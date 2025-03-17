These Masks Lifts Blackheads Away from Our Testers' Skin (2025)

We spent 384 hours testing over two dozen blackhead masks at home. After using the products up to two times a week, our testers evaluated each product’s application, feel, comfort, and overall effectiveness. We also spoke to dermatologists, combining their recommendations with tester insights before naming these the best blackhead masks for clean, clear pores.

If you thought blackheads were relegated to your teenage years, guess again. Seeing this mild form of acne congregating along your T-zone well into adulthood can be disheartening. According to NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, M.D., FAAD , blackheads form “when a pore becomes clogged with dead skin cells and oil. When this material becomes oxidized by exposure to air, it appears black—hence the name blackhead.” Luckily, an entire skincare category focuses on the issue, one of the most effective solutions being face masks. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Claire Wolinsky, M.D. , the goal of a mask should be to lightly exfoliate using AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids), BHAs (beta-hydroxy acids), and enzymes, as well as absorbent ingredients, such as clay.

Our overall favorite was the Dermalogica Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask , a gently fizzing formula that opens pores then clears them out using sulfur and kaolin clay. We also loved our budget pick, the Neutrogena Clear Pore 2 in 1 Facial Cleanser/Face Mask with Kaolin & Bentonite Clay , a multipurpose product that helps tackle small blackhead breakouts without stripping the skin.

Best Overall Dermalogica Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask $26 at Amazon$26 at UltaView on Dermalogica.com What We Like Purifies and cleans without stripping skin

Clears pores and helps target blackheads

Fun fizzy texture What to Consider Slight sulfur smell, but it dissipates quickly Key Ingredients: Sulfur (3.0%), kaolin, glycerin | Amount: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes This mask isn’t just a great product; it’s a whole skincare experience. Smooth the creamy formula over your face, and a few moments later, you’ll feel it start to fizz. Our tester likened the mask to a fun “mini science experiment,” but the sensation also serves a purpose; it opens up pores, helping its star ingredients—oil-absorbing kaolin clay and acne-fighting sulfur—tackle stubborn blackheads. Our tester appreciated how effective yet gentle this mask was. There was no tightness or irritation, even when combined with a potent retinol. In fact, it helped clear dry, flaky spots instead of exacerbating them. Best of all, the blackhead clusters around her nose kept improving after each use. The mask does have a little whiff of sulfur that might bother some users, but it doesn’t last long. Bianca, tester with combination skin: “Not only was this fun to use, but as I used it weekly, I could see the congestion in my nose getting better and better.”

Best Budget Neutrogena Clear Pore Cleanser/Mask $16 at Amazon$10 at Target$17$10 at Walmart What We Like Affordable, two-in-one product

Controls oil and helps prevent acne

Cleans deeply without drying out the skin What to Consider Not as effective on big breakouts

May take some effort to remove it completely See Also 12 Ways to Get Rid of BlackheadsHere's How to Instantly Remove Blackheads at Home Key Ingredients: 3.5% benzoyl peroxide, kaolin, and bentonite clays | Amount: 4.2 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Who doesn’t love a two-in-one product when it works well? This pore-clearing, budget-friendly pick from Neutrogena can be used as a daily cleansing face wash or left to sit on the skin like a mask when you need a deeper treatment. Our tester applied a thin layer and waited until it dried (roughly five minutes), savoring the slightly tingly sensation while it worked its magic. After removal—which admittedly took a while; it’s a clay mask, after all—her pores felt totally cleaned out. Miraculously, though, it wasn’t overly drying or irritating on her skin. Improvements were noticeable after around three uses, according to our tester—especially on small blackhead flare-ups. Keyaira, tester with combination skin: “This formula was powerful without disturbing my skin barrier. I expected my skin to feel tighter due to the clay in the ingredients, but nothing cracked or peeled.”

Best for Sensitive Skin buttah Charcoal Detox Mask $26 at Amazon$26 at Ulta$26 at Nordstrom What We Like Hydrating and soothing on sensitive skin

Cleans and improves skin from first use

Gently clarifies and cleans out clogged pores What to Consider Doesn’t come with a hygienic scoop Key Ingredients: Charcoal powder, glycerin, bentonite, kaolin, argan oil, shea butter | Amount: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Sensitive skin and products with “detox” on the label aren’t always the best of friends, but in the case of this detoxifying mask, it’s a match made in heaven. The formula balances powerhouse clarifying ingredients such as charcoal, bentonite clay, and kaolin clay with hydrating, fatty acid-rich argan oil and shea butter. Our tester swears it felt super gentle from the first application, and the formula is so light she even forgot she had a mask on. After rinsing, it didn’t leave her skin stripped or irritated, and the results were immediately evident: “slighter clearer, slightly better” skin from the very first try. The only downside is that the jar doesn’t come with a tiny scoop for easy and hygienic application. Samantha, tester with combination skin: “I like that this product kept its promise to be gentle on my skin. My skin can be quite sensitive, and although I know that charcoal is a powerful detoxifier, it didn't dehydrate my skin.”

Best Fast-Acting Caudalie Instant Detox Mask $22 at Amazon$42$22 at Sephora$22 at Nordstrom What We Like Clears skin fast

Shrinks pores and absorbs oil

Helps smooth and illuminate skin What to Consider Isn’t easy to remove and can leave a residue

Tingling sensation might be too intense for sensitive skin types Key Ingredients: Pink clay, caffeine, grape extract | Amount: 1.18, 2.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes When you’re experiencing a breakout, you want a formula that works fast. Enter Caudalie’s Pore Minimizing Instant Detox Mask, which our tester says cleared her skin almost immediately—particularly the blackhead-prone T-zone and nose areas. The mask helped reduce sebum and shrink her pores, thanks to the inclusion of clarifying pink clay—a big plus since clogs can actually enlarge pores over time. A heads up for those with sensitive skin: This formula can feel very tingly when applied. However, the post-rinse skin sensation is pleasantly cool and refreshing—if a little tighter and dryer than usual. Náosha, tester with oily/sensitive skin: “The mask was extremely effective at removing blackheads and cleaning my pores. I experienced a lot of clogged pores and blackheads around my nose and T-zone area, and after a few usages, my skin cleared up almost immediately.”

Best Exfoliating innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask $18 at Amazon$18 at SephoraView on Innisfree.com What We Like Revitalizes skin using chemical and physical exfoliants

Visibly reduces blackheads and absorbs excess oil

Leaves skin feeling refreshed and purified What to Consider Might irritate sensitive skin Key Ingredients: Volcanic ash clusters, lactic acid | Amount: 3.38 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If blackheads are caused by dirt, sebum, and dead skin cells plugging up pores, a thorough exfoliation can help. This mask pulls double duty with an AHA chemical exfoliant (lactic acid) and physical exfoliants (volcanic ash clusters and walnut powder), unclogging pores and encouraging the skin’s renewal process to drastically reduce blackheads. The formula cools on contact and is ready to wash off after around 10 minutes. Following the first use, his skin was immediately less oily. Three to four uses later, blackheads were reduced, and his pores diminished. He also appreciated the gentle exfoliation of the volcanic ash, which left his complexion refreshed and deeply purified. Mikey, tester with combination skin: “I loved how this product allowed my skin to feel refreshed and deeply purified after applications. The mask itself has tiny volcanic clusters in it as well, which acted almost as a gentle exfoliant on my face, too.”

Best for Oily Skin Kiehl's Deep Pore Cleansing Mask $26 at Amazon$47$26 at Sephora$47 at Ulta What We Like Reduces excess oiliness

Minimizes blackheads

Applies smoothly and washes off easily What to Consider Could be a little drying Key Ingredients: Amazonian white clay, aloe, bentonite clay | Amount: 0.95, 4.2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If your skin tends to be oily, grease-absorbing clay masks offer a tried and true solution. This Kiehl’s option blends bentonite and Amazonian white clays to draw out pore-plugging sebum and dirt, leaving the skin squeaky clean. Our tester loved how smoothly the formula applied, gliding over her complexion like a thick cream and drying with a slight tingling sensation. After washing it off, her skin felt a little tight, as you’d expect from a clay mask, but a hydrating serum helped combat any mild dryness she experienced. Our tester loved how clean and refreshed her skin felt afterward and noted that using the mask once a week for three weeks was enough to see a big improvement in blackheads. Virginia, tester with oily/normal skin: “After one use, I noticed the oil reduction, and after three or four uses, I began noticing the reduction in the appearance of blackheads and pores on my skin.”

Best Pore-Tightening Sulwhasoo Clarifying Peel Off Mask $45$36 at Amazon$45 at Sephora$45 at Neiman Marcus What We Like Noticeably improves appearance of pores

Reduces blackheads with consistent use

Gentle on sensitive skin

Easy peel-off formula What to Consider “Honey-barbecue” scent might be off-putting to some Key Ingredients: Solomon's seal powder, ginseng root extract, glycerin | Amount: 4.05 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Enlarged pores, whether dotted with blackheads or not, can create the impression of a less even complexion. This peel-off mask does an impressive job of cleaning and clarifying each pore using antioxidant-rich ginseng and Solomon's seal powder (an alternative to vitamin C), creating a smooth and even finish. The sticky honey-like formula isn’t the easiest to spread, according to our tester, but once on, it felt cool and revitalizing. After the mask had dried (around 15 minutes, depending on how thick she slathered it on), the whole thing peeled off in one go, and she could see signs of dirt and dead skin cells trapped in it. Her blackheads were reduced after five uses, and her pores looked lighter and smaller around her nose and forehead. Overall, the result was smooth, polished, and glowy skin with no irritation—a big plus for our sensitive-skinned tester. Ashley, tester with dry/sensitive skin: “I loved the visible difference that was apparent after building this product into my routine. My pores look lighter and smaller and overall, it added a glow to my skin that radiates.”

Best for Nighttime Tata Harper Purifying Mask $75 at AmazonView on Tataharperskincare.comView on Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Like Evens out skin tone and tighten pores

Feels pleasantly cool and tingly

Comes with a soft washcloth for removal What to Consider Hard to remove Key Ingredients: Star aster, white clay, papaya enzymes | Amount: 1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you’re looking for a new purifying mask that’s tough on blackhead problem areas and feels like a moment of self-care, this one from Tata Harper is a winner. Our tester called this mask, which uses white clay to purge pores and papaya enzyme to shrink them, a “lovely sensorial experience.” Once applied, the thick, creamy formula feels cool and tingly and takes about 20 minutes to dry solid. It’s not the easiest to remove but comes with an ultrasoft washcloth to help the process. Immediately after using it, our tester said her skin was smooth, tight, and a little pink. Considering that, she recommends using this mask at bedtime—perhaps during a relaxing soak in the tub. Although it took a few uses to see results, she noticed her complexion looked more even, and her pores appeared tighter with regular use. Lauren, tester with sensitive/combination skin: “It helped me even out my skin and tightened my pores until I could book a proper end-of-summer facial. It's a REALLY good mask. I was not obsessed after the first use, but as I kept using it, I fell in love.”

Best for Acne-Prone Skin The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque $14 at Amazon$14 at Sephora$14 at Ulta What We Like Helps treat breakouts, blackheads, and the appearance of pores

Fast-acting

Gentle enough for frequent applications What to Consider Dries very quickly, which can make application tricky Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, kaolin, charcoal powder, 4-t-butylcyclohexanol | Amount: 1.69, 3.38 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Dermatologists call blackheads a “grade one” form of acne—the mildest kind. If you also suffer from moderate or severe acne, add this powerful little mask from The Ordinary to your shopping cart. It’s formulated with kaolin clay and charcoal powder to sop up excess oil. Meanwhile, salicylic acid helps slough off dead skin cells that cause congestion and leave skin looking lackluster. This no-fuss formula dries in 10-15 seconds flat, which our tester says made it difficult to apply evenly and thoroughly (“I think it works much better as a spot or a T-zone treatment product”). There was no tingling or cooling sensation, and the mask was ready to be removed after 10 minutes or less, making it a good option for a streamlined routine. The formula is super gentle and never left our tester’s skin tight or stripped. Consistency is key with this mask; after using it three to five times in 10 days, it noticeably reduced his breakouts and refined the appearance of his pores. Saleam, tester with combination skin: “This mask is very effective with consistent use over a long-term period. It treats breakouts, blackheads, and the appearance of pores.”



Best Scrub Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment $56 at Amazon$79$25 at Sephora$165$83 at Ulta What We Like Both chemical and physical exfoliation

Contains lots of hydrating ingredients

Works in just two minutes What to Consider Gritty texture can be a bit off-putting Key Ingredients: Fruit enzymes, lactic acid, salicylic acid, aloe vera, honey, vitamin E | Amount: 0.5, 2, 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Okay, this isn’t technically a mask, per se, but it is meant to be left on for two minutes before rinsing, and considering how well it performed, we had to recommend it. It unclogged pores and buffed off dead skin cells with aplomb. (Our tester could actually feel the dead skin coming off; talk about satisfying.) Credit its dual-form of exfoliation; silica physically exfoliates, while AHAs and BHAs do so chemically.







Madelaine, tester with combination/oily skin: “My skin is definitely more glowy since using this product. I've caught myself looking in the mirror a few times over the past few weeks thinking that my skin looks more radiant.”

Best for Makeup Prep KORA Organics Turmeric BHA Pore & Brightening Treatment Mask $20 at Amazon$54$20 at SephoraView on Koraorganics.com What We Like Leaves skin smoothed and prepped for makeup

Can be used as mask or scrub

Noticeable results after one application What to Consider Can be a bit difficult to remove Key Ingredients: Turmeric extract, mineral power, aspen bark | Amount: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes We were beyond impressed with how clear and decongested our pores looked after using this mask just once. While it’s called a mask, it has a slightly gritty, scrub-like texture; it can also be used as a scrub, if you prefer, rather than a leave-on mask. Either way, the combo of exfoliating ingredients cleans out pores and leaves skin super soft and smooth (and perfectly prepped for makeup).