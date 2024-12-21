These 12 Drugstore Hairsprays Offer Hold and Volume—Without a Hefty Price Tag (2024)

TL;DR
It’s a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray is hands down, the best drugstore hairspray we’ve tried. This beloved product delivers a superfine, non-sticky mist to lock in your look and leaves a soft, brushable finish in its wake. However, if you're looking for something to keep updos in place all day and night, try Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray.
Hairspray is to haircare what foundation is to makeup—essential for creating a variety of looks, yet the best ones are totally undetectable. These days, the formulas are more touchable and brushable than ever, nothing like the sticky, crunchy hairsprays of decades past. And there are tons of fantastic, affordable options at your local drugstore that often perform on par with their pricier counterparts. Despite the price difference, you can typically find the same types of ingredients in both drugstore and expensive hairsprays, points out celebrity hairstylist Emilio Uribe.
Whether you want an updo to stay put, flyaways to remain in check, or soft waves to last all day, there's a drugstore hairspray out there that'll get the job done without making your hair look (or feel) stiff, flaky, or crunchy. We tested over 50 different hairsprays over two weeks, in our New York City lab and the real world. In the real world, testers used the products at least three times a week on dry, styled hair. We compiled their insights on everything from how easy it was to use them to how quickly they dried to the hold level. Ultimately, the drugstore hairsprays below proved to be the best of the best, and, in several cases, beat out higher-end products.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best Budget:
Best Strong Holds:
Best Medium Hold:
Best Long-Lasting:
Garnier Fructis Extreme Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray at Amazon$8
Best for Updos:
Best Non-Aerosol:
Best Soothing:
Best for Bangs:
Best Overall
It's a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray
What We Like
Imparts both volume and hold
Leaves hair touchable and brushable
Fine mist sprays on very evenly
What to Consider
May not offer enough hold for more structured styles
Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Clean | Hold Level: Flexible | Cruelty-Free: Yes
A lightweight feel? Check. No flakes or crunchies? Check. Brushable, touchable hold? Check and check. In short, this product fulfilled all of our hairspray hopes and dreams. It applies in a light, even mist, making it easy to add more or less as needed. (We did find that the more we layered on the slightly stiffer it felt, but no matter how much we used, we could still brush through our hair with ease.)
We also love that it can be used for adding body and fullness simply by spraying a bit more onto the roots. The hold definitely is on the lighter side though, so when you need to lock in a style you may want something that has a bit of a stronger grip. Still, we love this winner for everyday, all-purpose use.
Michele, tester with type 3b hair
“I really liked the feel of this hairspray after application. It was a very fine mist. You could feel the product but it was still very lightweight. It didn't feel stiff or sticky and it was easy to run my fingers, comb, and brush through it.”
What We Like
No visible flakiness or residue
Great price for a large bottle
Offers long-lasting hold
What to Consider
Doesn't add volume
Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Fresh and citrusy | Hold Level: Light | Cruelty-Free: Yes
To be fair, all drugstore hairsprays are affordable, but this is a real bargain deal. We were thoroughly impressed with how well it worked and how much you get for the already wallet-friendly price. The mist feels lightweight yet offers long-lasting hold, preserving styles all day long without any residue or stiffness, or that feeling that you absolutely need to wash your hair. The only (minor) drawback—it doesn’t impart any shine or add much volume.
Masego, tester with type 4c hair
“The hairstyle lasted all day after applying the hairspray. I have previously used styling gels to keep my hair in place, this was a nice change to use a holding spray.”
What We Like
Adds shine and volume
Delivers a strong hold that lasts all day
Doesn’t feel sticky or crunchy
What to Consider
Some may find the chemical scent overpowering
Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Fresh | Hold Level: Medium-Strong | Cruelty-Free: Yes
It’s easy to associate strong hold spritzes with stiff, crunchy hair, but this winner is proof positive that isn’t always the case. It locked our style in place all day long but didn’t leave our hair sticky or wet (we could still easily run our fingers through it). We were also impressed with the volume and shine it added (but the hair never looked greasy).
That said, be prepared for the spritz to come out strong and fast—a more aggressive spray than a fine mist. And while we didn’t necessarily mind the chemical scent, it is fairly intense and does linger, if you’re more sensitive to fragrance.
Ciara, tester with type 1c hair
“After a full day, my hair remained intact and held the original style. The hairspray held my hair longer than my usual hairspray. This product works amazingly for long-term situations.”
What We Like
Easy to layer depending on how much hold you want
Adds volume
Doesn't weigh down hair
What to Consider
Can feel a bit crunchy initially
Size: 7 oz. | Scent: Clean | Hold Level: Medium | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This is a Goldilocks hairspray; the happy medium between delivering hold and shape and ensuring your hair still has plenty of movement and bounce. We also lauded its non-sticky, featherweight feel and that it could be used to impart long-lasting volume. The pleasant, clean scent (which nicely lingered throughout the day) was a lovely bonus.
It bears mentioning that you can build up to your desired hold by adding a few extra layers of product. The only caveat: The more you add, the higher the likelihood that you may notice some leftover residue.
Alice, tester with type 1b hair
“I have always used very strong hairsprays, thinking that if I wanted my hair to hold its shape then I had to lose movement. This product showed me that I can have them both.”
Best Long-Lasting
Garnier Fructis Extreme Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray
What We Like
Lovely, fruity scent
Long-lasting hold that’s strong yet flexible
Dries quickly so hair never looks or feels wet
What to Consider
Nothing
Size: 8.25 oz. | Scent: Fruity | Hold Level: Strong | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There was truly nothing we didn’t like about this pick from staple drugstore brand Garnier Fructis. The staying power was extremely impressive, holding up all day and night. And despite the strong hold, it didn’t weigh down our hair nor leave it feeling crunching. It sprays out in a strong and even mist (sans any nozzle clogging) and the fruity scent was so pleasant that it even earned us several compliments throughout the day. As if that weren’t enough it infused our hair with volume and shine.
Sarita, tester with type 1a hair
“This smells way better than other hairsprays I have tried and has a good, long-lasting hold.”
Best for Updos
Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray
What We Like
Extremely impressive hold
Leaves hair shiny
Great at taming flyaways
What to Consider
Nozzle delivers a lot of targeted product
Size: 12 oz. | Scent: Floral | Hold Level: Extra strong | Cruelty-Free: No
We get it—the word “glue” in a hairspray name can admittedly be a little scary, but there’s nothing to fear with this winner, which we deemed excellent for locking in updos. The super strong hold is ideal for completely smoothing and setting hair, even those pesky little flyways. Still, it didn’t feel stiff, and any trace of tackiness dissipated as soon as it dried. It also added a nice amount of shine, always a plus for up-dos.
We just weren’t as impressed when it came to the packaging. As the name implies, the nozzle does indeed blast out a lot of product at once in a narrow stream; we would’ve preferred a finer more even mist. The bottle also doesn’t come with a cap, which can be problematic for travel.
Riddley, tester with type 1b hair
“I used this hairspray to style a slicked-back bun and it tamed the pieces around my ears and temples nicely. This is a very strong hold hairspray, but it doesn’t leave your strands cement-like, like other strong-hold sprays I’ve used.”
What We Like
Leaves hair very soft and touchable
Good staying power for a flexible hold formula
Enhances shine and minimized frizz
What to Consider
Takes a while to dry completely
Size: 8 oz. | Scent: Fresh lily | Hold Level: Flexible | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Non-aerosols are notorious for a more uneven application, but we had no issues with this pump-top bottle; in fact, we specifically called out how much we liked that it came out in a steady mist. It left our strands feeling soft and smooth, even conditioned—no crunchies or stiffness here. And while our style relaxed slightly after a long day, we were still impressed with the staying power, especially given how flexible the hold is. It does take a bit longer to dry than other options we tested, but we felt the result was worth the wait. We didn’t love the floral, lily scent—it’s a lot upon application and lingers somewhat.
Amy, tester with type 2a hair
“My hair was soft, not sticky or wet, stiff, or crunchy. It left my hair feeling lightweight like I could run my fingers through it.”
What We Like
Very pleasant, citrus scent
Strong hold that’s also very long-lasting
Dries very quickly
What to Consider
May leave hair feeling crunchy if you apply too much in one spot
Size: 12 oz. | Scent: Fresh | Hold Level: Strong | Cruelty-Free: No
Okay, so you may not necessarily choose a hairspray based on scent alone, but this one delivers performance-wise and smells great. We thought the hold made it ideal for long-term needs; we clocked its staying power at 10 hours. As the name suggests, it did help address frizz, and even added a little shine, to boot.
But it was the scent that really won us over—a light, citrusy, fresh fragrance that lasted without lingering too long. FYI, the nozzle does deliver a pretty intense spritz with each application, upping the likelihood of inadvertently over-using it in any one spot and ending up with some crunchiness.
Amy, tester with type 2a hair
“The hold lasted well after a full day at work, 10 hours, and helped maintain my style better than without using hairspray.”
What We Like
Extremely lightweight texture despite the strong hold
Very brushable
Smooth down frizz
What to Consider
Doesn't add volume
Size: 11 oz. | Scent: Unscented | Hold Level: Extra strong | Cruelty-Free: No
This classic pick from L’Oreal takes the cake for tamping down errant hairs and flyaways and keeping your strands super smooth. And even though the trade-off with extra strong formulas is usually a stiff and crunchy feel, that’s not the case here; the lightweight finish took us by surprise in the best way possible. Still, it lasts and lasts—and can always be brushed through as well. It won’t add any volume, but so long as you’re okay with that, this is a winning choice for a long-lasting yet touchable hold.
Tatiana, tester with type 2a hair
“I was surprised this was an extra-hold hairspray because it didn’t make my head feel like a helmet. It has a great lightweight feel and texture but is still extremely powerful.”
What We Like
Helps smooth hair
Works well on curls
Lasts all day
What to Consider
Feels stiff immediately after application
Size: 10 oz. | Scent: Floral | Hold Level: Medium | Cruelty-Free: No
Bangs are often replete with unwanted flyaways and frizzies, but not if you have this spritz on hand. Just a tiny bit (applied on a brush) helped to hold the shape and structure of our fringe. It did the same for our curls, offering an impressive amount of staying power that held up all day, even after a long run.
The hold is definitely more on the medium side, which some may find a bit too intense for everyday use. It can be brushed out easily but it does tend to feel a bit stiff right when it’s sprayed on (combing through the hair does help lessen that though).
Shannon, tester with type 2b hair
“I really liked this hairspray for my bangs. It helped to hold the style in place (they like to separate) and gave more structure to my hair without being totally crunchy and gross."
What We Like
Adds shine
Dries quickly to make styling easy
Nozzle never gets clogges
What to Consider
Need to use a good amount to get a stronger hold and may require touch-ups
Size: 11 oz. | Scent: Unscented | Hold Level: Medium | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s nothing more annoying than a hairspray that leaves your hair looking and feeling damp after application. That’s hardly the case here; we found this very affordable option to be extremely fast-drying as well as a top contender when it came to leaving our strands smooth and shiny (without any visible residue). However, in our experience, it only lived up to its “mega hold” promise when we used lots of it as well as reapplied throughout the day. And the intense nozzle, which delivers an intense blast of product, does take some getting used to, although we did appreciate that it never got clogged.
Janice, tester with straight hair
“The formula is very fast-drying. I can use the hairspray on-the-go and not have to worry about any drying time.”
Best for Flyaways
Tigi Bed Head Lightheaded Hairspray
What We Like
Pleasant fruity scent
Works very well at taming frizz
Great for those who want a totally undetectable hairspray
What to Consider
Hold level is extremely light and not buildable
Size: 5.5 oz. | Scent: Citrus | Hold Level: Flexible | Cruelty-Free: No
This featherlight spray takes will tame frizz and flyaways in a flash, all while feeling (and looking) undetectable. It dries quickly, too, and the fine mist distributes nicely all over the hair. We also loved the fruity, citrus scent, which was apparent without being cloying or overwhelming.
But if you want your hairspray to hold your full style in place, look elsewhere. Despite how well it calmed flyaways, we found the hold level nearly nonexistent, even if we layered on extra product.
Elena, tester with type 1a hair
“What it did for my flyaways was a huge help! I have such frizzy hair and so much breakage and this really calmed that down without looking like I had anything in my hair.”
What to Look For In a Drugstore Hairspray
- Hold: At the risk of pulling a Captain Obvious, the level of hold is arguably the most important thing to consider when choosing a spray; after all, that is its intended duty. “Soft hold creates some memory to the hair, medium hold tends to be more brushable, and strong hold really sets a style in place,” says celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand. To that point, consider how you’ll be using it. If you want to tame flyaways or set a bouncy blowout, soft (sometimes called flexible) or medium will do the trick, but to lock in an updo for a special event, you’ll want to go with a stronger hold.
- Humidity Protection: Many drugstore hairsprays are also formulated to provide humidity protection. This means they lock styles in place and prevent hair from falling flat while safeguarding it from the frizzing, style-reversing effects of moisture in the air. If you live in a humid climate or you're traveling to a tropical destination, one of these can be a serious style-saver.
- Scent: Like all hair products, there are scented and unscented hairsprays. Many scented options smell quite lovely and aren't overpowering—especially if you're only using a little bit. But if you're sensitive to fragrances or need to use a lot of hairspray to keep an updo in place, you might want to consider an unscented formula.
- Hair Type: The best hairsprays for curly hair are formulated to temper humidity and smooth frizz without impeding the inherent bounce or texture of your locks. Those with thicker manes should look for something that offers a flexible hold and a brushable finish. If you have fine hair, we recommend a volumizing hairspray, as the formula will make it look thicker and fuller.
FAQ
What does hairspray do to your hair?
“Hairspray acts as a styling aid that secures and maintains hairstyles while also delivering fullness, control, and protection against humidity,” says Uribe. It does this by coating your strands in a lightweight polymer-based film that dries out, subsequently causing the hair to stay in place, adds Armand.
How should I apply hairspray?
Shake the bottle, then hold it three to six inches away from your hair and spray it on in an up and down motion. “This will ensure the spray is evenly distributed throughout the desired area,” says Armand. Uribe agrees, adding that holding the can too close or spraying too much on can lead to stickiness and stiffness. “Less is more, you can always build it up,” he explains.
How long does hairspray stay in your hair?
While its staying power varies (factors like humidity, hair type, and amount used can impact this), the product itself stays in your hair until you shampoo it out. It’s best to not leave your hairspray in your hair overnight (even if you had a late night out), and wash it out as soon as your day ends to prevent clogged hair follicles and damaged, greasy hair.
Why Trust Byrdie
This drugstore hairspray guide was written by Theresa Holland, an experienced writer specializing in beauty. She's been contributing to Byrdie since 2020, covering makeup, skincare, and hair care. To keep her fine strands smooth and frizz-free, she often reaches for John Frieda Frizz Ease or Aussie Headstrong. Byrdie writer Melanie Rud also contributed to this article. A writer and beauty editor, she’s well-versed in all things haircare-related and is a big fan of shopping at the drugstore for styling products, hairspray included.
Celebrity hairstylist Emilio Uribe lent his expertise to this story, as did celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand, founder of Flourish, a line of hair and beard oils.