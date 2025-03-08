These Knee Braces Help With Arthritis Pain, Swelling, and Post-Surgery Recovery (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
Best Knee Brace Overall
Shock Doctor Knee Compression Sleeve
Best Knee Brace for ACL Injuries
DonJoy FullForce Ligament Knee Brace
Best Knee Brace for Arthritis
Modvel Knee Braces
Working out can wear down joints—especially knees. Knee-strengthening exercises sometimes help, but wearing the best knee brace will offer more immediate support and pain relief from a variety of issues. Things like hyperextension and injuries involving the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) or meniscus can not only be painful, but they can also limit your mobility. Luckily, medical professionals have come up with a variety of ways to help with these problems over the years.
Meet the experts: John Gallucci Jr. M.S., A.T.C., P.T., D.P.T., and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy; Andrew D. Lynch, P.T., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Melvyn Harrington, M.D., professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine; Clint Soppe, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and an orthopedic consultant for the LA Galaxy.
Before deciding on the right treatment method for you, it’s important to not only know which ones the experts recommend but also the difference between common OTC devices you may see in the store, like knee sleeves and knee braces. “Knee sleeves are not intended for targeted support in severe injuries or post-surgery scenarios,” explains John Gallucci Jr. M.S., A.T.C., P.T., D.P.T., and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. “A knee brace is more commonly worn in a particular situation such as post-operation, and is used for injury prevention.”
But, before you click add to cart on any of these items, you’ll want to ensure you’ve had a conversation with your doctor. “If you have a major injury, you should opt to see a physician or physical therapist before trying a knee brace,” advises Andrew D. Lynch, P.T., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Interested in trying a knee brace? Ahead, find the best options available.
1
Best Knee Brace Overall
Shock Doctor Knee Compression Sleeve
Pros
- Powerful compression
- Breathable
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- No adjustable straps
- May still get sweaty
The Shock Doctor Knee Compression Sleeve lends just enough support for most people with knee troubles but not so much that you’ll feel like you can’t use your knee. Made of stretchy neoprene (i.e. wetsuit material), it’s soft to the touch and won’t dig into the skin. A strategically-placed vent helps keep you from getting overly sweaty while you exercise or walk in hot weather. This model comes in two styles: one with a closed patella (which covers the entire knee) and one with an open patella (which leaves a slight small cutout for the knee)—it’s up to you.
What the Reviews Say: “Love this! I have horrible knee issues. Bought one for my left knee, [and it] worked like a charm,” shared a fan. “Hubby got jealous. I bought one for his left knee and another for my right knee. These are great at keeping things in place and maintaining great pressure.”
|Material
|Neoprene
|Style
|Open, closed
|Sizes
|S - XXL
2
Best Knee Brace for ACL Injuries
DonJoy FullForce Ligament Knee Brace
Pros
- Lightweight
- Improved natural gait
- Can be worn during activity
Cons
- Pricey
- Some reviewers report squeaking
Another DonJoy product makes our list thanks to Gallucci, who says this lightweight option is a good choice for active adults who are worried about the impact wearing a device could have on their performance. “[This is] good for athletes who don’t want to sacrifice speed while wearing a brace,” he says, adding that it’s “not too heavy” which means you shouldn’t have to compensate for the added weight while you’re using it.
Great for ACL recovery, hyperextension, and generalized knee support, this low-profile brace comes in a variety of sizes to ensure a proper fit.
What the Reviews Say: “Absolutely amazing brace, I have just recently had ACL and MCL surgical repair and I had a post open brace put on and my knee was always really sore and a lot of swelling in my whole leg and especially my foot but as soon as I got my Donjoy Fullforce brace my swelling and pain went away within a few days and the comfort of it is amazing also, I would definitely recommend this brace to anyone who has been through the same or similar surgeries.”
|Material
|Aluminum
|Style
|Open
|Sizes
|XS-3XL
3
Best Knee Brace for Arthritis
Modvel Knee Braces
Pros
- Lightweight
- Affordable
- Anti-slip technology
Cons
- Lower level of support
- Internal tag bothers some
Sometimes you need help for both knees. The Modvel Knee Braces come in a two-pack, so you can get support on both sides and match in the process—perfect for those with arthritis in both knees. These braces feature a 3D knit fabric that moves with you and have anti-slip silicone gel waves to keep them from rolling around as you go about your day. Choose from a range of colors.
What the Reviews Say: “Lightweight, extremely comfortable, and gave me confident support during some heavy yard work,” wrote a reviewer. “Forgot I even had them on.”
|Material
|Nylon, latex
|Style
|Closed
|Sizes
|S - XXXL
4
Best Budget Knee Brace
Powerlix Knee Compression Sleeve
Pros
- Slim
- Comfortable
- Easy to get on and off
Cons
- Too tight for some
Knee braces can be bulky, and that can make it tricky to wear pants or really anything over top. The Powerlix compression sleeve is surprisingly thin but still provides an impressive level of support. The brace is crafted from a mix of nylon and spandex for a soft feel. With thousands of five-star reviews, it’s also an Amazon best-seller.
What the Reviews Say: One customer said the Powerlix has the “best fit options.” They added, “The brace stays in place on the lower thigh area; This is where others have failed before.”
|Material
|Knit fabric
|Style
|Closed
|Sizes
|S - XXL
5
Best Adjustable Knee Brace
Doufurt Knee Brace
Pros
- Highly adjustable
- Several color options
- Breathable
Cons
- Sizing can be tricky
Compression-style knee braces work great for many, but some prefer adjustable straps for an extra-snug fit. The Doufurt Knee Brace features straps that crisscross below your kneecap and secure at the back for a tight fit. It also has built-in metal supports for extra stabilization. A mesh design helps with breathability.
What the Reviews Say: “It really works,” said one shopper. “I think the side metal strips [are] the key factor, as I had support at the side of the knee where I needed it.”
|Material
|Neoprene
|Style
|Open
|Sizes
|S - XL
6
Best Knee Brace With Compression
McDavid Myovolt Vibration Compression Wrap
Pros
- Has a heating element
- Can be worn under or over clothes
- Made to use on leg, knee, calf, or thigh
Cons
- One size, needs a snug fit to work
If you’re looking for a brace that will pull double duty, Gallucci gives this vibrating one his enthusiastic support. “This brace has an added layer of recovery support,” he says of the lightweight neoprene device. “This wrap includes vibration recovery that delivers focused therapy with multi-mode levels.”
What the Reviews Say: “I got this vibration/compression deep tissue massager for my mother, she had knee replacement surgery on both her knees and is still in constant pain,” one satisfied customer wrote. “She also has limited mobility on one of her knees so when I saw this massager I got it right away. She has been using the massager every day and it is helping her with pain management. She uses it once or twice a day when her pain is more intense and she says it alleviates the pain with the vibration while it relaxes her knee and helps with a wider range of motion.”
|Material
|Neoprene
|Style
|Closed
|Size
|One size
7
Best Hinged Knee Brace
Futuro Hinged Knee Brace
Pros
- Adjustable
- Elevated level of support
- Comfortable feel
Cons
- One size
The Futuro knee brace is a good option when you want a little extra support. It has dual pivoting lateral stabilizers to keep your knee in position. Large straps allow for a customized fit, while the wraparound style makes it easy to get on and off.
What the Reviews Say: One fan called this the “best brace ever,” adding that it “keeps your knees safe and lets you do all daily activities.”
|Style
|Open, wraparound
|Sizes
|One size
8
Best Knee Brace With Patella Gel Pads
TechWare Pro Knee Support Sleeve
Pros
- Thick padding around knee
- Side support
- Inexpensive
Cons
- Too snug for some
Techware’s compression sleeve features a gel ring around the patella for added support and comfort. Metal side stabilizers help keep things in place. Despite the thin material, users swear this offers impressive support.
What the Reviews Say: “The gel ring at the knee cap really helps with stability. I was surprised how good it is considering the price,” said one reviewer.
|Material
|Knit fabric
|Style
|Closed
|Sizes
|S - XXL
9
Highest Rated Knee Brace on Amazon
Neenca Professional Knee Brace
Pros
- Padded knee
- Slips on easy
- Multiple color options
Cons
- May run large
The Neenca knee brace is an Amazon best-seller, with over 57,000 ratings and nearly five stars overall. Fans appreciate its comfort and slim fit, along with the padding around the patella. A brace down the side helps with additional stability. Choose from a wide range of color options.
What the Reviews Say: “It stabilized my knee during a recent bout of knee pain and made it possible for me to walk and climb stairs. I wore it for three to four days during waking hours, and it provided enough stability to resolve my knee pain issue.”
|Material
|Knit fabric
|Style
|Closed
|Sizes
|XS - XXXL
10
Best Knee Brace With Stabilizers
Bodyprox Knee Brace
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Adjustable
- Comfortable
Cons
- One size
The Bodyprox knee brace has a compression style, and it offers side stabilizers and gel pads around the patella for maximum support and comfort. It also features adjustable straps and costs under $20.
What the Reviews Say: “I did a 15-mile mountain hike two weeks ago with grade elevation changes of over 2,000 feet across that distance. The next day I couldn’t walk,” shared a user. “I decided to give this a try. Within 15 minutes, the pain in my knee backed off, and I felt sturdy and very little pain.”
|Material
|Styrene-butadiene rubber, nylon, spandex
|Style
|Closed
|Size
|One size
11
Best Hinged Knee Brace
DonJoy Deluxe Hinged Knee Brace
Pros
- Highly supportive
- Breathable
- Adjustable
Cons
- Expensive
It’s not the cheapest knee brace on the market, but the DonJoy Deluxe Hinged Knee Brace offers a lot of options for support. Bilateral hinges help keep everything in place, while a compression band tamps down on swelling. Straps provide custom adjustability.
What the Reviews Say: “This is exactly the same knee brace that I got from my orthopedic doctor, and I was billed over $800 for,” a shopper said. “The brace is lightweight, thin enough to fit under my jeans or yoga pants, yet it does the job of keeping my kneecap stable.”
|Material
|Drytex fabric
|Style
|Open
|Sizes
|S - XXXL
How to choose the best knee brace
To choose the best knee brace for you, consider the following:
✔️ Know the level of support you need. Some knee braces are more compression-focused and made from just fabric, and others have metal supports for added stability. “If your knee is swollen, a neoprene sleeve that fits snugly around your knee can be very helpful. The compression provided by these types of braces can help you feel more confident in your knee as well,” Lynch says. “If you feel like you need more stability, there are braces with metal supports on the sides that may also make you feel more confident and stable.”
✔️ Consider materials. Comfort matters with a knee brace—you’ll want to feel okay wearing it after all, Clint Soppe, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in LA and an orthopedic consultant for the LA Galaxy, points out. He generally recommends choosing a brace made from neoprene or cloth but says it’s more about what feels good to you.
✔️ Measure for your size. A knee brace should fit snugly but shouldn’t be so tight that it feels like it’s cutting off your circulation, Dr. Soppe says. Some also have straps to help customize your fit. The right one for you ultimately depends on what feels good. Just be sure to take measurements for an accurate fit.
Do knee braces really work?
It depends on why you’re using a knee brace. It’s worth considering wearing one if you’re having minor issues in the area, says Dr. Soppe. “They can help with pain or feelings of instability,” he says. “Sometimes people wear functional braces after surgery to decrease pain and swelling.” Ultimately, though, “braces provide additional stability to support your muscles and knee joint,” says Melvyn Harrington, M.D., professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.
Types of knee braces
If you do have the go-ahead to try wearing a brace, keep in mind that not all knee braces are the same. “There are two types of braces—off-the-shelf knee braces and custom braces,” says Lynch. “Off-the-shelf knee braces provide external stabilization to the knee. Some braces also provide compression, which can help with swelling.” Custom braces help with conditions like osteoarthritis or recuperating after knee surgery, but you need to work with an expert to get them fitted to your knee, he explains.
Which knee support is best for knee pain?
When looking to alleviate knee pain and support the knee joint so it can function better, Gallucci says that knee sleeves are a good option. There are a variety of knee sleeves with different materials and levels of support. “A knee sleeve can help address minor knee issues to mitigate pain or discomfort,” he explains, adding that the goal of a knee sleeve is to help keep the knee joint stay aligned, and therefore, perform safer motions. “In conjunction with exercise, a knee sleeve may help prevent injuries.”
What is better, a knee brace or a knee sleeve?
When it comes to which one is better, Gallucci says that the answer is less about which is the better design, but more about which is better for your specific needs. “Knee sleeves and knee braces serve different purposes,” he explains. “Knee sleeves are typically worn to help support the knee joint and alleviate pain, and are used after or during minor injuries and discomfort.”
How we chose the best knee braces
To choose the best knee braces, we consulted John Gallucci Jr. M.S., A.T.C., P.T., D.P.T., and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy for his recommendations; Andrew D. Lynch, P.T., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Melvyn Harrington, M.D., professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine; and Clint Soppe, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and an orthopedic consultant for the LA Galaxy. We used their input on what makes a quality knee brace, plus the factors to look for in these important support systems. From there, we looked at the most popular braces on the market and narrowed the field based on elements like quality fabrics, comfort, and fit. We also factored in reviews from real customers to get a feel for how these braces perform for a range of people.
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.