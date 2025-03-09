These Hair Products Are Must-Haves If You're Trying To Achieve Beachy Waves (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
Managing wavy hair is a true balancing act. If the products you use are too heavy, your hair will likely fall flat. If they're too light, frizz is almost guaranteed.
Meet the experts: Deaundra Metzger is a celebrity hairstylist based in Atlanta. Nordia McIntosh is a senior hairstylist at Fabio Scalia salons.
So what should you be looking for to get the right combo? "Getting wavy hair to thrive requires products that define your waves and add hydration without making your hair feel too greasy," celebrity hairstylist Deaundra Metzger says . "The best types of products for wavy hair are lightweight creams, mousses, and serums. Look for anything on the packaging that says anti-frizz."
Preview some of the best products for wavy hair below:
Best Hair Mask For Wavy HairKérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair
Best Lightweight Gel For Wavy Hair
Camille Rose Curl Maker Defining Gel
Best Soft Hold Spray For Wavy Hair
Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher
Ideally, you want to make sure you're not putting anything in your hair that blocks moisture from entering the hair shafts, adds hairstylist Nordia McIntosh. If you're looking to give your wavy hair routine an upgrade, these are the options our experts recommend that you try.
1
Best Hair Mask For Wavy Hair
Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair
Pros
- Good for damaged hair
- Free from mineral oil
Cons
- Expensive
This hair mask nourishes damaged hair while protecting it from future breakage. It's also free of mineral oil and contains manuka honey and ceramides to help lock in moisture.
Rave review: "Get it! I was skeptical at first about getting this but it is worth it! It’s super moisturizing for my 4c/4b hair and smells heavenly."
2
Best Lightweight Gel For Wavy Hair
Camille Rose Curl Maker Defining Gel
Pros
- Smells amazing
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Heavily fragranced
This gel will leave your hair smelling and looking amazing! Camille Rose is known for its sweet scented products, and the curl maker gel is no different. This product contains hints of marshmallow, agave, coconut, pomegranate, botanical juices of seaweed, and aloe.
Rave review: "I have tight curls and low porosity hair, so it makes it hard for me to find a product that won’t sit on top or flake in my hair, but my hair soaks this product in well."
3
Best Soft Hold Spray For Wavy Hair
Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher
Pros
- Water-based
- Eco friendly
Cons
- Slightly sticky finish
If you need a product to use post-gym or when you're between wash days, this spray might be a great option for you. It's vegan, silicone- and sulfate-free, and has carbon neutral shipping.
Rave review: "I was looking for a refresher for my dry hair that would not make it greasy. Really like this one and I can use it in the morning for refreshing the hairstyle."
4
Best Shampoo For Color-Treated Wavy Hair
Kérastase Chroma Absolu Shampoo
Pros
- Shiny finish
- Good for removing scalp buildup
Cons
- Higher price point
Made for all hair types, this product helps revive dry, damaged hair while protecting hair color, removing scalp buildup, and improving shine.
Rave review: "The smell of this shampoo has got to be the most addicting scent ever. Reminds me of a tropical vacation. The product itself is phenomenal as well, always leaves my hair feeling so fresh and shiny. Never dries out my scalp like other shampoos."
5
Best Hydrating Conditioner For Wavy Hair
Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Pros
- Smooth finish
- Restores elasticity
Cons
- Not ideal for oily hair
Alongside vitamin A, which prevents hair aging and improves moisture retention, this one's star ingredient is argan oil which restores the hair's elasticity.
Rave review: "This combo of conditioner and shampoo saved my natural curly hair!!!! [It] makes my hair super soft and healthy. I have gotten so many compliments about how soft my hair is."
6
Best Strengthening Shampoo For Wavy Hair
Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo
Pros
- Floral fragrance
- Prevents breakage
Cons
- Heavy consistency
This thick, gel-like shampoo gently cleanses hair while preventing breakage. It also contains key ingredients such as green tea, honeysuckle, and daisy.
Rave review: "This shampoo not only smells amazing but also delivers on its promise to make hair stronger. I’m thoroughly impressed and won’t hesitate to buy it again. The fragrance alone is worth it!"
7
Best Defining Mousse For Wavy Hair
Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse
Pros
- Adds volume to the hair
- Adds shine
Cons
- Contains silicons
If you're looking for a product to define your curls without leaving them flat, this mousse will keep your curls full of life. One of the key ingredients is sweet almond oil, which nourishes hair and adds luster.
Rave review: "Love love love! I use this in conjunction with the detangling primer. Leaves my curls shiny and the perfect shape."
8
Best Lightweight Cream For Wavy Hair
Bumble and bumble Curl Light Defining Cream
Pros
- Adds volume
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not ideal for 4 type hair
This curl cream can do it all! It has a lightweight formula that de-frizzes curls and locks your desired style in place all day. It can also be used on a variety of hair types from 2A to 3C.
Rave review: "I have been using this for a while now and I see a huge difference in my hair. It makes my curls look beautiful and frizz free. I love how it holds my hair all day."
9
Best Detangling Spray For Wavy Hair
UNITE Hair 7Seconds Leave-in Detangler
Pros
- Protects against knots
- Strengthens strands
Cons
- Small amount of product
If your hair has ever had a chemical treatment, this leave-in conditioner is for you, since it helps strengthen your strands with rice protein. It's also extension safe and works wonders on knots that need detangling.
Rave review: "This product smells wonderful and works like a charm. I use on my thin hair, as using regular conditioner weighs it down. Leaves my hair feeling nice without the extra weight and static."
10
Best For Beach Waves
OUAI Wave Spray
Pros
- For all hair types
- Can be used with hot tools
Cons
- Not ideal for a smooth finish
The name "Wave Spray" speaks for itself. This sulfate-free product will give your hair the right amount of texture and shine to perfect your beach waves for the summer.
Rave review: "It brings out your waves and cuts down the frizz without weighing your hair down. It also smells amazing."
11
Best Wavy Hair Products For Touch-Ups
Pattern Hydrating Mist
Pros
- Good for quick styling
- Vegan
Cons
- Strong fragrance
This hydrating mist contains aloe, coconut oil, and avocado oil to give your hair the nourishment it needs between wash days. It's vegan and free of parabens, silicons, and formaldehyde.
Rave review: "I love the feel of it on my hair. Does not weigh my hair down. Leaves it feeling softer and more supple. It is like giving your curls a drink. Great product."
12
Best Styling Spray For Wavy Hair
John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Spray
Pros
- Lower price point
- Controls frizz
Cons
- Contains sulfates
This spray will help control your frizz without leaving residue on the hair and causing crunchiness. It's especially good for tightening your curls, so expect a bit of shrinkage.
Rave review: "My hair is naturally curly/wavy, and I can use this on wet or dry hair. If the humidity or lack thereof has straightened out my waves, I can spray it on my dry hair and scrunch it up to improve the look. Works well and my hair looks healthier and fuller."
13
Best Curl Refresher For Wavy Hair
Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator
Pros
- Multi-purpose
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons
- Lots of reviewers hate the smell
This formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and made with moisturizing ingredients like olive, coconut, and sunflower oil. It's also made with aloe, sage, rosemary, pepper, and basil, which are high in antioxidants.
Rave review: "I have to say thank you for such a great product. I don't like to wash my hair more than 2 times a week and the reactivator does a great job at keeping the curls without any damage!"
14
Best Frizz Eliminator For Wavy Hair
Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask
Pros
- Adds shine and moisture
- Controls frizz
Cons
- Tough to rinse out
Living Proof's mask formula is good for all curl patterns but works best on medium and thick hair. If you have time to give your hair the TLC it needs, this product is sure for restoring moisture while minimizing frizz.
Rave review: "A wonderful treatment for my dry hair. I have tried so many products and always end up disappointed. This answers all my hair needs!"
15
Best Hair Oil For Wavy Hair
adwoa beauty Baomint™ Protect + Shine Oil Blend
Pros
- UV protection
- Adds shine
Cons
- Strong fragrance
If you deal with dry or flaky scalp, this lightweight oil might be your savior. Like many oils, this one stimulates the scalp. However, it also provides protection from UV rays and other environmental damage.
Rave review: "I use this as an oil treatment for my scalp before showering. I apply it and use a scalp massager for about [five to ten] minutes. Have seen improvement in flaky scalp dryness, more hair growth, and overall improved hair health."
16
Best Budget Wavy Hair Product
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Waves Deep Conditioner
Pros
- Works fast
- Reasonable price point
Cons
- Contains alcohols
Hair products can be super expensive these days, but that doesn't mean there aren't others on the market that can get the same job done for a fraction of the price. Aussie's quick-acting deep conditioner is a great option if you want soft, manageable waves in less than ten minutes.
Rave review: "I’ve been using this conditioner for years. It does a beautiful job and really does take only three minutes...before blow drying, I like to put a tiny pea-sized or smaller amount on my palm, rub my hands together, and work it through my hair without rinsing. Makes it so soft!"
17
Best Heat Protectant For Wavy Hair
Dae Cactus Flower Leave-In Conditioner
Pros
- Protects from heat damage up to 450 degrees
- Light fragrance
Cons
- Application can be difficult
Looking for a restorative formula? Dae's leave-in conditioner will protect your hair from breakage and heat damage up to 450 degrees. The cactus flower formula also provides your follicles with essential vitamins and minerals.
Rave review: "I used this when I used a curling iron to make my curls and it left my hair so soft and way less frizzy!! I love that it’s a cream that you can spray for easier application!"
18
Best Dry Shampoo For Wavy Hair
Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Customizable
Cons
- Not ideal for thicker hair
This dry shampoo gives you more freedom with your application process, making it easier to target specific areas and control how much product you want to use. It's color-safe and ideal for those with oily hair.
Rave review: "I’m always on the lookout for products that extend the time between styling. Powder makes my hair look fresh and does not add the stickiness of other dry shampoos. A must for those who push two or more days between washes."
19
Best Scalp Scrub For Wavy Hair
Sachajuan Scalp Scrub
Pros
- Contains shea butter and soybean oil
- Promotes cell growth
Cons
- Expensive
Using multiple styling products at a time can often lead to scalp buildup. Luckily, this scrub from exfoliates and helps fight dandruff, dead skin cells, and excess oil. It can also be used to help sooth your scalp after a coloring treatment.
20
Best For Low Porosity Wavy Hair
Thank God It's Natural Rose Water Sulfate-Free Hydrating Shampoo
Pros
- Promotes hair growth
- Contains vitamins
Cons
- Not ideal for thicker hair types
TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) is no stranger to creating hydrating formulas for various curl patterns. The rose water in this product leaves hair smelling fresh and gives your locs a boost of antioxidants and vitamins A, C, D, E, and B3.
Rave review: "Love the fresh scent and also the fact that a little goes a long way. Gentle with great lather and very effectively cleanses and softens hair. Great for my natural low porosity hair."
