Theia Professional Microdermabrasion 6 In 1 Water Oxygen Skin Care Deep Cleaning Hydra Dermabrasion Facial Machine Water Aqua Peeling (2025)

✔️ 6-in-1 Multi-Functionality
Delivers a complete skincare treatment with hydra dermabrasion, oxygen infusion, deep pore cleansing, and more.
✔️ Water Oxygen Technology
Infuses skin with oxygen for enhanced hydration, clarity, and a natural glow.
✔️ Deep Cleaning & Exfoliation
Effectively removes impurities, dead skin cells, and toxins from pores, resulting in a brighter complexion.
✔️ Customized Skin Care Options
Adjustable settings make it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
✔️ Professional-Grade Performance
Ideal for both home and salon use, providing reliable, high-quality skincare results.
✔️ User-Friendly Design
Easy to operate with a sleek design that enhances any beauty setup.
Theia Professional 6-in-1 HydraGlow Dermabrasion System – Advanced Water Oxygen Skin Care Machine for Deep Cleaning & Rejuvenation
Transform your skincare routine with the Theia Professional 6-in-1 HydraGlow Dermabrasion System, the ultimate solution for advanced, spa-level facial treatments at home or in a professional setting. This powerful multi-functional device combines cutting-edge water oxygen technology with hydra dermabrasion, deep cleaning, and skin rejuvenation, delivering a comprehensive facial treatment that revitalizes the skin, deeply cleanses pores, and boosts hydration.
Key Benefits:
- 6-in-1 Multi-Functionality: Combines hydra dermabrasion, oxygen infusion, deep pore cleansing, and more, offering a complete skincare treatment in one device.
- Water Oxygen Technology: Provides a hydrating and refreshing treatment, infusing the skin with oxygen to enhance clarity and glow.
- Deep Cleaning & Exfoliation: Removes impurities, dead skin cells, and toxins from deep within the pores for a brighter, more youthful complexion.
- Customized Skin Care: Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, with adjustable settings for personalized treatments.
- Professional-Grade Performance: Designed for both home and salon use, delivering high-quality, long-lasting skincare results.
Experience the Ultimate Facial Rejuvenation
The Theia Professional 6-in-1 HydraGlow Dermabrasion System is your go-to solution for achieving healthy, glowing, and refreshed skin. Whether you’re targeting dullness, fine lines, clogged pores, or dehydration, this advanced machine brings the luxury of a professional facial into the comfort of your own space.
- ✔️ Handpieces: 6PCS
- ✔️ Power: 200W
- ✔️ Voltage: AC 110V / 220V, 50-60Hz
- ✔️ Hydradermabrasion Tips: 3 soft tips & hard tips
- ✔️ Ultrasonic Frequency: 1.1MHz
- ✔️ Size: 100 x 46 x 34 cm
- ✔️ Gross Weight: 20KG
eddy CleansingThe first step in the process is to cleanse the pores. Using the wand, the esthetician gently cleanses the skin and exfoliates the outer most layer,called the epidermis. The epidermis contains lots of dead skin cells that can clog your pores, so removing them allows the technician to access the dirt and oil in your pores. Removing the dead skin cells also allows your skin to reflect more light,which leads to a brighter and healthier appearance. During this step, the esthetician will release a serum into your skin. For example, the serum is a combination of exfoliating lactic acid and glucosamine HCI etc, along with antioxidant-rich algae, which works to soften and condition the skin.
Acid PeelThe next step in the skin treatment involves an acid peel, but it isn't as harsh on your skin as it sounds. The esthetician uses a non-irritant mix of salicylic and glycolic acids. These acids help loosen dirt and other debris that are deep within your pores and that you can't reach with normal washing. During this step,the esthetician can choose to use two different tips on the eddy wand, and one is more aggressive than the other. And, depending on your skin needs and past experiences, three different levels of glycolic and salicylic acid can be used. The esthetician will discuss your skin needs with you to help determine which tip and solution would be best.
eddy Extraction During the third step in this skin treatment, a strong vacuum is used to suction and remove blackheads and other impurities from your pores.At this point in the treatment, a different tip is used on the handheld device to deliver to your skin, which works to soften the sebum so it is able to be vacuumed out of your pores. At the same time, honey extract and spiraea ulmaria flower extract are delivered to your skin. The honey extract hydrates and works as an antibiotic, while the spiraea ulmaria calms and soothes your skin.
eddy The last step works to bring the effects of the whole treatment together. The eddy delivers a formula thatcontains potent peptides, such as copper, magnesium, zinc, and hyaluronic acid, into the skin to detoxify,rejuvenate, and restore the skin. The hyaluronic acid works to attract water to the skin to keep it hydrated and plump. This formula also includes arnica flower extract to calm and soothe the skin and red algae that works to brighten the skin. It also includes antioxidants such as horse chestnut seed and green tea extracts.
Rediscover the Natural Beauty of Your Skin
With the Theia 6-in-1 Skin Care Machine, bring back the radiance, smoothness, and vitality of youthful skin. This advanced device combines powerful technologies to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish, allowing your skin to regain its natural glow. Whether you’re targeting fine lines, dryness, or uneven texture, each treatment is designed to rejuvenate and restore, giving you visibly fresher and more luminous skin. Reclaim the confidence of clear, beautiful skin with Theia’s professional-grade care.
Theia 6-in-1 Skin Care Solution
The Theia 6-in-1 Skin Care Machine effectively targets various skin concerns:
- Anti-Aging: Reduces fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen.
- Brightening: Evens skin tone and adds radiance.
- Deep Hydration: Delivers intense moisture, combating dryness.
- Acne Control: Clears pores, reducing acne and blackheads.
- Eye Care: Minimizes puffiness and dark circles with RF therapy.
This device offers a powerful, all-in-one solution for refreshed, youthful skin.
5 Stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Jennifer L., Licensed Esthetician, USA
"Transformative Results for My Clients!"
"As a professional esthetician, I am always on the lookout for the best skincare technology, and the Theia 6-in-1 Skin Care Machine has been a game-changer! The variety of treatment options – from hydrodermabrasion to RF therapy – allows me to customize sessions to my clients' specific needs. I've seen noticeable improvements in fine lines, skin texture, and hydration levels after just a few treatments. Plus, the results are safe and consistent. My clients absolutely love the relaxing experience, and I love how easy it is to use. Highly recommend!"
Polymer Water Oxygen Therapy
The Theia Professional Microdermabrasion Machine utilizes advanced Polymer Water Oxygen technology, combining water molecules with essential nutrients to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. This innovative system finely atomizes the nutrient-enriched water, creating a mist that penetrates the skin's layers, allowing cells to absorb essential nutrients efficiently. This process supports cellular hydration, boosts skin vitality, and enhances skin texture, resulting in a smoother, more radiant complexion. Perfect for those seeking a comprehensive and non-invasive facial treatment, this machine provides deep hydration and nourishment that promotes healthy, glowing skin.
Skin Scrubber Vibration Cleaning
This feature provides gentle vibration cleansing to whiten skin, remove dead skin cells, and clear blackheads. It also enhances product absorption, delivering nutrients deep into the skin for a refreshed and radiant complexion.
Bipolar RF Technology
With 2M and 4M variable frequency RF, the Theia Professional Microdermabrasion Machine targets delicate eye areas, reducing fine lines and puffiness and enhancing skin firmness. This treatment restores a rejuvenated look around the eyes, helping achieve a more youthful appearance.
Ultrasound Import Technology
The Theia Professional Microdermabrasion Machine uses Ultrasound Import technology with a peristaltic pump, ensuring pure application by keeping liquids separate from the pump. This system breaks down nutrients into micro-particles for deep skin absorption, enhancing radiance, hydration, and a luminous complexion.
