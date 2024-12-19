These 10 Best Callus Removers Will Help You Get Your Softest Feet Ever (2024)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
There’s nothing worse than having dry, cracked heels and calluses on your feet—but thankfully, the best callus removers can help you get your skin soft and silky-smooth again. “Calluses refer to areas of thickened skin commonly found in areas of pressure or repeated friction and rubbing,” says Marisa K. Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York. “They typically occur most commonly on the feet and the hands, but can occur in other areas such as the knees or elbows.”
The two most common ways to get rid of calluses on your feet, says Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist with the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute in Texas, is through mechanical or chemical methods; while mechanical includes the use of foot files, foot “shavers,” and pumice stones, chemical methods involve applying topicals, like gels and creams, to induce shedding of skin layers. Whichever method you use, though, safety is key: Our experts agree that it’s generally best to go to a medical professional for proper removal of calluses—especially if you have diabetes, neuropathy, or skin conditions, which can put you at higher risk of infection.
That being said, for those without risk factors, there are some callus removers that are safe to use at home. Sharkey recommends a combination approach, first soaking your feet in Epsom salts which can help soften and moisturize the skin. “Next, using a foot scrub, pumice stone, or foot file will help to remove outer thickened layers of skin at the site of the callus,” she says. “Following callus removal, it is important to regularly moisturize.” Dr. Garshick recommends regularly using topical creams containing salicylic acid, lactic acid, or urea, all of which are key ingredients that help break down dead skin.
Meet the experts: Marisa K. Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York, and Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist with the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute in Texas.
Ready to find the best callus removers that are safe, effective, and easy to use at home? Check out our expert-approved picks below.
1
Best File
Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover
Pros
- Over 77,000 five-star ratings on Amazon
- Very effective
- Affordable
Cons
- Need to be careful not to overdo it
One of Sharkey’s recommendations for callus removers is this best-selling foot file, which boasts over 77,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers were impressed with how easily the stainless steel surface shaved off tough skin layers to effectively remove calluses—though many also warned that users should be careful not to apply too much pressure, as it’s easy to overdo it and accidentally go too deep into your skin. “It works like magic,” raves one Amazon reviewer. “My heels get terribly dry, hard, and cracked. Well, with a few strokes, this rasp removed layers and layers of hardened skin, leaving me with the softest feet ever.”
|Type
|Manual
2
Best Cream
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Over 32,000 five-star ratings on Amazon,
- Immediate results
- Affordable
Cons
- Some reviewers dislike greasy feel
Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), Kerasal foot cream “combines salicylic acid, urea, and petrolatum to exfoliate, draw moisture in and keep the skin well moisturized,” says Dr. Garshick. “This is especially good to help heal cracked heels and dry feet, and improve the appearance of calluses, with results noticeable even in one day.” And with over 32,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a clear crowd-favorite, too—with reviewers swearing that you truly see immediate results. “This stuff is like a magic potion for your skin. It has overnight results for me whenever I use it,” writes one satisfied customer.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Salicylic acid, Urea, Petrolatum
3
Best Electric
Amope Pedi Perfect Pro Wet & Dry Foot File
Pros
- Easy to use
- Waterproof; can be used on wet or dry skin
- Rechargeable
Cons
- Some reviewers say the device is not long-lasting
If you prefer using an electric device, try this easy-to-use, rechargeable electric foot file from Amope. “This at-home tool uses a roller head to eliminate buildup of dead skin and soften calluses,” says Dr. Garshick. Plus, it’s waterproof, meaning you can conveniently use it in the shower or tub. “It can be used on wet or dry skin, which makes it especially good for stubborn calluses which are best treated when the skin is wet,” explains Dr. Garshick.
Reviewers especially love that it feels like a cheaper, more convenient option to getting a professional pedicure. “It’s easy to use, charges quickly, and works either in or out of the shower...It’s doing such a great job that I don’t feel the need to have pedicures anymore,” writes one reviewer.
|Type
|Manual (Electric)
4
Best Pumice Stone
FOOTLOGIX Double Sided File With Rubberized Handle
Pros
- Easy to use
- Easy to clean
- Gentle on skin
Cons
- Needs to be cleaned frequently
Pumice stones, which are volcanic rocks often used for its abrasive properties, are also a great way to remove calluses and dead, hardened skin. Sharkey recommends this popular pick from Footlogix, which features a double-sided surface (a coarse side as well as a fine grit side) and a durable, non-slippery handle. Reviewers especially love that it’s easy to use and easy to clean—and that it’s gentle and pain-free against skin. “Wow! I have used this exactly once on my dry, cracked heels and it worked wonders,” raves one customer. “My heels are soft and smooth!”
|Type
|Manual
5
Best Peel
Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel
Pros
- Potent formula
- Leaves skin feeling soft
- Easy to use
Cons
- Can take long to see results
- Can be a messy process
“Containing exfoliating acids, including lactic acid, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, this foot peel works to dissolve the bonds between dead skin cells, helping to get rid of dead skin cells, leaving the skin soft and smooth,” says Dr. Garshick. It’s easy to use, too: Simply apply, leave on for one hour, then wash away. Though it may take around five to seven days for your dead skin to start peeling, reviewers say that the process ultimately leaves you with “amazingly soft feet.”
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Lactic acid, Glycolic acid, Salicylic acid
6
Best Cushion Pads
Dr. Scholl’s Callus Remover Pads
Now 17% Off
Pros
- Great for on-the-go
- Easy to use
- Provides comfortable cushioning
- Affordable
Cons
- Can take long to see results
Medicated cushion pads are a great on-the-go option for treating calluses throughout the day—and these ones from Dr. Scholl’s have over 6,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers swearing that it really worked to remove their calluses. “These cushion pads not only provide a barrier to protect the skin and minimize irritation from friction or rubbing, but also contain salicylic acid to help treat the callus by breaking down the thickened layers of skin,” says Dr. Garshick.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Salicylic acid
7
Best Drugstore
AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy
Pros
- Gentle on skin
- Moisturizing
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Can take long to see results
If you’re looking for a good drugstore pick, you can’t go wrong with AmLactin Foot Repair cream. “This cream contains 15% lactic acid to allow for gentle exfoliation to help smooth dry, rough feet. It also contains petrolatum and glycerin to simultaneously hydrate and lock moisture in,” says Dr. Garshick. Reviewers especially love that the rich, thick formula is non-greasy, unscented, and gentle on skin. “This product lives up to the hype. I tried everything on my cracked heels,” says one reviewer. “This is the first product to make my feet feel smooth and soft. Non-greasy feel—just softness!”
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Lactic acid, Petrolatum, Glycerin
8
Best Fast-Acting
ProLinc Callus Eliminator
Now 64% Off
Pros
- Strong, powerful formula
- Fast-acting
- Affordable
Cons
- Need to be extremely careful when using it
If you need something stronger and more fast-acting, this gel from ProLinc promises to break down calluses in as little as three to five minutes. “This stuff is AMAZING!” raves one Amazon reviewer. “My calluses are so bad that they cause me to be in physical pain. But this stuff—wow! After one use, my calluses are almost nonexistent.” But one important thing to note: Since the formula is so strong, y0u’ll need to be extremely careful when using it, making sure to wear gloves and follow the directions properly.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Potassium hydroxide, glycerin, propylene glycol
9
Best Soak
Pedestrian Project Purifying Salt Foot Soak
Pros
- Soothing and moisturizing
- Amazing scent
- Pleasant, spa-like experience
Cons
- May not remove calluses on its own
For a relaxing foot soak to help soften up your calluses before removal, Sharkey recommends this pick from Pedestrian Project, which soothes soreness and softens skin with ingredients such as Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, marula oil, and meadowfoam. Reviewers rave that it feels like an at-home spa treatment, loving the fruity scent and how soothing it feels on your feet. “This foot soak is a winner...I work in healthcare and my feet really get dry and I have cracked heels,” writes one reviewer. “This foot soak is a wonderful way to relax and get my feet back into better condition! It softens and moisturizes while you soak.”
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Epsom salt, Himalayan salt
10
Best Gel
GILDEN TREE 42% Urea Gel
Now 11% Off
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Contains hyaluronic acid to boost moisture
- Also works on nails
Cons
- Some reviewers say that it leaves a residue on skin
This maximum strength gel contains not only 42% urea and salicylic acid, both of which are key ingredients to help break down dead skin, but also hyaluronic acid, which helps boost moisture. Reviewers were impressed with how lightweight and effective the formula was, with one user writing: “All I know is this stuff was pure magic. In three days, the calluses and overly thick skin on my heels and big toes were gone...I actually have soft feet like a kid.”
|Type
|Chemical
|Key Ingredients
|Urea, Salicylic acid, Hyaluronic acid
How to choose the best callus removers
When choosing the best callus removers for your needs, there are several factors you’ll want to consider:
✔️ Removal method: There are two main ways to remove dead skin when it comes to callus removers. Mechanical or manual methods involve physically removing dead cells with the use of abrasive tools such as foot files, scrubs, and pumice stones. On the other hand, chemical methods include topical creams, gels, and peels that use active ingredients to induce the shedding of skin layers.
✔️ Key ingredients: If you’re using a chemical callus remover, some key ingredients that Dr. Garshick recommends looking for are keraloytics, which include urea, lactic acid, and salicylic acid. These ingredients “help to break down the areas of thickened skin and exfoliants that help to get rid of dead skin, to leave the skin softer and smoother,” explains Dr. Garshick.
✔️ Strength: Another important factor to consider is the strength of the callus remover. Depending on how severe your calluses are, you may want to look for options that are more gentle on your skin, or for more intense and fast-acting. If you do opt for stronger callus removers, however, you’ll want to follow directions carefully to avoid damaging your skin.
How can I prevent calluses?
One thing that’s especially important for preventing calluses on your feet is to wear properly-fitting shoes—specifically ones that minimize rubbing or pressure in certain areas, says Dr. Garshick. "Wearing supportive shoes and sometimes even orthotics or arch supports can help to reduce callus formation and discomfort associated with calluses," adds Sharkey.
Moisturizing daily is also important, as keeping your skin well-hydrated can help keep it soft and prevent it from hardening. “If you are prone to calluses on the feet or do a lot of work with your hands that may make you more susceptible to developing calluses, it can help to regularly use a topical cream containing salicylic acid, lactic acid or urea which can help to soften and eliminate the buildup of dead skin,” advises Dr. Garshick.
How we chose the best callus removers
We consulted Marisa K. Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York, and Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist with the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute in Texas. We also combed through countless ratings, reviews, and product specs to narrow down the best callus removers for various needs and preferences.
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.
