of dollars at wholesalers,to thecomfort of your homeat afraction of the cost.
Typical hydro Dermabrasion treatments can often feel quite rough and uncomfortable on the skin, but adding in the infusion of water and oxygen at the same time means that the treatment feels smoother, and a lot more comfortable.
Hydro Dermabrasion is a new cutting-edge, facial skin treatment that cleanses, detoxifies, exfoliates, and extracts impurities while deeply hydrating the skin.
Hydro Dermabrasion is also an anti-aging skin treatment that helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, large pores, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone.
Using the latest skin healing technology, hydro dermabrasion combines the famous microdermabrasion with the natural healing powers of water and oxygen to revitalize the skin for a hydrated, healthy, and youthful glow.
EXFOLIATE & EXTRACT:
The use of water softens the outer layer of skin where all the impurities occur. The perfectly calibrated vacuum suction exfoliates the outer layer of the skin and extracts the dead skin cells, sebum, excess oil, blackheads, whiteheads, unclogs pores, and other skin impurities.
By removing this dead skin cell barrier, new cell growth is stimulated and glowing youthful skin is revealed.
ENHANCE:
The vacuum suction increases blood circulation and triggers the skin's natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin, leaving skin firm, fresh and radiant.
It removes the top layer of dead, dull skin cells. Once this barrier is removed, skin care products can penetrate up to 20X deeper, maximizing the benefits of skincare.
Essentially reversing the effects of aging!
That's All It takes to have your best skin ever!
After the first treatment, your skin will feelverysoft and new. After 4 treatments the long-term benefits will be visually noticeable, withfirmer, smoother, velvety skin.
Mild acne scarring should be diminishing and sunspots may be less noticeable. You will notice areduction in fine lines, wrinkles, blackheads and will experience much fewer breakouts overall.
"I recently tried out the Theia 7 in 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine and I have to say, I'm blown away by the results. This machine has truly transformed my skin! The Hydro Dermabrasion feature gently exfoliates my skin, removing dead skin cells and impurities, leaving my skin feeling soft and smooth. The Hydrogen Oxygen Facial feature infuses my skin with hydration, giving it a youthful, radiant glow. The Collagen Boost feature has helped to firm and tighten my skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles" Name: Sarah Lee
Age: 28
Location: Los Angeles, Californi
Name: Sarah Lee
✔️ Improves blood circulation
✔️ Promotes collagen production
✔️ Removes dead skin blackheads and wrinkles
✔️ Shrinks pores
✔️ Fades dark circles around eyes
✔️ Eliminates redness and eye bags
✔️ Firming, lifting and skin tightening
✔️ Whitening
Would you like to add a new dimension to your skin care treatment? Then the Theia HydraFacial Machine 7 in 1 is exactly what you are looking for! This Hydrogen-Oxygen machine offers a comprehensive and highly effective facial care that is appreciated by spa and beauty salon professionals all over the world.
Thanks to the innovative technology of Theia's 7 in 1 Hydra Face Care, you can now enjoy a deeper and more effective cleanse of your skin. The combination of devices allows you to deep cleanse your skin, remove dead skin cells and eliminate excess oil and dirt, while improving circulation and oxygenation of the skin. The result? Smooth, radiant and youthful-looking skin that catches everyone's eye!
The Theia HydraFacial Machine 7 in 1 uses small bubbles and aqua-peeling technology to gently but thoroughly cleanse your skin. At the same time, valuable moisture and nutrients are introduced into the skin to revitalise and regenerate skin cells.
This compact and powerful device is an essential tool for anyone looking for an effective facial treatment. Whether you work in a beauty salon or want to take your skincare to the next level at home, the Theia HydraFacial Machine 7 in 1 is a great way to enhance your skincare treatments.
Invest in your beauty and treat yourself to the best machine for your skincare needs! Order the Theia HydraFacial Machine 7 in 1 today and experience for yourself the fantastic results it can deliver!
✔️ Powered by LED (light emitting diode) technology.
✔️ Contains seven colored lights for targeted treatments
✔️Soothes and rejuvenates the complexion
✔️Reduces redness and stimulates circulation
✔️Treats hyperpigmentation, skin blemishes and sun damage
✔️Presented in magazines as one of the most important devices of the "future of beauty".
Instrument name : Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine
Versatility : Seven in one
Power:> 350W
Voltage : 110-240V
Measurements : 58*46*30 (cm)
Net weight: about 9.3KG
Display : 7 inches
Water pump : 30L flow / pressure 90Kpa
1 x Main Machine
1 x RF Head
1 x Cold Hammer
1 x Skin Scrubber
1 x Hydra Dermabrasion Pen
1 x Hydrogen Oxygen Spray Gun
1 x Ultrasonic Head
1 x Led Mask
1 x Power Cord
1 x User Manual
This Hydra Oxygen Machine Is The Equipment Every Professional Esthetician Needs In Their Beauty Spa. It Includes 6 Different Probes, A Led Mask And Three Skin Solutions To Treat Several Skin Related Issues.
Hydra Microdermabrasion
Cleansing, removes blackheads, exfoliates, hydrates
Ultrasonic
increases product penetration, stimulates blood circulation, promotes metabolism
RF/ Radiofrequency
Face Lifting, Wrinkle Removal, Skin Tightening
Skin Scrubber
Facial Skin Cleansing and nourishing
Cold Hammer
Shrinks Pores, soothing
Hydro Oxygen Spray
Deeply moisturizes the skin
Name: Samantha D.
Location: Seattle, Washington
Age: 45
Rating: ★★★★★
"I purchased the Theia 7 in 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine for my salon, and it has been a game-changer for my clients. The versatility of this machine allows me to offer a wide range of skincare treatments, tailored to each client's unique needs. The hydrogen oxygen infusion function delivers deep hydration, leaving my clients' skin feeling plump and refreshed. The LED mask adds an extra layer of pampering, promoting collagen production and reducing signs of aging. My clients love the results, and I couldn't be happier with this investment."
Name: Emily H.
Location: Miami, Florida
Age: 34
Rating: ★★★★★
"The Theia 7 in 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine has become an essential part of my skincare routine. The multiple functions make it easy to address various skin concerns, from acne to aging. The hydrogen oxygen infusion is my favorite feature, as it provides deep hydration without any discomfort. The LED mask is a nice addition, helping to improve skin tone and texture. After using this machine regularly, my skin looks clearer, brighter, and more youthful. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for professional-grade skincare treatments at home."
Name: Michelle L.
Location: Los Angeles, California
Age: 39
Rating: ★★★★★
"Investing in the Theia 7 in 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine was one of the best decisions I've made for my skincare routine. The combination of hydro dermabrasion, hydrogen oxygen infusion, and LED therapy delivers unparalleled results. My skin feels cleaner, smoother, and more hydrated after each use. The LED mask is incredibly relaxing and helps to reduce redness and inflammation. Overall, this machine has transformed my complexion, and I couldn't be happier with the results. It's definitely worth the investment!"
Hydra Microdermabrasion
✓ Deep cleansing: Hydra-Microdermabrasion deep cleanses the skin by removing dead skin cells and impurities to reveal a cleaner, clearer and fresher complexion.
✓ Hydrates the skin: During the treatment, the skin is simultaneously hydrated to promote a balanced and healthy skin barrier.
✓ Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Hydra microdermabrasion can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles by removing dead skin cells and impurities to improve the appearance of the skin.
✓ Even skin tone: The treatment can help achieve a more even skin tone by reducing discolouration, pigmentation spots and uneven skin tones.
WHY PEOPLE ARE GOING CRAZY OVER OUR BLACKHEAD REMOVER!
ELIMINATES BLACKHEADS
The vacuumeffect eliminates blackheads and other debris to give you clear, glowing skin!
DERMATOLOGIST LEVEL TREATMENT
Help loosens debris and clears up your pores.Professional dermatologist-level treatment without ever leaving the comfort of your own home!
GREAT FOR ALL SKIN TYPES
Normal, rough, wrinkled, oily, dry, or sensitive, no matter what kind of skin you have you'll benefit from the Professional 6 In 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Machine.
QUICK AND PAINLESS
Most blackhead removal techniques (tweezers, needles, and scrapers) can be painful and cause scarring. The Professional 6 In 1 Hydro Dermabrasion Machinequickly and painlessly removes blackheads from the root!
HYDRATE & OXYGEN CLEANER
Cleaning your skin with negative pressure water circulation technology, remove blackheads, dead skin, and other impurities in the pores.
DISPOSALAND NOCROSSCONTAMINATION
This great design features prevent the re-use of contaminated liquid, constantly cleaning your skin with fresh water or other liquid.
ONE MACHINE, MULTIPLE BENEFITS,HUNDREDS OF HAPPY FACES
7 DEVICES
It is equipped with 7 devices to treat different skin-related issues:
beauty product sprayer, cold hammer, skin scrubber, RF (Radio frequency) handle and microdermabrasion handle, and LED mask (7 colors). Set the machine using the touch screen to
suit your needs.
TECHNOLOGY
This hydrafacial machine turns purified water into hydrogen oxygen water, which generates small H2 molecules on the surface of the skin,so that they can quickly penetrate the skin to achieve better results. Painless and suitable for all skin types.
PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL USE
This new facial machine is the equipment every professional esthetician needs in their beauty spas. Enjoy all the benefits of our 7 in 1 machine at beauty spas, salons, suites or at home.
Multifunctional
EMS Noninvasive Hydration
Oxyhydrogen Skin Rejuvenation
Hyra Dermabrasion Cleaning
Cold Hammer
Ultrasonic Nutrient Import
RF Skin Lifting
Seven Color Mask
Skin Scrubber
✓ Deeper cleansing: A skin scrubber removes dirt, oil, dead skin cells, and impurities from the pores to achieve a deeper clean than manual methods.
✓ Pain-free and gentle: Unlike manual methods like squeezing pimples or blackheads, a skin scrubber is pain-free and gentle on the skin.
Ultrasonic Head
✓ Deeper penetration: Ultrasound waves penetrate deeper into the skin than manual methods, allowing for a deeper treatment.
✓ Stimulates collagen production: The use of ultrasound waves can stimulate collagen production in the skin, which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Cold Hammer
✓ Soothes the skin: Applying a cold hammer to the skin can help soothe and cool the skin, reducing redness, swelling and inflammation.
✓ Helps absorption of skin care products: Using a cold hammer can help to better absorb skincare products as it can open pores and promote circulation.
✓ Rejuvenates and tightens the skin: Applying cold pressure to the skin can help to tighten and rejuvenate the skin, making it look smoother and firmer.
Hydro Oxygen Spray
✓ Moisturising: Hydro Oxygen Spray can help hydrate the skin to keep it soft and supple. It can also help to reduce dryness and flaking.
✓ Refreshing: The spray can also help to refresh and revitalise the skin. It can help improve a tired and dull skin appearance.
✓ Soothing: Hydro Oxygen Spray can help to calm the skin, especially if it is inflamed or red. It can also be used on sensitive skin.
✓ Anti-ageing: The spray can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also help to improve skin tone and smooth the overall appearance of the skin.
LIQUIDS
AO3
Suitable for all skin types, Highly nourishing and hydrating. It repairs and regenerates the skin and inhibits melanin making your skin look smoother and bright.
Ingredients: Aloe Vera, vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract
SA2 CLEANSING SOLUTION
Soothing, strong cleansing power, moisturizing. Improves acne and rashes. Suitable for oily and sensitive skin.Ingredients: Salicylic acid, lactic acid, sodium lactate, allantoin, honey extract, aloe extract
AS1 HYDRA PEEL SOLUTION
Give your skin a vibrant youthful appearance. Cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing. Suitable for all skin types.
Ingredients: Lactic acid, yeast extract, green tea extract, algae extract
Theia Aqua Peeling
Upgrade Your Hydra Facial Experience with our Unique Serums for Smooth and Calming Results
These serums have unique effective ingredients to gives you smooth and calming effect to satisfy your clients with visible results. It can be used for all kinds of Hydra Facial Machine for skin care salon professionals or personal DIY beauty care individuals. 1 bottle can do an average of 10 treatments. Three bottles of Aqua Peeling solution can be used in combination.
HYDRA MICRODERMABRASION
✓ Deep Cleansing: Hydra Microdermabrasion deeply cleanses the skin by removing dead skin cells and impurities to achieve a cleaner, clearer, and fresher complexion.
✓ Hydration: During the treatment, the skin is simultaneously hydrated to promote a balanced and healthy skin barrier.
✓ Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Hydra Microdermabrasion can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by removing dead skin cells and impurities to improve the appearance of the skin.
🟢 Improved Skin Health: The different colors of the LED mask target various skin problems and promote skin health.
🟢 Treatment of Various Skin Problems: The 7 Color LED mask can treat various skin problems, including acne, wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage, and hyperpigmentation.
🟢Effective Anti-Aging Treatment: By stimulating collagen production, the LED mask can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and make the skin appear firmer and more youthful.
🟢 Pain-Free and Gentle on the Skin: Unlike invasive treatments, the LED mask is pain-free and gentle on the skin, making it suitable for all skin types.
🟢 Easy to Use: The LED mask is easy to use and requires no special preparation or training.
Unique Light Color Spectrum
Red(633 nm)
Stimulatescollagen and elastinproduction and has stronganti-inflammatoryproperties.FightsDemodex mites. Used for rosacea and spider veins. Also helps with skin rejuvenation,wrinkle reduction, and treatment of scar tissue
Blue (463 nm)
Calms sensitive skin. KillsCutibacterium acnes.Shrinks poresandregulates sebum production. Also helpful in the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis.
Green (527 nm)
Has a calming effect on the skin.Lightenshyperpigmentationandage spotsrevealing a brighter complexion.
Light Blue (510 nm)
Soothing,helps withallergies, enhances cell energy.
NEW: White
Accelerates active tissue metabolism,reducesfine lines, andsagging skin.
Yellow (590 nm)
Reducesswelling,redness, andinflammation. Used to treat sunburns. Promotes lymphatic drainage and skin detoxification.