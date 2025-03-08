These Eyebrow Serums Will Raise Your Brow Game (2025)

Editor’s tip: Peptides signal your skin to produce more keratin in charge of keeping your hair strong and healthy.

Key ingredients: red clover extract, Korean red ginseng, panthenol | Fragrance-free: yes | Application: morning and night | Results: 8-12 weeks

Best Budget: Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Why we love it: Allure senior news editor Nicola Dall'Asen swears by rosemary oil for growing out her brows. Research suggests it may promote new hair growth at a rate comparable to minoxidil, making it a natural alternative for those looking to boost their brows. One of her go-to products? The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is designed as a nutrient-rich, intensive formula to support scalp health for protective hairstyles but Dall’Asen has found a creative use for it. She dips a clean spoolie into the oil and brushes it through her brows, nourishing the follicles with biotin and 30+ essential oils and extracts.

Editor’s tip: Incorporate hair-friendly nutrients like biotin, vitamin E, omega-3s, and zinc into your diet to support overall hair health.

Key ingredients: biotin, rosemary oil, tea tree oil | Fragrance-free: yes | Application: nightly | Results: 4-6 weeks

Best for Sensitive Skin: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

Why we love it: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that’s loaded with 11 straightforward yet powerful ingredients—like four peptide complexes and plant extracts—to keep your brows and lashes fortified and protected. “It’s a science-backed, clean formula powered by peptides to promote visible growth over time. It’s fragrance-, silicone-, and sulfate-free, plus gentle enough for sensitive eyes and skin for everyday use,” says Lian Mack, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and Scarsdale, NY. With consistency, you’ll see an improvement in volume, fullness, and density.

Editor’s tip: The formula’s camellia sinensis leaf extract (green tea extract) also stimulates hair follicles, combats oxidative stress, and makes brows less prone to breakage.

Key ingredients: sympeptide xlash complex, widelash complex, redensyl complex, camellia sinensis leaf extract | Fragrance-free: yes | Application: morning and night | Results: 4 weeks

Frequently Asked Questions

Which serum is best for eyebrow growth?

The best eyebrow growth serums focus on key ingredients that protect existing brow hairs and stimulate new hair follicles. “Prostaglandin analogs are among the most potent options, working to lengthen the growth phase of hair. Peptides stimulate the dermal papilla cells in hair follicles to support growth and strengthen hair shafts, while biotin boosts keratin production for thicker, more resilient brow hairs. Panthenol (vitamin B5) conditions and moisturizes to prevent breakage, and castor oil, rich in ricinoleic acid, enhances circulation to the follicles, potentially stimulating growth,” says Dr. Brimhall. These ingredients help kickstart new hair growth and level up the fullness, strength, and density of your brows.

Do eyebrow serums really work?

Yes, brow serums can work, but results vary based on genetics, age, skin, and overall health. “Brow serums can effectively promote the growth of fuller, thicker brows by stimulating stunted hair follicles and nourishing existing hair shafts,” says Dr. Brimhall. However, success depends on the condition of your brows and body. For instance, regrowth may be impossible if scarring from overplucking or injuries has destroyed the follicles. Similarly, those with naturally sparse brows due to genetics or age-related slowdowns in the hair growth cycle might see more subtle results than younger individuals with healthier follicles. “Your hair, skin, and nails often reflect your overall health. If you notice significant changes in your brows, it’s worth investigating the root cause to fully benefit from any brow serum,” she says.

What actually helps eyebrows grow?

“A healthy lifestyle, staying hydrated, managing stress, and maintaining a nutrient-rich diet with proteins, vitamins, and minerals are crucial for overall well-being and can promote healthier eyebrows and hair,” says Dr. Kazlouskaya. However, she emphasizes not relying solely on lifestyle changes, as hair and brow loss can sometimes signal underlying medical conditions. “In some cases, the loss may be irreversible if untreated, or it could delay diagnosing significant issues like autoimmune diseases or chronic skin disorders. Consulting a board-certified dermatologist helps identify and address the root cause, preserving hair health and overall wellness,” she says.

How we test and review products

When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We review ingredients, scrutinize brand claims, and, when necessary, examine peer-reviewed scientific and medical studies. In addition to testing each and every product that's included in each and every review, we rely on experts who shape their fields, including dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, and medicine, to help us vet the ingredients and formulas.