These 16 Mirrors Make Shaving in the Shower Easy (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Overall Sharper Image SpaStudio LED Fogless Shower Mirror Best Budget HoneyBull Shower Mirror Best Splurge Lumens Aqua In-Shower Fog Free Mirror Best Suction Mount OXO Good Grips Suction Mirror Best Rotating ToiletTree Deluxe Shower Shaving Mirror Best With Squeegee Zadro Z'Fogless Water Mirror Best With Shelf Joseph Joseph Shower Caddy with Removable Mirror Best Shatterproof Tooletries Oliver Mighty Mirror Best With Showerhead Connection Sharper Image Heated Fog-Free Shower Mirror Best Battery-Powered KEDSUM Fogless Heated Shower Mirror Best Wall-Mounted simplehuman Wall-Mount Sensor Makeup Mirror Best Portable The Shave Well Company Fog-Free Travel Mirror Best Minimal iDesign Fog-Free Small Shower Shaving Mirror Best Lighting Glamcor Home Shaving Mirror Best Mirror TV Sylvox 24" Waterproof Smart Magic Mirror TV Best Attachment Keister Shower Shaving Mirror What to Look for in a Shower Mirror Meet Our Expert

Whether you wash your face, exfoliate, pluck, or shave in the shower, having a mirror can help streamline your routine. You can see what you're doing while grooming below the waist, prevent knicks, keep skincare products out of your eyes, and tweeze with better accuracy. But, like the vanity mirror over your sink, you don't need to justify this purchase. Simply wanting to see your reflection while you lather up is as good a reason as any. Interior designer Christina Manzo recommends looking for a fog-resistant option with a frameless or otherwise low-profile design. "A shower mirror should feel like a part of the shower and not something additional," she explains. The frameless and low-profile requirements will make it feel more built-in."

We conducted hours of research on the best shower mirrors, evaluating each on shape and design, safety, mounting, and special features like high-tech add-ons. After consulting with a designer and using our research insights, we considered dozens of models and landed on these best in show.

What We Like

  • Modern design

  • Easy magnetic mounting

  • Designer-recommended

What to Consider

  • Some assembly required

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 4 inches | Mounting Type: Magnetic | Special Features: LED light, Bluetooth speaker, adjustable magnetic mount

Manzo likes this design-forward shower mirror from Sharper Image, and we can see why. It boasts heated anti-fog technology that defogs in under a minute, plus an LED ring light with three brightness levels. The high-quality mirror is made of real glass and promises a distortion-free reflection, while a special safety film prevents it from breaking.

There's also a built-in rechargeable Bluetooth speaker, so you can jam out while lathering up. Though some assembly is required, the magnetic mounting system makes it super easy to install on any surface. Although this option is a bit pricier than most, we think its high-tech features and durable construction justify the spend.

What We Like

  • Affordable

  • Easy to install

  • Can be taken on the go

What to Consider

  • No extra bells and whistles

Shape: Oval | Dimensions: 7.2 x 7.2 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Razor hook

If you want a great mirror that won't fog up, is easy to install, and won't break the bank, the HoneyBull Shower Mirror is it. The suction cups are strong, so you don't have to worry about it budging, and it easily and securely attaches anywhere in your shower. We also like that it has a built-in hook to store your razor.

Shape: Square or rectangle | Dimensions: 11.75 x 11.75 inches, 11.75 x 23.75 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Defogger

Manzo is also a fan of the Aqua. Available in two sizes, this frameless in-shower mirror has a built-in defogger that works without filling it with hot water. The glass is also shatter-resistant. Though it's expensive and calls for professional hardwiring, this sleek, modern fixture is made to last and looks gorgeous in any shower. We also love that it's backed by a seven-year warranty.

What We Like

  • Sticky and can be installed easily

  • Shatterproof

  • Affordable

What to Consider

  • Anti-fog tech requires hot water

Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 3 x 7.2 x 13.2 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Razor hook

If you want something that mounts with suction cups, Manzo suggests the OXO Stronghold. This easy-to-install shower mirror defogs when you fill the back reservoir with hot water. The simple rounded rectangle design is also shatterproof and has a handy built-in razor hook to make getting a quality shave in the shower that much easier.

What We Like

  • Has 360-degree rotation

  • Tilts up and down so you can see better

  • Comes with an included squeegee

What to Consider

  • Anti-fog tech requires hot water

Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 2 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Razor shelf, squeegee

This rectangular mirror tilts up and down and rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to see what you're doing from any angle (which can be handy for shaving your pubic area in the shower). It stays fog-free when you keep it filled with hot water, and when you're done showering, you can rotate it upside down to dump it out. It also comes with a squeegee for wiping down the mirror and your shower walls, and there's an attached shelf where you can store it and your razor.

What We Like

  • Has a squeegee that can be stored on the side of the mirror

  • Dual hooks

  • Easy suction mounting

What to Consider

  • Anti-fog tech requires hot water

Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 1 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Squeegee, razor hooks

We also like the Z'Fogless Mirror, which promises a fog-free reflection, even in the steamiest of showers. It comes with a squeegee you can use to wipe off excess water droplets and keep your glass and tile spot-free. The squeegee attaches to the side, and there are two hooks at the bottom where you can hang a razor, toothbrush, or any other tools you'd like to have on hand.

What We Like

  • Shelf has a 7-pound capacity

  • Self-draining

  • Easy suction mounting

What to Consider

  • Not fogless

Shape: Oblong | Dimensions: 16 x 9 x 5 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Loofah/razor hooks

The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Caddy is essentially a shower shelf with a removable mirror. It attaches to non-textured tile and other smooth surfaces with extra-strong suction cups and boasts an impressive 7-pound weight limit. The shelf has multiple hooks for loofahs and razors, plus small holes in the bottom to prevent soap scum buildup. Though the mirror isn't fogless, it's shatter-resistant.

What We Like

  • Has a strong grip to reduce the risk of falling

  • Waterproof

  • Easy to mount

What to Consider

  • Not fogless

Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 7 x 6 inches | Mounting Type: Silicone grip

This pared-down rectangular mirror from Tooletries is not only affordable but also shatterproof and waterproof. The Oliver sticks to any smooth surface with the brand's patented silicone-grip technology—no suction cups or adhesive needed. Just peel off the backing, press it down on the desired surface, and you're good to go. Once installed, it's virtually flush against the wall, and you can remove it just as easily.

What We Like

  • Doesn't require refilling with water

  • Innovative and easy to use

  • Adjustable arm

What to Consider

  • Only one finish

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 18 x 8 x 1 inches | Mounting Type: Showerhead arm | Special Features: Razor hook

This innovative shower mirror from Sharper Image doesn't need to be manually filled with water to activate the anti-fog technology. Instead, it connects to your showerhead through a stainless steel arm, which doubles as a pipe to draw in hot water as needed. We also like that the arm is flexible and extendable, allowing you to get the perfect angle and height.

What We Like

  • Long-lasting battery life

  • 360-degree rotation

  • Real glass; not distorted plastic

What to Consider

  • Have to remember to charge once a week

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 8.31 x 8.31 inches | Mounting Type: Adhesive | Special Features: Rechargeable battery, 3-color dimmable light

Available in two magnifications (1x or 2x), this waterproof shaving mirror runs on a built-in rechargeable battery. Unlike other fog-free designs, this allows it to heat up and defog without the need to continuously fill it with hot water. The eight-inch circular design rotates a full 360 degrees, and there's a dimmable light with memory recognition, so you can easily adjust the brightness to white, natural, or warm.

What We Like

  • Mounts easily and firmly to the wall

  • Can come with a rechargeable or hardwired battery

  • Comes in five stylish shades

What to Consider

  • Not fogless

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 8 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Sensor-activated LED

If your bathroom layout allows it, you might consider a wall-mounted model, like the Simplehuman Sensor Mirror. Since it's technically a makeup mirror, built-in LED lights turn on when motion is detected, offering bright sunlight-mimicking illumination—the ideal type of lighting for applying makeup in the bathroom. It's available in five finishes to match your existing fixtures and comes in your choice of a rechargeable or hardwired design—extra points for the five-year warranty. Although this is a more expensive option, we think the high-tech features like LED lights and motion detection justify the cost.

What We Like

  • Compact and easy to travel with

  • Budget-friendly

  • Removable suction cup attaches easily

What to Consider

  • No carrying case

Shape: Rounded rectangle | Dimensions: 6 x 4 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups

Want something you can bring on the go? We like this little mirror from The Shave Well Company. Measuring just 6 inches by 4 inches, it's notably compact and comes with a removable suction cup you can attach to virtually any flat surface. To make it even more travel-friendly, it's also shatterproof and features anti-fog technology that activates when you hold it under a warm water stream.

What We Like

  • Simple and compact design

  • Easy to install

  • Includes shower valve

What to Consider

  • Could be stickier

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 14 x 5.8 inches | Mounting Type: Adhesive | Special Features: Water valve

We love the unique design of this fog-free mirror. It includes a flexible arm, so you can rotate it for a better angle, and a valve to adjust the water flowing near the mirror, which can affect the level of fog. Because it's made of acrylic and plastic, it's also shatter-proof. We think the simple design and fairly compact size makes a great fit for minimalist spaces. As a bonus, this mirror is incredibly lightweight.

What We Like

  • Comes with an LED light with multiple brightness levels

  • Heated defogging mirror

  • Adheres to glass, stone, and ceramic tiles

What to Consider

  • Have to dismount to charge it

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 7 x 0.5 inches | Mounting Type: Magnetic charging mount | Special Features: LED lights, 5 brightness levels, rechargeable battery

If lighting is the most important aspect of a shower mirror to you, meet Glamcor’s shaving mirror with a built-in ring of LED lights and five brightness levels. This do-it-all gadget easily attaches to any kind of tile with a magnetic mount and included tape, plus it heats up and defogs in super-steamy settings. It’s also available in a 1x or 7x magnification, so you can rest assured you’ll be able to see everything as closely as you need.

What We Like

  • Acts as a mirror when off or TV when on

  • No cable or cord clutter

  • Has tons of special features

What to Consider

  • A bit difficult to mount

Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 24 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Dual front speakers, built-in Google Play, DC 12V safe power supply

Looking for the creature comforts of a hotel bathroom at home? This SYLVOX waterproof TV allows you to watch all your favorite shows in the shower. Whether you’re keeping up with the news or The Kardashians, the splurge-worthy magic mirror TV is designed to support all kinds of streaming apps through WiFi and Bluetooth, is compatible with voice commands so you never have to lift a finger, and can withstand even the most humid environments like an infrared sauna or steam room.

What We Like

  • Comes in two sizes for large or small cans/tubes

  • Scratch-resistant

  • Anti-fog material

What to Consider

  • Not compatible with all containers

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 0.88 x 2.8 inches | Mounting Type: Attaches to cans and squeeze bottles | Special Features: Grippy finish, anti-fog, shatter-proof

For the true multitasker who doesn’t want to bother with a wall mount, The Original Keister’s genius little mirror attaches to most shaving cans and squeeze bottles in two sizes. And it’s shatter, scratch, and slip-proof, thanks to a silicone-based design and recessed mirror. Even though it promises to be anti-fog, you can always run it under warm water for a few seconds if you run into a foggy situation.

What to Look for in a Shower Mirror

  • Fog-Resistant: Since you'll be using the mirror in the shower, opt for one that's fog-resistant. It'll help avoid dealing with pesky shower fog and allow you to focus on whatever you need to do, whether it's thoroughly removing your makeup or shaving without the fear of nicking yourself. This can also be great out of the shower if you accidentally fog everything up with heat tools, like a hair dryer or straightener.
  • Suction Cups: Suction cups are another important feature to look for. They'll prevent the mirror from falling—and accidentally hitting your toe—when the wall gets slippery. If you opt to use it out of the shower, it'll also provide much-needed support to help keep things in place so you can go about your routine.
  • Design and Features: Choose a mirror design or shape that fits with your existing decor. Try to match it in some way, or you'll likely want to replace it sooner. This is purely based on your aesthetic, so have fun with it—or stay traditional, if you prefer. Some designs are more minimal, while others have a classic look. Some mirrors come equipped with special features, like LED lighting or a Bluetooth speaker. If you want a model with all the bells and whistles, look for products with these special features on our list.

FAQ

  • Where should a mirror be placed in the shower?

    A shower mirror can be placed anywhere in the shower, but it's best to place it on the glass door, tiles, or at the far end of the shower (especially if it has slots that can easily fill with water).

  • How do you secure a mirror in your shower?

    Most shower mirrors come with the hardware to safely secure them into the shower. Some come with suction cups, while others come with hooks or a piece that secures safely onto your showerhead. Many also have magnetic or adhesive backing that secures the mirror in place.

  • How does a fogless shower mirror work?

    There are a couple of ways to prevent fog on shower mirrors. One is through a heating element—typically hot water—that prevents condensation from forming. Some brands also place a film over the mirror to prevent fog. Both methods help keep the mirror looking clean and streak-free.

Meet Our Expert

To gain more insight on what makes a great shower mirror, Team Byrdie enlisted the help of the following expert:

  • Christina Manzo is a Florida-based interior designer with over a decade of experience styling homes and boutique spaces. She has a CIDQ (Council for Interior Design Qualification) certification and is a fully licensed designer.

Why Trust Byrdie

Kelli Acciardo has 15+ years of experience as a beauty editor-turned-writer and currently covers all things self-care at Byrdie—which includes must-have shower mirrors.

