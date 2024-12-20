These 23 Cult-Favorite Facial Tools Will Fully Transform Your Skin (2024)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.

Hot take here, but I firmly believe that the most important consideration when buying a new skincare product is how fun, exciting, and gratifying it is to use. Hear me out: No matter how great and effective a product is, if you aren't going to use it (and use it consistently), it won't work miracles for your skin. So if you find it hard to stick to your usual, boring routine, what you need is a satisfying skincare tool to shake things up. From facial devices that suck your skin, to skincare tools that soothe and sculpt your face, we've rounded up the best gadgets that actually work and keep you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a luxury gift for a very lucky friend (ummm, can I be your friend?) or a new at-home beauty device to step up your usual skincare routine, here are 23 facial tools that are worth every cent.