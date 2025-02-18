These 14 Long-Wear Deodorants Were Formulated With Super Sweaty Armpits in Mind (2025)

With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP

Along with toothbrushes, water picks, soap, and body wash, deodorant is among the most essential products you can invest for healthy hygiene. (You do use it at least once a day, after all.) However, with literally dozens—if not hundreds—of deodorants on the market, it can be tricky to narrow down the ones that actually work, especially if you’re prone to excessive sweating (yep, that’s us in the corner dripping during a workout class).

With this in mind—and with a bit of help from the pros (aka, a few of our favorite board-certified dermatologists)—we set out to find the best deodorants for armpit sweat, and we’re breaking down everything below.

What to look for

Antiperspirant vs. deodorants

According to La Jolla, California-based, board-certified dermatologist Azedah Shirazi, MD, “not all deodorants are antiperspirants (anti-sweat) as some only mask the smell of odor or reduce bacteria causing odor.”

Think of it this way, says Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, a New York City-based, board-certified dermatologist and Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College: Antiperspirants keep you dry, while deodorants “mask the smell of sweat that comes from bacteria in the skin.”

Ultimately, based on Dr. Murphy-Rose’s insight, it’s safe to say that the best antiperspirants are those that control moisture from sweat and odor from bacteria.

Type

There are several different types of antiperspirants/deodorants to choose from, and, ultimately, it all depends on personal preference. Here are some of the most common ones:

Stick/solid deodorants have buttery-soft, smooth-gliding formulas, making them easy to swipe onto sweaty armpits.

have buttery-soft, smooth-gliding formulas, making them easy to swipe onto sweaty armpits. Roll-on deodorants have a liquid or gel-like consistency, meaning they may feel slightly wet or sticky when applied.

have a liquid or gel-like consistency, meaning they may feel slightly wet or sticky when applied. Spray-on deodorants are easy to apply with just a spritz or two (although it may feel cold at first!). Also, since the applicator does not touch the skin, they’re suitable for sharing.

are easy to apply with just a spritz or two (although it may feel cold at first!). Also, since the applicator does not touch the skin, they’re suitable for sharing. Cream deodorants offer a thicker consistency when compared to their solid, roll-on, and spray-on counterparts. Depending on their specific formulation, cream deos may offer extra moisturization. Also: The more cream deo you apply, the more protection it can provide.

Ingredients

As you shop for the best deodorants for sweat, you’ll find that many contain aluminum compounds like aluminum chlorohydrate, aluminum zirconium, aluminum chloride, and aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex. Moreover, says Dr. Murphy-Rose, “Aluminum-based formulas work by blocking the sweat duct, thereby preventing sweat from being released and keeping you (ideally) dry.” The dermatologist adds that, currently, the FDA only categorizes aluminum-based formulas as true “antiperspirants.”

While she explains that aluminum is effective when it comes to “significant sweat reduction,” higher-strength aluminum antiperspirants may irritate the skin. On another note: While antiperspirants have received a bad rap in recent years due to their aluminum formulation (in which they have been linked to breast cancer), the American Cancer Society has repeatedly revealed there is absolutely no reason to worry (phew!).

Meanwhile, aluminum-free deodorant—aka natural deodorant—has also become increasingly popular as a result of the “clean beauty” revolution. However, says Dr. Murphy-Rose, “It is important to be aware that ‘natural’ does not mean gentle, and ‘natural’ does not mean it will be well-tolerated by all.” In fact, she adds, “Often, natural ingredients are more likely to irritate skin or elicit hypersensitivity reactions.” TL;DR: There’s nothing wrong with trying a natural deodorant (go for it!), but don’t just do it with the mindset that it’s “better” or more gentle on the skin, since that’s not always the case.

Scent

While the best smelling deodorants definitely won’t disappoint, it’s possible that the fragrance can irritate those with allergies and/or sensitive skin. If this is the case, it’s worth trading in your scented deodorant for a fragrance-free one. Just keep in mind that “unscented” and “fragrance-free” are not the same: Fragrance-free products do not contain any natural or synthetic fragrances, while unscented ones may have added fragrance agents to mask or neutralize odors. In short, it’s possible your fragrance-free products actually do have a (natural!) smell since no chemicals have been added to mask it.

The best deodorants for sweat

Best overall: Degree Advanced 72H MotionSense Antiperspirant Deodorant — $8.00 Degree’s Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant is unique in that it offers a whopping 72 hours of sweat and odor protection (read: there’s no need to worry if your deodorant stops working as the day goes on). The result? Dry, great-smelling pits for hours on end. With this in mind, it’s no wonder this wallet-friendly deo, which clocks in at just $7 apiece, is our number-one pick for the best deodorants for sweat. It’s also worth noting that shoppers can choose from a handful of scents such as white flowers & lychee, vanilla & jasmine, and mint & wildflowers, to name a few Size: 2.6 ounces Pros: Available in several different scents, plus a scent-free version

72 hours of sweat and odor protection

Best for sensitive skin: Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant — $11.00 This pick from Vanicream is Dr. Shirazi’s top pick for the best deodorant for sensitive skin since it boasts “an effective formula to reduce wetness without irritation.” The fragrance-free deodorant also contains aluminum to provide 24-hour sweat protection. Plus, says Dr. Shirazi, “It’s formulated without many potential irritants such as dyes, parabens, and formaldehyde releasers.” Size: 2.25 ounces Pros: Gentle, fragrance-, paraben-, and dye-free formula

24-hour sweat protection Cons: May leave a little bit of white residue Shop Now

Best natural: Caudalíe Vinofresh Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant — $16.00 Caudalie’s Vinofresh Natural Stick Deodorant is, hands-down, one of the best natural deodorants for women on the market—but don’t just take it from us. Dr. Shirazi especially loves its “creamy formula,” which “swipes without feeling sticky or leaving a white residue.” The dermatologist says this aluminum-free deo “relies chiefly on organic prebiotic grape water, which hydrates the underarm skin.” Lastly, we’d be remiss not to mention its soothing eucalyptus scent. Size: 1.7 ounces Pros: Natural aluminum-free formula hydrates the skin and glides on smoothly

Fresh eucalyptus scent Cons: Not an antiperspirant, so you *WILL* sweat even while using it Shop Now

Best spray: Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant — $8.00 Looking for a deodorant that won’t stain your clothes? Consider Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant, a fan-favorite for its fast-drying formula that leaves no residue behind. As one of the best deodorants for smelly armpits, it’s specially formulated to keep your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours sans any irritation (it’s alcohol-free!). It also features a refreshing scent with notes of pineapple and florals. Size: 3.8 ounces Pros: Wallet-friendly price point

Won’t stain your clothes

Dries instantly Cons: Some scents can be overpowering Shop Now

Best roll-on: Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel — $18.00 Necessaire is known for its skin care-infused body-care products, and the brand’s Deodorant Gel is no exception. As one of the best deodorants for sweat, it boasts a clear gel formula that glides smoothly onto pits without sticking, and it also features five percent AHA to gently exfoliate your underarms. Other ingredient highlights include skin-calming niacinamide and chamomile extract, as well as hydrating glycerin and a slew of botanical oils. Choose from three varieties: eucalyptus, sandalwood, or fragrance-free. Size: 1.7 ounces Pros: Skin care-infused formula

Aluminum-free natural deodorant Cons: Some reviewers say it doesn’t dry instantly Shop Now

Best budget: Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant — $6.00 Forgot to put on deodorant while running out the door? (We’ve all been there.) We’ve got your back: Certain Dri Prescription Strength Antiperspirant—lauded by many reviewers as the best antiperspirant on the market—contains 12 percent aluminum chloride. It also provides up to 72 hours of sweat and odor protection. (Although, we definitely recommend re-applying daily.) Oh, and did we mention the ultra-wallet-friendly price tag? Size: 1.2 ounces See Also Deodorant for Psoriasis: Choosing the Best Option for Sensitive Skin Pros: Formulated with 12 percent aluminum chloride for 72-hour odor and sweat protection

At $6, it’s one of the most budget-friendly picks on the market Cons: May irritate ultra-sensitive skin types Shop Now

Best scented: Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant — $32.00 With notes of Moroccan Jasmine, Lily of the Valley, and Sandalwood, it’s no wonder why Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant is considered to be one of the best smelling deodorants on the market. It’s really more like a 2-in-1 deodorant-perfume. And, fortunately, it works just as amazing as it smells since it’s formulated with the active ingredient Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex. The result? Underarms that’ll stay dry all day long. Size: 1.7 ounces Pros: Incredible soft floral scent

Formulated with aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex to prevent armpit sweat Cons: Most expensive on this list Shop Now

Best unscented: Violets Are Blue Scent-Free Magnesium Deodorant — $25.00 We love the Violets are Blue Baking Soda Free Magnesium Deodorant for its fragrance-free formula that’s incredibly gentle on the skin. As you can guess by the product name, this deo is free of baking soda, which is sometimes found in natural deodorants. While the ingredient has odor-absorbing properties, it can irritate dry or sensitive skin. Enter this fragrance-free magnesium natural deodorant, which helps balance your underarms’ pH levels to kill odor-causing bacteria. As a bonus, it’s enriched with nourishing coconut and sunflower oils. Size: 3.2 ounces Pros: Gentle, non-irritating formula

Enriched with botanical oils for extra nourishment Cons: A bit of a splurge at over $20 Shop Now

Secret Clinical Completely Clean Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant is a favorite of Dr. Shirazi’s since it’s formulated with “aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex to effectively reduce sweat.” She also loves that it contains “provitamin B5 to moisturize the skin.” Lastly, this deodorant goes on completely invisible, so you need not worry about it staining your favorite clothes. Size: 1.6 ounces Pros: Clinical-strength sweat protection

Infused with moisturizing ingredients Cons: Since it’s clinical strength and scented, it may irritate those with sensitive skin Shop Now

Best brightening: Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant Deodorant — $26.00 While it’s technically a men’s deodorant, Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant Deodorant is suitable for everyone, regardless of gender. Dr. Shirazi especially likes it because it’s “formulated with vitamin C to lighten discoloration.” She’s also quick to note that the deodorant is spiked with zinc, which “ helps soothe the skin.” Plus, she says, “It dries fast, doesn’t come off on your clothing, and leaves a cooling sensation.” Size: 2.5 ounces Pros: Skin-soothing formula that also helps lighten discoloration

48-hour odor and sweat protection Cons: Can be hard to find in stock–so you might want to buy a few! Shop Now

Between its delicious scent and gentle yet effective formula, it’s no surprise why Native Coconut & Vanilla Natural Deodorant is so popular. The deodorant—which is free of aluminum, phthalates, talc, and parabens—is loaded with naturally derived ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter. Best of all, there’s no greasy residue left behind after you swipe. Size: 2.65 ounces Pros: Sweet scent that’s not overpowering

Aluminum-free formula features a handful of derived ingredients Cons: Although it’s a drugstore product, it’s not exactly cheap Shop Now

Best cream: Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream — $16.00 Despite its cream formulation, Drunk Elephant’s Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream (which you can apply using your fingers) is fairly lightweight in texture. However, it still packs a powerful punch with hero ingredients like absorbent arrowroot and antibacterial mandelic acid. The aluminum-, fragrance-, and baking-soda-free deo contains glycerin and shea butter, along with fatty acid-laden sweet almond extract and marula butter. Size: 2 ounces Pros: Suitable for sensitive skin

Enriched with potent skincare ingredients Cons: Can be a bit messy to apply Shop Now

W+G editor-favorite: Athena Club All Day Deo — $13.00 When Athena Club says “all day,” the brand mean it. Editorial commerce director Gina Vaynshteyn tested this formula for a month: She brought it with her on vacation to Cancún (where it was 100-degrees and reached 100 percent humidity), and has worn it to her sweaty Orangetheory Fitness classes as well as nerve-racking Zoom calls for work. Even though the formula is plant-based and aluminum free—which Vaynshteyn initially had concerns about—this stuff worked. Thanks to tapioca starch (an alternative to baking soda that effectively absorbs sweat), coconut oil (which hydrates), and chamomile extract (this soothes and prevents irritation), pits stay stink-free *and* nourished. The scents are refreshing (Vaynshteyn tried Super Bloom, which is an elegant blend of lychee, rose, and vanilla), and the formula goes on completely clear. If you’re not used to plant-based formulas, do know that you’ll still sweat in high-intensity situations—but once your pits get used to it, you won’t smell. The nice thing about Athena Club, is if you use the service to get your razors, you can just sign up for the subscription and get all your bathroom goodies sent to you every 2-4 months. Size: 2 oz Pros: Long-lasting stink protection

Plant-based formula

Hydrating

Budget-friendly

Can order along with other Athena Club subscription essentials (razors, body wash, etc.) Cons: Not an anti-perspirant Shop Now

Best for teens: Truly Unicorn Fruit Skin Brightening Deodorant — $18.00 When we say this smells like a slice of Funfetti cake, we really mean it—which is why we’re recommending it as the best deodorant for teens. They’ll want to actually wear it, so you don’t have to keep reminding them to apply every morning. Another aluminum-free option that’s still highly effective (our editorial commerce director tested this at the gym as well as hot and sweaty days in Los Angeles—and although she’s not a teen, she sweats a LOT), Unicorn Fruit Skin deodorant brightens pits (thanks to papaya enzymes that exfoliate skin, as well as scotch pine park, an antioxidant that fights discoloration). It also leaves armpits hydrated, thanks to bacuri and mango butter in the formula. Size: 3 oz Pros: The scent is amazing

Aluminum-free

Odor-fighting Cons: If left somewhere warm, it may melt

Creamy consistency—although it goes on clear, there might be some transfer to your clothes

Expensive

Strong fragrance (if you have sensitive skin or not into fragrance, you may want to avoid) Shop Now

What type of deodorant is best for excessive sweating?

If you have sweaty armpits, you’ll want to look for an antiperspirant versus any standard deodorant. Remember, says Dr. Shirazi, “Not all deodorants are antiperspirants (anti-sweat) as some only mask the smell of odor or reduce bacteria causing odor.” Dr. Murphy-Rose echoes these sentiments and tells Well + Good that “aluminum-based antiperspirants tend to work best.”

How do you fix super sweaty armpits?

First things first: Book an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to rule out hyperhydrosis, which, per Dr. Shirazi, is defined as “a clinical condition where excessive sweating is not always related to heat or exercise.” She also notes that “those with hyperhydrosis can sweat so much that it soaks through their clothing, and OTC [over-the-counter] antiperspirants may not be effective.”

If this is the case, don’t fret: There are several in-office procedures and alternative treatment options available, says Dr. Murphy-Rose. These include everything from topical formulas and oral medications to surgical procedures and sweat gland removal via liposuction. Meanwhile, Dr. Shirazi tells Well+Good that Botox injections can benefit those with hyperhydrosis. Put simply, she says, “Botox works to reduce sweat by blocking the nerve signals that instruct the sweat glands to become active.” The injections can last anywhere from three to six months.

Aside from medical treatments, a solid antiperspirant can help you deal with excess sweat. Ahead are twelve of the best dermatologist-approved deodorants for super-sweaty pits.

