These Eyeliners Are a Sight for Sore Eyes (2025)

We’ve all been there: You’ve nailed the perfect eyeliner look only for your eyes to start stinging, or watering. The best eyeliner for sensitive eyes should enhance your look without triggering irritation. "If your eyes become red, itchy, or watery after applying eyeliner, switching to a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested, or dermatologist-approved formula may help," says Kristina Collins, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Austin, TX.

Just as when you’re shopping for mascara for sensitive eyes or skin-care products for the delicate eye area, the key to defining your eyes comfortably is to choose a formula free of common irritants like fragrance, drying alcohols, and harsh pigments. And if waterproof eye makeup has left you rubbing and regretting in the past, don’t worry—we’ve found long-wear options that deliver a comfortable, smudge-proof definition without the teary-eyed struggle.

Ahead, we had dermatologists and an ophthalmologist provide their best eyeliners for sensitive eyes—so you can line, smudge, and wing with confidence.

Best Eyeliner for Sensitive Eyes Overall: Ilia Clean Line Gel Liner

Why we love it: If your sensitive eyes can’t handle even the slightest tugging, consider the Ilia Clean Line Gel Liner your new go-to formula. Its ultra-soft tip glides on effortlessly, giving you complete control to create anything from a smokey, blended look to a precise, lash-hugging line. “It swaps carbon black—a common irritant—for charcoal powder, making it a gentler option for sensitive eyes,” says Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Michigan. “Even though it’s water-resistant, it’s neither drying nor difficult to remove,” adds Dr. Collins. The clean brand utilizes cyclomethicone, a type of silicone that creates a silky, spreadable texture.

Editor's tip: For a smokier effect, gently blend it with your ring finger right after application—its lighter touch makes for a seamless smudge. Once it sets, it won’t budge.