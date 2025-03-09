These Hairstylist-Approved Products for Wavy Hair Start at Just Under $11 (2025)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?

Wavy hair forms an “S” pattern bend from the roots to the tips when it’s dry. And it presents some unique benefits and hassles. Wavy hair has a natural texture and volume that many are willing to pay extra to achieve at the salon. It also offers styling versatility. There are products you can avail yourself of to enhance your natural waves, straighten your hair for an at-home blowout, or utilize a rotating curling iron for big voluminous curls like a Victoria's Secret Angel.

The downside of wavy hair is your strands are prone to frizzing and will require styling products for extra hold. To combat this and help you enhance your beautiful natural textures without weighing your look down, I consulted a professional hairstylist to get her recommendations for the best products for wavy hair.

The Best Products for Wavy Hair

What to Consider in Wavy Hair Products

Generally, the staple products for making the most of wavy hair are a moisturizing shampoo and a conditioner. “A water-based leave-in conditioner is a great transition into the styling process,” says hairstylist Leigh Hardges of Maxine Salon in Chicago. “While a cream-based leave-in would be too heavy and may cause waves to be weighed down. You’ll also benefit from incorporating a styling product, such as soft styling mousse or gel, to provide hold while maintaining movement.”

Best Ingredients

For Hardges, it’s all about balance. You need products that offer moisture without weighing down your strands but rather enhance your natural waves. It’s a tightrope to walk, but she promises there are a few ingredients to look out for, including glycerin. This is a popular humectant that attracts and retains moisture in the hair.

Hardges is also a big fan of vitamin B-5, which is more commonly called panthenol. She notes it enhances moisture retention while also adding shine to the hair. There’s also flaxseed extract, which she lauds for its ability to hold and define wavy hair.

How We Selected These Wavy Hair Products

As our beauty editor, I’ve been actively covering all things haircare, including the intersection of pop culture and beauty, rotating curling irons, and hair dryers since 2016. Our mission at Best Products is to bring you first-hand feedback, and because I do not have wavy hair, I tapped Hardges for her professional expertise. After all, who knows wavy hair better than a hairstylist with 15 years of professional experience who sees a gorgeous array of textured tresses daily?

Consulted Experts for Their Tested and Approved Products

I asked Hardges to share haircare essentials ranging from shampoos and conditioners to ensure your wavy hair is clean and healthy. She also recommended products for daily upkeep, along with styling aids like hot tools and brushes that are helpful for enhancing wavy hair at home when you’re in between salon visits.

Focused on (Relatively) Affordable Solutions

Beyond product functionality, I also considered pricing. These products for wavy hair won’t put a major dent in your beauty budget. For example, our best overall Seaweed Bath Co. Smooth Shampoo is just under $20, and our best budget buy from Mielle Organics is on sale for under $10 at the time of this writing. As for the pricier options, while the Oribe Signature Dry Texturizing Spray is optional, it’s well-regarded as the styling product of choice for wavy hair among professional hairstylists. And as you likely already know, hot tools are rather expensive. The $89 Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Hair Waver Tool is, all things, considered, a solid deal.

Our featured products for wavy hair are loaded with science-backed ingredients, providing lightweight hydration and smoothing frizz. We’re confident these will be your new secret weapons for many good hair days ahead.