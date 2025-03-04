These Microcurrent Devices Lift and Tighten Skin in Minutes (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Usually, when we're talking about treatments that can make a noticeable difference in tightening and firming our skin, we're pointing you to in-office treatments like injectables, microneedling with radio frequency, and lasers. But an at-home microcurrent device is a worthy addition, and certainly a less invasive and less expensive method. Of course, these at-home tools are still a splurge, but if you believe in beauty math, then just think of all the money you'll save from not needing some pro treatments in the future. To fully understand what a microcurrent device can and can't do, we interviewed experts and tested the devices ourselves. Here's how they work and which ones are the best to buy.
What is microcurrent therapy?
"Microcurrent is a form of non-invasive electrotherapy that uses low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles," says Mina Amin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. Originally, microcurrent therapy was used to promote wound healing and alleviate muscle pain. Then patients started noticing that it was smoothing and toning their skin, too.
The reason, according to David Suzuki, president and CEO of Bio-Therapeutic (a company that develops microcurrent technology):"Microcurrent mirrors the body's own natural low-level electrical current that stimulates ATP production, the building block of cellular energy. Increasing your cell's energy can help dramatically tone and tighten the skin."
What are the benefits of a microcurrent device?
Microcurrent stimulates not only facial cells but also muscles, which is something skincare serums and creams don't do. "This helps to visibly define, lift, and tone the areas you treat," says Tera Peterson, an aesthetician and cofounder of NuFace, a popular microcurrent brand. "It also improves skin radiance and the look of fine lines and wrinkles by ramping up collagen and elastin production." That means you'll see both an immediate and long-term effect.
What to consider before shopping for a microcurrent device?
Microcurrent devices do not replace an effective skincare routine, which must include sun protection, says Amin. They also don't compare to the power and results of in-office procedures, such as laser and microneedling treatments. However, with consistent use (we're talking five-minute sessions a few times a week minimum), then a more sculpted, toned, and rejuvenated complexion may be possible to achieve at home.
How to use a microcurrent device
Always read your device's instructions. Each offers its own levels of intensity, modalities, and features. What's true for all microcurrent devices, however, is that you'll need to apply a conductive gel to the skin before you start using your tool. "Conductive gel allows the microcurrent to effectively transfer from the device to the skin and facial muscles," says Peterson. Our skin is made up of dead cells and oils, and it isn't very conductive, explains Suzuki. If you're in a pinch and don't have the gel that comes with your device, "you can use a very hydrating, water-based product," suggests Suzuki.
The experts:
- Mina Amin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in California
- David Suzuki, president and CEO of Bio-Therapeutic
- Tera Peterson, cofounder of NuFace and aesthetician
1
Best for Sculpting
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
Why We Love It
- Tones face and neck
- Comes with conductive gel
What to Consider
- If you don't use enough gel, you may feel a tingly sensation
Expect to see firmer, lifted, and more toned features with this FDA-cleared device. "I like to refer to this device as fitness for your face," says Peterson. "Like exercising, consistency is key. The recommended use is five minutes a day for five days a week for two months, but you can increase your duration to achieve results faster." There are also LED and targeted microcurrent attachments available to buy separately to boost your routine.
Our review: "I was pretty floored with my photos; the tool created a noticeable lift around my mouth after one five-minute treatment using the lip and eye attachment. It definitely makes me inspired to use this much more consistently. The tool itself is very high-quality and easy to use, and feels lovely and cooling on the skin. I’m in," says Kate Sandoval Box, Oprah Daily beauty director.
Oprah Daily beauty director Kate Sandoval Box shares her before and after photos from one NuFace Trinity treatment.
2
Best for All Over Face
Bio-Therapeutic bt-Sculpt Microcurrent Facial Sculpting
Why We Love It
- Four probes offers more coverage
- Lifts
What to Consider
- The conductive gel is sold separately
Most microcurrent devices have two probes that target the skin, but this one has four to provide more coverage on the face at once and to help manually lift and target areas. Each treatment takes six minutes; the brand recommends three sessions a week. We like that there are only two settings, which keeps things simple. As the name implies, the lift mode helps lift the skin. There's also a skin mode, which helps your skincare absorb better.
3
Best for Uneven Tone and Texture
Ziip Halo Facial Toning Device
Why We Love It
- Improves skin radiance
- Sculpts and tightens
- Comes with conductive gel
What to Consider
- If you don't use enough gel, you may feel a tingly sensation
This is small and mighty. It uses a unique technology of two types of currents: Microcurrent lifts and tightens, while a nanocurrent helps to make the results last and boosts skin health, targeting wrinkles, sagging skin, blemishes, pigmentation, and dullness.
Our review: "I love doing this treatment before a big event when I want my skin to look especially glowy and tight. I try to get a full 12-minute session in, but it's nice that there are other quickie routines you can follow on their app. Overall, I'm thrilled to have a microcurrent device in my skincare arsenal—I feel like a pro! But I've found that the key to maintaining results is consistency; I add my Ziip sessions to my calendar. It’s my 'me time,'" says Holly Carter, Oprah Daily contributing lifestyle editor.
Holly Carter, Oprah Daily contributing lifestyle editor, uses her Ziip for quick lifting sessions before going out.
4
Best Portable
NuFACE® MINI+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit
Now 40% Off
Why We Love It
- Travel-friendly
- Comes with serum
What to Consider
- A smaller size means it'll require more passes to target whole face
This travel-friendly option is perfect for lifting and toning on the go. It offers all the same benefits as the larger NuFace Trinity but in a compact size. You can also pair your device with the NuFace Smart App to unlock different treatment modes and tutorials that offer tailored results.
Our review: "I was a lucky guinea pig when the NuFace team came to our office to demo the Mini+ Toning Device. After smoothing on a cool serum, the aesthetician ran the tool slowly and methodically along my jawline, under my cheekbones, and over my temples, all in a gentle upward motion. At a minimum, I figured I was getting a nice facial massage. As soon as he finished, though, I could see that my cheeks were lifted and more pronounced, and my face looked more contoured. Even more striking is that the effect lasted for a few days. That was all the incentive I needed to continue the regimen at home and take a little timeout for myself in the evening," says Jennie Tung, Oprah Daily wellness director.
Oprah Daily wellness director Jennie Tung shows her before and after photos.
5
Best for Beginners
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Why We Love It
- Automatically adjusts to your skin
- Easy to hold
What to Consider
- The activating serum is sold seperately
Get post-facial perkiness with this ergonomic, waterproof tool that has up to 10 microcurrent levels. If that sounds overwhelming, know that it has a tech feature that measures the skin’s resistance to electricity and automatically adjusts the intensity to a safe and comfortable level. It's also designed to offer results with just two minutes of use per day. Note: you'll need to shop for the serum separately.
Our review: "I swear by Foreo’s Luna facial cleansing device and was excited to try the Bear. The device itself is small, fits comfortably in my hand, and is easy to use. Even as someone who loves microcurrent facials, I thought, There’s no way I'll be able to see a difference after just one use. But you can!" says Oprah Daily fashion commerce editor Sara Klausing. "I did the treatment on only one side of my face. Check out the contoured definition, especially at my cheekbone and jawline. Magic!"
Oprah Daily fashion commerce editor Sara Klausing treated one half of her face to illustrate the Foreo Bear's lifting effect.
6
Best with LED
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro-6-in-1 Total Care LED Therapy Device
Now 14% Off
Why We Love It
- Offers multiple skin therapies
- No conductive gel required
What to Consider
- Some reviewers say it's easy to accidentally switch modes because the buttons are placed where you hold it
Microcurrent therapy is just one of the many offerings of this device. It also has a booster mode to help your skincare absorb, a derma shot mode that shifts the frequency of the energy to promote more skin elasticity, an air shot mode, and various LED light therapies.
Our review: "This is an elegant, very quiet choice. I chose and liked the radiance program on the app. Just know that it'll tell you to buy a bunch of their products to use with each program, but you can also use your own," says Oprah Daily books director Leigh Newman.
Leigh Newman, Oprah Daily books director, tested the Medicube's radiance program.
7
Best for Targeted Application
Joey Healy Face Renovation Device
Why We Love It
- Precise application
- Offers multiple intensities
- Comes with a big bottle of gel
What to Consider
- If you don't use enough gel, you may feel a tingly sensation
Celebrity brow guru Joey Healy created this at-home device to stimulate collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and tone overall complexion. The small probes are nice for giving targeted results, such as perking up nasolabial folds (the lines between your nose and the corners of your mouth) and eyebrows. It has multiple power settings so you can choose the intensity for you. Use it three to five times a week for best results. Each device comes with a full-size conductor gel.
Our review: "After 10 minutes, I was pretty surprised how much tighter my skin looked, and my eyebrows even seemed to have had a mini lift. It was easy to use and made my skin look great," says Rosie Hopegood, Oprah Daily deputy health editor.
Oprah Daily deputy health editor Rosie Hopegood uses the Joey Healy Face Renovation Device.
8
Best Multitasking
TheraFace TheraFace PRO
Why We Love It
- Includes conductive gel
- Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 winner
- It beeps to let you know when to move the device to a different area of the face
What to Consider
- Some reviewers say the charge goes quickly
This Oprah's Favorite Things winner offers eight different therapies with one tool: Besides the microcurrent attachment, it has percussive massage, cleansing heads, and red, blue, and red-plus-infrared light therapies. "It’s great for anyone looking for lifting and tightening but afraid of needles," Oprah says. Each facial attachment should be used for a maximum of eight minutes.
9
Best Budget-Friendly
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
Why We Love It
- It's less expensive than other options on this list
- It depuffs and tones face
What to Consider
- It doesn't come with the activating serum
This wand combines multiple therapies at a more reachable price tag. Besides low-level microcurrent, it uses red light therapy to smooth the look of lines and wrinkles, and facial massage to help depuff. The device feels warm while you use it, which helps soothe skin and give it a little went-for-a-walk glow. For best results, use it for three minutes per area and up to 12 minutes per day. Start from the center of the face and work outward. You can use it with the brand's Skin Therapy Activating Serum or any oil-free serum.
How We Chose the Best Microcurrent Devices
Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with experts to learn about what to look for in a microcurrent device and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand new tools that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.
