These Lash Growth Serums Had Testers Telling Strangers "Yes, They're Real" Constantly (2025)

TL;DR
Our top pick for the best eyelash growth serum is the Borboleta Lash Serum. It's ophthalmologist- and clinically tested, has a thin, almost weightless consistency, and has great ingredients. In our testing process, it proved to noticeably improve lash length. If you're looking for quick results, the RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum delivers on length, too.
A generous coat of your favorite mascara will work wonders for creating the appearance of longer, more voluminous eyelashes. But let’s be real—having naturally full lashes can make your morning routine much easier. That’s where eyelash growth serums come into play.“Eyelash growth serums can help boost the length and fullness of your lashes,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, M.D. “These serums typically contain special proprietary complexes that include peptides, antioxidants, or prostaglandins—all ingredients that help promote hair growth.”
But unlike mascara, eyelash growth serums’ potentially positive results take some time to see. So, we put 30 of the most popular and highly rated lash serums to the test for 10 weeks. We evaluated each one on its ease of use, absorption, sensitivity, and strengthening and lengthening capabilities. Ahead, find the six eyelash growth serums that performed the best.
Ingredients to Look For
- Peptides: Licensed aesthetician Jas Imani recommends looking for formulas that contain peptides, which are great for "fortifying lash hair and helping lashes grow stronger." Peptides are also helpful for nourishing brittle and frail lashes, so consider them a must if you’ve been too rough with mascara removal or wear waterproof formulas regularly. (Here are our tips for removing eye makeup gently.)
- Biotin: You’re probably already familiar with biotin in supplement form, which is great for helping the hair and nails grow strong and healthy. Imani recommends looking for lash growth serums that also contain this powerful ingredient to help your lashes grow long and strong, too.
- Conditioning Ingredients: To maintain long and healthy lashes, you’ll want to look for a formula that contains conditioning ingredients to keep them soft and prevent future breakage. Alternatively, if you love a formula that doesn’t contain conditioning ingredients, you can also purchase a separate lash conditioner to help maintain lash health.
How We Tested
We believe in using the products we recommend, so we prioritizetestingthem in real-life settings and in our NY-based Lab.
- Lash Growth Serums Tested:30
- Testing Period:10 weeks
- Methodology:Lash growth serums were tested at home in our everyday lives. Each lash growth serum was tested on lashes with a variety of lengths and thicknesses.
- Factors Considered:Formulas, ingredients, ease of use, feel and consistency, absorption, strengthening and lengthening capabilities, sensitivities, and finished product.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best for Sensitive Eyes:
Best Volumizing:
Best for Quick Results:
SALERapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum at Amazon
Best Dual-Purpose:
What We Like
Fast-absorbing formula
Thin, nonsticky consistency
Works beautifully for lengthening the lashes
What to Consider
Thickening results are not as noticeable as lengthening results
Highlighted Ingredients: Biotin, peptides, keratin, plant-based stem cells | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Powered by a blend of biotin, peptides, keratin, and plant-based stem cells, this cruelty-free, ophthalmologist-tested, and clinically-tested lash growth serum is impressive. The serum applies quickly and easily with just one swipe of the small brush across the lash line. Its thin consistency dries down within seconds and doesn’t leave a sticky residue on our skin or between lashes.
While we didn’t notice a difference in the density or thickness of lashes, we were blown away by how well this serum worked at lengthening them. After consistently using the serum throughout our 10-week test, we noticed a significant improvement in the length of our eyelashes. The difference was so noticeable that a coworker (who had no idea we were testing a lash serum) complimented our eyelashes. If length is what you hope to improve, we highly recommend this formula.
Ashleigh, tester: “I am impressed with my results. My lashes are definitely longer! I was honestly skeptical that this would work, but I am really happy to be proven wrong.”
Best for Sensitive Eyes
Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Serum
What We Like
Nonirritating on the skin or eyes
Makes the lashes feel stronger
Helps minimize lash loss
What to Consider
Could be more effective for promoting lash density
Highlighted Ingredients: Amino acids | Cruelty-Free: No
You mayhesitate to use a lash serum if you have sensitive skin or eyes. However, some options, such as this one, may work for you without irritation, which did not irritate our tester's eczema-prone eyelids. An ophthalmologist has tested the formula and utilizes the power of amino acids to help fortify lashes damaged by consistent makeup wearing. Moreover, the brand claims this formula minimizes the amount of lashes that fall out during makeup removal.
Cindy, tester: “I enjoyed this product—it strengthened and lengthened my lashes, giving the illusion of fuller lashes. Plus, it did not aggravate or irritate my eczema at all.”
What We Like
Thickens eyelashes and eyebrows
Fast-absorbing formula
Small brush is easy to use and evenly distributes the serum
What to Consider
Doesn’t do much in terms of lengthening
Can be sensitizing on the eyes
Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, amino acids, hyaluronic acid | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Chances are, you’ve either seen ads for the popular Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD growth serum, or you know someone who’s tried it. We are seriously impressed by how well it thickens lashes and brows. Our hairs appear fuller, feel stronger, and are noticeably more breakage-resistant. In terms of the application, the fine brush applicator makes for a mess-free, targeted distribution without having to constantly re-dip into the tube. Do note that if you get the formula into your eyes, you might experience significant eye sensitivity. So, while we highly recommend this for people who are looking to thicken their lashes, we suggest taking your time to apply it very carefully.
Elena, tester: “It was amazing. I can see and feel the substantial difference in the thickness and strength of both my lashes and brows. They're thick, and honestly, they seem happier. Yes, my eyelashes seem happier.”
Best for Quick Results
RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
What We Like
Fast-absorbing serum
Helps to significantly lengthen the lashes
Relatively affordable considering the quick, positive results
What to Consider
Doesn't do as much for thickening as it does for lengthening
Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, biotin, amino acids | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Eyelash growth serums require a consistent application and a whole lot of patience before you notice results; that’s just the nature of these products. But, with this pick, we noticed an immediate thickening and lengthening within a few weeks as lashes went from short and stubby to longer and more uniform. We also loved that the brush picks up just the right amount of the formula, and once applied, it absorbs within a matter of seconds without causing any irritation. It is not a budget option by any means, but for those looking to lengthen their lashes ASAP, it will do the trick.
Rachel, tester: “I definitely noticed a difference in my lashes after using this product, which I was very happy about. They grew a lot longer and uniform, although not quite as thick as I was expecting. Still, it did wonders for growth, and I am enjoying the overall fuller look.”
Best Dual-Purpose
Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Eyelash Serum
What We Like
Multiuse formula doubles as an anti-wrinkle serum
Comfortable, lightweight formula
Helps to strengthen the lashes
What to Consider
Pump applicator dispenses a bit too much product
Highlighted Ingredients: Rhamnose, hyaluronic acid, Vichy volcanic water | Cruelty-Free: No
This serum combines eye cream and eyelash serum application into one easy step, making it an excellent option for those who like to keep their beauty routines quick and easy. The formula doubles as an anti-wrinkle serum for the delicate skin in the eye area and a lash fortifying and conditioning serum. You simply pump out some product onto your fingertip and apply it to the eye area, sweeping it across your lash lines. Although the pump applicator might be hard to control (it can dispense too much product), the results make using the serum well worth the inconvenience. After the full ten-week testing period, we saw a real improvement in the strength and fullness of our lashes, with fewer lashes falling out when taking off our makeup.
Emma, tester: “I notice a difference in my lashes and like their overall appearance. Even if this serum did not completely wow me with immediate effects, I like that it has a dual purpose as a lash growth serum and wrinkle reducer.”
What We Like
Fast-absorbingformula
Helps strengthen lashes
Significantly improves the length of the lashes
What to Consider
Doesn’t help to increase lash density
Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, biotin, amino acids, vitamin B | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s no denying that this lash growth serum is expensive, but the results are very noticeable, so we can justify the price tag. Formulated with a blend of peptides, biotin, amino acids, and vitamins, it strengthens the lashes, protects against breakage, and significantly lengthens them. Throughout the testing period, we noticed eyelashes feeling stronger and more resistant to breakage, but the dramatic improvement in lash length really stood out. Easy application and noticeable results? Sign us up!
Agne, tester: “I look like I have doll eyes! After a month of use, my eyelashes basically doubled. I was expecting something only I would notice, but multiple people have now asked if I've gotten extensions or am wearing falsies.”
Frequently Asked Questions
FAQ
How do lash growth serums work?
Lash growth serums essentially stimulate your eyelash hair follicles and keep them in the anagen phase (the active stage of the hair growth cycle). Formulas usually contain nourishing and strengthening ingredients, like biotin, peptides, and amino acids as well. You'll also find lash growth serums formulated with prostaglandins. Though the mechanism isn't very well understood, this class of ingredients has a hormone-like response that tricks the normal hair-growth cycle, effectively stopping the resting phase and stimulating growth wherever it's applied.
Are lash growth serums safe?
Though eyelash growth serums are generally considered to be safe, Dr. Henry shares that there are some potential risks and side effects to keep in mind. “Some people may experience irritation, redness, or itching around the eyes, especially if they have sensitive skin,” she explains. “In rare cases, eyelash growth serums can cause changes in the color of the iris or the skin around the eyes. It's also possible to experience eyelash breakage or brittleness if the serum is overused or applied incorrectly.” If you have sensitive skin or eyes, it’s wise to consult with your doctor before trying one out. Dr. Henry also stresses that in order to ensure you’re using a lash growth serum safely, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully. She also says to avoid getting the serum in your eyes and be sure to wash your hands after application.
Can you use lash growth serums with eyelash extensions?
According to Imani, you can pair lash growth serums with eyelash extensions. She recommends opting for a formula that focuses on lash health to strengthen your natural lashes throughout the life of your extensions.
How long do lash growth serums take to work?
On average, it'll take anywhere from three weeks to two months for a lash growth serum to start working. It may technically begin working sooner, but the growth will likely be too small to see with the naked eye until a bit later. We tested these serums over 10 weeks.
But bear in mind that this isn't a once-in-a-while treatment like a hair mask. You'll have to use the product every day (potentially twice a day), as directed, to achieve the desired results.
Meet Our Experts
We spoke to two experts to get valuable insights to inform our selections for this story, including:
- Dr. Michelle Henry, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist.
- Jas Imani is a New York City-based licensed aesthetician.
Why Trust Byrdie
Associate commerce editor Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and a product tester specializing in cosmetics. She and associate commerce editor Caitlyn Martyn, who covers beauty and style topics, gathered insights and testimonials from our experienced team of editors and in-house lab testers to help curate this list of eyelash growth serums.
Article Sources
Byrdie takes every opportunity to use high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial guidelines to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.
Jiang S, Hao Z, Qi W, Wang Z, Zhou M, Guo N. The efficacy of topical prostaglandin analogs for hair loss: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Front Med (Lausanne). 2023 Mar 14;10:1130623. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2023.1130623. PMID: 36999072; PMCID: PMC10043424.
Rushton, D H. “Nutritional factors and hair loss.” Clinical and experimental dermatology vol. 27,5 (2002): 396-404. doi:10.1046/j.1365-2230.2002.01076.x