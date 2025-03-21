These are the top 10 Bubble Skincare products worth the TikTok hype (2025)

With over 52.5 million posts on the TikTok hashtag #BubbleSkincare alone, it's safe to say that the newly launched beauty brand has gone (and continues to go) viral on social media. Specifically, Bubble Skincare has hit it off with a certain demographic... and here's why.
Leaning into Gen Alpha and Gen Z aesthetics with brightly-coloured packaging, social media-fronted campaigns and expertly curated formulations that address the cohort’s concerns such as acne and oily skin, Bubble Skincare has given the industry a lesson in skincare marketing. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves!
The Bubble brand itself officially hit US stores in 2020, however, it wasn’t until early 2024 that they landed on UK soil, launching in Boots both online and in brick-and-mortar, as well as on the Beauty Bay website. So, in honour of its recent release, Cosmopolitan UK spoke with Shai Eisenman, founder and CEO of Bubble Skincare to learn more about the brand's origins.
Why was Bubble Skincare created?
Speaking as a consumer, Shai says that she noticed a gap in the market whilst shopping; this piqued her interest in creating her very own skincare brand. "I was immersed into the world of beauty as a consumer shopping in local pharmacies and drugstores. It was there when I saw how little innovation had taken place at the $20 and under price point and wanted to be able to bring that innovation to a wider consumer audience," Shai explains.
"When beginning to develop Bubble, I found the top experts in the skincare field to help me formulate the best products on the market. I am proud to say that we have an all-female in-house product development team behind our products and work with consulting dermatologists," she adds.
Who is Bubble Skincare for?
Since its launch, Bubble has adjusted to the wider consumer market after originally targeting teens. "At launch Bubble Skincare was for teens needing gentle yet effective solutions but today we are for everyone," says Shai. "Our gentle ingredients and prestige-level formulations work across skin of all ages and stages."
Can people with mature skin use Bubble Skincare?
In short, yes! Shai says the brand's "all-female team of in-house chemists work hard to create formulations for all skin types."
"Generally, our range is great for those with sensitive skin, as all our products are free from fragrance and irritating ingredients," Shai says.
And so, with the products now on the UK market and within my reaching distance, I had no choice but to see what all the hype is about with a month of skincare trialling. From the most hyped Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer Créme to the best-selling Fresh Start Gel Cleanser, I tested every Bubble Skincare product out there, to curate a 'best of' list.
So, keep reading to find out which made the cut...
The best Bubble Skincare products
1
Bubble Skincare Magic Melt Micellar Milk
Gentle yet effective, Bubble's Magic Melt cleanser is able to break down oil, dirt and the most stubborn makeup (my waterproof mascara was no match for this milk) without the harsh, stripping chemicals of some of its shelfmates. See this product as your failsafe first cleanse option.
2
Bubble Skincare Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Tone and Texture Serum
Not only does vitamin C help to strengthen skin but it can also diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Essentially, this serum is brilliant for those looking to reduce the appearance of post-blemish dark spots.
Plus, the niacinamide in this formula makes for a scientific power couple thanks to its ability to calm irritation, even texture and support skin barrier function.
I used this once in the AM before applying my moisturiser and felt that my skin, unlike my love life, was looking as stabilised as ever.
3
Bubble Skincare Super Clear 2% Salicylic Acid Blemish Prevention Serum
£18 at Beauty Bay$37.80 at Amazon
For those looking to tackle breakouts, you've come to the right place because this is the product you should be implementing into your routine.
As with most ingredients, salicylic acid is found in a number of different products, however, in this case, it's channelling main character energy with its very own serum, in conjunction with willow bark. Paired together, I noticed that the two ingredients really helped to clear clogged pores and breakouts without causing irritation to my sensitive, acne-prone skin.
Over-the-counter topical treatments come in concentrations between 0.5 to 2 per cent. Bubble's salicylic acid is 2% (AKA, powerful) so, it should be used only once a day in the PM.
Side note: Mixing vitamin C with salicylic acid can reduce the effectiveness of vitamin C, so, use the former in your morning routine and the latter in your evening routine.
4
Bubble Skincare Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask
Per the advice of founder Shai, I used this product sparingly and only twice a week. "Some of our products including Deep Dive mask use potent ingredients such as AHA and PHA exfoliants that are not appropriate for younger skin and more focused for mature skin," Shai advised.
So, as an *almost* 25-year-old teenager who has trained her skin in all things acids (I'm still young at heart, guys), I was able to use the Deep Dive mask for a 15-minute reset exfoliation.
As much as it did leave my skin feeling refreshed, I wouldn't switch out my usual exfoliating products for this mask. Instead, I would recommend this to those starting out in the world of exfoliation.
Side note: Try patch-testing before use and implement it into your routine gradually. The brand says: "If you are younger than 14, talk to a dermatologist before using Deep Dive."
5
Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer Créme
Bubble's Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer Créme is one of the brand's best-sellers and for good reason.
The formula includes essential nutrients such as vitamin E and avocado oil, which are perfect for dry skin types. The thick texture may not be for everyone but if you've fallen victim to a parched complexion, seek out a dollop of this twice a day to reap the benefits of nourished, calm, protected, and ready-for-anything skin... GCSE exams? They've got nothing on the Slam Dunk.
6
Bubble Skincare Fresh Start Gel Cleanser
The perfect second cleanse face wash, Bubble's Fresh Start Gel Cleanser is super gentle on the skin and creates a refreshed base for layering on your succeeding skincare.
The subtle foam washes away the dirt of the day and any remnants of makeup missed on the first cleanse, all without leaving your skin feeling stripped and dry.
7
STEP 3: MOISTURISE
Bubble Skincare Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturizer
Boasting a gel-textured base, this moisturiser provides lightweight, shine-free hydration while also leaving skin feeling comfortable and fresh. In other words, it's the perfect formula for those with oily-combination skin types and that, friends, is something that I [insert humble brag] do not lack. *Nods head in excess sebum production*.
Not only does this formula sit perfectly under my full face of makeup but it adds a subtle dewiness back to the skin after a cleansing parch.
8
Bubble Skincare Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum Hyaluronic Acid
This hydration boost uses a combination of hyaluronic acid and peptides, making it a winner in my books. Niacinamide and top-hydrator glycerin also play key roles in this formulation. What makes this vegan number unique compared to other peptide serums is the milky texture which leaves skin super dewy.
All in all, this not only quenched my parched skin but also soothed it at the same time, so if you're struggling with redness and sensitivity, this is ace.
9
Bubble Skincare Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask
Although not essential in everyone's routine, if you're suffering from stubborn dry patches and want to sleep beautifully and wake up rejuvenated, then this mask will be your new BFF.
Use it all over your face or on targeted areas at night a few times a week for an extra boost of hydration.
What I particularly like about this product is that it doesn't linger, rather, it seeps into the skin so that your face is dry (but thirst-quenched) when you wake up and not at all sticky.
10
Bubble Skincare Bounce Back Balancing Mist
With a hint of a rose scent, this mist is addictive to use... I'm talking spritzes upon spritzes throughout the day.
But apart from harnessing a delicious fragrance, the Bounce Back Balancing Mist is a great mid-day refresher, resetting skin and adding hydration all while cutting mid-day shine. The seawater in this really does help to mattify and reduce the appearance of pores.
To the dismay of my tiny cross body, this now lives in my handbag – because we're staying toned while on the go.
