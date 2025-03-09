These 16 Mirrors Make Shaving in the Shower Easy (2025)

We conducted hours of research on the best shower mirrors, evaluating each on shape and design, safety, mounting, and special features like high-tech add-ons. After consulting with a designer and using our research insights, we considered dozens of models and landed on these best in show.

Whether you wash your face, exfoliate, pluck, or shave in the shower, having a mirror can help streamline your routine. You can see what you're doing while grooming below the waist, prevent knicks, keep skincare products out of your eyes, and tweeze with better accuracy. But, like the vanity mirror over your sink, you don't need to justify this purchase. Simply wanting to see your reflection while you lather up is as good a reason as any. Interior designer Christina Manzo recommends looking for a fog-resistant option with a frameless or otherwise low-profile design. "A shower mirror should feel like a part of the shower and not something additional," she explains. The frameless and low-profile requirements will make it feel more built-in."

Best Overall Sharper Image SpaStudio LED Fogless Shower Mirror $140$100 at Amazon$159 at Belk.com$130 at Macy's What We Like Modern design

Easy magnetic mounting

Designer-recommended

What to Consider Some assembly required

Shape: Round | Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 4 inches | Mounting Type: Magnetic | Special Features: LED light, Bluetooth speaker, adjustable magnetic mount Manzo likes this design-forward shower mirror from Sharper Image, and we can see why. It boasts heated anti-fog technology that defogs in under a minute, plus an LED ring light with three brightness levels. The high-quality mirror is made of real glass and promises a distortion-free reflection, while a special safety film prevents it from breaking. There's also a built-in rechargeable Bluetooth speaker, so you can jam out while lathering up. Though some assembly is required, the magnetic mounting system makes it super easy to install on any surface. Although this option is a bit pricier than most, we think its high-tech features and durable construction justify the spend.

Best Budget HoneyBull Shower Mirror $20 at AmazonView on Honeybull.com What We Like Affordable

Easy to install

Can be taken on the go What to Consider No extra bells and whistles Shape: Oval | Dimensions: 7.2 x 7.2 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Razor hook If you want a great mirror that won't fog up, is easy to install, and won't break the bank, the HoneyBull Shower Mirror is it. The suction cups are strong, so you don't have to worry about it budging, and it easily and securely attaches anywhere in your shower. We also like that it has a built-in hook to store your razor.

Best Suction Mount OXO Good Grips Suction Mirror $23 at Amazon$23 at Oxo$23 at Macy's What We Like Sticky and can be installed easily

Shatterproof

Affordable What to Consider Anti-fog tech requires hot water Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 3 x 7.2 x 13.2 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Razor hook If you want something that mounts with suction cups, Manzo suggests the OXO Stronghold. This easy-to-install shower mirror defogs when you fill the back reservoir with hot water. The simple rounded rectangle design is also shatterproof and has a handy built-in razor hook to make getting a quality shave in the shower that much easier.

Best Rotating ToiletTree Deluxe Shower Shaving Mirror $45$38 at Amazon$40 at Walmart$40 at Home Depot What We Like Has 360-degree rotation

Tilts up and down so you can see better

Comes with an included squeegee

What to Consider Anti-fog tech requires hot water Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 2 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Razor shelf, squeegee This rectangular mirror tilts up and down and rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to see what you're doing from any angle (which can be handy for shaving your pubic area in the shower). It stays fog-free when you keep it filled with hot water, and when you're done showering, you can rotate it upside down to dump it out. It also comes with a squeegee for wiping down the mirror and your shower walls, and there's an attached shelf where you can store it and your razor.

Best With Squeegee Zadro Z'Fogless Water Mirror $50$40 at Amazon$25 at Nordstrom$25 at Home Depot What We Like Has a squeegee that can be stored on the side of the mirror

Dual hooks

Easy suction mounting What to Consider Anti-fog tech requires hot water Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 1 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Squeegee, razor hooks We also like the Z'Fogless Mirror, which promises a fog-free reflection, even in the steamiest of showers. It comes with a squeegee you can use to wipe off excess water droplets and keep your glass and tile spot-free. The squeegee attaches to the side, and there are two hooks at the bottom where you can hang a razor, toothbrush, or any other tools you'd like to have on hand.

Best With Shelf Joseph Joseph Shower Caddy with Removable Mirror $51 at AmazonView on The Container Store$30 at Macy's What We Like Shelf has a 7-pound capacity

Self-draining

Easy suction mounting What to Consider Not fogless Shape: Oblong | Dimensions: 16 x 9 x 5 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Loofah/razor hooks The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Caddy is essentially a shower shelf with a removable mirror. It attaches to non-textured tile and other smooth surfaces with extra-strong suction cups and boasts an impressive 7-pound weight limit. The shelf has multiple hooks for loofahs and razors, plus small holes in the bottom to prevent soap scum buildup. Though the mirror isn't fogless, it's shatter-resistant.

Best With Showerhead Connection Sharper Image Heated Fog-Free Shower Mirror View on AmazonView on Sharperimage.com What We Like Doesn't require refilling with water

Innovative and easy to use

Adjustable arm What to Consider Only one finish Shape: Round | Dimensions: 18 x 8 x 1 inches | Mounting Type: Showerhead arm | Special Features: Razor hook This innovative shower mirror from Sharper Image doesn't need to be manually filled with water to activate the anti-fog technology. Instead, it connects to your showerhead through a stainless steel arm, which doubles as a pipe to draw in hot water as needed. We also like that the arm is flexible and extendable, allowing you to get the perfect angle and height.

Best Battery-Powered KEDSUM Fogless Heated Shower Mirror $43 at Amazon What We Like Long-lasting battery life

360-degree rotation

Real glass; not distorted plastic What to Consider Have to remember to charge once a week Shape: Round | Dimensions: 8.31 x 8.31 inches | Mounting Type: Adhesive | Special Features: Rechargeable battery, 3-color dimmable light Available in two magnifications (1x or 2x), this waterproof shaving mirror runs on a built-in rechargeable battery. Unlike other fog-free designs, this allows it to heat up and defog without the need to continuously fill it with hot water. The eight-inch circular design rotates a full 360 degrees, and there's a dimmable light with memory recognition, so you can easily adjust the brightness to white, natural, or warm.

Best Wall-Mounted simplehuman Wall-Mount Sensor Makeup Mirror $200 at Amazon$200 at Pottery Barn What We Like Mounts easily and firmly to the wall

Can come with a rechargeable or hardwired battery

Comes in five stylish shades What to Consider Not fogless Shape: Round | Dimensions: 8 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Sensor-activated LED If your bathroom layout allows it, you might consider a wall-mounted model, like the Simplehuman Sensor Mirror. Since it's technically a makeup mirror, built-in LED lights turn on when motion is detected, offering bright sunlight-mimicking illumination—the ideal type of lighting for applying makeup in the bathroom. It's available in five finishes to match your existing fixtures and comes in your choice of a rechargeable or hardwired design—extra points for the five-year warranty. Although this is a more expensive option, we think the high-tech features like LED lights and motion detection justify the cost.

Best Portable The Shave Well Company Fog-Free Travel Mirror $11$10 at AmazonView on Westcoastshaving.com What We Like Compact and easy to travel with

Budget-friendly

Removable suction cup attaches easily

What to Consider No carrying case

Shape: Rounded rectangle | Dimensions: 6 x 4 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups Want something you can bring on the go? We like this little mirror from The Shave Well Company. Measuring just 6 inches by 4 inches, it's notably compact and comes with a removable suction cup you can attach to virtually any flat surface. To make it even more travel-friendly, it's also shatterproof and features anti-fog technology that activates when you hold it under a warm water stream.

Best Minimal iDesign Fog-Free Small Shower Shaving Mirror $19$16 at AmazonView on Idesignlivesimply.com$16 at Wayfair What We Like Simple and compact design

Easy to install

Includes shower valve What to Consider Could be stickier Shape: Round | Dimensions: 14 x 5.8 inches | Mounting Type: Adhesive | Special Features: Water valve We love the unique design of this fog-free mirror. It includes a flexible arm, so you can rotate it for a better angle, and a valve to adjust the water flowing near the mirror, which can affect the level of fog. Because it's made of acrylic and plastic, it's also shatter-proof. We think the simple design and fairly compact size makes a great fit for minimalist spaces. As a bonus, this mirror is incredibly lightweight.

Best Lighting Glamcor Home Shaving Mirror $125 at AmazonView on Rikilovesriki.comView on Glamcor.com What We Like Comes with an LED light with multiple brightness levels

Heated defogging mirror

Adheres to glass, stone, and ceramic tiles What to Consider Have to dismount to charge it Shape: Round | Dimensions: 7 x 0.5 inches | Mounting Type: Magnetic charging mount | Special Features: LED lights, 5 brightness levels, rechargeable battery If lighting is the most important aspect of a shower mirror to you, meet Glamcor’s shaving mirror with a built-in ring of LED lights and five brightness levels. This do-it-all gadget easily attaches to any kind of tile with a magnetic mount and included tape, plus it heats up and defogs in super-steamy settings. It’s also available in a 1x or 7x magnification, so you can rest assured you’ll be able to see everything as closely as you need.

Best Mirror TV Sylvox 24" Waterproof Smart Magic Mirror TV $559 at AmazonView on Sylvoxtv.com What We Like Acts as a mirror when off or TV when on

No cable or cord clutter

Has tons of special features What to Consider A bit difficult to mount Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 24 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Dual front speakers, built-in Google Play, DC 12V safe power supply Looking for the creature comforts of a hotel bathroom at home? This SYLVOX waterproof TV allows you to watch all your favorite shows in the shower. Whether you’re keeping up with the news or The Kardashians, the splurge-worthy magic mirror TV is designed to support all kinds of streaming apps through WiFi and Bluetooth, is compatible with voice commands so you never have to lift a finger, and can withstand even the most humid environments like an infrared sauna or steam room.