These Popular Hairsprays Will Keep Your Hair Perfectly Styled (2024)

If you associate hairsprays with memories of nauseating clouds that shellac hair into place, you aren't alone. Since its invention in the 1940s, hairspray has been used to build elevated hairstyles like the bouffants of the '50s and the beehives of the '60s. It lost popularity in the '70s when relaxed hairstyles trended, but came back with full force in the '80s when Madonna-like volume in bangs, mullets and crimped ponytails once again made strong hold hairspray a necessity for women.

The hairspray on the market at the time made these high glam hairstyles feel stiff and unnatural, but hairsprays have come a long way since. The once-crunchy sprays are now available in fine mist formulas for the touchable, beachy waves and loose styles of this decade with the same level of holding power to make sure your hair doesn't fall flat (or frizz!) seconds after styling.



Whether you are looking for a spray with ultimate humidity resistance, something to keep ultra fine hair in place, or want an extra-strong hold for a special occasion up-do, these Good Housekeeping Institute tester-approved hairsprays will leave hair touchable and perfectly styled for up to 24 hours. These are the best hairsprays you can buy: