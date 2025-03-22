Thermal Grizzly Duronaut Thermal Paste Review - Kryonaut was yesterday, welcome to the top 10 of all pastes! (2025)

Testing the prototype of the Thermal Grizzly Duronaut, which I had internally dubbed “Paste X” at the time, hopefully marked the beginning of the end of an era that could almost be described as paste procurement crime. In the past, it was a real adventure to find good and durable thermal pastes – especially if you were looking for quality and consistency. Often there was no choice but to rely on questionable sources: Chinese online marketplaces with dubious authenticity, where you never really knew if the paste really delivered what it promised – or if what you ordered arrived at all.
With the final launch of the new thermal paste, there is now at least one less problem. For today’s test, we deliberately no longer used a sample produced by Thermal Grizzly in its own laboratory, but a standard retail pack directly from mass production. The aim was clear: to ensure that the product that ends up on the shelf performs exactly the same as the promising prototypes. And without wanting to spoil too much, this is exactly what was confirmed. The paste not only showed the desired efficiency and stability, but also the reliability you would expect from a product from a reputable source. And it ranks unexpectedly high in the online database, which also makes it suitable for thin layers, but more on that in a moment.
This is probably the end of the chapter of uncertain orders and hoping for honest suppliers. Then the price of just under 9 euros per 2-gram tube will certainly be put into perspective again, which may not be mercilessly cheap, but is still more decent than the exorbitant price of the EKL Alphenföhn Blitzeis, which offers less for more. From this point of view, it’s all good, because their prices starting at 12 euros (including shipping) for just two grams almost border on hucksterism for what is (not) on offer, if you look at the solid competitors in the price range.
Accessories and authentication
There are no nice accessories such as alcohol pads for cleaning or even foils for pasting, but there is a paste applicator to stick on, two spatulas and a kind of manual. However, you can do without the pleasing gimmicks, which cost almost nothing to buy but pointlessly pollute the environment with waste, if the performance and durability are right.
A nice gimmick is the authenticity check via a QR code. Although the whole thing is only in English, it is actually self-explanatory:
If you haven’t mistyped it, then you get a confirmation, although this didn’t work entirely smoothly on the smartphone. You have to zoom in quite a bit to recognize anything at all. But it’s the will that counts!
So hopefully the tube (and therefore also my online database) contains what I expected after the first prototype test. Let’s be surprised on the next few pages!
Legal regulations
Placing thermal paste on the market in Germany and the EU requires compliance with strict legal requirements, particularly within the framework of the REACH Regulation (EC No. 1907/2006). One of the central requirements is the provision of safety data sheets, which must contain detailed information on the chemical properties, potential hazards and safety measures of a product. The lack of such safety data sheets is not only a violation of the legal requirements, but also harbors potential dangers due to improper handling. Thermal Grizzly is certainly a role model here, as all the necessary documents, be they data sheets or safety data sheets, can be accessed directly from the website:
This is because according to the CLP Regulation (EC No. 1272/2008), clear labeling of chemical products is required to provide users with information on hazard classes and precautionary measures at first glance. A lack of labelling makes it difficult for users to recognize the potential risks and react appropriately, which jeopardizes both safety and legal certainty. The registration of substances and mixtures in relevant databases, such as the European Chemicals Register (ECHA database), is also mandatory. This database enables the tracking of chemical substances, their classification and compliance with REACH requirements. The Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA) is the competent authority in Germany to which companies must register chemicals and submit information. So that you know what a safety data sheet looks like, I have embedded the relevant document as a PDF for you:
TG-014-Duronaut_DE_Sicherheitsdatenblatt
|Test setup and methods
|Material analysis and microscopy
|Basic knowledge
|Here you can find out why effective thermal conductivity and bulk thermal conductivity can be completely different in practice, what role the contact resistance between the surfaces and the paste plays and how thermal paste can be measured precisely. There is also a detailed description of the equipment, the methodology and the error tolerances.
|You will learn how laser-induced plasma spectroscopy works and the advantages and limitations of the measurements. There is also high-resolution digital microscopy and analysis of particle sizes. This information is also used to estimate the long-term stability of a paste.
|Anyone who has always wanted to know what is or is not in a paste and how these pastes are produced will find what they are looking for here. The basic article provides a better understanding of what is often sold for far too much money and sometimes with adventurous promises.
Thermal Grizzly Duronaut Wärmeleitpaste, 2g (TG-D-002-R)
|Lagernd, Lieferzeit 1-3 Werktage
|9,89 €*Stand: 17.03.25 14:18
|1-3 Werktage
|9,90 €*Stand: 17.03.25 15:17
|lagernd: 5
|9,90 €*Stand: 17.03.25 15:19
*Alle Preise inkl. gesetzl. MwSt zzgl. Versandkosten und ggf. Nachnahmegebühren, wenn nicht anders beschrieben
Thermal Grizzly Duronaut Wärmeleitpaste, 6g (TG-D-006-R)
|Lagernd, Lieferzeit 1-3 Werktage
|16,90 €*Stand: 17.03.25 14:18
|Auf Lager - 1-3 Werktage Lieferzeit
|17,16 €*Stand: 17.03.25 13:59
|1-3 Werktage
|17,90 €*Stand: 17.03.25 15:17
*Alle Preise inkl. gesetzl. MwSt zzgl. Versandkosten und ggf. Nachnahmegebühren, wenn nicht anders beschrieben
Pages:
- 1 - Introduction, basics and safety datasheet
- 2 - Performance comparisons and practical measurements
- 3 - Fracture behavior, microscopy, and composition
- 4 - Durability (Pump-Out), summary, and conclusion
- 5 - 1:1 Comparison of Thermal Grizzly Duronaut and Kryonaut
- 6 - Appendix: Thermal Grizzly Duronaut in Detail
132 Antworten
Zeige alle Kommentare an
Kommentar
Lade neue Kommentare
Feen-Schubser
Veteran
195 Kommentare 102 Likes
#1Feb 07, 2025
Vielen Dank für den Artikel.
So Nachtschicht hat auch Vorteile.
Sehe ich genauso
Ich würde sagen Punktlandung, zumindest für mich.
Glückwunsch an alle auch an Igor für seine Mühe und vermitteln von Grundlagen.
Haltbarkeit, Verfügbarkeit und hoffentlich lange gleich bleibende Qualität.
Bis wir die Dow Pasten offiziell in Deutschland sehen, ist das für mich eine sehr gute alternative.
Bei Jeff ohne Versandkosten für 17,90€ die 6g Tube gekauft.
Ich muss noch mal genau lesen ob es auch Made in Germany ist.
Jetzt ist nur noch die Frage wie man sie optimal aufträgt?
Antwort 4 Likes
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#2Feb 07, 2025
Sie ist made in China. Aber vom OEM genau so produziert, wie in der Kleinserie in DE. Ist halt eine Auftragsfertigung, die übrigens besser ist als das Handmade-Original :)
Auftrag: Möglichst dünn. Überflächen mit dem Heißluftföhn schon aufwärmen, dann kommt man locker an die 10 bis 12 µm, also ich habs auch auf der CPU geschafft. Und zwar mit einem Klecks auf dem Ryzen.
Antwort 10 Likes
echolot
Urgestein
1,275 Kommentare 1,033 Likes
#3Feb 07, 2025
Tolles Produkt, toller Test. Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Roman. Preislich noch ansprechend. Alles richtig gemacht. Datenblätter vorbildlich. Mehr davon.
Antwort 7 Likes
B
Berny
Mitglied
38 Kommentare 16 Likes
#4Feb 07, 2025
Super Tipp mit dem Föhn, interessante Paste und schöner Artikel. Ich hab leider letzten Sonntag meinen PC mit der Polartherm X-10 neu verspachtelt. 😭😹
Hier kann man noch ein Downsil tc 5888 erhalten oder zumindest in den Warenkorb legen: https://www.dow.com/en-us/sample-cart.html . War mir aber zu unsicher.
Antwort Gefällt mir
e
eastcoast_pete
Urgestein
2,302 Kommentare 1,485 Likes
#5Feb 07, 2025
Insgesamt sehr gut, schön zu lesen daß die Duronaut aus der Großserie genauso gut war (bzw sogar ein wenig besser) als die aus der Vorserie.
Das einzige, was ich trotz allem etwas traurig fand, ist, daß die Duronaut dann "Made in China" ist. Deutschland war (ist?) über 100 Jahre lang weltweit mit führend in der Chemie, wenn jetzt solche Pasten, Putties usw nicht mehr hierzulande hergestellt werden, fragt man sich schon, warum das so ist, und was aus dem Industrie Standort Deutschland noch werden soll.
Antwort 6 Likes
s
scotch
Veteran
181 Kommentare 150 Likes
#6Feb 07, 2025
Es wirkt! 6g bestellt ;)
Antwort 1 Like
Hans Yolo
Veteran
141 Kommentare 44 Likes
#7Feb 07, 2025
Hatte mir grad 2g Glacier T4 geholt für den Umbau am Sonntag, jetzt hätte ich schon Lust auf die Duronaut XD
Antwort 1 Like
RedF
Urgestein
5,327 Kommentare 3,138 Likes
#8Feb 07, 2025
Nach der unglaublich enttäuschenden Kryonaut, die ich auf die 5700XT geschmiert hatte, um sie am nächsten Tag wieder runter zu wischen, mal eine gute Nachricht.
Habe aber erst eine Tube AAluhut GX14 gekauft, die reicht erstmal.
Antwort 3 Likes
konkretor
Veteran
357 Kommentare 377 Likes
#9Feb 07, 2025
Endlich hat das russische Roulette beim Paste kaufen ein Ende. Ich hoffe auf weitere Marktteilnehmer
Antwort 6 Likes
Corro Dedd
Urgestein
1,980 Kommentare 792 Likes
#10Feb 07, 2025
Also mir wäre es durchaus recht, wenn in der Computerwelt mal etwas 10 Jahre Bestand hätte :D
@RedF hmm, habe auf meiner 6900XT und dem TR auch die Kryonaut Paste, aber soweit ich das mitbekommen habe, gab es unterschiedliche Chargen, die ersten waren gut, die folgenden eher meh, vielleicht hast du von den jüngeren eine.
Eine tube Apex habe ich aber auch noch herum fliegen.
Antwort 2 Likes
mrcoconut
Mitglied
39 Kommentare 26 Likes
#11Feb 07, 2025
Danke für den Test, die Paste wird heute geliefert.
VG 🙂✌️
Antwort 1 Like
amd64
1
1,151 Kommentare 733 Likes
#12Feb 07, 2025
Es zeigt sich mit jedem Test wie wichtig und richtig die geleistete Arbeit von Igor ist. Alle Seiten profitieren und die Blender "pumpen" sich so hoffentlich bald aus dem Markt. Chapeau & vielen Dank dafür!
Antwort 10 Likes
c
cunhell
Urgestein
642 Kommentare 620 Likes
#13Feb 07, 2025
Hab auch mal bestellt.
Meine RX6700XT muss ich mal repasten, denke ich.
Danke für Deine tolle Arbeit, Igor (y)
Grüße
Cunhell
Antwort 3 Likes
jahtari
Veteran
265 Kommentare 128 Likes
#14Feb 07, 2025
Auf ebay für 11,90€ inkl. kostenlosem Versand vom deutschen Händler. (y)
Da ich eh vorhatte und -habe, meine Pasten zu erneuern kam mir Igors Video gerade recht.
Antwort 2 Likes
Alter.Zocker
Veteran
335 Kommentare 247 Likes
#15Feb 07, 2025
Gut zu wissen, dass es da jetzt was Ordentliches aus verlässlicher Quelle zu vernünftigen Preisen für den "Normalo" gibt. Eine TF8 oder TF9 werden klar überboten, wenn ich mir die Datenbank so anschaue, meine TC-5888 aus dem vergangenen X-Debakel, die derzeit auf dem 9800X3D appliziert ist, werde ich aber erst mal nicht ersetzen, die ist ja auch erst ein knappes viertel JAhr alt. Und auf der GPU tut das Kryosheet vom selben Vermarkter auch seit einem knappen Jahr seinen Dienst wie am ersten Tage.
Antwort 1 Like
olligo
Veteran
344 Kommentare 125 Likes
#16Feb 07, 2025
Ein wahrer Segen und Glückwunsch an @der8auer! Jetzt können wir zu jeder Zeit eine tolle Paste erwerben und müssen nicht weiter einen China-Fake fürchten, genau das was man sich schon seit vielen Jahren gewünscht hat.
Danke für die sehr aufschlussreiche Aufklärung Igor.
Antwort 3 Likes
c
cunhell
Urgestein
642 Kommentare 620 Likes
#17Feb 07, 2025
Hab 6g bei Amazon für 17,90€ bekommen. Hoffe mal, das ist das Orginal ;-)
Cunhell
Antwort 2 Likes
olligo
Veteran
344 Kommentare 125 Likes
#18Feb 07, 2025
Warum ein Risiko eingehen, wenn du es hier zu 100% mit Echtheitsgarantie kaufen kannst? https://www.thermal-grizzly.com/duronaut/s-tg-d-006
Auch deine 6 Gramm :-)
Antwort Gefällt mir
Lagavulin
Veteran
302 Kommentare 260 Likes
#19Feb 07, 2025
Vielen Dank für den Test!
Endlich mal ein Produkt aus einer seriösen Quelle mit guter Performance und guter Langzeitstabilität. Mit der Kryonaut war ich bezüglich der Wärmeleitfähigkeit zufrieden, aber die musste halt einmal im Jahr erneuert werden. Die Duronaut (Nomen est Omen) habe ich gleich mal bestellt.
Antwort 1 Like
Alle Kommentare lesen unter igor´sLAB Community →
About the author
Igor Wallossek
Editor-in-chief and name-giver of igor'sLAB as the content successor of Tom's Hardware Germany, whose license was returned in June 2019 in order to better meet the qualitative demands of web content and challenges of new media such as YouTube with its own channel.
Computer nerd since 1983, audio freak since 1979 and pretty much open to anything with a plug or battery for over 50 years.