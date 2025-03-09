These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (2025)

Table of Contents
Managing wavy hair is a true balancing act. If the products you use are too heavy, your hair will likely fall flat. If they're too light, frizz is almost guaranteed.

Meet the experts: Deaundra Metzger is a celebrity hairstylist based in Atlanta. Nordia McIntosh is a senior hairstylist at Fabio Scalia salons.

So what should you be looking for to get the right combo? "Getting wavy hair to thrive requires products that define your waves and add hydration without making your hair feel too greasy," celebrity hairstylist Deaundra Metzger says . "The best types of products for wavy hair are lightweight creams, mousses, and serums. Look for anything on the packaging that says anti-frizz."

Preview some of the best products for wavy hair below:

Ideally, you want to make sure you're not putting anything in your hair that blocks moisture from entering the hair shafts, adds hairstylist Nordia McIntosh. If you're looking to give your wavy hair routine an upgrade, these are the options our experts recommend that you try.

1

Best Hair Mask For Wavy Hair

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (9)Good for damaged hair
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (10)Free from mineral oil

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (11)Expensive

This hair mask nourishes damaged hair while protecting it from future breakage. It's also free of mineral oil and contains manuka honey and ceramides to help lock in moisture.

Rave review: "Get it! I was skeptical at first about getting this but it is worth it! It’s super moisturizing for my 4c/4b hair and smells heavenly."

2

Best Lightweight Gel For Wavy Hair

Camille Rose Curl Maker Defining Gel

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (12)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (13)Smells amazing
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (14)Long-lasting

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (15)Heavily fragranced

This gel will leave your hair smelling and looking amazing! Camille Rose is known for its sweet scented products, and the curl maker gel is no different. This product contains hints of marshmallow, agave, coconut, pomegranate, botanical juices of seaweed, and aloe.

Rave review: "I have tight curls and low porosity hair, so it makes it hard for me to find a product that won’t sit on top or flake in my hair, but my hair soaks this product in well."

3

Best Soft Hold Spray For Wavy Hair

Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (16)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (17)Water-based
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (18)Eco friendly

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (19)Slightly sticky finish

If you need a product to use post-gym or when you're between wash days, this spray might be a great option for you. It's vegan, silicone- and sulfate-free, and has carbon neutral shipping.

Rave review: "I was looking for a refresher for my dry hair that would not make it greasy. Really like this one and I can use it in the morning for refreshing the hairstyle."

4

Best Shampoo For Color-Treated Wavy Hair

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Shampoo

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (21)Shiny finish
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (22)Good for removing scalp buildup

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (23)Higher price point

Made for all hair types, this product helps revive dry, damaged hair while protecting hair color, removing scalp buildup, and improving shine.

Rave review: "The smell of this shampoo has got to be the most addicting scent ever. Reminds me of a tropical vacation. The product itself is phenomenal as well, always leaves my hair feeling so fresh and shiny. Never dries out my scalp like other shampoos."

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (25)Smooth finish
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (26)Restores elasticity

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (27)Not ideal for oily hair

Alongside vitamin A, which prevents hair aging and improves moisture retention, this one's star ingredient is argan oil which restores the hair's elasticity.

Rave review: "This combo of conditioner and shampoo saved my natural curly hair!!!! [It] makes my hair super soft and healthy. I have gotten so many compliments about how soft my hair is."

6

Best Strengthening Shampoo For Wavy Hair

Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (28)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (29)Floral fragrance
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (30)Prevents breakage

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (31)Heavy consistency

This thick, gel-like shampoo gently cleanses hair while preventing breakage. It also contains key ingredients such as green tea, honeysuckle, and daisy.

Rave review: "This shampoo not only smells amazing but also delivers on its promise to make hair stronger. I’m thoroughly impressed and won’t hesitate to buy it again. The fragrance alone is worth it!"

7

Best Defining Mousse For Wavy Hair

Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (33)Adds volume to the hair
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (34)Adds shine

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (35)Contains silicons

If you're looking for a product to define your curls without leaving them flat, this mousse will keep your curls full of life. One of the key ingredients is sweet almond oil, which nourishes hair and adds luster.

Rave review: "Love love love! I use this in conjunction with the detangling primer. Leaves my curls shiny and the perfect shape."

8

Best Lightweight Cream For Wavy Hair

Bumble and bumble Curl Light Defining Cream

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (36)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (37)Adds volume
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (38)Cruelty-free

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (39)Not ideal for 4 type hair

This curl cream can do it all! It has a lightweight formula that de-frizzes curls and locks your desired style in place all day. It can also be used on a variety of hair types from 2A to 3C.

Rave review: "I have been using this for a while now and I see a huge difference in my hair. It makes my curls look beautiful and frizz free. I love how it holds my hair all day."

9

Best Detangling Spray For Wavy Hair

UNITE Hair 7Seconds Leave-in Detangler

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (40)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (41)Protects against knots
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (42)Strengthens strands

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (43)Small amount of product

If your hair has ever had a chemical treatment, this leave-in conditioner is for you, since it helps strengthen your strands with rice protein. It's also extension safe and works wonders on knots that need detangling.

Rave review: "This product smells wonderful and works like a charm. I use on my thin hair, as using regular conditioner weighs it down. Leaves my hair feeling nice without the extra weight and static."

10

Best For Beach Waves

OUAI Wave Spray

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (44)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (45)For all hair types
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (46)Can be used with hot tools

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (47)Not ideal for a smooth finish

The name "Wave Spray" speaks for itself. This sulfate-free product will give your hair the right amount of texture and shine to perfect your beach waves for the summer.

Rave review: "It brings out your waves and cuts down the frizz without weighing your hair down. It also smells amazing."

11

Best Wavy Hair Products For Touch-Ups

Pattern Hydrating Mist

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (49)Good for quick styling
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (50)Vegan

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (51)Strong fragrance

This hydrating mist contains aloe, coconut oil, and avocado oil to give your hair the nourishment it needs between wash days. It's vegan and free of parabens, silicons, and formaldehyde.

Rave review: "I love the feel of it on my hair. Does not weigh my hair down. Leaves it feeling softer and more supple. It is like giving your curls a drink. Great product."

12

Best Styling Spray For Wavy Hair

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Spray

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (52)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (53)Lower price point
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (54)Controls frizz

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (55)Contains sulfates

This spray will help control your frizz without leaving residue on the hair and causing crunchiness. It's especially good for tightening your curls, so expect a bit of shrinkage.

Rave review: "My hair is naturally curly/wavy, and I can use this on wet or dry hair. If the humidity or lack thereof has straightened out my waves, I can spray it on my dry hair and scrunch it up to improve the look. Works well and my hair looks healthier and fuller."

13

Best Curl Refresher For Wavy Hair

Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (57)Multi-purpose
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (58)Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (59)Lots of reviewers hate the smell

This formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and made with moisturizing ingredients like olive, coconut, and sunflower oil. It's also made with aloe, sage, rosemary, pepper, and basil, which are high in antioxidants.

Rave review: "I have to say thank you for such a great product. I don't like to wash my hair more than 2 times a week and the reactivator does a great job at keeping the curls without any damage!"

14

Best Frizz Eliminator For Wavy Hair

Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (61)Adds shine and moisture
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (62)Controls frizz

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (63)Tough to rinse out

Living Proof's mask formula is good for all curl patterns but works best on medium and thick hair. If you have time to give your hair the TLC it needs, this product is sure for restoring moisture while minimizing frizz.

Rave review: "A wonderful treatment for my dry hair. I have tried so many products and always end up disappointed. This answers all my hair needs!"

15

Best Hair Oil For Wavy Hair

adwoa beauty Baomint™ Protect + Shine Oil Blend

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (65)UV protection
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (66)Adds shine

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (67)Strong fragrance

If you deal with dry or flaky scalp, this lightweight oil might be your savior. Like many oils, this one stimulates the scalp. However, it also provides protection from UV rays and other environmental damage.

Rave review: "I use this as an oil treatment for my scalp before showering. I apply it and use a scalp massager for about [five to ten] minutes. Have seen improvement in flaky scalp dryness, more hair growth, and overall improved hair health."

16

Best Budget Wavy Hair Product

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Waves Deep Conditioner

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (68)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (69)Works fast
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (70)Reasonable price point

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (71)Contains alcohols

Hair products can be super expensive these days, but that doesn't mean there aren't others on the market that can get the same job done for a fraction of the price. Aussie's quick-acting deep conditioner is a great option if you want soft, manageable waves in less than ten minutes.

Rave review: "I’ve been using this conditioner for years. It does a beautiful job and really does take only three minutes...before blow drying, I like to put a tiny pea-sized or smaller amount on my palm, rub my hands together, and work it through my hair without rinsing. Makes it so soft!"

17

Best Heat Protectant For Wavy Hair

Dae Cactus Flower Leave-In Conditioner

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (72)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (73)Protects from heat damage up to 450 degrees
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (74)Light fragrance

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (75)Application can be difficult

Looking for a restorative formula? Dae's leave-in conditioner will protect your hair from breakage and heat damage up to 450 degrees. The cactus flower formula also provides your follicles with essential vitamins and minerals.

Rave review: "I used this when I used a curling iron to make my curls and it left my hair so soft and way less frizzy!! I love that it’s a cream that you can spray for easier application!"

18

Best Dry Shampoo For Wavy Hair

Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (76)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (77)Easy to apply
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (78)Customizable

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (79)Not ideal for thicker hair

This dry shampoo gives you more freedom with your application process, making it easier to target specific areas and control how much product you want to use. It's color-safe and ideal for those with oily hair.

Rave review: "I’m always on the lookout for products that extend the time between styling. Powder makes my hair look fresh and does not add the stickiness of other dry shampoos. A must for those who push two or more days between washes."

19

Best Scalp Scrub For Wavy Hair

Sachajuan Scalp Scrub

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (80)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (81)Contains shea butter and soybean oil
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (82)Promotes cell growth

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (83)Expensive

Using multiple styling products at a time can often lead to scalp buildup. Luckily, this scrub from exfoliates and helps fight dandruff, dead skin cells, and excess oil. It can also be used to help sooth your scalp after a coloring treatment.

20

Best For Low Porosity Wavy Hair

Thank God It's Natural Rose Water Sulfate-Free Hydrating Shampoo

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (84)

Pros

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (85)Promotes hair growth
  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (86)Contains vitamins

Cons

  • These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (87)Not ideal for thicker hair types

TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) is no stranger to creating hydrating formulas for various curl patterns. The rose water in this product leaves hair smelling fresh and gives your locs a boost of antioxidants and vitamins A, C, D, E, and B3.

Rave review: "Love the fresh scent and also the fact that a little goes a long way. Gentle with great lather and very effectively cleanses and softens hair. Great for my natural low porosity hair."

These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (88)

