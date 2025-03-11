These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (2025)

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (1)

Want longer, fuller lashes? You could commit to eyelash serum, though you'll wait weeks to see results. You could try more instantaneous eyelash extensions, though you'll have to shell out some big bucks. Or you can opt for a rather quick and easy at-home option simple enough for beginners: magnetic eyelashes.

What are magnetic eyelashes?

Magnetic lashes are essentially affordable lash extensions that secure to your lids with tiny magnets. They have two big draws—there is no sticky, hard-to-remove glue to contend with, and they pop on and off in a flash. Some sandwich together, and some require you to apply a magnetic eyeliner first, but they all have the same lengthening and plumping effect, and can often be reused many times—sometimes upwards of 30 or more wears.

But are magnetic eyelashes safe?

Now, we know what you're thinking: Magnets? On your eyelashes? But as long as you follow the application and removal directions carefully—and don't overuse them—magnetic eyelashes are safe, says Ron Robinson, a veteran cosmetic chemist and founder of BeautyStat Cosmetics. "Magnets do not cause any kind of disruption in your eye movements or your vision," adds Daniel Laroche, an eye care specialist in New York City.

That said, those with sensitive eyes may want to proceed with caution and take care to not overuse the product. Magnetic eyelashes can cause an allergic reaction—especially in patients with a history of allergies, says Laroche. Excessive use of magnetic eyelashes can block the glands that contribute to the tear film and cause a sty, which is a reddish lump on the outer edge of your eyelid, he adds.

If you're ready to give this fun beauty innovation a try, we've gathered top-rated magnetic eyelashes that'll save you all those tubes of drugstore mascara.

1

Silly George Dual Strip Magnetic Lashes

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (2)

There's a definite learning curve when it comes to applying magnetic eyelashes, says Fred Connors, owner of FRED. salon. But sandwich-style sets make the task just a bit easier for beginners, since there isn't the same level of precision that eyeliner sets require.

2

Velour Lashes She's a Magnet Magnetic Luxe Faux-Mink Lashes

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (3)

If you have sensitive eyes, Velour Lashes is the way to go—all of their magnetic lashes are free from chemical processing and dyes to keep you comfortable all day long.

3

Best Magnetic Lashes for Hooded Eyes

Ardell Magnetic Lash Accent #001

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (4)

This is by far the most widely available set of magnetic lashes—you'll find the product everywhere from Walgreens to Ulta and Amazon. And because the sandwich-style falsies can be cut to length to perfectly fit your lashes, they look very natural once in place, says Connors.

4

Best Magnetic Lashes Without Liner

VASSOUL Vassoul Dual Magnetic Eyelashes

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (5)

This sandwich-style set of magnetic lashes comes with a curved wand for easy application, but Connors recommends brushing your natural lashes with mascara first to make the process easier. Then, once the lashes are in place, apply another coat of mascara to the top and bottom strips to reinforce the hold.

5

LANVIER Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (6)

If you swear by magnetic lashes, you'll appreciate the options in this comprehensive kit. It comes with five different styles, so you'll have an option for everyday wear and a set for formal events, plus a few others in between.

6

Glamnetic Lucky Magnetic Lashes

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (7)

To get the perfect fit (read: the most realistic look), you may need to trim your magnetic lashes to fit your eye. This set makes it easy to do so, since it's trimmable to any length. No matter the size or shape of your eye, the end result is an enviable yet understated cat-eye shape that tapers from short to long.

7

Best Magnetic Lashes from KISS

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lure Lash Kit

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (8)

When you want a look that's more subtle than shocking, these are the lashes to choose. Not only are they more spaced out, but each strip has five small magnets, ensuring that they blend seamlessly into your natural lash line.

8

Best Magnetic Lashes with Liner

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (9)

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (10)

Worried magnetic lashes will be too fussy? As one reviewer notes, "as long as you can draw a line with liquid eyeliner, you will have no problem wearing these." And because the liner is smudge-proof and waterproof, your lashes will look great all day long.

9

Eylure ProMagnetic 10 Magnet Luxe Silk Marquise Lash Kit

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (11)

Experts agree—though magnetic lashes without eyeliner may seem easier to apply, they can be more damaging to your natural lashes, since they're heavier. This pick uses eyeliner to keep things nice and light, but has plenty of flutter to give you super full falsies.

10

Ace Beauté Diana Magnetic Lashes

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (12)

This set's super-strong magnets attach to the eyeliner without effort, so they press on in a flash. Plus, the liquid liner that comes with the set is very opaque and wears well.

11

Lash'd Up Magnetic Eyeliner with Magnetic Eyelashes Kit

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (13)

These lashes are made with vegan silk and can be trimmed to suit the natural length and shape of the eye, which makes them much more realistic-looking—especially if you have small eyes, says Connors. For the strongest hold, apply two coats of magnetic eyeliner.

12

Luxillia Magnetic Lashes with Eyeliner

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (14)

For the most streamlined beauty routine, try this set—the magnetic liner dries quickly, so you won't waste any time. It's also waterproof, so your lashes will be more likely to stay put, no matter what's on your agenda.

13

MoxieLash Money Kit

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (15)

They come with a liner that's easy to work with for a more seamless and natural-looking application. Plus, the compact size of both the lash case and the liner make these a great option for frequent travelers.

These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (16)

Recommended Articles
