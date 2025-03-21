These are the top 10 Bubble Skincare products worth the TikTok hype (2025)

With over 52.5 million posts on the TikTok hashtag #BubbleSkincare alone, it's safe to say that the newly launched beauty brand has gone (and continues to go) viral on social media. Specifically, Bubble Skincare has hit it off with a certain demographic... and here's why.

Leaning into Gen Alpha and Gen Z aesthetics with brightly-coloured packaging, social media-fronted campaigns and expertly curated formulations that address the cohort’s concerns such as acne and oily skin, Bubble Skincare has given the industry a lesson in skincare marketing. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves!

The Bubble brand itself officially hit US stores in 2020, however, it wasn’t until early 2024 that they landed on UK soil, launching in Boots both online and in brick-and-mortar, as well as on the Beauty Bay website. So, in honour of its recent release, Cosmopolitan UK spoke with Shai Eisenman, founder and CEO of Bubble Skincare to learn more about the brand's origins.

Why was Bubble Skincare created?



Speaking as a consumer, Shai says that she noticed a gap in the market whilst shopping; this piqued her interest in creating her very own skincare brand. "I was immersed into the world of beauty as a consumer shopping in local pharmacies and drugstores. It was there when I saw how little innovation had taken place at the $20 and under price point and wanted to be able to bring that innovation to a wider consumer audience," Shai explains.

"When beginning to develop Bubble, I found the top experts in the skincare field to help me formulate the best products on the market. I am proud to say that we have an all-female in-house product development team behind our products and work with consulting dermatologists," she adds.

Who is Bubble Skincare for?

Since its launch, Bubble has adjusted to the wider consumer market after originally targeting teens. "At launch Bubble Skincare was for teens needing gentle yet effective solutions but today we are for everyone," says Shai. "Our gentle ingredients and prestige-level formulations work across skin of all ages and stages."

Can people with mature skin use Bubble Skincare?

In short, yes! Shai says the brand's "all-female team of in-house chemists work hard to create formulations for all skin types."

"Generally, our range is great for those with sensitive skin, as all our products are free from fragrance and irritating ingredients," Shai says. And so, with the products now on the UK market and within my reaching distance, I had no choice but to see what all the hype is about with a month of skincare trialling. From the most hyped Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer Créme to the best-selling Fresh Start Gel Cleanser, I tested every Bubble Skincare product out there, to curate a 'best of' list.

So, keep reading to find out which made the cut...

The best Bubble Skincare products