These Pumice Stones Can Tackle Even the Toughest Calluses (2024)

Pumice stones pack a big punch when it comes to exfoliation and getting smooth skin, specifically feet. "Thanks to their abrasive properties, these volcanic rocks (which are created when lava and water mix together) can be used as a physical exfoliant to remove dead, hardened and excess skin, especially on the feet where the skin is thickest," explains Sabina Wizemann, senior chemist at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab. While they are most often used in salon and DIY pedicures, pumice stones can also remove calluses and soften thick skin on hands. In addition to their beauty benefits, pumice stones are used in industrial cleaning, fiber stonewashing and gardening and landscaping.
In the GH Beauty Lab, our skincare pros test body scrubs and face scrubs for factors including ease of use, irritation, level of exfoliation and making skin feel softer and smoother. While we haven't specifically tested pumice stones in the Lab, we selected these picks by leaning on expert advice from Lab scientists, intensive editor research as well as crowd sourcing from throughly vetted online reviews of top-rated products. Keep reading for the best pumice stones you can buy, plus how to shop for and use them, according to experts.
Best Overall Pumice Stone
Maryton Foot Pumice Stone
- Can be used on various body parts
- Two-sided for different strengths
- Ergonomic shape
With over 49,000 ratings on Amazon, this two-toned Maryton synthetic pumice stone is a top-seller for good reason. We love that it has two levels of coarseness to tackle different levels of dry and rough skin, plus can be used on hands and elbows in addition to feet. Reviewers love that it's "gentle yet effective" and that it is "soft and easy to hold."
Best Value Pumice Stone
Equate Oval-Shaped Foot Pumice Stone With Grip Massager
- Easy to grip
- Great value
At under $3, this natural pumice stone from Equate is a true bargain, and a hard-working one, too. It smooths feet, easily (and quickly) removing dead skin. Plus, we like that the shape fits perfectly in hands and it has a rubber edge that makes it easy to grip during use. "Do you want smooth feet? Buy this," one reviewer commented. Another adds: "It works better than other files."
Best Pumice Stone for Feet
GILDEN TREE Pumice Stone for Feet
- Bigger size to cover more skin surface
- Multi-tasking: sloughs and smooths
- Long-lasting
- Dead skin may get trapped in grooves
Most pumice stone tools have a short life span (it's the nature of the product) but this generously-sized one from Gilden Tree really lasts. According to the brand, it can be used over five years, with proper care and cleaning, as it's made of 100% natural terracotta clay. Our pros love that the ergonomic tool is large enough for bigger areas of skin, like your feet, and two-sided: The rough half sloughs off dead skin, while the smooth side polishes and buffs. "After just one use, the skin on my feet was much smoother," a reviewer reported.
Best Pumice Stone for Hands
Onyx Professional Double-Sided 100% Siliglass Pumice Stone
- Can be used on hands and elbows, in addition to feet
- Easier to keep clean
- Dual-sided for multi-use
Made of 100% synthetic siliglass, this stone from Onyx Professional has a wider pore structure, which we love as it prevents it from absorbing bacteria, dead skin and liquids so it stays clean longer. Plus, it has two sides: a coarse one to exfoliate and remove calluses and a smooth half to smooth skin. Reviewers love that "you don't have to use as long as others to achieve same results," and that it "works great for dry skin on feet, hands, elbows and knees."
Best Pumice Stone For Cracked Heels
Earth Therapeutics Natural Sierra Pumice Stick
- Works quickly
- Easy to store thanks to rope handle
- Great value
- Can be rough on skin, so be extra gentle when using
A different take on a pumice stone, this natural Earth Theraputics tool comes on a handy stick, making it super easy to hold and use on heels, especially if you are standing. While we haven't tested this in the Lab, we love that the large area of the pumice can cover a lot of ground in a swipe, allowing you to get smooth skin fast. "I have tried many pumice stones but this is the only effective one that I've found," a user shared. "Plus, it hangs in the shower — so convenient!"
Best Small Pumice Stone
Borogo Natural Pumice Stone for Feet
- Easy to hold
- Rope handle for hanging to dry
- Great value
While some prefer a large stone to cover bigger areas of skin, others like a smaller pumice stone for an easier grip. We love that this natural stone from Borogo is the perfect mini size to get to all of those hard-to-reach spots and is great for storage and travel. "It’s not so thick that my small hands have trouble holding onto it, but thick enough to last a long time," a reviewer notes.
Best Pumice Stone Kit
EntreFeet Dr. Entre's Callus Remover Kit for Feet
- Kit contains multiple foot-smoothing products
- Easy to use all together
- Works on even tough calluses
Get rid of even the roughest skin and deepest calluses with this kit from EntreFeet. In addition to a dual-sided natural pumice stone, we like that it contains everything you need for an at-home pedicure (sans nail polish) including callus remover gel, a stainless steel foot file and plastic gloves. "The kit was perfect! Now I can do my own pedicures," a reviewer raved.
Best Natural Pumice Stone
Pumice Valley Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone
- Easy to clean
- Works quickly
- Rope handle for storage
Made of 100% volcanic lava (hence the black color), this compact natural pumice stone helps remove corns, calluses and dry, dead skin with just a few swipes. Reviewers love that it "has a good weight" and "takes half the time to do a better job" compared to other pumice stones. Plus, it comes with a rope handle for hanging to dry.
How we chose the best pumice stones
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists test hundreds of skincare products every year for face and body, including moisturizers, cleansers, serums, body washes, hand creams and more.
While the GH Beauty Lab hasn't yet formally tested pumice stones in our Labs, the above picks are a mix of Beauty Lab expert recommended stones, along with top-rated picks from reputable online reviews.
What to look for when shopping for the best pumice stones
There is a difference between pumice stones, including size, functionality and whether they are natural or synthetically-made. One pumice stone isn't necessarily better than another; it's more about your planned use and preferences. Here's what to keep in mind:
✔️ Natural vs. synthetic: The general rule of thumb here is to stick with naturally-made stones, as synthetic options could potentially be unsuitable for skin, since they may be created for other uses. Natural pumice stones are made from volcanic lava. If you do opt for synthetic, check the product packaging for labeling that indicates it is intended for use on skin or the body.
✔️ Size: Larger stones are best to cover bigger areas of skin, while smaller ones are good for gripping and maneuvering in around crevices or small areas. For something in the middle, "medium-sized stones with rounded edges or ones that are attached to a handle may be easier to hold and use," Wizemann notes. Also, the larger the cavities in the pumice stone, the easier it will be to clean them, which you should do after each use.
✔️ Dual-sided: A classic pumice stone that is the same level of roughness serves a great purpose, while dual-sided pumice stones can give you different strength options, depending on how rough your feet or deep your calluses are. Some have two levels of coarseness, while others have one coarse side and one smoothing side — both are great options.
How do you use a pumice stone?
Pumice stones are generally easy and quick to use; just don't rub the tool straight onto your dry skin (ouch!). Follow GH Beauty Lab expert tips on how to use a pumice stone for the best results:
- Soak first. You should always soak both the pumice stone and your feet before use. You can either soak them together or wet the stone separately, but "aim for at least 10 minutes of soaking to soften thick and rough skin," Wizemann advises. She recommends exfoliating in the bathtub instead of in the shower to give the skin enough time to soften.
- Be gentle. "Stick to light pressure and circular motions to avoid skin damage," Wizemann advises. Using light pressure, rub the stone in a circular motion to exfoliate.
- Rinse and wash. While pumice stones don't require a deep clean, be sure to rinse them off after each use, as they can collect bacteria. Rinse and dry your feet well, and don't skip moisturizer to hydrate the dry skin — it's an important step to lock hydration back into skin and keep it soft and smooth. Once you are done, wash the pumice stone with dish or antibacterial soap before rinsing and let it air dry. "We suggest exfoliating a couple of times a week until the desired results are obtained," Wizemanna adds.
Do pumice stones really work?
Yes, they can help get rid of dead skin and reveal fresh, healthy skin underneath, but should always be applied with gentle pressure. Just as during any mechanical (a.k.a. physical) exfoliation, it is good to exercise caution and not overdo it. Start slowly and build up in length and frequency of use to prevent potentially damaging the skin.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
This article was written by Dori Price, a freelance beauty editor who conducted in-depth research on the pumice stone product category. Price has over 15 years of experience researching and writing skincare stories, combining her knowledge with the expertise of top industry professionals including dermatologists and aestheticians. Price worked closely with Sabina Wizemann, GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist, who contributed research on pumice stones as well as information on how to shop for and use them. Since joining Good Housekeeping in 2012, she has researched, tested and evaluated thousands of products.
