These Curl Shampoos Start Your Wash-Day Routine Right (2025)

The best shampoos for curly hair can do more than just clean your scalp—they prep your strands for everything that follows. A quality curl cleanser gently removes impurities, excess oil, and product buildup, creating the ideal foundation for conditioners, masks, and styling products to work their magic. While you may not reach for shampoo on every wash day, the right cleansing formula is essential to keeping your natural texture looking and feeling its best.
The trick is finding a formula that cleanses without stripping natural oils, drying out curls, or weighing down their vibrancy. To help you land on the perfect match, we asked industry experts for their top recommendations, from clarifying shampoos to rejuvenating scalp scrubs. Whether you’re looking to tackle frizz, boost hydration, or enhance definition, these expert-backed picks will guide you to the best shampoo for curly hair to keep your strands happy and thriving.
Ahead, a range of excellent formulas to help you achieve curls that are cleansed, restored and flourishing.
Best Shampoo for Curly Hair Overall: Curlsmith Frizz Control Cleanser
Why we love it: If you're looking for a gentle yet effective shampoo to tame frizz and cleanse your curls, this 2024 Best of Beauty Award winner delivers on all fronts. The Curlsmith Frizz Control Cleanser is “a good choice to focus on removing buildup, smoothing the cuticles to prevent frizz, and moisturizing with ingredients like coconut butter and argan oil,” says Temur Hamilton, hairstylist and owner of Temur Salon in NYC. Its hydrating formula removes dirt and buildup without stripping moisture, leaving curls soft, smooth, and touchable.
Tester Feedback: “My hair contains multitudes—fine strands, and color-treated ones, a healthy dose of grays, dry ends, sensitive scalp," says executive beauty director Jenny Bailly. "This duo somehow meets everyone where they are… soothing my scalp and softening roughness and frizz without weighing down my roots. The lather of the shampoo is delicious and the conditioner leaves a light, just slightly floral scent behind."
Key ingredients: coconut butter, argan oil, jojoba seed oil, blackcurrant seed oil | Best for: most curl types dealing with frizzy hair
Best for Type 2 Curls: Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo
Why we love it: Meet your newfound savior for severely dry strands. Designed for curls and coils in need of major moisture, Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo is packed with aloe vera and inca inchi oil to deliver intense hydration and lasting softness. It’s sulfate- and silicone-free, making it gentle enough for fragile, damaged hair.The lightweight formula doesn’t just cleanse—it transforms brittle curly or wavy hair into soft, defined strands without weighing them down.
Tester feedback: A lot of curly-hair products can be too heavy for my fine hair, which has a 2B curl pattern,” says contributing editor Deanna Pai. “This thoroughly cleanses and moisturizes, but doesn’t weigh down my strands, giving me the best of both worlds.”
Key ingredients: aloe vera, inca inchi oil, cactus flower extract, glycerin | Best for: 3A–4C hair types with severely dry hair
Best for Type 3 Curls: Davines Love Curl Shampoo
Davines
Love Curl Shampoo
Why we love it: Davines LOVE CURL Shampoo is here to create luscious, hydrated curls that feel as good as they look. Ideal for both curly and wavy hair, this shampoo is formulated with Noto almond extract to enhance elasticity and volume while leaving your hair feeling feather-light. Its creamy, silky texture lathers gently, ensuring curls are cleansed without compromising their natural texture or bounce.
Tester feedback: “I'm prone to oily roots and dry, tangled ends—the joy of curls!—so I pay extra attention to shampooing well every time I wash my hair. Davines's Love Curl shampoo gives me a solid cleanse that keeps my scalp buildup free for up to three days, which is ideal so I can avoid over-washing and drying out my ends even further,” says commerce producer Sarah Hoffmann. “It really tackles the frizz around the crown of my head and makes my curls soft and shiny, especially when shampoo twice in one shower. Indulgent, but 100% worth it.”
Key ingredients: almond extract, glycerin, coconut-derived ingredients | Best for: curls craving hydration, elasticity, and a soft, light feel
Best for Type 4 Curls: Pattern Beauty Hydration Shampoo
Why we love it: Pattern Hydration Shampoo brings life back to dry, thirsty curls. Packed with aloe vera, honey, and coconut oil, this moisture-rich formula cleanses without stripping, leaving hair hydrated, soft and touchable. Its creamy lather removes buildup while maintaining your natural oils, making it perfect for thick, curly, and coily hair. Plus, Tracee Ellis Ross selected its subtle jasmine, bergamot and sandalwood scent to feel fresh without being overpowering.
Tester feedback: “When I finally got in the shower to wash my hair, I was surprised at how much the Hydration Shampoo lathered, but also left my hair feeling clean and strong,” said Allure’s tester, who has 4B and 4C hair. “After my hair completely dried, I took out my twists to find that they were poppin' and my curls were super moisturized.
Key ingredients: aloe vera, honey, coconut oil | Best for: 3A–4C hair types needing a nourishing cleanse and lasting hydration
Best Scent: Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo
Why we love it: As a 2023 Best of Beauty Award winner, Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo is a game-changer for healthy, luscious curls. Packed with natural ingredients like shea butter and moringa oil, it deeply hydrates without leaving hair feeling weighed down or greasy. It gently cleanses while nourishing the scalp, soothing dryness and itchiness, and protecting against split ends. Plus, its signature citrus and sandalwood fragrance transforms wash day into a refreshing, luxurious experience.
Editor’s tip: Use a scalp massage brush while lathering to maximize benefits and promote healthy hair growth.
Key ingredients: shea butter, moringa oil | Best for: curls that crave hydration, a soothed scalp, and enhanced softness
Best Clarifying: Dae Desert Detox Clarifying Shampoo
Why we love it: Say goodbye to product buildup with Dae's Desert Detox Clarifying Shampoo, a non-stripping formula that deeply cleanses without compromising hydration or color. Infused with desert-derived botanicals like prickly pear extract, false daisy extract, and moringa seed oil, this clarifying shampoo leaves hair feeling refreshed, silky, and nourished. Its rich lather detoxifies while the signature citrus scent transports you to a dreamy desert oasis. Perfect for anyone looking to hit reset on their hair while keeping it soft, nourished and manageable.
Editor’s tip: Massage thoroughly into your scalp to break down buildup, then let the lather sit for a minute before rinsing for an extra-deep clean.
Key ingredients: prickly pear extract, moringa seed oil, false daisy extract | Best for: all hair types, including color-treated, looking for a clean, non-drying reset
Best for Frizz: Ouai Thick Hair Shampoo
Why we love it: Wash day is so much more luxe with OUAI’s Thick Hair Shampoo by your side—a deeply hydrating formula designed to cleanse, detangle, and smooth thick, unruly strands. Infused with marshmallow root to make detangling a breeze, shea butter for intense moisture, and avocado oil to strengthen and fight frizz, this shampoo delivers softer, healthier, and tangle-free hair. Its iconic Mercer Street scent, with notes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, and white musk, adds a spa-like touch to your wash day routine.
Editor’s tip: Squeeze out excess water before shampooing for a richer lather, and rinse thoroughly to prep strands for your conditioner.
Key ingredients: marshmallow root, shea butter, avocado oil, hydrolyzed keratin | Best for: thick hair battling frizz, dryness, and breakage
Best Exfoliating: Ceremonia Papaya Scalp Scrub Exfoliating Shampoo Treatment
Why we love it: Hair health starts at the scalp, and the Papaya Scalp Scrub is a beautiful solution for deeply cleansing strands while invigorating the scalp. The formula combines papaya enzymes and pink salt to exfoliate gently while balancing your scalp's natural oils. Designed to detoxify and remove buildup without harsh ingredients, it revitalizes curls while promoting healthy hair growth. With the moisture of guava leaf and prickly pear extracts, it transforms your scalp care routine into a luxurious wellness ritual.
Editor’s tip: Use this scrub in place of shampoo once a week, massaging gently in circular motions for a thorough cleanse.
Key ingredients: papaya enzymes, pink salt, guava leaf extract, prickly pear extract | Best for: curls in need of a scalp detox and refreshed, build-up-free roots
Best Drugstore: OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Shampoo
Why we love it: Affordable, effective and full of tropical vibes, the OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Shampoo is a true treat for waves and spirals. Infused with coconut oil, citrus oil, and sweet honey, this nourishing shampoo delivers hydration, shine, and curl-defining abilities without breaking the bank. Ideal for medium to thick hair textures, its sulfate- and paraben-free formula gently cleanses while transforming wash day into a beachy escape, thanks to its dreamy coconut milk, tangerine, and vanilla scent.
Editor’s tip: Alternate with a clarifying shampoo once a week to keep your curls bouncy and free of buildup.
Key ingredients: coconut oil, citrus oil, sweet honey | Best for: medium to coarse textures craving a boost of hydration and definition
Best Cowash: Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Cream Hairbath
Why we love it: The Innersense Hydrating Cream Hairbath is the ultimate cleanser for thicker, coarser hair types in need of extra love. This formula “is organic, gentle and perfect for creating a cast that defines and enhances curls,” says Marie Nino, a hairstylist and colorist in New York, NY. “It provides deeper moisture and nourishment, leaving curls healthy, bouncy, and frizz-free." This luxurious shampoo combines certified organic shea butter, avocado oil, and tamanu oil to quench dryness, smooth frizz, and restore elasticity, leaving hair soft and radiant.
Editor’s tip: Take a moment to massage into your scalp with your fingertips — not only will it boost circulation, but also enhance product performance for a truly restorative cleanse.
Key ingredients: shea butter, tamanu oil, avocado oil | Best for: dry, coarse or damaged hair in need of intense hydration and softness
Best Sulfate-Free: Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo
Why we love it: Designed specifically for tight curl patterns, Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo “is formulated with ceramides to help lock in moisture while blocking out humidity," says Cheryl Bergamy-Rosa, a hairstylist based in New York, NY. "That’s important for curls as it ensures soft, touchable, and well-defined curls in any climate. It’s also safe for color-treated hair to help keep curls looking extra healthy and vibrant." Infused with nourishing ingredients like chamomile, wheat protein, and meadowfoam seed oil, it smooths cuticles, repairs damage, and replenishes essential moisture without weighing curls down.
Editor’s tip: Work this sulfate-free shampoo into a rich lather at the roots before running through your ends to ensure maximum hydration and definition.
Key ingredients: chamomile, wheat protein, meadowfoam seed oil, arnica flower | Best for: tight curls seeking hydration, elasticity, and shine
Frequently Asked Questions
What type of shampoo is best for curly hair?
Curly hair thrives with shampoos that are sulfate-free and rich in hydrating ingredients. Since curls are naturally prone to dryness due to the difficulty of natural oils traveling down the spiral shape of the strand, moisturizing shampoos are essential for maintaining healthy, defined curls. Ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, coconut oil, or aloe vera are particularly effective for locking in moisture without weighing curls down. "Curly hair is often higher in porosity and naturally drier," explains Hamilton. "Shampoos that gently cleanse while nourishing the scalp and hair shaft help preserve and replenish moisture."
In addition to hydration, many experts recommend shampoos that enhance curl definition and smooth the hair’s cuticle. "The best shampoos maintain the hair’s natural texture while avoiding harsh detergents that strip away essential oils," says Nino. For curls in need of strength and elasticity, Bergamy-Rosa highlights the benefits of protein-enriched formulas. However, if your hair has accumulated significant product buildup, consider a clarifying shampoo as an occasional reset to ensure your curls stay bouncy and full of life.
How can I hydrate my curly hair?
"Hydration for curly hair starts with the right shampoo," says Nino. She recommends using a curl-specific, hydrating formula and even starting with a pre-cleanse, like a lightweight oil or deep conditioner, to prevent dryness. After shampooing, follow with a rich conditioner or mask to detangle and coat every strand. Bergamy-Rosa highlights the importance of incorporating deep conditioning treatments regularly, as well as using moisturizing shampoos with ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, or jojoba oil to restore hydration and enhance softness.
Styling products can also make or break hydration efforts. "Using a combination of curl cream and gel is key," Nino explains. "The cream locks in moisture and enhances definition, while the gel creates a cast that holds the curl pattern in place and prevents frizz." Hamilton suggests adding leave-in conditioners to your routine and limiting the use of hot tools to prevent dryness. For extra care, a clarifying shampoo can occasionally be used to remove buildup, allowing moisturizing products to penetrate more effectively. Keep curls refreshed between washes with a mist of water and a small amount of curl cream or gel.
Does shampoo for curly hair really make a difference?
Absolutely! Shampoo specifically formulated for curly hair is designed to address the unique challenges that curls face, like dryness, frizz, and loss of definition. Unlike regular shampoos, curl-specific formulas focus on hydration, gentle cleansing, and curl retention while avoiding harsh sulfates and silicones that can strip moisture. “For those who struggle with dryness or frizz, the right shampoo can be transformative,” says Nino.
Curly hair shampoos are often enriched with nourishing ingredients to enhance moisture retention and improve curl structure. Bergamy-Rosa notes that these shampoos are tailored to support healthy, natural curls, leaving them more manageable and frizz-free. Choosing the right shampoo makes all the difference in maintaining curl health, hydration, and shape.
Meet the experts
- Cheryl Bergamy-Rosa, hairstylist and founder of Contents Hair Care
- Temur Hamilton, premier hair stylist and Owner of TEMUR
- Marie Nino, hairstylist and colorist in New York, NY
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While certain products can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn’t want to pick up a purple shampoo that’s only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that’s never been tested by anyone with curls — right?
For our review of the best shampoos for curly hair, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and hair stylists with varying hair types, concerns, and desired outcomes (i.e., want shinier hair). Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors — in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon — is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the “best” for people over 50 if the only testers we’ve solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it’s never been tested on curls? We’re proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
