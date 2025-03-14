These Editor-Approved Curl Creams Deliver Soft, Bouncy Spirals (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Anyone with curly hair will tell you that the curls, coils and waves that naturally grow out of their head can often have a mind of their own. Whether it’s humidity-induced frizz, dull curls, dryness or tons of tangles, the list of #CurlyHairProblems can be extensive. That's why you'll want to lock down a solid curly hair routine to make styling your curls a breeze each and every time.

A crucial step to achieving a good hair day every day is finding the best curl cream for your hair texture. Typically a thicker consistency than a leave-in conditioner but with a softer hold than a hair gel, “a good curl cream is a balance of oils that will add shine while moisturizing the hair,” says curly hair expert Brendnetta Ashley. “It’s a thin coat to the cuticle layer to seal the cuticle down. So, it will control frizz and add moisture and shine without weighing the hair down.”

With input from Ashley, as well as our own beauty editors and Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab product testers, we've curated this list of the best curl creams for wavy hair, bouncy curls and springy coils, including recommendations for those hair types from 2A to 4C.