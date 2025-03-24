These Lash Growth Serums Had Testers Telling Strangers "Yes, They're Real" Constantly (2025)

We believe in using the products we recommend, so we prioritizetestingthem in real-life settings and in our NY-based Lab.

But unlike mascara, eyelash growth serums’ potentially positive results take some time to see. So, we put 30 of the most popular and highly rated lash serums to the test for 10 weeks. We evaluated each one on its ease of use, absorption, sensitivity, and strengthening and lengthening capabilities. Ahead, find the six eyelash growth serums that performed the best.

A generous coat of your favorite mascara will work wonders for creating the appearance of longer, more voluminous eyelashes. But let’s be real—having naturally full lashes can make your morning routine much easier. That’s where eyelash growth serums come into play.“Eyelash growth serums can help boost the length and fullness of your lashes,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, M.D . “These serums typically contain special proprietary complexes that include peptides, antioxidants, or prostaglandins—all ingredients that help promote hair growth.”

Our top pick for the best eyelash growth serum is the Borboleta Lash Serum . It's ophthalmologist- and clinically tested, has a thin, almost weightless consistency, and has great ingredients. In our testing process, it proved to noticeably improve lash length. If you're looking for quick results, the RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum delivers on length, too.

Best for Sensitive Eyes Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Serum $49 at Amazon$49 at Ulta$49 at Nordstrom What We Like Nonirritating on the skin or eyes



Makes the lashes feel stronger



Helps minimize lash loss What to Consider Could be more effective for promoting lash density Highlighted Ingredients: Amino acids | Cruelty-Free: No You mayhesitate to use a lash serum if you have sensitive skin or eyes. However, some options, such as this one, may work for you without irritation, which did not irritate our tester's eczema-prone eyelids. An ophthalmologist has tested the formula and utilizes the power of amino acids to help fortify lashes damaged by consistent makeup wearing. Moreover, the brand claims this formula minimizes the amount of lashes that fall out during makeup removal.

Cindy, tester: “I enjoyed this product—it strengthened and lengthened my lashes, giving the illusion of fuller lashes. Plus, it did not aggravate or irritate my eczema at all.”

Best Volumizing Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Serum $36 at Amazon$68$36 at Sephora$68 at Ulta What We Like Thickens eyelashes and eyebrows

Fast-absorbing formula



Small brush is easy to use and evenly distributes the serum What to Consider Doesn’t do much in terms of lengthening

Can be sensitizing on the eyes See Also Eyelash Growth: Tips & Treatments for Longer, Fuller Lashes Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, amino acids, hyaluronic acid | Cruelty-Free: Yes Chances are, you’ve either seen ads for the popular Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD growth serum, or you know someone who’s tried it. We are seriously impressed by how well it thickens lashes and brows. Our hairs appear fuller, feel stronger, and are noticeably more breakage-resistant. In terms of the application, the fine brush applicator makes for a mess-free, targeted distribution without having to constantly re-dip into the tube. Do note that if you get the formula into your eyes, you might experience significant eye sensitivity. So, while we highly recommend this for people who are looking to thicken their lashes, we suggest taking your time to apply it very carefully.

Elena, tester: “It was amazing. I can see and feel the substantial difference in the thickness and strength of both my lashes and brows. They're thick, and honestly, they seem happier. Yes, my eyelashes seem happier.”

Best for Quick Results RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum $46$37 at Amazon$50 at Ulta$50 at Dermstore What We Like Fast-absorbing serum

Helps to significantly lengthen the lashes

Relatively affordable considering the quick, positive results What to Consider Doesn't do as much for thickening as it does for lengthening Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, biotin, amino acids | Cruelty-Free: Yes Eyelash growth serums require a consistent application and a whole lot of patience before you notice results; that’s just the nature of these products. But, with this pick, we noticed an immediate thickening and lengthening within a few weeks as lashes went from short and stubby to longer and more uniform. We also loved that the brush picks up just the right amount of the formula, and once applied, it absorbs within a matter of seconds without causing any irritation. It is not a budget option by any means, but for those looking to lengthen their lashes ASAP, it will do the trick. Rachel, tester: “I definitely noticed a difference in my lashes after using this product, which I was very happy about. They grew a lot longer and uniform, although not quite as thick as I was expecting. Still, it did wonders for growth, and I am enjoying the overall fuller look.”



Best Dual-Purpose Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Eyelash Serum $35 at Amazon$35 at DermstoreView on Vichyusa.com What We Like Multiuse formula doubles as an anti-wrinkle serum

Comfortable, lightweight formula

Helps to strengthen the lashes What to Consider Pump applicator dispenses a bit too much product Highlighted Ingredients: Rhamnose, hyaluronic acid, Vichy volcanic water | Cruelty-Free: No This serum combines eye cream and eyelash serum application into one easy step, making it an excellent option for those who like to keep their beauty routines quick and easy. The formula doubles as an anti-wrinkle serum for the delicate skin in the eye area and a lash fortifying and conditioning serum. You simply pump out some product onto your fingertip and apply it to the eye area, sweeping it across your lash lines. Although the pump applicator might be hard to control (it can dispense too much product), the results make using the serum well worth the inconvenience. After the full ten-week testing period, we saw a real improvement in the strength and fullness of our lashes, with fewer lashes falling out when taking off our makeup.

Emma, tester: “I notice a difference in my lashes and like their overall appearance. Even if this serum did not completely wow me with immediate effects, I like that it has a dual purpose as a lash growth serum and wrinkle reducer.”