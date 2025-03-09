These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (2025)

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (1)

Wavy hair forms an “S” pattern bend from the roots to the tips when it’s dry. And it presents some unique benefits and hassles. Wavy hair has a natural texture and volume that many are willing to pay extra to achieve at the salon. It also offers styling versatility. There are products you can avail yourself of to enhance your natural waves, straighten your hair for an at-home blowout, or utilize a rotating curling iron for big voluminous curls like a Victoria's Secret Angel.

The downside of wavy hair is your strands are prone to frizzing and will require styling products for extra hold. To combat this and help you enhance your beautiful natural textures without weighing your look down, I consulted a professional hairstylist to get her recommendations for the best products for wavy hair.

The Best Products for Wavy Hair

What to Consider in Wavy Hair Products

Generally, the staple products for making the most of wavy hair are a moisturizing shampoo and a conditioner. “A water-based leave-in conditioner is a great transition into the styling process,” says hairstylist Leigh Hardges of Maxine Salon in Chicago. “While a cream-based leave-in would be too heavy and may cause waves to be weighed down. You’ll also benefit from incorporating a styling product, such as soft styling mousse or gel, to provide hold while maintaining movement.”

Best Ingredients

For Hardges, it’s all about balance. You need products that offer moisture without weighing down your strands but rather enhance your natural waves. It’s a tightrope to walk, but she promises there are a few ingredients to look out for, including glycerin. This is a popular humectant that attracts and retains moisture in the hair.

Hardges is also a big fan of vitamin B-5, which is more commonly called panthenol. She notes it enhances moisture retention while also adding shine to the hair. There’s also flaxseed extract, which she lauds for its ability to hold and define wavy hair.

How We Selected These Wavy Hair Products

As our beauty editor, I’ve been actively covering all things haircare, including the intersection of pop culture and beauty, rotating curling irons, and hair dryers since 2016. Our mission at Best Products is to bring you first-hand feedback, and because I do not have wavy hair, I tapped Hardges for her professional expertise. After all, who knows wavy hair better than a hairstylist with 15 years of professional experience who sees a gorgeous array of textured tresses daily?

Consulted Experts for Their Tested and Approved Products

I asked Hardges to share haircare essentials ranging from shampoos and conditioners to ensure your wavy hair is clean and healthy. She also recommended products for daily upkeep, along with styling aids like hot tools and brushes that are helpful for enhancing wavy hair at home when you’re in between salon visits.

Focused on (Relatively) Affordable Solutions

Beyond product functionality, I also considered pricing. These products for wavy hair won’t put a major dent in your beauty budget. For example, our best overall Seaweed Bath Co. Smooth Shampoo is just under $20, and our best budget buy from Mielle Organics is on sale for under $10 at the time of this writing. As for the pricier options, while the Oribe Signature Dry Texturizing Spray is optional, it’s well-regarded as the styling product of choice for wavy hair among professional hairstylists. And as you likely already know, hot tools are rather expensive. The $89 Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Hair Waver Tool is, all things, considered, a solid deal.

Our featured products for wavy hair are loaded with science-backed ingredients, providing lightweight hydration and smoothing frizz. We’re confident these will be your new secret weapons for many good hair days ahead.

1

Best Overall

The Seaweed Bath Co. Citrus Vanilla Argan Shampoo

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (2)

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (3)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (4)Maintains moisture
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (5)Softens and adds shine
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (6)Made with sustainably harvested Atlantic seaweed that’s enriched with more than 65 minerals and vitamins
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (7)Partial proceeds benefit The Marine Mammal Center and Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (8)Only available in one size, so you’ll need to squeeze out product into a smaller tube if you’re traveling

Call us basic, but our best overall recommendation has to got to be a shampoo. Hardges argues that everyone buying products for wavy hair must invest in a high-quality hydrating shampoo and conditioner—and The Seaweed Bath Co. delivers.

“Textured hair needs hydration, and this is best achieved at the cleansing stage,” she says. Her shampoo of choice is an ocean-inspired hair and body brand that supports marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation organizations. “This smoothing shampoo by Seaweed Bath Co. is great for shine and calming waves and curls. It is very loose compared to most shampoos so careful not to use too much,” she adds.

While kids (and some adults) might not enjoy eating broccoli, their wavy hair can enjoy the smoothing benefits of broccoli seed oil, which is rich in vitamin C, B-6, and omega-9. There’s also argan oil for moisture and shine, plus aloe vera for softness and (more) shine.

Key Specs

Size12 fl. oz.
Best IngredientArgan oil

2

Best Budget

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (9)

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (10)

You may have heard about Mielle Organics after seeing the natural hair brand going viral on TikTok. Several Black women posted about their rapid hair growth, and they credited the brand’s $10 Rosemary Oil as the primary source for their longer tresses.

Well, another Mielle Organics product worth adding to your wavy hair routine is here—and it’s earned major snaps from Hardges.

“Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner is perfect for wavy hair,” she says. “Honey is known for sealing moisture in the hair. This is great for detangling lengths just using one’s fingers as a rake to distribute and smooth hair. Rinse with cool water for best results.”

The gentle formula helps prevent breakage and split ends. Plus, it is relatively lightweight so it won’t leave your wavy tresses feeling greasy.

Key Specs

Size12 fl. oz.
Best IngredientSweet almond oil

3

Best Hair Mask

Hask Curl Care Intensive Deep Conditioner Treatment

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (14)

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (15)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (16)Enhances your natural waves without frizz
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (17)Color-safe

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (18)Skip if you don’t enjoy fruity coconut scents

Have less than $20 to spend? Hardges advises incorporating this deep conditioner into your way hair care routine for some much-needed hydration without weighing down your mane.

“It’s perfect for those with color-treated wavy hair,” she says. “Ingredients such as argan and coconut oils with glycerin ensure the best hydration for your waves.” There’s also coconut oil and vitamin E for extra moisture and antioxidant protection.

Hardges has a quick hack for reaping the most benefits, too: steaming. “I run steaming hot water over two or three towels, ring out the excess water, wrap the hair, and let it sit for five minutes to add an extra layer of hydration,” she explains.

Key Specs

Size6.7 fl. oz.

4

Best Leave-in Treatment

Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (19)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (20)Repairs breakage and damage
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (21)Cruelty-free product made from 98% naturally derived ingredients

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (22)At 3.4 fl. oz, this is a relatively small container if you’re using it daily

One of the best things you can do for wavy hair is invest in a leave-in conditioner. This version from Aveda is an absolute treat, especially if your hair is color-treated or damaged from heat or general styling.

You can use Damage Remedy daily or just a few times weekly if that’s all your schedule permits. Either way, Aveeda promises its blend of quinoa protein and macadamia oil can help minimize breakage by up to 90% in one week.

“Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Treatment is amazing for daily strength and fortification in the hair,” notes Hardges. “It uses wheat proteins to protect the hair from heat damage. After about a month of use there is a noticeable difference in the hair’s tensile strength and health.”

Key Specs

Size3.4 fl. oz.
Best IngredientMacadamia oil

5

Best Styling Product

Oribe Signature Dry Texturizing Spray

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (23)

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (24)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (25)Doesn’t feel gritty or heavy
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (26)Invisible finish on dark hair

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (27)Skip if you don’t want to add texture or volume to wavy hair

This cult-favorite styling spray helps hair maintain softness and both look and feel silky. Oribe’s product is a favorite of Hardges because it adds light texture and volume to wavy hair, and using it is simple — no salon visit required.

”Flip your hair over and spray at the root for volume,” she says. “To add texture, spray and scrunch the ends of the hair.”

Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canalas, whose styles have graced many models on fashion runways, created the brand, so you already know this styling spray is chockfull of standout ingredients that'll ensure your strands are healthy and look magazine cover-ready.

Notably, Oribe’s Signature Complex of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower protects your hair’s natural keratin. The trifecta of ingredients also helps to prevent dryness, damage, and your highlights from fading.

Key Specs

Sizes8.5 oz. ($52) and 2.2 oz. ($26)
Best IngredientWatermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower

6

Best Hair Serum

Kérastase Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil Serum

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (28)

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (29)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (30)Great for reducing frizz and smoothing hair
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (31)Hydrates and nourishes dry hair

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (32)The scent is quite noticeable

Eagle eyed-readers may recognize this fan-favorite product that I previously spotlighted in my guide to the best hair serums. Kérastase has earned major snaps from experts because it nourishes, smoothes, and leaves behind a shiny finish to otherwise dull tresses.

Hardges is also a big fan of this for wavy hair.“Dry and frizzy hair needs intense hydration from ingredients like castor oil and marula oil, the latter of which is found in the Kérastase Elixir Ultime Original Oil,” she says. This serum also contains argan and camellia for additional moisture.

Unlike heavy, goopy serums that weigh down the hair, Elixir Ultime has a thinner consistency that absorbs quickly. It works equally well on thicker, wavy locks as it does on fine hair.

Key Specs

Size100 mL (3.38 fl. oz.)

7

Best Hair Tool

Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Hair Waver Tool

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (33)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (34)Dual voltage for international travel
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (35)Auto shut-off

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (36)Only available in a 1.25-inch barrel so those with short hair might find the waves are too loose

Joseph Maine is the founder of Trademark Beauty and a celebrity hairstylist to stars including Kate McKinnon, Katie Holmes, Sophia Bush, Jennifer Aniston, and Gemma Chan, so you can expect star-quality products from his brand.

Hardges calls this viral double-barrel hair waver “a great way to accentuate natural waves.” She adds: “Once the hair is completely dry, use the Babe Waves to wave the more straight areas of the hair.”

This impressive hair waver has a 1.25-inch tourmaline curved barrel that makes it easy to create loose waves. Tourmaline plates are notable because they create negative ions that minimize frizz, static, and even damage, so you won’t have to worry about flyaways with this hot tool.

The waver heats up in just 40 seconds and offers four settings: 320, 350, 390, and 430 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate all hair densities and thickness.

Key Specs

Size1.25 in.
Temperature320 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit

8

Best Hair Brush

Rpzl Boar Bristle Hair Brush

These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (37)

Pros

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (38)Safe for both wet and dry use
  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (39)Works equally well on your natural hair, extensions, and wigs

Cons

  • These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (40)Skip if you don’t like boar bristles

Those with wavy hair need a daily styling tool like a comb or a hairbrush. Rpzl makes one of Hardges’s go-to wavy hair products for those days when she wants to smooth and relax waves.

“This is a great way to reduce volume,” she advises. “Start brushing holding the brush vertically at the ends of the hair and work your way to the roots. Finish with an oil or serum for shine.”

Boar bristles are ideal for enhancing your wavy hair’s natural shine. They work by distributing natural oils from the scalp to ends for a glossy finish. Unlike cheaper alternatives, these boar bristles are flexible like cushioned bristles. They’re soft, so you can massage your scalp for spa-like vibes and to help stimulate blood flow to the scalp to aid hair growth.

This brush strikes the right balance of providing ample styling benefits with anti-breakage and scalp care. No wonder hairstylists have used a slew of Rpzl products on clients ranging from Vanessa Hudgens and Lea Michele to Gigi Hadid and Alix Earle.

Key Specs

Size9 x 3 x 2.5 in.

