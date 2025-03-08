These Knee Braces Help With Arthritis Pain, Swelling, and Post-Surgery Recovery (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?

Working out can wear down joints—especially knees. Knee-strengthening exercises sometimes help, but wearing the best knee brace will offer more immediate support and pain relief from a variety of issues. Things like hyperextension and injuries involving the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) or meniscus can not only be painful, but they can also limit your mobility. Luckily, medical professionals have come up with a variety of ways to help with these problems over the years.

Meet the experts: John Gallucci Jr. M.S., A.T.C., P.T., D.P.T., and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy; Andrew D. Lynch, P.T., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Melvyn Harrington, M.D., professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine; Clint Soppe, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and an orthopedic consultant for the LA Galaxy.

Before deciding on the right treatment method for you, it’s important to not only know which ones the experts recommend but also the difference between common OTC devices you may see in the store, like knee sleeves and knee braces. “Knee sleeves are not intended for targeted support in severe injuries or post-surgery scenarios,” explains John Gallucci Jr. M.S., A.T.C., P.T., D.P.T., and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. “A knee brace is more commonly worn in a particular situation such as post-operation, and is used for injury prevention.”

But, before you click add to cart on any of these items, you’ll want to ensure you’ve had a conversation with your doctor. “If you have a major injury, you should opt to see a physician or physical therapist before trying a knee brace,” advises Andrew D. Lynch, P.T., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Interested in trying a knee brace? Ahead, find the best options available.

