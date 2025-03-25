These Curl Shampoos Start Your Wash-Day Routine Right (2025)

Ahead, a range of excellent formulas to help you achieve curls that are cleansed, restored and flourishing.

Best Shampoo for Curly Hair Overall: Curlsmith Frizz Control Cleanser

Why we love it: If you're looking for a gentle yet effective shampoo to tame frizz and cleanse your curls, this 2024 Best of Beauty Award winner delivers on all fronts. The Curlsmith Frizz Control Cleanser is “a good choice to focus on removing buildup, smoothing the cuticles to prevent frizz, and moisturizing with ingredients like coconut butter and argan oil,” says Temur Hamilton, hairstylist and owner of Temur Salon in NYC. Its hydrating formula removes dirt and buildup without stripping moisture, leaving curls soft, smooth, and touchable.

Tester Feedback: “My hair contains multitudes—fine strands, and color-treated ones, a healthy dose of grays, dry ends, sensitive scalp," says executive beauty director Jenny Bailly. "This duo somehow meets everyone where they are… soothing my scalp and softening roughness and frizz without weighing down my roots. The lather of the shampoo is delicious and the conditioner leaves a light, just slightly floral scent behind."

Key ingredients: coconut butter, argan oil, jojoba seed oil, blackcurrant seed oil | Best for: most curl types dealing with frizzy hair

Best for Type 2 Curls: Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo

Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo $27 Amazon $27 Ulta Beauty

Why we love it: Meet your newfound savior for severely dry strands. Designed for curls and coils in need of major moisture, Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo is packed with aloe vera and inca inchi oil to deliver intense hydration and lasting softness. It’s sulfate- and silicone-free, making it gentle enough for fragile, damaged hair.The lightweight formula doesn’t just cleanse—it transforms brittle curly or wavy hair into soft, defined strands without weighing them down.

Tester feedback: A lot of curly-hair products can be too heavy for my fine hair, which has a 2B curl pattern,” says contributing editor Deanna Pai. “This thoroughly cleanses and moisturizes, but doesn’t weigh down my strands, giving me the best of both worlds.”

Key ingredients: aloe vera, inca inchi oil, cactus flower extract, glycerin | Best for: 3A–4C hair types with severely dry hair

Best for Type 3 Curls: Davines Love Curl Shampoo

Why we love it: Davines LOVE CURL Shampoo is here to create luscious, hydrated curls that feel as good as they look. Ideal for both curly and wavy hair, this shampoo is formulated with Noto almond extract to enhance elasticity and volume while leaving your hair feeling feather-light. Its creamy, silky texture lathers gently, ensuring curls are cleansed without compromising their natural texture or bounce.