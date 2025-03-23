These Supplements, Sprays, and Helmets Might Help Prevent Hair Loss (2025)

What Causes Hair Loss in Men?

Before you can treat hair loss, you have to know what’s causing it. Overwhelmingly, the most common type of hair loss in men is androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern hair loss (MPHL), and is 'primarily driven by genetics and hormones,; says dermatologist Natalie Kash.

MPHL happens when a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) causes the life cycle of your hair to shorten, leading to increased shedding and loss. There is also increasing evidence that factors like inflammation and oxidative stress can contribute to MPHL, according to Dr. Kash.

Identifying MPHL is relatively simple – hair loss is typically concentrated in 'certain parts of the scalp like the hair line, top of the head and the crown,' she says, whereas hair on the lower part of the scalp and around your ears is usually less affected.

There are other forms of hair loss to complicate things, though. Telogen effluvium is hair loss caused by high stress, surgeries or other internal issues like thyroid problems or vitamin D deficiency. There’s also alopecia areata,'caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the hair follicles causing smooth circles of hair loss on the scalp and sometimes it the beard area,' says dermatologist Barry Goldman. These and other types of hair loss are harder to treat, and if you aren’t sure what’s causing your thinning, it’s best to consult a dermatologist who can help identify it and formulate the best treatment plan with you.

Do Hair Loss Products Work?

That’s the million dollar question. The fact of the matter is, not all of them do. All our experts recommend focusing on tried and true ingredients minoxidil and finasteride, both of which haven been shown through years of study to help control MPHL. For the record, these are the only two ingredients for hair loss. That’s not to say that other treatments, like supplements, natural remedies, and gadgets won’t work at all, it’s just that the science supporting them isn’t as robust (or doesn’t exist at all). There is also something to be said about a multi-pronged approach, like using minoxidil and a supplement. 'The more ways you can act on the pathways contributing to hair loss the better and I often see patients on multiple types of therapy have better results,' says Dr. Kash. But if you’re using something and your hair loss isn’t getting better or, yikes, getting worse, head to a dermatologist for an evaluation.

Look at the Ingredients

If you want to hedge your bets, look for tried and true minoxidil. Dr. Kash recommends products with 5% minoxidil – the maximum amount available over the counter. She also says there isn’t much difference in the efficacy between name brand and generic products, as long as they all contain 5% minoxidil.

Finasteride is usually taken orally, so you’re less likely to find it in topical products. Any other ingredients, like collagen and antioxidants found in supplements, can be helpful to support hair health, but won’t replace these two hair-loss all stars.

Follow the Directions

It should go without saying, but if you’re going to use a product, make sure you’re using it correctly. Before applying anything to your head, make sure you know how much to put on, how and when to apply it (and how often), and how long to leave it on your hair or if you need to wash it out. It’s safe to say you definitely won’t see any difference if you’re not using a product correctly, no matter what it is.

Consider Your Hair Type and Texture

The good news is that 'we haven’t seen a difference in efficacy between patients with fine or textured hair,' says Dr. Goldman. However, 'more research needs to be done.' And while medications like minoxidil will work on all hair types, how you use it may differ.

The biggest rule of thumb, according to Dr. Kash, is to make sure you 'apply the products to the scalp where the hair follicles are' and not only on the hair shaft itself. Additionally, if you have fine hair, apply the product at night, let it dry overnight, and then brush it through, she says. Applying it in the morning may weight down fine hair and make it look greasy. On the flip side, if you have textured hair, make sure to really massage it into your scalp, since some products like minoxidil can leave textured hair dry.

Stick With It

The biggest thing to keep in mind when using hair loss treatments is to be patient. 'You can have increased shedding for up to six weeks after starting minoxidil,' says Dr. Kash. That shedding is temporary (if it doesn’t stop, see a dermatologist). Additionally, 'it often takes three months to start to see an improvement and six months for significant improvement,' she says. If you give up before then, you likely won’t see any improvement at all. The one exception: if you notice any redness, itching, swelling, or irritation, stop using it and head to your dermatologist.

What are the Different Types of Hair Loss?

Before you start these at-home hair loss treatments, our experts recommend talking to a doctor to determine the type of hair loss you're actually experiencing.

Telogen Effluvium

This hair loss type is triggered by illness, drugs, hormonal changes, or stress, and speeds up the 'shedding' phase of the hair-growth cycle, which can cause the appearance of hair thinning on your scalp.

Androgenetic Alopecia

A.k.a. male-pattern hair loss, it's the most common form of hair loss, and is usually genetically inherited. This appears as a receding hairline and thinning on the crown.

Meet The Experts

Natalie Kash, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained hair restoration surgeon and co-founder of Root Hair Institute in Bellevue, Washington, USA.

Barry Goldman, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a clinical assistant professor at New York University Medical Center.

Dhaval Bhanusali, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and founder of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery.

How We Selected

For this story, we consulted with three dermatologists on the best hair growth products to buy online, as well as what to look for in these hair loss treatments. They considered each product's ingredients, and how well these products have worked for their patients.

Munce is also a seasoned grooming writer who's tested countless hair loss products in the past decade.