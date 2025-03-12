These Brushes for Curly Hair Work Smarter, Not Harder (2025)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
With the best brush for curly hair in your arsenal, every part of your routine—from detangling to DIY blowouts—gets a little bit simpler. It’s all about finding that perfect match that not only tackles your specific needs but actually works with your curls, not against them. The right hairbrush can make wash day quicker, detangle without the drama, add volume where you want it, and lay your edges to perfection. And let’s face it: When your tools are up to task, your curly-hair routine becomes easier, faster, and far less of a headache.
To make your search easier, we turned to hairstylists for their go-to recommendations for every curl type, from detangling miracles to boar-bristle brushes. These top-rated tools help prevent breakage, enhance curl definition, and tame frizz, all while letting your natural texture thrive.
Whether it’s a flexible detangling brush that effortlessly works through knots or a paddle brush with ionic technology to streamline heat styling, the best brushes for curly hair are designed to take the frustration out of the picture. Ahead, discover expert-approved picks that truly deliver.
Best Overall: Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly
Why it’s worth it: Designed with curls in mind, Tangle Teezer Naturally Curly Detangling Brush makes knot removal a breeze. Its firm yet flexible bristles glide through tangles without tugging or breaking strands, making it ideal for fragile curls. "The Naturally Curly Detangling Brush's firm but flexible bristles separate my many knots—seriously, so many—without the need to pull or rip through them aggressively like I admittedly tend to do sometimes," says Nicola Dall'Asen, Allure's senior news editor. Bonus: the vibrant lavender shade adds a pop of color to your vanity.
Material: plastic | Use on: wet or dry hair | Best for: all curl types, but especially Type 3C to Type 4C curls
Best Splurge: La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Massaging Detangling Hair Brush
La Bonne Brosse
N.04 The Massaging Detangling Hair Brush
Why it's worth it: Treat yourself to heirloom quality with this luxury hairbrush, which detangles hair while massaging and exfoliating your scalp—perfect for enhancing blood circulation and promoting healthy hair growth. La Bonne Brosse N.04 Massaging Detangling Hair Brush “is made from soft nylon fibers that glide through hair effortlessly, so you don’t have to worry about breakage or frizz," says Temur Hamilton, a hairstylist and salon owner in NYC. Its innovative design is inspired by Japanese shiatsu brushes, making it ideal for all hair types, from fine to curly and coily.
Material: nylon bristles, cellulose acetate, rubber cushion | Use on: wet or dry hair | Best for: all curl types
Best for In-Shower: Wet Brush Original Detangler
Why it's worth it: The Wet Brush Original Detangler is a must-have for curly hair, thanks to its ultra-flexible bristles that glide through tangles with ease. “The flexible bristles are gentle and help to reduce breakage and frizz,” says Malwina Augustyn, a hairstylist at Ouidad. Ideal for detangling wet curls without pulling or snagging, it’s a well-loved, pain-free tool to keep your curls looking healthy and vibrant.
Material: nylon bristles, plastic handle | Use on: wet or dry hair | Best for: all curl types
Best Comb: Pattern Retractable Comb
Why it’s worth it: A 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, the Pattern Retractable Comb redefines a classic tool with its retract-and-lock design, making it perfect for travel and on-the-go touch-ups. “I didn’t know I needed it, but every travel bag with a hole in it is currently cheering at this addition to my hair tool arsenal,” says Allure editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel. With heat-resistant teeth and a sliding metal tail for precise parting, it ensures even the trickiest styles are effortless, whether you’re at home or on the move.
Material: plastic | Use on: dry hair | Best for: all curl types
Best for Styling: Bounce Curl Define EdgeLift Brush
Why it’s worth it: Designed to smooth, separate, and volumize curls, the Bounce Curl Volume EdgeLift Brush is a must-have for waves, curls, and coils. Its patented 5-in-1 design features flexible bristles that glide effortlessly through hair, adding definition and creating sleek, voluminous curls. The hourglass-shaped handle doubles as a heatless curling tool and precision parting tool, while the vegan boar bristles help smooth curls and reduce frizz.
Material: vegan boar bristles, PLA base and handle | Use on: damp hair | Best for: all curl types
Best for Detangling: Rizos Curls Detangling Flexi Brush
Why it’s worth it: Pesky knots don’t stand a chance against the Rizos Detangling Flexi Brush, thanks to its masterful detangling abilities and flexible bristles that glide seamlessly through freshly washed hair. In fact, the brush back is divided into its own teeth, which helps minimize hair fall-out and prevent pulling—and it’s helpful for use in the shower with a deep conditioner. Its curved, non-slip handle offers a comfortable grip, making it a convenient go-to for any curly routine.
Material: plastic bristles, rubber handle | Use on: wet hair | Best for: all curl types
Best for Definition: Denman D3 The Original Curl Definer & Styler
Why it’s worth it: This brush is a game-changer for curls, known for its notable blend of flexibility and precision. The Detangling Flexi Brush helps to minimize fallout, enhance definition and gently detangle even the toughest knots. New York, NY-based hairstylist and colorist Marie Nino suggests using this to detangle wet, product-coated hair to prevent frizz and enhance curl definition. Section your hair, work from ends to roots, and follow up with a scrunch to reinforce your curl pattern. Whether you're in the shower or styling post-wash, the curved comb design makes it ultra-comfortable on the scalp while defining and smoothing your strands.
Material: nylon bristles, plastic handle | Use on: wet hair | Best for: all curl types, especially medium-thick hair
Best Round Brush: Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Thermal Hairbrush
Why it’s worth it: A must-have for blowout perfection, Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Thermal Hairbrush combines function and flair to deliver sleek, salon-level results. The round brush’s vented ceramic barrel maximizes airflow for faster, consistent drying, while the tourmaline ions smooth the cuticle for frizz-free shine. Soft-tip bristles help to create volume, waves, or sleek pressed styles. Plus, the retractable sectioning pick and lightweight ergonomic handle make at-home blowouts a breeze, helping you achieve professional-level styling with ease.
Material: ceramic-coated barrel, plastic handle | Use on: damp hair | Best for: all curl types
Best Edge Styler: Baby Tress 3-in-1 Edge Styler
Why it’s worth it: The 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award-winning Baby Tress 3-in-1 Edge Styler is a standout tool for flawless edge control. “Not all edge brushes are created equal, and this one has a little something extra,” says associate beauty editor Annie Blay. “The brush is big enough to swoop my edges with a few flicks of my wrist, and the rattail end doubles as a precise tool for creating a slicked-back bun.” With its combination of natural boar bristles, a smoothing comb, and a pointed tip for detailing, this compact, travel-friendly styler ensures your baby hairs, flyaways, and parts are laid to perfection every time.
Material: boar bristles, plastic handle | Use on: wet or dry hair | Best for: Type 3 and 4 curls
Best for Thick Hair: Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush
Why it’s worth it: The Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush is a staple for thick, wavy, or curly hair. Designed with widely spaced, flexible bristles, it glides through knots effortlessly, preventing unwanted breakage and snags while detangling. It’s your answer for enhancing the effects of your favorite conditioning treatments, reducing shedding and enhancing slip—and experts agree. “Hands down, this is one of the best brushes you can get for Afro-textured hair. If you had to have only one, it would be Felicia Leatherwood’s,” said our tester. With a sturdy, wide handle for an ergonomic grip, it’s perfect for both pros and beginners alike, adapting seamlessly to curly, kinky, or even synthetic hair types.
Material: plastic | Use on: wet hair | Best for: all curl types
Best Paddle Brush: Moroccanoil Ceramic Paddle Brush
Why it’s worth it: A paddle brush is a must-have for multi-purpose styling, and the Moroccanoil Ceramic Paddle Brush is the gold standard. Designed for detangling, scalp stimulation, pre-wash care, and blow-drying, this brush works overtime to smooth strands while boosting shine. Ionic and ceramic properties help evenly distribute heat, speeding up drying time and leaving hair with a sleek, polished finish. Lightweight and easy to handle, it’s perfect for creating smooth styles without wrist fatigue. And don’t sleep on the hidden sectioning tip inside the handle, which makes it a pro-level tool for precision styling.
Material: ceramic | Use on: wet or dry hair | Best for: all curl types
Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of brush is best for curly hair?
The ideal brush for curly hair strikes a balance between functionality and care, working with your texture instead of disrupting it. Hamilton particularly likes brushes with flexible bristles, like nylon or boar bristles, as must-haves for curly hair: “These types of brushes are gentle, effective for detangling, and distribute product evenly while reducing frizz and breakage,” he says. Tools like wide-tooth combs are also fantastic for detangling while preserving curl patterns.
Consider what you need most—whether it's a detangling brush for wet hair, a paddle brush for blowouts, or a specialized tool like the La Bonne Brosse N.04 for scalp exfoliation. The right brush depends on your hair type and styling goals, but always prioritize options that minimize tension and breakage.
Why is a Denman brush so good for curly hair?
The Denman brush is a favorite among stylists and curly-haired people because of its versatility and ability to enhance definition. While many people think of it as a detangling tool, the real magic lies in its precision. The Denman’s design helps to clump curls and smooth the cuticle, creating a frizz-free, polished finish, says Nino.
Another standout feature is its customizability—removable rows of bristles let you adjust the brush to suit your hair density and curl pattern. Whether you’re distributing product evenly or styling for definition, the Denman brush offers a level of control that’s hard to beat.
How do you brush your hair without damaging curls?
Brushing curls without causing damage requires the right technique and mindset. “Work with it, not against it,” advises Hamilton. Always brush curly hair when it’s wet and coated with a slip-enhancing product, like conditioner or detangler. This minimizes friction and helps the brush glide smoothly without tugging or snapping strands.
Augustyn adds that the type of tool you use matters, too: “Opt for wide-tooth combs or brushes with flexible bristles to avoid breakage.” Begin detangling at the ends and work your way up in small sections. Patience is key—rushing through tangles can lead to unnecessary stress on your curls. For touch-ups on dry hair, rely on finger detangling to maintain the integrity of your curl pattern.
Meet the experts
- Temur Hamilton, a hairstylist and salon owner in New York, NY
- Malwina Augustyn, a hairstylist at Ouidad
- Marie Nino, a hairstylist and colorist in New York, NY
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While certain products can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn’t want to pick up a purple shampoo that’s only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that’s never been tested by anyone with curls — right?
For our review of the best brushes for curly hair, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and hair stylists with varying hair types, concerns, and desired outcomes (i.e., want shinier hair). Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors — in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon — is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the “best” for people over 50 if the only testers we’ve solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it’s never been tested on curls? We’re proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
