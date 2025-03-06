These Are the Eyebrow Growth Serums That Will Get You Thicker Brows (2025)

Want to know which formulas are worth investing in? We tested 15 eyebrow growth serums once a day for 12 weeks, evaluating the ease of application, consistency, absorption, overall impact on the look and feel of brows, and how quickly it delivered noticeable results. By combining tester feedback with insights from trichologists and brow experts, we landed on this list of the best formulas that deliver fuller-looking brows.

While creating thicker eyebrows with pencils, pomades, and powders is a good immediate solution, over-the-counter eyebrow growth serums can help boost natural growth long-term—especially formulas with ingredients like amino acids or biotin to help strengthen the hair and speed up results. “For sparse or thinning brows, I recommend using a growth serum as part of yournighttime routine to not interfere with makeup application or longevity,” says Dani Kimiko Vincent , a celebrity makeup artist and eyebrow expert.

Our overall favorite brow serum, neuLash neuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum , supports healthier, stronger brows, and even manages to fill in sparse areas with new growth. We also love Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum , a tinted serum-meets-gel formula that fills in brows immediately while also enhancing long-term growth.

Best Overall neuLash neuBROW Enhancing Serum $75 at Amazon$85 at NordstromView on Dermstore What We Like Fills in sparse, overplucked areas

Gives visible results in three weeks

Gentle formula doesn’t irritate sensitive skin What to Consider Must be applied twice a day for best results Active Ingredients: Biotin, amino acids, peptides | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes You’ve likely heard of biotin as a superstar ingredient for hair, skin, and nails. Well, it works wonders on brows, too. Alongside biotin, this formula boasts a potent protein complex full of amino acids, keratin, and peptides to keep your brows strong and healthy rather than sparse and fragile. To call our tester impressed is an understatement; she says this serum gave her the brows she’d always dreamed of. It was easy to apply, comfortable to wear—including underneath her go-to brow gel—and made her brows look shiny and full. After three weeks of consistent use, her brows were stronger, thicker, and more even-looking. The improvement was so significant that she ditched her brow pencil and gel to go au natural. Caitlin, tester: “I over tweezed and waxed in my teens and 20s, and thought I would never have full, strong brows again. This brow serum changed my life! My brows have been completely rejuvenated—they are not patchy or sparse, just full, thick, and lustrous.”

Best for Patchy Brows Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum $155 at Amazon$155 at Sephora$155 at Saks Fifth Avenue What We Like Fills in patches and encourages new growth

Hydrating formula

Can be used on lashes and brows

Improves hair strength and health What to Consider The applicator can get messy

Takes at least two months to see results Active Ingredients: Biotin, Roselle, and Safflower Extracts | Size: 0.3 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you went a little wild with the tweezers a few years ago and are now dealing with sparse patches that refuse to grow back, this is the serum for you. Enriched with biotin to improve hair strength, safflower extract to stimulate growth, and hyaluronic acid to moisturize, this formula helps revive follicles and reduce shedding, leaving brows and lashes noticeably thicker and healthier. It’s not the fastest-acting formula; our tester said it took at least two months of diligent twice-daily application, but when the results kicked in, they blew her away. After 12 weeks, her brow prominence increased by 25%, according to her estimations. Even stubbornly patchy areas like the inner and outer edges of her brows filled in significantly. The only downside is that the applicator can get messy, resulting in wasted serum, which isn’t ideal at this higher-end price point. Ashley, tester: “This serum helped stimulate new hair growth and gave me fuller-looking brows. My right eyebrow, especially, had patchy areas that the Augustinus Bader serum helped fill in.”

Best Fast-Acting Formula Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $73 at Amazon$38 at Sephora$73 at Target What We Like Tinted formula instantly improves look of brows

Thickens brows over time

Strengthens and nourishes brows What to Consider Easy to accidentally apply too much product Active Ingredients: Castor oil, beetroot extract | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Once daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes Wouldn’t be caught dead with a bare brow? Try this serum-meets-gel formula from Grande Cosmetics, which comes in three tints to suit light, medium, and dark hair. Applied once daily, it coats brows with fine fibers, creating a fuller appearance instantly. Meanwhile, moisturizing castor oil and B-vitamin-rich beetroot extract boost the hair’s health, encouraging natural growth. Our tester appreciated how well-groomed her brows looked after a light application of this formula (too much product and they became clumpy). With consistent use, she noticed her brows were stronger, less prone to falling out, and had a much fuller appearance overall. Wendy, tester (not shown): “I see noticeable results immediately after applying it, and my brows look fuller and groomed. After a little over a month, I started to see that my natural brows have become more full with less sparse spots even without applying it.”

Best Multitasker Kosas Brow & Lash Boosting Serum $48 at Amazon$48 at SephoraView on Kosas.com What We Like Works on brows and lashes

Easy-to-use applicator

Strengthening formula What to Consider Not the most hydrating formula Active Ingredients: Peptides, keratin, provitamin B5 | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Once daily, PM | Cruelty-Free: Yes Strong, full brows and long, fluttery eyelashes are a dream combo—this multitasking formula is designed to achieve both. It’s made with a powerhouse blend of peptides and keratin to fortify the hair and provitamin B5 for smoothness and shine. Our tester loved the slender doe foot tip, which made precision application really easy, and the texture of the serum, which was so lightweight it was barely perceptible. With a month of consistent use, her brows felt stronger and were less prone to falling out. They also appeared longer, which helped disguise patchy areas and gave the impression of a fuller brow. See Also Die 13 besten Augenbrauenwachstumsseren, die tatsächlich funktionieren Lauren, tester: “I’ve definitely noticed that my brow hairs feel stronger and seem less prone to falling out since I started using the serum.”

Best Natural Milk Makeup Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum $50 at Amazon$52 at Sephora$52 at Kohls.com What We Like 90% natural ingredients

Conditions and adds shine

Strengthens hair and reduces shedding What to Consider Results seem to plateau after two months of use Active Ingredients: Peptides, hemp seed, aloe, B5, and quinoa | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you prefer to use natural products in your beauty regimen, you’ll appreciate that this serum contains 90% natural ingredients. Specifically, it uses peptides to help strengthen brows and hemp seed extract, aloe, B5, and quinoa to hydrate them. Our tester loved how conditioning and pampering this formula was. She applied it like a clear brow gel and let it dry for a couple of minutes before adding her usual eyebrow pencil over the top. With time, she noticed her brows required less and less pencil—they were looking full and filled in thanks to the serum. The results did seem to plateau after a couple of months, which is natural, given that brows have a natural growth and shedding cycle like the rest of our hair. Samantha, tester: “I feel as if the product made my brows fuller, for sure. I have some patchiness toward the ends of my brows, and I noticed this area took less time and effort to fill in, as well. The change to my brows was subtle, but there was a change nonetheless.”

Best for High-Shine Olaplex Browbond Building Serum Eyebrow Enhancer $68 at Sephora$68 at NordstromView on Olaplex.com What We Like Leaves brows looking shiny and nourished

Improves fullness and density

Quick and easy to use What to Consider The product doesn’t last long when applied twice daily Active Ingredients: Peptides, oat extract, vitamins B5 & B7 | Size: 0.11 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes It’s the Olaplex bond-building formula you know and love reimagined for brows! The multi-peptide treatment targets brittle, dry hairs and leaves them stronger, softer, and more supple. It even claims to reduce new grays, giving brows a more youthful appearance. Our tester loved how quick and easy it was to apply the product using the doe foot applicator. It dried quickly and layered well under makeup, holding her brows in place throughout the day. She loved how shiny and nourished her brows looked, and the long-term results were equally impressive—the treatment noticeably gave her thicker, denser brows by the end of the testing period. Candice, tester: “As I’m studying my before and after pictures, I see a big difference in fullness and thickness. The product really helped by giving me denser and healthier-looking brows.”

Best Applicator RapidLash RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum $43$37 at Amazon$50 at Target$50 at Dermstore What We Like Easy-to-use spoolie brush

Strengthens and nourishes

Works in two weeks What to Consider Results could be more dramatic Active Ingredients: Polypeptides, biotin, keratin, vitamin B5, apple fruit cell extract | Size: 0.1 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes When you’re trying to introduce a new beauty product into your daily rotation, ease of application is everything. Our tester loved the spoolie brush on this pick, which gives an even distribution of product and doubles as a brow styling tool. The formula also excels; it’s packed with a laundry list of powerful strengthening actives, including our old friends biotin, keratin, and peptides. Plus, hydrating vitamin B5 and sweet almond oil for a touch of healthy-looking shine. Our tester says it absorbed in less than a minute and left her brows feeling moisturized but never oily. With a couple of weeks of use, she noticed her eyebrows seemed stronger, and it even helped fill the inner edges of her brows, which tend to be a little sparse. Olivia, tester: “The application process is very easy and the serum comes with an applicator that you use to brush the product onto your eyebrows. My eyebrows feel stronger and appear more nourished after consistent use of the serum.”

Best Fast-Absorbing Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum $36 at AmazonView on Shiseido.com$36 at Macy's What We Like Absorbs quickly with no residue

Easy-to-use applicator

Suitable for brows and lashes What to Consider Results could be more dramatic Active Ingredients: Arginine, glycerin | Size: 0.21 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you’re planning to use your brow serum in the morning before applying makeup, then you’ll need a fast-absorbing formula. This one quickly soaks into skin and brows, according to our tester, and it doesn’t leave a crunchy residue behind—just a lingering softness and shine.The formula’s star ingredient is arginine, an essential amino acid that promotes hair growth. Our tester didn’t notice much improvement in terms of growth and strength, but her brows definitely looked healthier than before she began the treatment. Jessica, tester: “It didn’t leave any residue or film. Immediately after each use, you couldn’t notice any product on my brows. They were very soft and had a nice shine.”

Best Lightweight The Ordinary Lash and Brow Serum View on Sephora$15 at Amazon$15 at Sephora What We Like Lightweight formula absorbs quickly

Softens brows

Boosts shine What to Consider Applicator doesn’t pick up much product Active Ingredients: Peptides, panthenol, camellia sinensis leaf extract | Size: 0.16 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes While some brow serums can feel sticky, this one practically vanishes on application. The lightweight, clear formula absorbs in 30 seconds flat, creating a subtle shine that lasts around an hour. Enriched with multiple peptides, the formula actively strengthens brittle hairs, and our tester noticed his brows grew much thicker and fuller within a couple of weeks. He experienced less shedding and even saw new growth on the inner corner of his brow, where it meets his nose. His only complaint was that the applicator tip didn’t hold much product, so he had to re-dip it several times during each application. Saleam, tester: “It leaves my brows feeling soft, almost as if I haven’t applied anything. I’m not sure how they achieve that, but I like it. My brows don’t feel crunchy or altered, and it doesn’t feel like I’ve used a brow wax or gel. It just feels light and transparent.”