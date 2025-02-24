These Stick-On False Nails Are So Good They Rival a Salon Manicure (2025)

If, like me, you’re used to regular visits to the salon for your manicures, chances are your bank account is not in a great way right now. While I’d love to be the kind of person who paints cute motifs and chic designs onto my nails (saving £££ in the process), when it comes to DIYnail art my mani skills are weak to say the least. I find the intricacy of attempting nail art downright stressful and even when I attempt to paint my nails myself, by the time I get to using my left hand, they turn into a total mess.

I’ll be honest, I totally disregarded stick-on nails until very recently. My previous (and I’m talking teenage) experiences with them did not end well (or look great). I remember struggling to find press-ons that fit my nail size and shape, and I caused major damage to my nail plate when I attempted to remove them.

Thankfully, stick-on nails are having a moment, which means there’s been serious innovation in the products on offer—and there’s also a lot more choice out there. This new generation of press-ons goes beyond the basic plain colour offerings I remember experimenting with in the past. They offer fun and colourful designs, a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and even the glue quality has improved, too.

"Nail art boomed during the pandemic and the stick-on nail category has majorly grown and innovated since then,” says nail artist Ashleigh Bamber. "It’s a great way to wear cute nail art designs without actually having to do any of the hard work or wait for a salon appointment.” That said, while stick-on nails are convenient, long-lasting, and affordable, they can still cause damage if not applied and removed correctly. "If you’re too rough with removal you can risk peeling off layers of your natural nail, which cause it to become weak and brittle,” explains Bamber. "I would actually recommend starting the removal process by soaking your hands in water, then using a cuticle oil to lift them,” she adds. "Acetone-based removers can cause damage and dehydration if used for too long.”

In the past few months I’ve tried everything from short and chic colourful French tips to ultra-long stilettos, and I have to say I love the ease, the speed, and the convenience. I’ve also noticed that my natural nails feel healthier and stronger. Sound like something you could get on board with? Keep scrolling for the best stick-on false nailsout there.

Shop stick-on nails:

Paintlab Press-On Gel Nails in Luna Aperfect way to embrace the mismatched mani trend.

Elegant Touch Colour Nails in Metallic Pink This high-shine metallic finish is ten times better than any you could achieve via regular nail polish.

Shrine Rainbow Ombré False Nails Ombré is another technique that even nail professionals can struggle with. Shrine's press-on set saves the day.

Paintlab Press-On Gel Nails in Smiley Paintlab has some seriously cute designs, but we really fell in love with these fun smileys.

Makeup Revolution False Nails in Mono Illusion Thisbold black and white design is super eye catching.

Sosu By Suzanne Jackson Stiletto False Nails in Frenchie Chic and simple, nothing beats a classic French manicure.

Nails Inc. Going Dotty Dot-Print Artificial Nails See Also 6 Different Types of Artificial Nails You Can Try Nails Inc.'s stick-on sets have covered all the big nail art trends. This minimal dot design is elegant and understated.

Shrine Swirl Tips False Nails Ifyour natural nails won't quite go the length for a stiletto shape, you can achieve the effect (with zero effort required) thanks to this Shrine set.

Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails in Ab Fab Nail art doesn't have to be all bright colours an bold designs.Kiss has a full range of solid colour options, but we especially love the metallic finish on this light nude set.

Paintlab Press-On Gel Nails in Swirly We're obsessed with this fun, retro design. What's more, Paintlab's sets come with multiple size options.

Nails Inc. Tonal Tips Artificial Nails We love the assorted shades of nude in this Nails Inc. set. They work with literally any outfit choice.

Makeup Revolution Flawless False Nails in Constellation Square or 'coffin' nails are a tricky shape to pull off with natural nails, but you can embrace them effortlessly with this Revolution set.

Paintlab Press-On Gel Nails in Limoncello Thiseye catching nail art design will quite literally brighten your day.

Elegant Touch False Nails in Very Cherry If you're a 'nail art on the accent nail' kind of person, this set will be right up your street.

Elegant Touch Polished Core Nails in Vintage Blossom Feeling up to some nail art experimentation? Choose a plain base like this one and pain on your designs before you apply them to your nails.

Paintlab Press-On Gel Nails in Red Danger Sometimes you just want to feel glamorous, and long,squared-off nails do that oh so well.

Next Up:86 Nail Art Ideas We've Saved for Our Next Trip to the Salon

This story was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated.