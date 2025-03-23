These Supplements, Sprays, and Helmets Might Help Prevent Hair Loss (2025)

We're not here to scare you, but if you’re reading this you’re probably going to experience hair loss at some point in your life. Maybe you already have. When you do, remember that it’s not just you; hair loss is extremely common. In fact, by the age of 35, around two-thirds of men notice some form of hair loss and that number climbs to 85 percent by age 50.
When it happens, the question isn’t 'why is this happening to me?', it’s, 'what am I going to do about it?' Truthfully, there is no right answer. Dealing with hair thinning issues is a personal decision. There’s no shame in cutting to the chase and choosing to shave your head. There’s also no shame in trying to minimise or curb the loss using hair loss treatments. Which leads to another question: which product do you try? The world of hair growth treatments for men can be vast and confusing, with a healthy dose of snake oil salesmen that are going to try to dupe you into wasting your money on stuff that doesn’t work.
Hair growth products for men
Regaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
Sons The Ultimate Plan
Patricks RD1 Anti Hair Loss Spray
Act + Acre Cold Pressed Apple Stem Cell Serum
CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet
At the most basic level, the best hair growth products for men need to be backed by proven science and must feature proven technologies that have been clinically tested to restore hair. The good news is that there are plenty of treatments out there that are proven to work. We asked leading dermatologists which of the best hair growth products for men are worth your time and effort – and tips on how to use them.
Regaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
Overwhelmingly, all our experts recommended 5% minoxidil as the best treatment for male pattern baldness. Regaine, the original minoxidil treatment, remains the go-to especially because it’s widely available at most pharmacies.
Pick up the foam, says Dr. Kash, because it’s easier to control and less likely to drip onto your face (if it does, wash it off quickly to avoid weird hair patches). Unlike the solution, the foam doesn’t contain propylene glycol, which can cause an allergic reaction for some people.
Testing notes: Men's Health US deputy commerce editor Christian Gollayan has been using Rogain's Minoxidil Foam for the past two months, and he's already seeing results.
'I've noticed hair regrowth along my temples and on the back of my head, which has noticeably started thinning in the past two years,' Gollayan says. 'It's kind of a hassle applying this twice a day, and the chemicall-y smell is a bit off-putting, but those factors are worth dealing with, given how great the results have been so far.'
|Delivery System
|Foam
|How Long It Lasts
|3 months
Sons The Ultimate Plan
Apart from minoxidil, finasteride is the other gold standard in hair loss treatment and can be 'more effective,' says Dr. Goldman. It’s also highly studied, including actual hair count studies and research showing the increased hair count was maintained after two years, he says. Studies have also found that finasteride is effective at stopping hair loss in 90% of men, and increases hair density in 6 out of 10.
It’s only available by prescription and should always be used under the care of a doctor, as there can be side effects like decreased sex drive. There is some evidence that topical finasteride can be effective with a lower risk of side effects, which is why a spray may come in handy for those who don’t want to take the risk.
Sons is the only company specialising in hair loss and scalp conditions that hold the MRHA licences for the two clinically proven products finasteride and minoxidil in the UK – meaning Sons’ licensed products have been through rigorous clinical testing and quality assessments prior to being made available for patients. This double whammy of ingredients has been shown to treat hair loss in ways a single-ingredient treatment can’t, with an effectiveness rate of 94% when used in combination.
The Sons Ultimate Plan contains both finasteride and minoxidil, as well as a DHT-blocking strengthening shampoo and a nine-ingredient hair growth complex multivitamin, offering a 360 approach to halting hair loss, stimulating growth, and enhancing hair quality.
Sons uses a subscription plan model, renewing automatically for a seamless experience, ensuring you always have the treatments you need sent to your door. It also has an aftercare team, which provides ongoing contact and follow-ups post-purchase.
|Key Ingredients
|Finasteride, minoxidil
|Delivery System
|Sprays, Tablet, Shampoos
Patricks RD1 Anti Hair Loss Spray
This innovative spray acts as a two-in-one product because it not only contains ingredients that block DHT (which causes male pattern hair loss) but it also acts as a styling product to help add volume and texture to your hair.
Add in scalp-healthy ingredients to help balance and stimulate hair follicles and you have an all-around great hair thinning product. Plus, it’s portable.
Testing Notes: Okay, yes, this stuff does help to retain and regrow hair (we did see some visible improvement even after about a month). But what we found we liked best in our testing versus other similar hairsprays is that it feels the best in your hair.
In fact, it can help instantly add volume and texture the way a stying spray can, which allows it to pull double duty in your routine. You’ll still need to make sure you get it down to the scalp, which can take some massaging but its ability to replace a styling product, too, make it worthwhile.
Plus, the small size is easier to take on the go than other products which is always a plus.
|Key Ingredients
|Redensyl, capixyl, saw palmetto, noto-ginseng, biotin, caffeine
|Delivery System
|Spray
Act + Acre Cold Pressed Apple Stem Cell Serum
This soothing scalp serum not only helps to balance your scalp and control itch and irritation, but it also contains apple stem cells which help to extend the growth phase of hair follicles to reduce shedding and slow thinning.
Think of it as more of a preventative or maintenance step. It likely won’t regrow hair, but can help you keep the hair you have.
Testing Notes: Even if you’re not experiencing active hair loss, we found that this scalp treatment can help balance your scalp, reduce oiliness or dryness and overall just help it feel healthier (and by extension your hair, too).
The serum is thin and spreads easily and we found that the dropper is handy to help get the serum directly onto your scalp no matter how much hair you have. The directions say to apply 1-2 pipettes but we found that around 3 is best for complete coverage (maybe we just have large heads), which would lower the amount of time the products lasts.
Apply it on clean hair right after the shower for best results and, while the brand advises to use it 'as needed', we found that every day is ideal for best results.
|Key Ingredients
|2% Swiss apple stem cells
|Delivery System
|Serum
CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet
There are a lot of LED systems out there that target hair growth, but Dr. Kash recommends a helmet because it’s way easier to use than other devices like combs. Just put it on your head, power it on, and you’re good to go.
Like other LED devices, the red lights inside the cap stimulate blood flow to the scalp and reduce inflammation, both of which help to support hair growth.
We tried this device by CurrentBody in our lab on eight panellists experiencing balding and hair thinning, testing regrowth, thickening and overall strength of their hair.
After 16 weeks, we found the device made a marked difference to the thickness and volume of our panellists’ hair.
Read more: We Tested the CurrentBody Hair Growth Helmet for 16 Weeks
|Key Ingredients
|Low level laser
|Delivery System
|Wearable helmet
What Causes Hair Loss in Men?
Before you can treat hair loss, you have to know what’s causing it. Overwhelmingly, the most common type of hair loss in men is androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern hair loss (MPHL), and is 'primarily driven by genetics and hormones,; says dermatologist Natalie Kash.
MPHL happens when a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) causes the life cycle of your hair to shorten, leading to increased shedding and loss. There is also increasing evidence that factors like inflammation and oxidative stress can contribute to MPHL, according to Dr. Kash.
Identifying MPHL is relatively simple – hair loss is typically concentrated in 'certain parts of the scalp like the hair line, top of the head and the crown,' she says, whereas hair on the lower part of the scalp and around your ears is usually less affected.
There are other forms of hair loss to complicate things, though. Telogen effluvium is hair loss caused by high stress, surgeries or other internal issues like thyroid problems or vitamin D deficiency. There’s also alopecia areata,'caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the hair follicles causing smooth circles of hair loss on the scalp and sometimes it the beard area,' says dermatologist Barry Goldman. These and other types of hair loss are harder to treat, and if you aren’t sure what’s causing your thinning, it’s best to consult a dermatologist who can help identify it and formulate the best treatment plan with you.
Do Hair Loss Products Work?
That’s the million dollar question. The fact of the matter is, not all of them do. All our experts recommend focusing on tried and true ingredients minoxidil and finasteride, both of which haven been shown through years of study to help control MPHL. For the record, these are the only two ingredients for hair loss. That’s not to say that other treatments, like supplements, natural remedies, and gadgets won’t work at all, it’s just that the science supporting them isn’t as robust (or doesn’t exist at all). There is also something to be said about a multi-pronged approach, like using minoxidil and a supplement. 'The more ways you can act on the pathways contributing to hair loss the better and I often see patients on multiple types of therapy have better results,' says Dr. Kash. But if you’re using something and your hair loss isn’t getting better or, yikes, getting worse, head to a dermatologist for an evaluation.
Look at the Ingredients
If you want to hedge your bets, look for tried and true minoxidil. Dr. Kash recommends products with 5% minoxidil – the maximum amount available over the counter. She also says there isn’t much difference in the efficacy between name brand and generic products, as long as they all contain 5% minoxidil.
Finasteride is usually taken orally, so you’re less likely to find it in topical products. Any other ingredients, like collagen and antioxidants found in supplements, can be helpful to support hair health, but won’t replace these two hair-loss all stars.
Follow the Directions
It should go without saying, but if you’re going to use a product, make sure you’re using it correctly. Before applying anything to your head, make sure you know how much to put on, how and when to apply it (and how often), and how long to leave it on your hair or if you need to wash it out. It’s safe to say you definitely won’t see any difference if you’re not using a product correctly, no matter what it is.
Consider Your Hair Type and Texture
The good news is that 'we haven’t seen a difference in efficacy between patients with fine or textured hair,' says Dr. Goldman. However, 'more research needs to be done.' And while medications like minoxidil will work on all hair types, how you use it may differ.
The biggest rule of thumb, according to Dr. Kash, is to make sure you 'apply the products to the scalp where the hair follicles are' and not only on the hair shaft itself. Additionally, if you have fine hair, apply the product at night, let it dry overnight, and then brush it through, she says. Applying it in the morning may weight down fine hair and make it look greasy. On the flip side, if you have textured hair, make sure to really massage it into your scalp, since some products like minoxidil can leave textured hair dry.
Stick With It
The biggest thing to keep in mind when using hair loss treatments is to be patient. 'You can have increased shedding for up to six weeks after starting minoxidil,' says Dr. Kash. That shedding is temporary (if it doesn’t stop, see a dermatologist). Additionally, 'it often takes three months to start to see an improvement and six months for significant improvement,' she says. If you give up before then, you likely won’t see any improvement at all. The one exception: if you notice any redness, itching, swelling, or irritation, stop using it and head to your dermatologist.
What are the Different Types of Hair Loss?
Before you start these at-home hair loss treatments, our experts recommend talking to a doctor to determine the type of hair loss you're actually experiencing.
Telogen Effluvium
This hair loss type is triggered by illness, drugs, hormonal changes, or stress, and speeds up the 'shedding' phase of the hair-growth cycle, which can cause the appearance of hair thinning on your scalp.
Androgenetic Alopecia
A.k.a. male-pattern hair loss, it's the most common form of hair loss, and is usually genetically inherited. This appears as a receding hairline and thinning on the crown.
Meet The Experts
- Natalie Kash, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained hair restoration surgeon and co-founder of Root Hair Institute in Bellevue, Washington, USA.
- Barry Goldman, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a clinical assistant professor at New York University Medical Center.
- Dhaval Bhanusali, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and founder of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery.
How We Selected
For this story, we consulted with three dermatologists on the best hair growth products to buy online, as well as what to look for in these hair loss treatments. They considered each product's ingredients, and how well these products have worked for their patients.
Munce is also a seasoned grooming writer who's tested countless hair loss products in the past decade.
