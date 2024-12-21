These 12 Drugstore Hairsprays Offer Hold and Volume—Without a Hefty Price Tag (2024)

Whether you want an updo to stay put, flyaways to remain in check, or soft waves to last all day, there's a drugstore hairspray out there that'll get the job done without making your hair look (or feel) stiff, flaky, or crunchy. We tested over 50 different hairsprays over two weeks, in our New York City lab and the real world. In the real world, testers used the products at least three times a week on dry, styled hair. We compiled their insights on everything from how easy it was to use them to how quickly they dried to the hold level. Ultimately, the drugstore hairsprays below proved to be the best of the best, and, in several cases, beat out higher-end products.

Hairspray is to haircare what foundation is to makeup—essential for creating a variety of looks, yet the best ones are totally undetectable. These days, the formulas are more touchable and brushable than ever, nothing like the sticky, crunchy hairsprays of decades past. And there are tons of fantastic, affordable options at your local drugstore that often perform on par with their pricier counterparts. Despite the price difference, you can typically find the same types of ingredients in both drugstore and expensive hairsprays, points out celebrity hairstylist Emilio Uribe .

It’s a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray is hands down, the best drugstore hairspray we’ve tried. This beloved product delivers a superfine, non-sticky mist to lock in your look and leaves a soft, brushable finish in its wake. However, if you're looking for something to keep updos in place all day and night, try Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray .

Best Overall It's a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray $13 at AmazonView on Itsa10haircare.comView on Planetbeauty.com What We Like Imparts both volume and hold

Leaves hair touchable and brushable

Fine mist sprays on very evenly What to Consider May not offer enough hold for more structured styles Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Clean | Hold Level: Flexible | Cruelty-Free: Yes A lightweight feel? Check. No flakes or crunchies? Check. Brushable, touchable hold? Check and check. In short, this product fulfilled all of our hairspray hopes and dreams. It applies in a light, even mist, making it easy to add more or less as needed. (We did find that the more we layered on the slightly stiffer it felt, but no matter how much we used, we could still brush through our hair with ease.) We also love that it can be used for adding body and fullness simply by spraying a bit more onto the roots. The hold definitely is on the lighter side though, so when you need to lock in a style you may want something that has a bit of a stronger grip. Still, we love this winner for everyday, all-purpose use.

Michele, tester with type 3b hair “I really liked the feel of this hairspray after application. It was a very fine mist. You could feel the product but it was still very lightweight. It didn't feel stiff or sticky and it was easy to run my fingers, comb, and brush through it.”

Best Strong Holds CHI Enviro 54 Natural Hairspray $24$22 at Amazon$23 at Ulta$22 at Sallybeauty.com What We Like Adds shine and volume

Delivers a strong hold that lasts all day

Doesn’t feel sticky or crunchy What to Consider Some may find the chemical scent overpowering Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Fresh | Hold Level: Medium-Strong | Cruelty-Free: Yes It’s easy to associate strong hold spritzes with stiff, crunchy hair, but this winner is proof positive that isn’t always the case. It locked our style in place all day long but didn’t leave our hair sticky or wet (we could still easily run our fingers through it). We were also impressed with the volume and shine it added (but the hair never looked greasy). That said, be prepared for the spritz to come out strong and fast—a more aggressive spray than a fine mist. And while we didn’t necessarily mind the chemical scent, it is fairly intense and does linger, if you’re more sensitive to fragrance. Ciara, tester with type 1c hair “After a full day, my hair remained intact and held the original style. The hairspray held my hair longer than my usual hairspray. This product works amazingly for long-term situations.”

Best Medium Hold Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray $13$12 at Amazon$16$7 at Walmart$8 at Walgreens What We Like Easy to layer depending on how much hold you want

Adds volume

Doesn't weigh down hair What to Consider Can feel a bit crunchy initially Size: 7 oz. | Scent: Clean | Hold Level: Medium | Cruelty-Free: Yes This is a Goldilocks hairspray; the happy medium between delivering hold and shape and ensuring your hair still has plenty of movement and bounce. We also lauded its non-sticky, featherweight feel and that it could be used to impart long-lasting volume. The pleasant, clean scent (which nicely lingered throughout the day) was a lovely bonus. It bears mentioning that you can build up to your desired hold by adding a few extra layers of product. The only caveat: The more you add, the higher the likelihood that you may notice some leftover residue. Alice, tester with type 1b hair “I have always used very strong hairsprays, thinking that if I wanted my hair to hold its shape then I had to lose movement. This product showed me that I can have them both.”

Best Long-Lasting Garnier Fructis Extreme Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray $8$7 at Amazon$7 at Target$8 at Walmart What We Like Lovely, fruity scent

Long-lasting hold that’s strong yet flexible

Dries quickly so hair never looks or feels wet What to Consider Nothing Size: 8.25 oz. | Scent: Fruity | Hold Level: Strong | Cruelty-Free: Yes There was truly nothing we didn’t like about this pick from staple drugstore brand Garnier Fructis. The staying power was extremely impressive, holding up all day and night. And despite the strong hold, it didn’t weigh down our hair nor leave it feeling crunching. It sprays out in a strong and even mist (sans any nozzle clogging) and the fruity scent was so pleasant that it even earned us several compliments throughout the day. As if that weren’t enough it infused our hair with volume and shine. Sarita, tester with type 1a hair “This smells way better than other hairsprays I have tried and has a good, long-lasting hold.”

Best for Updos Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray $9 at UltaView on Instacart.com$9 at Ecosmetics.com See Also 14 best hairsprays for all-day hold, tested and reviewed What We Like Extremely impressive hold

Leaves hair shiny

Great at taming flyaways What to Consider Nozzle delivers a lot of targeted product Size: 12 oz. | Scent: Floral | Hold Level: Extra strong | Cruelty-Free: No We get it—the word “glue” in a hairspray name can admittedly be a little scary, but there’s nothing to fear with this winner, which we deemed excellent for locking in updos. The super strong hold is ideal for completely smoothing and setting hair, even those pesky little flyways. Still, it didn’t feel stiff, and any trace of tackiness dissipated as soon as it dried. It also added a nice amount of shine, always a plus for up-dos. We just weren’t as impressed when it came to the packaging. As the name implies, the nozzle does indeed blast out a lot of product at once in a narrow stream; we would’ve preferred a finer more even mist. The bottle also doesn’t come with a cap, which can be problematic for travel. Riddley, tester with type 1b hair “I used this hairspray to style a slicked-back bun and it tamed the pieces around my ears and temples nicely. This is a very strong hold hairspray, but it doesn’t leave your strands cement-like, like other strong-hold sprays I’ve used.”

Best Non-Aerosol Herbal Essences Touchable Hold Hairspray $30 at Amazon$6 at Target$6 at Walmart What We Like Leaves hair very soft and touchable

Good staying power for a flexible hold formula

Enhances shine and minimized frizz What to Consider Takes a while to dry completely Size: 8 oz. | Scent: Fresh lily | Hold Level: Flexible | Cruelty-Free: Yes Non-aerosols are notorious for a more uneven application, but we had no issues with this pump-top bottle; in fact, we specifically called out how much we liked that it came out in a steady mist. It left our strands feeling soft and smooth, even conditioned—no crunchies or stiffness here. And while our style relaxed slightly after a long day, we were still impressed with the staying power, especially given how flexible the hold is. It does take a bit longer to dry than other options we tested, but we felt the result was worth the wait. We didn’t love the floral, lily scent—it’s a lot upon application and lingers somewhat.

Amy, tester with type 2a hair “My hair was soft, not sticky or wet, stiff, or crunchy. It left my hair feeling lightweight like I could run my fingers through it.”

Best Scent John Frieda Frizz Ease Firm Hold Hairspray $10$9 at Amazon$10 at Target$12$9 at Walmart What We Like Very pleasant, citrus scent

Strong hold that’s also very long-lasting

Dries very quickly What to Consider May leave hair feeling crunchy if you apply too much in one spot Size: 12 oz. | Scent: Fresh | Hold Level: Strong | Cruelty-Free: No Okay, so you may not necessarily choose a hairspray based on scent alone, but this one delivers performance-wise and smells great. We thought the hold made it ideal for long-term needs; we clocked its staying power at 10 hours. As the name suggests, it did help address frizz, and even added a little shine, to boot. But it was the scent that really won us over—a light, citrusy, fresh fragrance that lasted without lingering too long. FYI, the nozzle does deliver a pretty intense spritz with each application, upping the likelihood of inadvertently over-using it in any one spot and ending up with some crunchiness. Amy, tester with type 2a hair “The hold lasted well after a full day at work, 10 hours, and helped maintain my style better than without using hairspray.”

Best Soothing L'Oréal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hairspray $16$15 at Amazon$13 at Target$16 at Ulta What We Like Extremely lightweight texture despite the strong hold

Very brushable

Smooth down frizz What to Consider Doesn't add volume Size: 11 oz. | Scent: Unscented | Hold Level: Extra strong | Cruelty-Free: No This classic pick from L’Oreal takes the cake for tamping down errant hairs and flyaways and keeping your strands super smooth. And even though the trade-off with extra strong formulas is usually a stiff and crunchy feel, that’s not the case here; the lightweight finish took us by surprise in the best way possible. Still, it lasts and lasts—and can always be brushed through as well. It won’t add any volume, but so long as you’re okay with that, this is a winning choice for a long-lasting yet touchable hold. Tatiana, tester with type 2a hair “I was surprised this was an extra-hold hairspray because it didn’t make my head feel like a helmet. It has a great lightweight feel and texture but is still extremely powerful.”

Best for Bangs Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist $15 at Amazon$16 at Target$18 at Ulta What We Like Helps smooth hair

Works well on curls

Lasts all day What to Consider Feels stiff immediately after application Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Floral | Hold Level: Medium | Cruelty-Free: No Bangs are often replete with unwanted flyaways and frizzies, but not if you have this spritz on hand. Just a tiny bit (applied on a brush) helped to hold the shape and structure of our fringe. It did the same for our curls, offering an impressive amount of staying power that held up all day, even after a long run. The hold is definitely more on the medium side, which some may find a bit too intense for everyday use. It can be brushed out easily but it does tend to feel a bit stiff right when it’s sprayed on (combing through the hair does help lessen that though). Shannon, tester with type 2b hair “I really liked this hairspray for my bangs. It helped to hold the style in place (they like to separate) and gave more structure to my hair without being totally crunchy and gross."

Best Quick-Drying Rave Unscented Hairspray $14$9 at Amazon$3 at Walmart$5 at Riteaid.com What We Like Adds shine

Dries quickly to make styling easy

Nozzle never gets clogges What to Consider Need to use a good amount to get a stronger hold and may require touch-ups Size: 11 oz. | Scent: Unscented | Hold Level: Medium | Cruelty-Free: Yes There’s nothing more annoying than a hairspray that leaves your hair looking and feeling damp after application. That’s hardly the case here; we found this very affordable option to be extremely fast-drying as well as a top contender when it came to leaving our strands smooth and shiny (without any visible residue). However, in our experience, it only lived up to its “mega hold” promise when we used lots of it as well as reapplied throughout the day. And the intense nozzle, which delivers an intense blast of product, does take some getting used to, although we did appreciate that it never got clogged. Janice, tester with straight hair “The formula is very fast-drying. I can use the hairspray on-the-go and not have to worry about any drying time.”