Thermal Grizzly Duronaut Thermal Paste Review - Kryonaut was yesterday, welcome to the top 10 of all pastes! (2025)

Testing the prototype of the Thermal Grizzly Duronaut, which I had internally dubbed “Paste X” at the time, hopefully marked the beginning of the end of an era that could almost be described as paste procurement crime. In the past, it was a real adventure to find good and durable thermal pastes – especially if you were looking for quality and consistency. Often there was no choice but to rely on questionable sources: Chinese online marketplaces with dubious authenticity, where you never really knew if the paste really delivered what it promised – or if what you ordered arrived at all.

With the final launch of the new thermal paste, there is now at least one less problem. For today’s test, we deliberately no longer used a sample produced by Thermal Grizzly in its own laboratory, but a standard retail pack directly from mass production. The aim was clear: to ensure that the product that ends up on the shelf performs exactly the same as the promising prototypes. And without wanting to spoil too much, this is exactly what was confirmed. The paste not only showed the desired efficiency and stability, but also the reliability you would expect from a product from a reputable source. And it ranks unexpectedly high in the online database, which also makes it suitable for thin layers, but more on that in a moment.

This is probably the end of the chapter of uncertain orders and hoping for honest suppliers. Then the price of just under 9 euros per 2-gram tube will certainly be put into perspective again, which may not be mercilessly cheap, but is still more decent than the exorbitant price of the EKL Alphenföhn Blitzeis, which offers less for more. From this point of view, it’s all good, because their prices starting at 12 euros (including shipping) for just two grams almost border on hucksterism for what is (not) on offer, if you look at the solid competitors in the price range.

Accessories and authentication

There are no nice accessories such as alcohol pads for cleaning or even foils for pasting, but there is a paste applicator to stick on, two spatulas and a kind of manual. However, you can do without the pleasing gimmicks, which cost almost nothing to buy but pointlessly pollute the environment with waste, if the performance and durability are right.

A nice gimmick is the authenticity check via a QR code. Although the whole thing is only in English, it is actually self-explanatory:

If you haven’t mistyped it, then you get a confirmation, although this didn’t work entirely smoothly on the smartphone. You have to zoom in quite a bit to recognize anything at all. But it’s the will that counts!

So hopefully the tube (and therefore also my online database) contains what I expected after the first prototype test. Let’s be surprised on the next few pages!

Legal regulations

Placing thermal paste on the market in Germany and the EU requires compliance with strict legal requirements, particularly within the framework of the REACH Regulation (EC No. 1907/2006). One of the central requirements is the provision of safety data sheets, which must contain detailed information on the chemical properties, potential hazards and safety measures of a product. The lack of such safety data sheets is not only a violation of the legal requirements, but also harbors potential dangers due to improper handling. Thermal Grizzly is certainly a role model here, as all the necessary documents, be they data sheets or safety data sheets, can be accessed directly from the website:

This is because according to the CLP Regulation (EC No. 1272/2008), clear labeling of chemical products is required to provide users with information on hazard classes and precautionary measures at first glance. A lack of labelling makes it difficult for users to recognize the potential risks and react appropriately, which jeopardizes both safety and legal certainty. The registration of substances and mixtures in relevant databases, such as the European Chemicals Register (ECHA database), is also mandatory. This database enables the tracking of chemical substances, their classification and compliance with REACH requirements. The Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA) is the competent authority in Germany to which companies must register chemicals and submit information. So that you know what a safety data sheet looks like, I have embedded the relevant document as a PDF for you:

TG-014-Duronaut_DE_Sicherheitsdatenblatt

Test setup and methods Material analysis and microscopy Basic knowledge Here you can find out why effective thermal conductivity and bulk thermal conductivity can be completely different in practice, what role the contact resistance between the surfaces and the paste plays and how thermal paste can be measured precisely. There is also a detailed description of the equipment, the methodology and the error tolerances. You will learn how laser-induced plasma spectroscopy works and the advantages and limitations of the measurements. There is also high-resolution digital microscopy and analysis of particle sizes. This information is also used to estimate the long-term stability of a paste. Anyone who has always wanted to know what is or is not in a paste and how these pastes are produced will find what they are looking for here. The basic article provides a better understanding of what is often sold for far too much money and sometimes with adventurous promises.