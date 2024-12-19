These Pumice Stones Can Tackle Even the Toughest Calluses (2024)

There is a difference between pumice stones, including size, functionality and whether they are natural or synthetically-made. One pumice stone isn't necessarily better than another; it's more about your planned use and preferences. Here's what to keep in mind:

✔️ Natural vs. synthetic: The general rule of thumb here is to stick with naturally-made stones, as synthetic options could potentially be unsuitable for skin, since they may be created for other uses. Natural pumice stones are made from volcanic lava. If you do opt for synthetic, check the product packaging for labeling that indicates it is intended for use on skin or the body.

✔️ Size: Larger stones are best to cover bigger areas of skin, while smaller ones are good for gripping and maneuvering in around crevices or small areas. For something in the middle, "medium-sized stones with rounded edges or ones that are attached to a handle may be easier to hold and use," Wizemann notes. Also, the larger the cavities in the pumice stone, the easier it will be to clean them, which you should do after each use.

✔️ Dual-sided: A classic pumice stone that is the same level of roughness serves a great purpose, while dual-sided pumice stones can give you different strength options, depending on how rough your feet or deep your calluses are. Some have two levels of coarseness, while others have one coarse side and one smoothing side — both are great options.