These Brushes for Curly Hair Work Smarter, Not Harder (2025)

With the best brush for curly hair in your arsenal, every part of your routine—from detangling to DIY blowouts—gets a little bit simpler. It’s all about finding that perfect match that not only tackles your specific needs but actually works with your curls, not against them. The right hairbrush can make wash day quicker, detangle without the drama, add volume where you want it, and lay your edges to perfection. And let’s face it: When your tools are up to task, your curly-hair routine becomes easier, faster, and far less of a headache.

To make your search easier, we turned to hairstylists for their go-to recommendations for every curl type, from detangling miracles to boar-bristle brushes. These top-rated tools help prevent breakage, enhance curl definition, and tame frizz, all while letting your natural texture thrive.

Whether it’s a flexible detangling brush that effortlessly works through knots or a paddle brush with ionic technology to streamline heat styling, the best brushes for curly hair are designed to take the frustration out of the picture. Ahead, discover expert-approved picks that truly deliver.

Best Overall: Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly

Why it’s worth it: Designed with curls in mind, Tangle Teezer Naturally Curly Detangling Brush makes knot removal a breeze. Its firm yet flexible bristles glide through tangles without tugging or breaking strands, making it ideal for fragile curls. "The Naturally Curly Detangling Brush's firm but flexible bristles separate my many knots—seriously, so many—without the need to pull or rip through them aggressively like I admittedly tend to do sometimes," says Nicola Dall'Asen, Allure's senior news editor. Bonus: the vibrant lavender shade adds a pop of color to your vanity.

Material: plastic | Use on: wet or dry hair | Best for: all curl types, but especially Type 3C to Type 4C curls

Best Splurge: La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Massaging Detangling Hair Brush

Why it's worth it: Treat yourself to heirloom quality with this luxury hairbrush, which detangles hair while massaging and exfoliating your scalp—perfect for enhancing blood circulation and promoting healthy hair growth. La Bonne Brosse N.04 Massaging Detangling Hair Brush “is made from soft nylon fibers that glide through hair effortlessly, so you don’t have to worry about breakage or frizz," says Temur Hamilton, a hairstylist and salon owner in NYC. Its innovative design is inspired by Japanese shiatsu brushes, making it ideal for all hair types, from fine to curly and coily.