These Eyeliners Are a Sight for Sore Eyes (2025)

We’ve all been there: You’ve nailed the perfect eyeliner look only for your eyes to start stinging, or watering. The best eyeliner for sensitive eyes should enhance your look without triggering irritation. "If your eyes become red, itchy, or watery after applying eyeliner, switching to a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested, or dermatologist-approved formula may help," says Kristina Collins, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Austin, TX.
Just as when you’re shopping for mascara for sensitive eyes or skin-care products for the delicate eye area, the key to defining your eyes comfortably is to choose a formula free of common irritants like fragrance, drying alcohols, and harsh pigments. And if waterproof eye makeup has left you rubbing and regretting in the past, don’t worry—we’ve found long-wear options that deliver a comfortable, smudge-proof definition without the teary-eyed struggle.
Ahead, we had dermatologists and an ophthalmologist provide their best eyeliners for sensitive eyes—so you can line, smudge, and wing with confidence.
Our Top Picks
- Best Eyeliner for Sensitive Eyes Overall: Ilia Clean Line Gel Liner, $26
- Best Waterproof Eyeliner: R.E.M. Beauty At The Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil, $20
- Best for Smoky Eyes: RMS Beauty Straight Line Kohl Eye Pencil, $25
- Best Kohl: Westman Atelier Eye Love You Pencil, $34
- Best Gel Eyeliner: Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner, $24
- Best Liquid Eyeliner: Nars Climax Liquid Eyeliner, $26
- Best Pencil Eyeliner: Jane Iredale Eye Pencil, $24
- Best Waterline Eyeliner: Laura Mercier Caviar Tightline Eyeliner, $29
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the best eyeliner for sensitive eyes?
- Why do my eyes get irritated when I wear eyeliner?
- Meet the experts
- How we test and review products
- Our staff and testers
Best Eyeliner for Sensitive Eyes Overall: Ilia Clean Line Gel Liner
Why we love it: If your sensitive eyes can’t handle even the slightest tugging, consider the Ilia Clean Line Gel Liner your new go-to formula. Its ultra-soft tip glides on effortlessly, giving you complete control to create anything from a smokey, blended look to a precise, lash-hugging line. “It swaps carbon black—a common irritant—for charcoal powder, making it a gentler option for sensitive eyes,” says Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Michigan. “Even though it’s water-resistant, it’s neither drying nor difficult to remove,” adds Dr. Collins. The clean brand utilizes cyclomethicone, a type of silicone that creates a silky, spreadable texture.
Editor's tip: For a smokier effect, gently blend it with your ring finger right after application—its lighter touch makes for a seamless smudge. Once it sets, it won’t budge.
Eyeliner type: gel | Key ingredients: castor oil, charcoal powder | Shades: 2
Best Waterproof Eyeliner: R.E.M. Beauty At The Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
Why we love it: Dr. Collins highly recommends the r.e.m. Kohl Eyeliner Pencil for sensitive eyes, praising its creamy formula designed with sensitive eyes in mind. “This ultra-pigmented eyeliner glides like silk for effortless, rich, even color that doesn’t tug at your lids,” she says, noting that she finds that it can stay put for hours. She’s also a fan of the built-in sharpener, which, she says, delivers “precision every time.”
Editor’s tip: This kohl eyeliner also comes in white. Swipe it on the inner corners of your eyes for an instant eye-brightening, wide-awake effect.
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: synthetic wax, vitamin E | Shades: 3
Best for Smoky Eyes: RMS Beauty Straight Line Kohl Eye Pencil
RMS Beauty
Straight Line Kohl Eye Pencil
Why we love it: The ophthalmologist-tested RMS Beauty Straight Line Kohl Eye Pencil is another favorite of Dr. Collins for sensitive skin and eyes. The kohl-based liner is infused with mango and meadowfoam seed oils for extra glide, and “unlike many traditional kohl pencils, it's safe for the waterline, making it perfect for enhancing and brightening the eyes without irritation,” she says. “The formula stays put throughout the day yet removes easily without excessive rubbing.” Whether you're aiming for a soft, smokey look—easily achieved with the built-in smudging tool—or a crisp, defined line, this liner glides on effortlessly for a smooth, seamless eye look every time.
Editor’s tip: For a softer alternative to black, the RMS Beauty Straight Line Kohl Eye Pencil is also available in a gorgeous plum shade—perfect for making hazel and green eyes pop with just the right touch of warmth and depth.
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: jojoba oil, meadowfoam seed oil, mango oil | Shades: 3
Best Kohl: Westman Atelier Eye Love You Pencil
Why we love it: Created by legendary makeup artist Gucci Westman, the Westman Atelier Eye Love You Pencil is easily one of our all-time favorite eyeliners in a kohl formulation. Dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, it’s designed for even the most sensitive eyes. “It doesn’t cause watery or irritated eyes, even after hours of wear,” says Dr. Collins. The buttery-smooth, ultra-pigmented formula glides on effortlessly, thanks to its infusion of coconut oil and shea butter for a tug-free, comfortable application. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener, ensuring your liner is always crisp, defined, and ready to go.
Editor's tip: This is perfect for tightlining. It gently defines the space between your lashes and waterline to create the illusion of fuller, thicker lashes without a harsh line.
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: coconut oil, shea butter | Shades: 2
Best Gel Eyeliner: Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner
Why we love it: Even with its matte finish, the Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner goes on silky smooth thanks to a boost of hydrating hyaluronic acid—so it glides on effortlessly without tugging or creasing, even on sensitive eyes. The creamy, waterproof gel formula gives you just enough time to smudge and blend before it sets into a long-wearing, budge-proof finish. The retractable pencil has a built-in sharpener and smudger, making it easy to switch between sharp definition and a soft, smokey look. And we’re obsessed with the shade lineup—think soft lilac (an unexpectedly flattering hue that brightens and softens brown eyes), emerald, and violet for eyes that mesmerize.
Tester feedback: “I use this eyeliner in a sort-of-unconventional way: I smudge it on my lower lash line and take an eye shadow brush to buff it out and create a smokey effect,” says Allure shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “Then, using my almond-shaped acrylics, I wing it out. There's no worry of smudging—even if I cry, it lasts.”
Eyeliner type: gel | Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, carnauba wax | Shades: 10
Best Liquid Eyeliner: Nars Climax Liquid Eyeliner
Why we love it: The Nars Climax Liquid Eyeliner is all about effortless precision and long-lasting wear. Its fluid pigment system delivers rich, even color in just one swipe, while the tapered brush tip makes it easy to create anything from a razor-sharp cat eye to a bold, dramatic line. The liquid liner also gets points for its felt tip, which Ashley Hayden, MD, an ophthalmologist in Portland, OR, considers especially easy to use. "Whether you want a fine flick or a thicker line, it goes exactly where you need it," she says, who notes that it’s also waterproof, smudge-proof, and paraben-free. “I’ve worn it all day with zero irritation and a flawless finish.”
Tester feedback: “This has a firmer tip than other liquid liners I've tried, which makes it easy to get a precise line even with my shaky hands,” says contributing editor Deanna Pai, who wears contact lenses. “Plus, it's never bothered my eyes, which are prone to dryness.”
Eyeliner type: liquid | Key ingredients: dimethicone, vitamin E | Shades: 1
Best Pencil Eyeliner: Jane Iredale Eye Pencil
Why we love it: The Jane Iredale Eye Pencil boasts a mineral-based formula infused with conditioning oils and waxes, ensuring a buttery-smooth application without tugging on delicate skin. Its rich, natural pigments deliver long-lasting color, while its versatile design makes it perfect for use beyond just the eyes. "It's soft and hydrating for the delicate skin around the eye, enriched with meadowfoam seed oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter,” says Dr. Fahs. “It glides on effortlessly for an easy, sting-free application.”
Editor's tip: It comes in six shades, including a stunning midnight blue shade that enhances blue tones in eyes to make them look even more vivid.
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: jojoba oil, shea butter, mango oil | Shades: 6
Best for Waterline: Laura Mercier Caviar Tightline Eyeliner
Why we love it: While some waterline eyeliners can be harsh on sensitive eyes—they're literally sitting in the space between your lashes and eyeball—the Laura Mercier Caviar Tightline Eyeliner is dermatologist-approved, ophthalmologist-tested, and safe for contact lens wearers, so you can enjoy long-lasting definition without irritation. "Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and dimethicone, it glides on smoothly while nourishing the delicate eye area," says Dr. Fahs. The ultra-creamy formula gives you just enough time to blend before locking into a crease-proof finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Available in seven neutral shades, including two shimmer options gentle enough for sensitive eyes, this liner is the perfect mix of effortless application and serious staying power.
Editor's tip: If you want to add a touch of shimmer to your liner look, use a fine, pearl-like shimmer like this eyeliner. Avoid chunky glitter, which can flake into the eyes and cause irritation.
Eyeliner type: gel | Key ingredients: vitamin E, hyaluronic acid | Shades: 7
Best Multipurpose Liner: Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil
Why we love it: If you're looking for a do-it-all pencil that effortlessly transitions from lip liner to eyeliner to cheek color, the Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil is a must-have multitasker. The 2023 Best of Beauty Award winner "is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh chemicals or preservatives—perfect for sensitive eyes and skin," says Dr. Harden. “It glides on effortlessly and is packed with clean, hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil.”
Editor's tip: The only drawback, according to Dr. Hayden, is that it can sometimes smudge on her oily eyelids.
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: jojoba oil, shea butter, sunflower seed oil | Shades: 6
Best Crayon: Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color Pencil
Why we love it: The versatile Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color Pencil pulls triple duty as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, and eyelid primer, making it a must-have in any makeup bag—and a clear favorite for Dr. Hayden. “I love a good eyeliner-eyeshadow hybrid that’s both comfortable and high-performing,” she says. “This one glides on like a dream, never irritates my eyes, and gives my look a soft, effortless touch. ” With budge-proof, waterproof wear for up to 11 hours, it holds up all day. While the chubby stick format isn’t ideal for ultra-precise lines, its creamy, blendable texture makes it perfect for smudging into a soft, smokey effect.
Editor's tip: Swipe the lightest shades, like Moon or Putty, along your lower lash line for a brightening effect that makes your eyes pop. You can also use them as an eyeshadow primer to create a smooth base and keep your look crease-proof all day.
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: synthetic wax, carnauba wax | Shades: 12
Best Long-Wear Eyeliner: Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Intense
Why we love it: If you love the bold pigment of a liquid liner but want the effortless glide of a pencil, the Clinique Quickliner For Eyes Intense Eyeliner is about to become your new go-to. Ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested, it’s gentle on sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers so you can get rich color without irritation. The silky, hypoallergenic eyeliner glides on smoothly, giving you a full 60 seconds to smudge and blend with the built-in smudger before locking in place. And once it sets, the water-resistant formula keeps it fresh all day. Constantly losing your sharpener? No worries—this twist-up pencil never needs sharpening.
Editor's tip: Twist up just a tiny bit—about 1/8 inch—since this pencil doesn’t retract (it’s designed that way to keep the formula from drying out).
Eyeliner type: kohl | Key ingredients: synthetic wax, carnauba wax | Shades: 10
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best eyeliner for sensitive eyes?
Finding the best eyeliner for sensitive eyes means choosing a gentle formula that’s easy on your lids—both during wear and when it’s time to take it off. Although sensitivities can vary from person to person, “generally, gel-based eyeliners are often the best choice when it comes to formulation,” says Dr. Fahs. “They glide on easily without the need for additional rubbing or tugging on the eyelid compared to pencils.” That means less tugging and way less chance of irritation.
While waterproof eyeliners might seem like a great solution—especially if your sensitive eyes tend to water—they often end up causing more irritation than they prevent. For one, "these formulas are usually harder to remove, requiring more rubbing, which can irritate the delicate eye skin," says Dr. Fahs. They also contain stronger waxes and films, which might also be irritating.
For smoother, more comfortable wear, eyeliners infused with soothing ingredients like botanical oils, hyaluronic acid, or vitamin E are a safe bet. “In general, I recommend patients seek out eyeliners labeled as ‘hypoallergenic’ or ‘fragrance-free,’” says Dr. Fahs. It’s also wise to look for “dermatologist-tested” or “ophthalmologist-tested” formulas to ensure they’re gentle on sensitive eyes. And when it’s time to remove your makeup, go for a gentle, oil-based makeup remover that effortlessly melts away product without unnecessary rubbing.
Why do my eyes get irritated when I wear eyeliner?
If your eyes get irritated when you wear eyeliner, it could be due to ingredient sensitivity, application method, or removal process. “Several common ingredients in eyeliners can trigger irritation, including preservatives like parabens and formaldehyde-releasing agents, fragrances and essential oils such as citrus, lavender, and peppermint, as well as carbon black, a pigment sometimes associated with irritation,” says Dr. Collins. “Drying alcohol, often found in liquid liners to speed up dry time, can also contribute to discomfort.”
Beyond the ingredients, how you apply and remove eyeliner also matters. “Tugging on your eyelid or using a liner that requires multiple passes to build pigment can worsen sensitivity. And if you’re applying eyeliner to your waterline, product can easily migrate into your eye, causing further discomfort—especially for contact lens wearers,” says Dr. Collins.
Meet the experts
- Kristina Collins, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Austin, TX
- Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dermy Doc Box based in Michigan
- Ashley Hayden, MD, ophthalmologist and co-founder of GentleDrop based in Portland, OR
How we test and review products
Before reviewing any makeup, we ask questions about a number of factors: What ingredients are in it? Does the brand offer a wide shade range inclusive of consumers with all skin tones and undertones? Is it safe for readers who have sensitive skin or wear contact lenses? Is it on the affordable side or more of a splurge? Is its packaging consciously designed or needlessly wasteful?
For our review of the best eyeliners for sensitive skin, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, two dermatologists, and an ophthalmologist to review the products. This ensures our testing base spans different skin tones, genders, and dermatological conditions. We considered each product's performance across four primary categories: ingredients, wear and longevity, packaging, and inclusivity. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
