Theia Professional Microdermabrasion 6 In 1 Water Oxygen Skin Care Deep Cleaning Hydra Dermabrasion Facial Machine Water Aqua Peeling (2025)

eddy CleansingThe first step in the process is to cleanse the pores. Using the wand, the esthetician gently cleanses the skin and exfoliates the outer most layer,called the epidermis. The epidermis contains lots of dead skin cells that can clog your pores, so removing them allows the technician to access the dirt and oil in your pores. Removing the dead skin cells also allows your skin to reflect more light,which leads to a brighter and healthier appearance. During this step, the esthetician will release a serum into your skin. For example, the serum is a combination of exfoliating lactic acid and glucosamine HCI etc, along with antioxidant-rich algae, which works to soften and condition the skin.

Acid PeelThe next step in the skin treatment involves an acid peel, but it isn't as harsh on your skin as it sounds. The esthetician uses a non-irritant mix of salicylic and glycolic acids. These acids help loosen dirt and other debris that are deep within your pores and that you can't reach with normal washing. During this step,the esthetician can choose to use two different tips on the eddy wand, and one is more aggressive than the other. And, depending on your skin needs and past experiences, three different levels of glycolic and salicylic acid can be used. The esthetician will discuss your skin needs with you to help determine which tip and solution would be best.

eddy Extraction During the third step in this skin treatment, a strong vacuum is used to suction and remove blackheads and other impurities from your pores.At this point in the treatment, a different tip is used on the handheld device to deliver to your skin, which works to soften the sebum so it is able to be vacuumed out of your pores. At the same time, honey extract and spiraea ulmaria flower extract are delivered to your skin. The honey extract hydrates and works as an antibiotic, while the spiraea ulmaria calms and soothes your skin.

eddy The last step works to bring the effects of the whole treatment together. The eddy delivers a formula thatcontains potent peptides, such as copper, magnesium, zinc, and hyaluronic acid, into the skin to detoxify,rejuvenate, and restore the skin. The hyaluronic acid works to attract water to the skin to keep it hydrated and plump. This formula also includes arnica flower extract to calm and soothe the skin and red algae that works to brighten the skin. It also includes antioxidants such as horse chestnut seed and green tea extracts.