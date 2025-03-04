These Microcurrent Devices May Be the Key to a More Lifted Look (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
Best Microcurrent Device OverallNuFACE Trinity+ Advanced Facial Toning Device
Best Value Microcurrent Device
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
Best Microcurrent Device for Travel
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
While serums and creams have been staples on beauty shelves for decades, at-home skincare tools are becoming increasingly popular. Now, microcurrent devices are making the rounds, with users claiming continuous use leads to more lifted, defined skin.
A microcurrent device uses low-voltage electrical current to stimulate muscle contraction, explains Mona Gohara M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society. “Just like if you were to go to the gym and do bicep curls, if you use a device that creates contractions in the muscle, they’re going to become more defined,” she continues.
Meet the experts: Mona Gohara M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society and Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified adult, pediatric, and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ
Over time (and with consistent use) you may begin to notice firmer skin and a more lifted, defined appearance, according to Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified adult, pediatric, and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. Microcurrents are safe for all skin types and skin tones, Dr. Lal adds. However, those with active skin conditions like eczema or acne may want to refrain from using the device on those areas to avoid further irritation.
Ahead, find the best editor-tested and dermatologist-recommended microcurrent devices to level up your skincare routine.
1
Best Microcurrent Device Overall
NuFACE Trinity+ Advanced Facial Toning Device
Pros
- Helps promote radiant skin
- Compatible with different attachments
- May increase skin firmness and smoothness
Cons
- Pricey
- Some testers did not notice a major difference after use
This popular microcurrent device is so versatile, with options to add on red light, lip, and eye attachments for an added price. The Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab tested the microcurrent device in the Lab’s anti-aging tests. One tester noted: “My skin seems a little firmer and definitely more radiant and smoother,” however some testers reported that they did not notice any real difference while using the device.
The NuFace device also comes highly recommended by Dr. Lal and Dr. Gohara, both dubbing it the “OG,” or one of the best, and first, microcurrent devices on the market.
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|5 minutes per day, 5 days per week
|Microcurrent Levels
|3
|Special Features
|LED attachment and lip and eye attachment may be purchased separately
2
Best Value Microcurrent Device
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand
Pros
- Offers multiple treatments in one device
- Easy to hold and use
- Waterproof
Cons
- Microcurrent and other features are non-adjustable
This device does it all, and for a relatively affordable price when compared to its competitors. It’s a product Dr. Gohara stands by, and was a recent winner in our 2023 Beauty Awards. “Combining microcurrent, facial massage, light therapy, and warmth, this at-home treatment helps stimulate the muscles, reduce puffiness, improve the appearance of breakouts and blemishes, boost collagen, and enhance penetration of other skincare products,” Marisa Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in New York previously explained. It also earned a stamp of approval from Prevention’s Senior Commerce Editor, Christie Calucchia.
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|3 minutes per day, 3 days per week
|Microcurrent Levels
|1
|Special Features
|Red light therapy, facial massage, therapeutic warmth
3
Best Microcurrent Device for Travel
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Pros
- Compact design
- Anti-shock technology
- Lightweight
Cons
- Must be used with the FOREO app to access a wider range of microcurrent intensities
FOREO is a known player in the skincare device game, and its microcurrent tool comes highly recommended by Dr. Lal. It has a simple, small handheld design for easy use. While it’s compact and useful for travel, it also offers a powerful microcurrent for a lifted and toned appearance.
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|3 minutes per day
|Microcurrent Levels
|5
|Special Features
|App connectivity
4
Best Microcurrent Device for Eye Area
Trophy Skin RejuvatoneMD
Now 39% Off
Pros
- Easy to use
- Targets smaller areas more easily
- More affordable than other tools
Cons
- No attachments
Dr. Gohara explains that the microcurrent device by Trophy Skin is the one she most often recommends to her patients. “The reason I like the Trophy Skin one in particular is because it has a smaller wand that can go around the eyes,” she explains. “So there’s some nuanced contouring that it can do.” Plus, reviewers note that they notice a visibly lifted appearance “instantly.”
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|10 minutes per day, 1-2 days per week
|Microcurrent Levels
|2
|Special Features
|N/A
5
Best Multipurpose Microcurrent Device
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Pros
- Offers multiple treatments in one device
- Includes a timer to guide your treatment
- Comfortable to hold
Cons
- Pricey
After testing this multipurpose skincare device, Prevention’s Assistant Editor Shannen Zitz can confidently recommend this tool to other skincare lovers. “Not only does the microcurrent attachment provide a noticeably more lifted and defined appearance after first use, it also comes with a variety of other attachments to fully customize your skincare routine or at-home facial. I personally enjoy the microcurrent and LED attachments the most, but it also comes with percussive therapy attachments and a cleansing attachment. Hot and cold therapy attachments can be purchased separately.”
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|8 minutes per day
|Microcurrent levels
|3
|Special Features
|LED therapy, percussive therapy, cleansing attachment, hot and cold therapy
6
Best Microcurrent Device for Beginners
ZIIP HALO
Pros
- Provides immediate and long-lasting results
- Combines microcurrent and nanocurrent
- Easy to use
Cons
- Must be used with the ZIIP app to access a wider range of treatments
The ZIIP Halo is one of the few microcurrent devices recommended by Dr. Lal for its easy-to-use, beginner-friendly, and effective design. It combines microcurrent and nanocurrent to noticeably lift, sculpt, and define the face while promoting radiant, healthy skin.
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|3-5 times per week
|Microcurrent Levels
|Unspecified
|Special Features
|App connectivity offers personalized treatments
7
Best Affordable Microcurrent Device
SASAAJIJI Microcurrent Facial Device
Now 23% Off
Pros
- Affordable
- Reviewers report a more lifted appearance after use
- Includes LED therapy
Cons
- Not FDA cleared
Not only is this multifunctional microcurrent device one of the more affordable options on the list, but it’s also well-loved by Amazon shoppers, with over 5,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews. In addition to two microcurrent levels, it also offers blue and red LED therapy. “The lifting and firming effect is very good, which surprised me. The effect is visible to the naked eye,” one reviewer wrote.
|FDA Cleared
|No
|Suggested Use
|Unspecified
|Microcurrent Levels
|2
|Special Features
|LED therapy
8
BEST HANDS-FREE MICROCURRENT DEVICE
7E Wellness MyoLift QT Plus
Pros
- Attachments for targeted, hands-free treatment
- Extensive tutorials available on the app
- Splitter wire allows flexibility to work on two areas at once
Cons
- Some reviewers say the app has some kinks to work out
On the surface, the Myolift looks like any dual-probe microcurrent device. But unique to the other tools on our list, the targeted hands-free accessories that come with this wand allows you to go about your day (or kick back and relax) while the device does its thing. Prevention’s Assistant Editor Madeleine Haase gave this pick a whirl and wasn’t disappointed. “I love the flexibility of this device and that I can do a hands-free treatment while reading my book or watching TV. And I have seen a noticeable difference in my complexion!” Bonus: There are hundreds of tutorials that are conveniently accessible on the MyoliftQT app for you to follow along.
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|5 to 20 minutes, every other day
|Microcurrent Levels
|2
|Special Features
|Hands-free forehead, lip, eye, and jowl masks, electrodes for the neck, splitter wire
9
Microcurrent Device With Most Levels
Facegym Pure Lift Face
Pros
- Easy to use
- Features 5 different microcurrent levels
- Reviewers say they can see fast results
Cons
- Pricey
With a whopping 5 different microcurrent levels, this pick from Facegym may be one of the most dynamic microcurrent -nly devices out there. You can start at a low intensity and work your way up as you get more comfortable with it, and it also has two small nodes for getting into smaller areas. Reviewers love the easy-to-use tool and cite how they can see results soon after introducing it to their routine. “I have been using Pure Lift Face for a week now and am already noticing a difference,” one writes. “Defined jaw and cheeks, reduced puffiness...it works!”
|FDA Cleared
|Yes
|Suggested Use
|10 minutes at least once a week
|Microcurrent Levels
|5
|Special Features
|None
How to choose the best microcurrent device for you
✔️ Consider for safety first. “Generally you want to go with an FDA-approved or FDA-tested device, because that means there is some element of science and regulation around it,” Dr. Gohara explains. “You want to make sure it’s safe because most of these devices are being used in an at-home setting.”
✔️ Go for affordability. Dr. Lal says that a microcurrent device is not something you necessarily need to spend a lot of money on, and suggests looking for devices that are “tried and true” and have lots of positive reviews.
✔️ Keep microcurrent levels in mind. Most devices on this list have a range of microcurrent levels (the Facegym and Foreo options even go up to 5!). The higher you go, the more intense the microcurrent will feel. If you’re used to these microcurrent and want something with a bit more power and customization, go with a tool that has many levels to choose from. On the other hand, if you’re a beginner, you might only need to purchase a device with a couple levels, like the NuFace Trinity+ or the RejuvatoneMD.
How to use a microcurrent device
✔️ Start slowly. While Dr. Lal notes that each tool will have its own suggested use, you should start with a more conservative approach. “You don’t want to use it for too long of a period of time, but you want to use it long enough where you can see that lifted appearance.” He suggests starting with three to four strokes on each area and then building up over time to avoid any tingling or painful sensations.
✔️ Move upwards and outwards. You’ll want to move your device in the direction you want your skin to go. “I always recommend people work outwards and in an upward motion,” Dr. Lal explains. For example, when moving the tool along the jawline you would start by the chin and move slowly toward the ear.
✔️ Avoid friction. Dr. Lal also recommends using the recommended gel for your device to avoid redness and frictional burns from the device. Using the gel will also help the current penetrate and make the tool glide more easily over the skin.
How we chose the best microcurrent devices
We tested the Therabody and MyoLift microcurrent devices, spoke with Mona Gohara M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society; and Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified adult, pediatric, and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. The NuFace Trinity+ Advanced Facial Toning Device was tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab. We also sifted through countless online reviews to find the best microcurrent devices available.
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.
