These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Liquid Illuminizer Travel Size Blow Dryer Best Travel Supplement Cases Saie Mini Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter Pros Cons Hair Trends Travel Hair Dryer Brush Pros Cons Cadence Daily Routine Capsule Set Pros Cons Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Pros Cons Joanna Czech SkincareThe Kit Pros Cons Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Pros Cons Paravel Cabana See-All Set Pros Cons Maya Base Perfume Oil Pros Cons Go Essentials Travel Size Mint Mouthwash Packets Pros Cons Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag Pros Cons Touchland Glow Mist Hand Sanitizer - Rosewater Pros Cons La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40+ Pros Cons Ghd Chronos Flat Iron Pros Cons Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick Pros Cons Blue Water Girls Private Island Glow Pros Cons Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Sleek Stick Pros Cons Why Trust ELLE Beauty? Shop More ELLE Beauty Essentials References

Nothing lifts a mood quite like the promise of an impending trip on your calendar. However, the prep work leading up to boarding is pretty close to that feeling, from planning and collecting your beachside or sunset dinner outfits to meticulously crafting your itinerary. What’s even better is packing all the makeup, body care, and skin care products in your travel cosmetics bags. ELLE editors are pros at shopping for the best travel beauty essentials to lug on our trips, so much so that we launched First Class Beauty, an exhaustive guide of the newest and buzziest items to take you through your summer and winter travel plans.

Still, those guides don’t even begin to cover the gamut of the holy grail makeup, skin care, and fragrance we lug around for each adventure—some even in our day-to-day handbags. Many of us are loyal to a subtle musky base perfume oil, an illuminizing makeup enhancer, and even a cute, compact sanitizer that leaves hands moisturized and can dispense up to 500 sprays. And because sunscreen is a non-negotiable, we found a universally flattering formula that won’t embarrass you on your sunny excursions. Plus, several of these toiletries are housed in a cute travel pouch, and ELLE editors have been gatekeeping the best ones—until now.

Why spend hours scrolling through thousands of pages when we produced a thoughtfully curated list of our editor-approved essentials? Ahead, find the eight best travel beauty essentials ELLE editors can’t live without.

Best Liquid Illuminizer

Saie Mini Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (7)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (8)Non-sticky finish

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (9)Can be too glittery for some

“When I want to go makeup-free but still want my skin to look great, I smooth on Saie’s Glowy Super gel. I never travel without it.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead

Size: 0.5 fl oz

Shades: Starglow, Warmglow, Sunglow, Soseglow

Sephora rating: 4.1/5 stars

Travel Size Blow Dryer

Hair Trends Travel Hair Dryer Brush

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (10)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (11)Comes with a travel case
  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (12)Lightweight
  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (13)Doesn’t take up much space

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (14)For domestic travel only

“It’s so easy to get that straight-from-the-salon volume and bounce with a round brush. It especially comes in handy after long days at the beach or swimming in the pool.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead

Size: 0.88lb

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5 stars

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Travel Supplement Cases

Cadence Daily Routine Capsule Set

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (15)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (16)Magnetic exterior

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (17)No pump applicator

“I can’t help but laugh whenever I travel with my friends, and we all line up our Cadence capsules along the bathroom sink. To be frank, these little colorful containers are pricey, but they’re also the best. I’ve used them to transport moisturizer, sunscreen, vitamins, even jewelry, and the fact that they’re magnetic means you’ll never misplace one. They also make a perfect gift!”—Madison Feller, deputy editor

Best Lightweight Sunscreen

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (18)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (19)Can also work as a primer

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (20)Some users dislike the scent

“Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette has finally launched US-friendly versions of its famed formulas, which had those in the know smuggling bottles into the States from the land down under. Although Supreme Screen isn’t a carbon copy of the original, it’s still pretty darn great; the chemical sunscreen has the hydrating abilities of a moisturizer, the skin-prepping skills of a primer, and SPF 50 protection. I took it with me on a recent trip to Miami, and my skin came out unscathed.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer

Size: 1.76 fl oz

Key ingredients: SPF 50, squalane

See Also
Swap your beauty routine for these dermatologist-loved essentials for spring, starting at $6The Best Beauty Products of 2025, According to Vogue’s Beauty TeamBeauty essentials: verbeter je stijl met de beste productenThe 8 best vegan makeup and skincare brands

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Multipurpose Pouch

Joanna Czech SkincareThe Kit

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (21)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (22)Wipeable fabric

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (23)Can only be purchased with the skin care products

“I received this as a gift and immediately loved the puffer bag. I’m a sucker for a cute pouch because the bottom of my larger bags can be a maze to sort through, especially when traveling. I prefer to check my bags, which means my personal bag needs to have everything I need to get through short- and long-haul flights. This chic, puffy pouch houses all my knickknacks across two large zip compartments—perfect for my passport, cleansing wipes (also included in the Joanna Czech kit), lip balms, and more—and one smaller one where I keep any vitamins or first-aid essentials.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor

Size: 1 fl oz (each)

Color: Navy

The Post-Flight Mask

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (24)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (25)Hydrating formula
  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (26)Gives skin a subtle shine

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (27)Some do not like the scent

“I hate how tired and dehydrated my skin looks after long flights. This mask is a lifesaver that wakes the skin up and infuses it with moisture.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead

Size: 1 oz.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Cosmetics Bag Set

Paravel Cabana See-All Set

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (28)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (29)PVC coating makes it easy to clean

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (30)Canvas coating can be easily damaged by liquid formulas

“I like keeping everything organized in my monogrammed Paravel cases.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead

Size: Mini, 5.5" x 4.75" x 2.5" (14cm x 11.4cm x 6.4cm); large, 8.5" x 5.5" x 3.75" (21.6cm x 14cm x 9.5cm)

Colors: Shandy, domino black, paloma, marlin

Paravel rating: 5/5 stars

Best Base Perfume Oil

Maya Base Perfume Oil

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (31)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (32)Enhances perfume layering

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (33)Pricey for the size

“As you can imagine, I pack a lot into my liquids bag whenever I fly somewhere. There is no room for a large perfume bottle, which is a shame because I like to layer anywhere from three to four perfumes each morning. But when I have to consolidate, I choose Maya’s Base, a musk perfume with touches of amber, sandalwood, and lily petals. Because it’s a perfume oil, it lasts and projects well, and I know for a fact that I smell good when I wear it. Plus, it’s a tiny vial and takes up very little space.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer

Size: 0.35 fl oz

Notes: Lily petals, sandalwood, amber, soft Musk

Mini Mouthwash

Go Essentials Travel Size Mint Mouthwash Packets

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (34)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (35)Refreshing mild flavor
  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (36)Leak-proof packaging

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (37)Sturdy packaging may be difficult to open for some

“I keep these little packets in every purse to freshen up my breath after meals. Of course, they are also perfect for vacations, thanks to their TSA-friendly size.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead

Size: 11ml

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

See Also
I Spent 2 Weeks "Leaning Out" My Beauty Routine—Here's What Was Left Standing

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (38)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (39)Wipeable fabric

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (40)Could use wider interior pockets

“I’m not sure how I used to travel without this hanging toiletry bag. It has so many compartments (potentially too many compartments?) that I find myself giddy while packing, dividing my products up into the most niche categories. It’s also cute, easy to clean, and fits my entire bathroom cabinet. I repeat: How did I used to travel without this?”—Madison Feller, deputy editor

Size: 8” x 6” x 4”

Colors: 11

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Moisturizing Sanitizer

Touchland Glow Mist Hand Sanitizer - Rosewater

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (41)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (42)Moisturizes

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (43)Runs out quickly

“When you’re traveling, you always need hand sanitizer, and mine is Touchland. The packaging makes a big difference—it’s absolutely leak-proof, so you won’t be dealing with spilled hand sanitizer all over your TSA-friendly liquids bag. The Glow Mist in Rosewater has a light floral scent (instead of a headache-inducing alcohol one) and goes an extra step further to add a subtle glow to your hands.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer

Size: 1 oz

Key ingredients: Alcohol, Detoskin

Ulta rating: 4.5/5 stars

Best Tinted Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40+

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (44)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (45)Medium coverage

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (46)Thick texture

“Ironically, the regular version of this sunscreen is the main thing I stock up on when I'm shopping at a French pharmacy, so I was delighted to see a US equivalent that’s also tinted. When I squeezed a glob out, the color was off-putting, to say the least. However, it blended seamlessly when I applied it all over my face and covered my dark spots. Tinted sunscreens are typically sheer, but this formula rivals my full-coverage foundations—and is just as long-lasting as them, too.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Shades: 4

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Universal Flat Iron

Ghd Chronos Flat Iron

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (47)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (48)Universal voltage

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (49)May need more than one pass for thicker, curlier hair

“Say it with me: universal voltage. I like that I can bring this straightener anywhere in the world and know it will work without blowing a fuse.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor

Size: 5 x 3 x 3 inches; 1.68 pounds

Color: White/black

Best Foundation Stick

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (50)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (51)Great shade range

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (52)May not be best for oily skin

“I like to travel with as few liquids as possible, and I hate bringing a full-sized foundation with me. This foundation stick is in my regular rotation anyway, but it’s especially good to travel with, and it gives you such an ethereal glow while still providing coverage.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor

Size: 0.03 fl oz

Shades

: 20

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Tanning Oil for Dark Skin

Blue Water Girls Private Island Glow

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (53)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (54)Quick tanning

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (55)Can feel a little sticky

“It’s not a good vacation unless I get a gorgeous, bronzed tan. I don’t tan easily and am always jealous of my friends who can step foot in the sun for mere minutes and return with evidence of a sunkissed glow. This glow accelerant is my cheat sheet to tanning for Black girls; after applying my sunscreen all over, I follow up with this, focusing on my arms, decolletage, and legs. After a few hours in the sun, I’m always pleased to slip out of my bikini to see my tan lines.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor

Size: 3.4 fl oz

Key ingredients: Castor oil, shea oil, squalane

Best Wax Stick for Flyaways

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Sleek Stick

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (56)

Pros

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (57)Nourishing ingredients

Cons

  • These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (58)Can feel a little greasy

“I slick my hair back all the time, especially when I’m on vacation and can’t be bothered (or am in some place hot and humid!). This one stick provides all-day hold and tons of shine. Plus, it’s easy to wash out—I’ve been burned by other slick sticks.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor

Size: 0.5 fl oz

Key ingredients: Plum oil, yuzu extract, super-B complex

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Why Trust ELLE Beauty?

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (59)

As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, beauty commerce editor Nerisha Penrose polled ELLE editors on their favorite travel beauty essentials.

Shop More ELLE Beauty Essentials

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (60)

The Best Long-Lasting Fragrances That Won’t Overwhelm You

Experts Recommend These Bikini Trimmers to Prevent Ingrown Hairs

The Best Body Exfoliators to Reverse Dry, Scaly Skin

The Best Cellulite Creams for Smooth Skin

The Best SPF Body Lotions for Head-to-Toe Sun Protection

These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (2025)

References

Top Articles
Throat problems during perimenopause and menopause
NAGAIA Premuim Nail Dipping System, Dip Essential Liquid Activator Expedite, Home & Salon Dip Liquid, Air Dry Dip Powder System, Salon Acrylic Nails Alternative, No UV Lamp, Low Odor, For Professional
Eyebrow Growth Serums That Work, According to Experts and Editors
Latest Posts
Neck pain & headaches
Do lash and brow growth serums really work? Which should I buy? Experts explain
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 5783

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.