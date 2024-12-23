These Perfume-Like Hairsprays Are the Secret to Smelling Really, Really Good (2024)

You know how some people smell really, really good? They’re the kind of people that enter a room and you instantly know they’re there. Yes, people who smell amazing have likely invested in a signature scent, but great perfume is only part of this equation—if you want to smell incredible at all times, you need to be a scent-layering expert. That means opting for fragranced shampoos, body washes, and laundry detergent (as long as they don’t irritate your skin, of course). Last but certainly not least, add hair sprays to that list.
They often has a distinct smell that’s hard to ignore. Sadly, some are not so great. But the good news is that some of the best hair sprays out there also come with a sophisticated scent profile, so you don’t have to sacrifice your personal fragrance for good hair. Below, we rounded up the best-smelling hair sprays out there, based on editor favorites and rave online reviews. Keep reading for the 10 best-smelling hair sprays on the market.
Best Woodsy Scent
Oribe Superfine Hair Spray
Pros
- Perfume-quality, complex scent
Cons
- Some find the fragrance too strong
If you like your finished hairstyles to feel touchable with just enough hold, this hair spray is the perfect choice. It’s infused with Oribe’s signature fragrance, Côte d’Azur, which infuses hair with a bright, lightly floral, and woodsy scent.
Key notes: Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, sandalwood
Size: 300 mL
Sephora rating: 4.4/5
An ELLE editor says: “Oribe’s Côte d’Azur fragrance is so good, it smells like you’re wearing hair perfume. It’s so well-loved that you can even buy it in fragrance form, but it’s potent enough in their hair products that it will turn heads.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor
Best Invigorating Scent
Crown Affair The Finishing Hair Spray
Pros
- Refreshing bergamot and yuzu notes
Cons
- Some dislike that it’s not a continuous spray
Crown Affair’s hair spray is a fine, non-aerosol mist that provides flexible hold to hair. It’s made with Acacia Senegal Gum, an ingredient that helps styles stay in place while also ensuring they’re easy to brush out. So, you can re-style your hair even after putting hair spray in it.
Key notes: Bergamot, yuzu, lemongrass
Size: 100 mL
Sephora rating: 4.7/5
An ELLE editor says: “Of course, the biggest thing I want from my styling products is performance. They need to do what they promise to do. But another thing I prioritize is how good they smell, especially as someone who won’t use a product if I don’t like the scent, no matter how efficacious the formula. Crown Affair incorporates a blend of citrusy notes like bergamot and yuzu with floral and woody ones like calla lily and sandalwood into all of its products, and the combination is so lovely and refreshing that it puts me in a better mood whenever I catch a whiff. The formula also feels nice and lightweight on my strands—I abhor the feeling of products in my hair and dread having to use hairspray, but I almost forget that I have this one on.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer
Best Warm Scent
Dae Agave Dry Heat & Hold Styling Mist
Pros
- Doesn’t weight hair down
Cons
- Some find the spray nozzle to break easily
This hair mist is a true multi-tasker. Use it on dry hair to provide heat protection, control frizz, and help give hold after styling. It’s infused with botanicals from the desert like prickly pear seed oil and agave extract that nourish hair while also helping it smell good.
Key notes: Prickly pear, cactus flower
Size: 100 mL
Sephora rating: 4.4/5
A Sephora reviewer says: “I love this product. I use it on dry hair before curling or straightening to protect my hair. It has a very light hold, doesn’t weigh hair down or make it greasy. It also smells so good!”
Best Honey Scent
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
Pros
- Sweet, long-lasting fragrance
Cons
- Scent only lasts a couple of hours
If you really want to ensure that your hair smells good, you might want to opt for a hair perfume. Traditional perfumes are often made with ingredients that can dry out your hair, but this one is infused with Mirsalehi honey and argan oil to moisturize and nourish hair.
Key notes: Honey, spring florals, mandarin
Size: 50 mL
Sephora rating: 4/5
A Sephora reviewer says: “I didn’t expect to love this product so much, but it’s really good and I’m in love with the honey scent it leaves on my hair. The scent lasts all day for me and I love it!”
Best Amber Scent
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray
Pros
- Unique amber scent
Cons
- Some find it a bit sticky
Moroccanoil is known for hair products that smell just as good as they work. This formula imparts shine and has a strong hold for when you want your style to last for hours.
Key notes: Amber, sweet florals
Size: 331 mL
Amazon rating: 4.7/5
An ELLE editor says: “Moroccanoil products smell so good that I consistently get asked what perfume I’m wearing when I use them. This hair spray is no exception. I don’t usually gravitate toward strong hold hair sprays, but I do like this formula when I slick my hair back, as it not only helps it stay in place, but also makes it look really shiny.”—Katie Berohn
Best Jasmine Scent
Bumble and bumble Spray de Mode
Pros
- Perfume-like jasmine scent
Cons
- Some dislike the spray nozzle
If you’re looking for hairspray with memory, this one’s for you. Not only does it hold hair into place with a flexible hold, but it also has style memory that can keep hair’s shape even after being brushed through.
Key notes: Citrus, jasmine, musk, sandalwood
Size: 300 mL
Amazon rating: 4.3/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “This is a great hair spray. It’s one of the best sprays I’ve found for my fine hair...doesn’t weigh my hair down, and I can brush my hair right after spraying to finish styling. This hair spray stays flexible and doesn’t leave my hair with a stiff, crunchy feel or that ‘helmet hair’ look.”
Best Aromatherapy
Pureology Style + Protect Soft Finish Hairspray
Pros
- Soft, soothing woodsy and floral scent
Cons
- Some wish it had a stronger hold
Anyone with color-treated hair knows the struggle of finding products that help preserve your hair color. This hair spray is infused with anti-fade technology that helps ensure your hair color stays vibrant. It also has a relaxing scent inspired by aromatherapy.
Key notes: Tuberose, almond milk, cedar
Size: 365 mL
Amazon rating: 4.4/5
An Amazon reviewer says: “This is my favorite hair spray. It has a nice hold without being stiff or sticky and has a really nice smell.”
Best Spicy Scent
Shu Uemura Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray
Pros
- Red pepper note adds a spicy twist
Cons
- Some say the hold is too light
This hair spray doesn’t even feel like you’re wearing hair spray, since it’s light as air and comes out in a micro-fine mist. It has buildable hold, so it’s perfect for any style—from undone beach waves to complicated updos.
Key notes: Amber, musk, florals, red pepper
Size: 8 oz.
Sephora rating: 4.5/5
A Sephora reviewer says: “I have used the same hairspray brand for years and never thought I would find another brand that worked as well. Wow, was I surprised! Moya Hold does it all and then some. It’s lightweight but holds my style all day, and I’m even able to comb through it and lightly spray it again for day two. The nice smell is a bonus. Moya is my new go to hairspray.”
Best Luxury Scent
Sisley Paris Hair Rituel By Sisley The Invisible Hold Hair Spray
Pros
- Unique, perfume-like floral scent
Cons
- The flexible hold isn’t strong enough for some
In every sense of the word, this hair spray encapsulates the essence of true “luxury.” It has a texturizing, flexible hold; a nourishing, vitamin-rich formula; and a scent that will make people ask you what perfume you’re wearing.
Key notes: Verbena, lemon, peach blossom, amber
Size: 200 mL
Dermstore rating: 4.7/5
A Dermstore reviewer says: “This hairspray is absolutely fabulous! The scent, feeling, non-crunchy aspect, and—most of all—the long-lasting hold is all what makes this product one of the best out there! I evenly and easily applied it all over my hair that I curled, and found amazing results after the fact. The next morning I woke up with my hair looking amazing, shiny, and still curly after a whole day of having it in my hair.”
Best Citrus Scent
Kerasilk Texturizing Finishing Spray
Pros
- Amber and jasmine add depth to a citrusy scent
Cons
- Better for texturizing, not for hold
This finishing spray adds a certain je ne sais quoi to hair. It provides flexible hold, while giving hair a texturized finish that still has tons of movement. Use it after styling or to zhuzh up hair and give it an undone, beachy look.
Key notes: Bergamot, jasmine, amber
Size: 5.3 oz.
Amazon rating: 4.3/5
An ELLE editor says: “This is my go-to product to use when I feel like my hair could just use something extra. It adds more texture to hair that I’ve curled or blow-dried, and it makes my natural waves look a little piecer. Plus, the citrusy scent is a major mood-booster.” —Katie Berohn
