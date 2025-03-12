These Derma Rollers Are Just As Good As Microneedling (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Rolling needles all over your face for the sake of better skin may sound strange, but that is exactly what happens when you invest in the best derma roller. Similar to professional microneedling, which can target hair loss, acne scars, and uneven texture, derma rollers are the budget-friendly alternative that can yield comparable results.
“Derma rollers are devices with fine needle-like structures that are used on the skin to stimulate hair growth, collagen production, and improve textural irregularities,” says dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield. When used properly and safely, they can tackle everything from enlarged pores to uneven skin tone, and even patchy facial hair or hair thinning.
Best Derma Roller for Beginners
Sonia Kashuk Microneedle Facial Roller
Best Derma Roller on Amazon
Sdara Skincare Derma Roller
Best Budget Derma Roller
Kitsch Derma Roller
Here, find the 13 best-rated, expert-approved derma rollers for every skin type and issue. Plus, keep reading for expert advice on how to use derma rollers to get the best results.
1
Best Derma Roller for Beginners
Sonia Kashuk Microneedle Facial Roller
Pros
- Gentle
Cons
- May not be suitable for sensitive or acne-prone skin
Keep it classic with this budget-friendly derma roller. It uses 0.25mm stainless steel needles, which are easy to clean and penetrate the skin safely without causing unnecessary trauma.
Target rating: 4.5/5 stars
A Target reviewer says: “I have only used this twice due to my routine but already notice my skin texture is better. I had a couple years of professional microneedling and this is just as good!”
|Needle length
|0.25mm
|Skin type
|Rough texture, sagging
2
Best Derma Roller on Amazon
Sdara Skincare Derma Roller
Pros
- Stimulates skin healing
Cons
- Can take time to see results
With over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that this derma roller is a fan favorite. The detachable head makes it easy to clean and replace, and the needles are a safe length for at-home use.
Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I had heard about derma rollers before but was afraid to try. THANK GOD I faced that fear. I woke up the next day and I was completely floored how different my skin looked. My sunken scars were 70 percent gone. In ONE night, I had seen more progress than I had in THREE years. This is a miracle. I can’t believe it. My skin was smoother than it had ever been, the texture was so even. I’m so happy. People with indentations and atrophic scars, THIS IS YOUR HOLY GRAIL.”
|Needle length
|0.25mm
|Skin type
|Dull skin, scars
3
Best Budget Derma Roller
Kitsch Derma Roller
Pros
- Doesn’t scratch the skin
Cons
- Can squeak while rolling
For less than $8, you can get this adorable pink derma roller and begin your journey to smoother, healthier skin. It’s a great option for anyone with congested skin that needs a refresh.
Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “It rolls smoothly and the needles don’t scratch my skin whatsoever. I’ve only used this a handful of times and no joke could see an improvement in the texture of my skin after the first use! I was ready to spend big money and get micro-needling done professionally but I might just be able to skip that plan all together.”
|Needle length
|0.25mm
|Skin type
|Dull skin, congested skin
4
Best Derma Roller for Hair Growth
Bondi Boost Hair Growth Derma Roller
Pros
- Effective
Cons
- Can sting when first using
Derma rollers aren’t just for the skin and can really make a difference in hair growth as well. With a 1.5mm needle length, this tool helps stimulate the scalp to encourage hair follicles. However, be sure to keep this away from your face as this needle length is too long for sensitive skin.
Ulta rating: 4.7/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “I am new to derma rollers, but after two weeks of using this product I can already see a few baby hairs growing! My scalp tingles after each use. I use once per week after I wash my hair. Highly recommend!”
|Needle length
|1.5mm
|Hair type
|Thinning
5
Best Dermatologist-Approved Derma Roller
Beauty ORA Microneedle Face Roller System
Pros
- Helps skincare sink in quickly
Cons
- Must replace entire device after several uses
If you’re searching for an affordable derma roller that comes with a stamp of approval from a doctor, look no further. “This is an affordable system that is sold over the counter,” says Dr. Lal. This device uses 0.25mm needles that should painlessly rejuvenate, plump, and smooth dull skin.
Dermstore rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Dermstore reviewer said: “Great way to wake up tired skin. I immediately see a difference when I use this roller with a hyaluronic acid serum. Perfect for beginners.”
|Needle length
|0.25mm
|Skin type
|Fine lines, enlarged pores, scars
6
Best Derma Roller for Brightening
Skin Gym Face Micro-Roller
Pros
- Effective
Cons
- Handle can break
With over 500 stainless steel needles, this derma roller combines true effectiveness with easy instruction. The needle length is safe for at-home facial use, and reviewers say they saw results quickly and painlessly.
Ulta rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “I have acne scarring and hyperpigmentation. I’ve been using serums alone but did research on microneedling and saw how effective it can be. I decided to start with this product because it seemed a little less intimidating than some other products available. My dark spots are fading nicely and I’m happy with my results.”
|Needle length
|0.25mm
|Skin type
|Dull skin
7
Best Classic Derma Roller
Healthy Care Derma Roller Microneedle Roller
Pros
- Painless rolling
Cons
- Takes time to see results
If you’re new to derma rolling, try out a simple, no-muss no-fuss version before splurging. “This is a good budget version of a derma roller,” says Coppola. “The needle depth only reaches 0.2 mm, which is a safe depth, and the head is constructed of over 500 very fine needles. It is compatible to be cleansed with isopropyl or ethyl alcohol. It lacks the bells and whistles of the pricier brands but has a well-made design.”
Amazon rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer said: “I was hesitant to purchase this, but I’m so glad I did. My skin looks absolutely beautiful! It’s luminous and bright, and seems to actually hold moisture. Highly recommend.”
|Needle length
|0.2mm
|Skin type
|Dull, textured
8
Best Derma Roller for Quick Results
Angel Kiss Microneedle Roller
Pros
- Longer needles for more intense results
Cons
- May not be suited to sensitive skin
Not only is this derma roller equipped with stainless steel needles, but it reaches a slightly deeper into the skin with its 0.3mm needles. While this might not be the best product for roller newbies, for practiced users, the depth increase can yield quicker and more intense results.
Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I have been using this for about a month and am starting to see progress. Fine lines are improving and it will take time for my deep creases. At 72, you can’t expect a miracle overnight. Very nice design and like the high quality of the needles. Start slowly and be consistent with your routine.”
|Needle length
|0.3mm
|Skin type
|Fine lines
9
Best Derma Roller for Facial Hair
Wild Willies Derma Roller
Pros
- Effective at increasing hair growth
Cons
- Takes time to see full results
Derma rollers can be a secret weapon for increasing the thickness of facial hair, as well as the hair on your scalp. This roller uses 0.3mm needles to stimulate hair growth, as well as tackling dull skin and uneven texture.
Wild Willies rating: 5/5 stars
A Wild Willies reviewer says: “Been using it for almost a month now an I can really tell the difference. My hair is coming in thicker where it was really thin. Thanks guys, it really works.”
|Needle length
|0.3mm
|Hair type
|Patchy facial hair
10
Best Hygienic Derma Roller
Equate Beauty Facial Micro Roller
Pros
- Comes with cleaning kit
Cons
- Not suitable for sensitive skin
The biggest mistake people make when using at-home derma rollers is not cleaning them effectively. This version from Equate prioritizes hygiene by including cleaning tablets and a cleaning container.
Walmart rating: 4.2/5 stars
A Walmart reviewer says: “I was skeptical at first. But it comes with not ONLY cleaning tablets but also the container doubles as a cleaning cylinder!!! I use the tablets once a month, but I use rubbing alcohol to clean before and after. There is nothing wrong with doing this at home. Bring yours to your dermatologist to show you how to use it! Mine did!”
|Needle length
|0.5mm
|Skin type
|Dull, fine lines
11
Most Versatile Derma Roller
Peralng Derma Roller
Pros
- Can be used on face and body
Cons
- Not suitable for sensitive skin
While most derma rollers have 0.25mm needle lengths, this tool cranks it up to 0.5mm. If you're not sensitive, this derma roller can be used on the face. The longer needles also make it very effective for any other areas of the body that may need extra stimulation.
Walmart rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Walmart reviewer says: “I have used it for a few weeks now (every 4 or 5 days) with some vitamin C serum. I already like the results. My skin seems smoother and fuller. It doesn’t hurt at all. I feel a very mild sting for about 30 minutes after, but no pain.”
|Needle length
|0.5mm
|Skin type
|Bumpy, dull, uneven texture
12
Best Derma Roller Set
BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set
Pros
- Comes with additional products
Cons
- Needle length not listed
For derma rolling experts, consider splurging on this set. “I really like this derma roller,” says Coppola. “It is very well made with titanium needles, has an appropriate depth, and includes red led light therapy that can help calm the skin and reduce inflammation. A little pricey but worth the splurge.”
Ulta rating: 3.8/5 stars
|Needle length
|N/A
|Skin type
|Dull, sagging, redness
13
Best Budget Derma Roller Set
YaFex 6-in-1 Derma Roller Kit for Face and Body
Pros
- Comes with various sizes and needle lengths
Cons
- Takes time to see results
If derma rolling has become your lifestyle, this set has everything you need to safely use this technology on your face, body, and head. This kit contains various needle lengths, roller sizes, and even a silicone cleansing head for pre-rolling skin prep.
Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “It has everything! Four different sizes and types of micro-needles with the attaching handle and a holder to fill the reservoir with alcohol for before and after use. It’s lasted me so long I really never bought something so useful and had more than I expected for such a good price and quality.”
|Needle length
|0.25—0.3mm
|Skin type
|Dullness, fine lines, sagging skin, hyperpigmentation
What are derma rollers?
“Derma rollers are devices with small needles that penetrate the skin,” says Dr. Lal. “They are often on a round wheel that is rolled up and down the skin. There are different needle lengths for different indications: rejuvenation, product enhancement, hair loss, and acne scarring.”
Keep in mind that derma rollers are a lot milder than in-office microneedling treatments. “The purpose of derma rollers is to recreate the experience of microneedling,” adds Coppola. “You roll the device across your face and it will pierce the stratum corneum and the very upper layers of the epidermis creating hundreds of tiny microchannels or wounds that initiate the body’s natural healing process. It also creates hundreds of microchannels that allow for greater absorption of topical products. In response to this microtrauma, the body will release growth factors in an effort to heal itself, and this will promote the formation of collagen and elastin to form healthy new tissue. Furthermore, at any site of injury in the body, a process called neovascularization occurs, which is the formation of new blood vessels to nourish the healthy new tissue that is being created. All of these processes occur simultaneously, and we term this collagen induction therapy. Its benefits include the production of new collagen and elastin, improved skin texture and tone, reduction in hyperpigmentation, and increased permeability to enhanced topically applied medical cosmeceuticals.”
What are the benefits of using derma rollers?
“Some clinical data suggests that consistent use of derma rollers may increase collagen production in the skin and be beneficial for improving textural irregularities and pigment problems,” says Dr. Greenfield. Additionally, “derma rollers can help stimulate cell turnover and stimulate collagen production,” adds Dr. Lal. “They can also help your skincare and haircare products penetrate better.”
Are derma rollers safe to use?
Cleanliness is the most important thing to remember while using derma rollers. “They are safe to use as long as you clean your derma roller before using it,” says Dr. Lal. “Unhygienic methods can lead to skin infections.”
Coppola adds, “The way you store your derma roller and the way you care for it, in terms of maintaining its cleanliness, are probably some of the most important factors regarding safety for at-home use. You need to make sure that you clean it before and after each use with an antibacterial cleaner and then with 70 percent isopropyl or ethyl alcohol.”
Another key factor to consider for safe use is needle length. “You want to make sure that the device you purchase does not go deeper than 0.3 millimeters to 0.5 millimeters in depth,” says Coppola. “Penetration at or greater than these depths can cause significant injury to the skin that can result in scarring and an increased risk of infection.”
And for those who have certain skin conditions like existing acne or deep acne scars, you may want to steer clear of derma rollers altogether. “If you have active acne, you should not use derma rollers, as you could spread acne-causing bacteria on unaffected skin,” says Dr. Lal. “If you suffer from significant acne scars or very poor skin texture, you are probably best served by a professional microneedling treatments done at an appropriate depth and in the right environment that will yield greater results safely,” Coppola adds. “However, if you are just looking to slightly improve the texture of your skin at home, derma rolling is relatively safe to use following these guidelines.”
Also, “anyone prone to keloids or melasma or has had a negative experience with microneedling in the past should use caution before considering this line of treatment,” says Dr. Greenfield.
How should you use a derma roller?
“First and foremost, you want to look for a derma roller that is made by a reputable brand and that has titanium needles or gold plated needles which will inhibit the growth of bacteria and make it easier to keep clean,” says Coppola.
In terms of cleaning the device, Dr. Lal recommends soaking the head in 70 percent isopropyl alcohol for one minute after use and before use. “You can then roll the roller back and forth four times in each segment of the face and neck,” he says.
Additionally, skin prep is very important. “You should first cleanse the skin with an alcohol-based cleanser to disinfect and then apply a hydrating serum for the medium on which the derma roller can operate,” says Dr. Greenfield. “I recommend REN Clean Skincare’s new EverHydrate Marine-Moisture Restore Serum (launching March 3o) for its potent hydrating ingredients, including green algae which can enhance the effects of a device that causes micro injuries to the skin.”
How long does it take to see results?
Good results take time. “While derma rolling can impart an initial glow and rejuvenated look to the skin, best results are typically seen six to eight weeks later,” says Coppola. “It takes the skin this long to develop new collagen and elastin and move these healthy cells to the surface. With any type of collagen induction therapy, such as derma rolling or microneedling, the best results are typically seen between upwards of 10 to 12 weeks and are cumulative. You can expect to see a slightly smoother appearance and texture to the skin and a reduction in the appearance of pores. It is important to know that derma rolling in and of itself is not powerful enough to treat conditions such as deep acne scars or surgical scars, melasma, and significant hyperpigmentation. These conditions are best left to professional treatments under the guidance of your aesthetic provider.”
Meet the Experts
Dr. Nava Greenfield is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.
Vanessa Coppola is a board-certified and licensed family nurse practitioner who specializes in facial aesthetics.
Dr. Karan Lal is a double board-certified adult and pediatric dermatologist and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist based in Scottsdale, AZ.
Why trust ELLE Beauty?
Tatjana Freund is a luxury and fashion commerce editor. She’s a beauty enthusiast with several years of experience. For this story, she spoke to leading dermatologists and skin experts to explain the benefits, concerns, and proper ways to safely use at-home derma rollers.