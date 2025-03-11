These Magnetic Lashes Are Here to Save You from Getting Glue in Your Eyes (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Want longer, fuller lashes? You could commit to eyelash serum, though you'll wait weeks to see results. You could try more instantaneous eyelash extensions, though you'll have to shell out some big bucks. Or you can opt for a rather quick and easy at-home option simple enough for beginners: magnetic eyelashes.

What are magnetic eyelashes?

Magnetic lashes are essentially affordable lash extensions that secure to your lids with tiny magnets. They have two big draws—there is no sticky, hard-to-remove glue to contend with, and they pop on and off in a flash. Some sandwich together, and some require you to apply a magnetic eyeliner first, but they all have the same lengthening and plumping effect, and can often be reused many times—sometimes upwards of 30 or more wears.

But are magnetic eyelashes safe?

Now, we know what you're thinking: Magnets? On your eyelashes? But as long as you follow the application and removal directions carefully—and don't overuse them—magnetic eyelashes are safe, says Ron Robinson, a veteran cosmetic chemist and founder of BeautyStat Cosmetics. "Magnets do not cause any kind of disruption in your eye movements or your vision," adds Daniel Laroche, an eye care specialist in New York City.

That said, those with sensitive eyes may want to proceed with caution and take care to not overuse the product. Magnetic eyelashes can cause an allergic reaction—especially in patients with a history of allergies, says Laroche. Excessive use of magnetic eyelashes can block the glands that contribute to the tear film and cause a sty, which is a reddish lump on the outer edge of your eyelid, he adds.

If you're ready to give this fun beauty innovation a try, we've gathered top-rated magnetic eyelashes that'll save you all those tubes of drugstore mascara.