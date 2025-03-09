These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

Managing wavy hair is a true balancing act. If the products you use are too heavy, your hair will likely fall flat. If they're too light, frizz is almost guaranteed.



Meet the experts: Deaundra Metzger is a celebrity hairstylist based in Atlanta. Nordia McIntosh is a senior hairstylist at Fabio Scalia salons.

So what should you be looking for to get the right combo? "Getting wavy hair to thrive requires products that define your waves and add hydration without making your hair feel too greasy," celebrity hairstylist Deaundra Metzger says . "The best types of products for wavy hair are lightweight creams, mousses, and serums. Look for anything on the packaging that says anti-frizz."

Preview some of the best products for wavy hair below:

Best Hair Mask For Wavy Hair Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair Read more

Best Lightweight Gel For Wavy Hair Camille Rose Curl Maker Defining Gel Read more

Best Soft Hold Spray For Wavy Hair Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher Read more

Ideally, you want to make sure you're not putting anything in your hair that blocks moisture from entering the hair shafts, adds hairstylist Nordia McIntosh. If you're looking to give your wavy hair routine an upgrade, these are the options our experts recommend that you try.