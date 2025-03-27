These Oil-Blotting Papers Will Soak Up Every Drop of Grease on Your Face (2025)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
It can feel like a never-ending battle to prevent midafternoon greasiness when you have very oily skin as I do. Sure, we can dust our faces with setting powder or spritz on setting spray, but makeup artists say oil-blotting paper, also known as blotting sheets, is the most convenient and mess-free way to reduce oil throughout the day.
To help you understand why blotting paper is the most underrated way to make oil and shine a thing of the past, I connected with a few beauty experts to learn more about how to shop for and use them. Each pick on our list has earned hundreds of glowing Amazon reviews — so you know they're reliable on even your worst days. As a bonus, the makeup artists I spoke to revealed their favorite oil-blotting papers that they've relied on for years.
Best Blotting Papers
Best Overall
boscia Blotting Linens
The Runner Up
MAIKO Japanese Premium Oil Blotting Paper
Infused with Powder
Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues
What Is Blotting Paper?
These pocket-sized beauty power players are about the size of a business card and are typically made from gentle rice paper, cellulose, bamboo, abaca leaf, or hemp. They're available in various colors but become less opaque as they absorb the oil on your face. Makeup artist Jenna Apel and facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, M.D., adore blotting paper because they soak up oil from the top layer of the skin without disturbing the rest of your makeup.
Best Ingredients
DeRosa likes blotting papers enhanced with skincare-quality ingredients, like charcoal to purify pores, green tea extract to soothe the skin and prevent free-radical damage, and willow bark to exfoliate, purify, and unclog pores. Other blotting papers are infused with powder to help soak up excess oil and provide a light layer of coverage.
How to Use
After removing a single blotting paper from the packaging, gently press it onto your face and roll it onto the greasy areas of your face. Typically, one sheet can soak up most of the oil on your face, but if you have very oily skin or if the papers are very thin, you'll likely use two or three blotting papers.
Frequency
DeRosa suggests using blotting paper once a day to prevent your skin from assuming that it’s dehydrated. “Your skin thinks it needs more oil if you’re drying it out with over-use of the blotting papers, so it tries to do a ‘good job’ and increase the oil production,” says DeRosa. “It’s similar to what can happen if one uses skin care products that dry-out oily or acne-prone skin — the skin responds by increasing its production of sebum (skin oil).”
Expert Tips
- After blotting, mist your face with a hydrating face spray to cut down on shine without stripping your skin of hydration.
- Don't place a used blotting paper back into the original packaging because you'll spread germs.
- Always wash your hands after using blotting paper.
- Avoid using the same blotting paper to prevent spreading acne-causing bacteria all over your face.
Ready for a matte complexion? Here are all of the best blotting papers beauty professionals actually use.
1
Best Overall
boscia Blotting Linens
Pros
- Great for oily and combo skin
- Made with 3 ingredients
- Gently and effectively exfoliates skin
- Available in 3 scents
Cons
- Typically need to use 2 or 3 sheets at a time
Key Specs
- Rating: 4.6-star average from nearly 1,030 Amazon reviews
- Number of sheets: 100
boscia's soft-to-the-touch yet strong blotting papers are made from Japanese cellulose. They're infused with two prominent skin-clearing ingredients: abaca tree fiber and willow bark extract. Together, they'll mattify your greasy complexion and help minimize the appearance of large pores.
“I like how durable they are, and you can dab at your face for a while without any rips to the sheets,” says makeup artist Vivi Mintara. Mintara isn't the only fan of these $10 blotting papers. DeRosa and several Amazon reviewers say they're obsessed with boscia's product because it does an excellent job at freshening up their greasy complexion on the go.
“These blotting linens do an amazing job of getting me back to looking like I just stepped out of the shower by the time mid-afternoon rolls around,” says one 5-star Amazon review.
The brand also makes two other Blotting Linens — Charcoal and Green Tea — that target congested pores and red skin, respectively.
2
The Runner Up
MAIKO Japanese Premium Oil Blotting Paper
Pros
- Cheapest option
- A lot of sheets
Cons
- Flimsy packaging
Key Specs
- Rating: 4.4-star average from 915 Amazon reviews
- Number of sheets: 200
Given its high rating, competitive price, and hundreds of 5-star Amazon reviews, it was easy to pick these blotting papers as our runner-up.
Simple but effective, these oil-blotting papers are made from thin rice paper and are the ultimate no-fail pick for makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder. She says they're a treat to use because they keep her makeup in place and transform greasy skin into a pretty glow.
Amazon reviewers are also into these blotting papers because they are made from only oil-absorbing rice paper. They’re so effective that one reviewer says they’re a solid dupe for the $20 Tatcha blotting papers. To quote their 5-star Amazon review: “They work just as well, and I won’t run out after 2 to 3 weeks like I used to. I’m going on over a month, and I’ve barely made a dent.”
3
Infused with Powder
Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues
Pros
- Available in 3 tints
- Leaping Bunny-Certified
Cons
- No deep shades
Key Specs
- Rating: 4.4-star average from nearly 3,020 Amazon reviews
- Number of sheets: 40
Yes, you only get 40 sheets per container, but one sheet goes a long way. Since one side of these sheets is coated with rice starch, it's likely you'll only need a single piece of blotting paper for your entire face since the powder helps absorb excess oil and shine.
Currently, there are three shades of rice powder available — Translucent, Natural, and Warm Beige, so order Translucent if you have a darker skin tone.
“It’s a steady solution for me — this is the one I have used the longest and most often when I can find it. I always use it safely with great results,” says Winkenwerder.
Amazon reviewers also consider it a staple for touching up their makeup, especially when sporting foundation in the summer. "I've tried tons and tons of products to no avail to save my skin from being so oily. But one or two sheets of these help me stay shine-free and fresh-looking," says one 5-star Amazon review.
4
Rich in Antioxidants
Teenitor Oil Blotting Sheets
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Contains green tea
- Soothing scent
Cons
- 200-pack is sold out
Key Specs
- Rating: 4.6-star average from 880 Amazon reviews
- # of sheets: 100
Winkenwerder and Amazon reviewers say you only need one sheet of these blotting papers to soak up oil on your face. They're made from 100% natural linen fibers and infused with antioxidant-rich organic green tea to help soothe tired skin and fight free radical damage.
“They absorb well, are super soft, and have a tissue paper feel instead of the plastic feel that other blotting sheets can have,” says one 5-star Amazon review. “I have bought these multiple times and would keep getting them again because they are great for on the go,” notes another 5-star review.
Reviewers add these sheets have a light and refreshing green tea scent, but it hasn't irritated their sensitive skin or noses.
5
PETA-Certified Brand
NYX Matte Blotting Paper
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Contains kaolin clay and zinc oxide
Cons
- Low paper count
Key Specs
- Rating: 4.4-star average from 2,020 Amazon reviews
- # of sheets: 50
When you want to soak up oil without breaking the bank, Winkenwerder suggests using these blotting papers from NYX. Although they're a relatively new addition to her professional kit, she says they are well worth the $5 price tag because they are very effective at absorbing oil and shine.
We love that these sheets are made from 100% pulp paper and infused with acne-fighting salicylic acid, rejuvenating green tea extract, and tea tree oil to cut down on excess shine and oil without messing with your makeup.
Given the quality of their ingredients and low price, it’s no wonder thousands of Amazon reviewers left enticing reviews about these blotting papers. “I’m really amazed how simple it is but extremely effective for those of us with very oily-prone skin like, wow, this makes a world of difference. A great no makeup solution,” says one 5-star Amazon review.
6
Splurge Worthy
Shiseido Ginza Tokyo Oil-Control Blotting Paper
Now 33% Off
Pros
- Dermatologist-tested
- Only need to use 1 sheet at a time
Cons
- Most expensive option
Key Specs
- Rating: 4.6-star average from more than 200 Amazon reviews
- # of sheets: 100
Looking to splurge on blotting paper? Opt for Winkenwerder's luxe recommendation from Shiseido, one of our favorite beauty brands.
“This one is lovely — It’s created by a Japanese cosmetic company, so special attention is paid to making it everything it can be and so much more,” she says. Winenwerder especially loves the envelope-shaped packaging that’s noticeably sturdier than the cheaper options on our list. She adds it is also easier to pull out a single piece of blotting paper at a time compared to her other recommendations.
You'll only need one of these silky cellulose blotting sheets to control oil and shine throughout the day. They're infused with non-comedogenic and mattifying ingredients, like kaolin clay and zinc oxide. There's also rosemary extract to help soothe tired and irritated skin. Plus, they contain Shiseido's air-light and microfine translucent setting powder, so you won't have to carry a pressed powder in your bag.
Amazon reviewers left a slew of impressive 5-star reviews, and one shopper boldly dubbed them as the “best oil control blotters in the world.” One Amazon reviewer considers them “a true miracle” beauty product that is worth the splurge, while another says they’ve used these sheets for an astonishing 20 years with consistent results.
Nicole Saunders
Beauty Editor
Nicole Saunders is the beauty editor at Best Products with over eight years of experience researching, writing, and editing lifestyle content. She specializes in breaking down complicated topics, like high-frequency wands and microcurrent devices, into easy-to-understand guides. Saunders takes great pride in heavily researching and testing featured beauty products, — such as hairdryers and foundations — on our site, and spotlights her all-time seasonal favorites in her quarterly column Best New Beauty. And she tests quite literally thousands of launches for our Best New Beauty Awards package. You can follow her on Instagram to stay in the loop on her product testing adventures.