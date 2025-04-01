These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (2025)

Nothing lifts a mood quite like the promise of an impending trip on your calendar. However, the prep work leading up to boarding is pretty close to that feeling, from planning and collecting your beachside or sunset dinner outfits to meticulously crafting your itinerary. What’s even better is packing all the makeup, body care, and skin care products in your travel cosmetics bags. ELLE editors are pros at shopping for the best travel beauty essentials to lug on our trips, so much so that we launched First Class Beauty, an exhaustive guide of the newest and buzziest items to take you through your summer and winter travel plans.
Still, those guides don’t even begin to cover the gamut of the holy grail makeup, skin care, and fragrance we lug around for each adventure—some even in our day-to-day handbags. Many of us are loyal to a subtle musky base perfume oil, an illuminizing makeup enhancer, and even a cute, compact sanitizer that leaves hands moisturized and can dispense up to 500 sprays. And because sunscreen is a non-negotiable, we found a universally flattering formula that won’t embarrass you on your sunny excursions. Plus, several of these toiletries are housed in a cute travel pouch, and ELLE editors have been gatekeeping the best ones—until now.
Why spend hours scrolling through thousands of pages when we produced a thoughtfully curated list of our editor-approved essentials? Ahead, find the eight best travel beauty essentials ELLE editors can’t live without.
Best Liquid Illuminizer
Saie Mini Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
Pros
- Non-sticky finish
Cons
- Can be too glittery for some
“When I want to go makeup-free but still want my skin to look great, I smooth on Saie’s Glowy Super gel. I never travel without it.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead
Size: 0.5 fl oz
Shades: Starglow, Warmglow, Sunglow, Soseglow
Sephora rating: 4.1/5 stars
Travel Size Blow Dryer
Hair Trends Travel Hair Dryer Brush
Pros
- Comes with a travel case
- Lightweight
- Doesn’t take up much space
Cons
- For domestic travel only
“It’s so easy to get that straight-from-the-salon volume and bounce with a round brush. It especially comes in handy after long days at the beach or swimming in the pool.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead
Size: 0.88lb
Amazon Rating: 4.1/5 stars
Best Travel Supplement Cases
Cadence Daily Routine Capsule Set
Pros
- Magnetic exterior
Cons
- No pump applicator
“I can’t help but laugh whenever I travel with my friends, and we all line up our Cadence capsules along the bathroom sink. To be frank, these little colorful containers are pricey, but they’re also the best. I’ve used them to transport moisturizer, sunscreen, vitamins, even jewelry, and the fact that they’re magnetic means you’ll never misplace one. They also make a perfect gift!”—Madison Feller, deputy editor
Best Lightweight Sunscreen
Ultra Violette Supreme Screen
Pros
- Can also work as a primer
Cons
- Some users dislike the scent
“Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette has finally launched US-friendly versions of its famed formulas, which had those in the know smuggling bottles into the States from the land down under. Although Supreme Screen isn’t a carbon copy of the original, it’s still pretty darn great; the chemical sunscreen has the hydrating abilities of a moisturizer, the skin-prepping skills of a primer, and SPF 50 protection. I took it with me on a recent trip to Miami, and my skin came out unscathed.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer
Size: 1.76 fl oz
Key ingredients: SPF 50, squalane
Best Multipurpose Pouch
Joanna Czech SkincareThe Kit
Pros
- Wipeable fabric
Cons
- Can only be purchased with the skin care products
“I received this as a gift and immediately loved the puffer bag. I’m a sucker for a cute pouch because the bottom of my larger bags can be a maze to sort through, especially when traveling. I prefer to check my bags, which means my personal bag needs to have everything I need to get through short- and long-haul flights. This chic, puffy pouch houses all my knickknacks across two large zip compartments—perfect for my passport, cleansing wipes (also included in the Joanna Czech kit), lip balms, and more—and one smaller one where I keep any vitamins or first-aid essentials.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor
Size: 1 fl oz (each)
Color: Navy
The Post-Flight Mask
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- Gives skin a subtle shine
Cons
- Some do not like the scent
“I hate how tired and dehydrated my skin looks after long flights. This mask is a lifesaver that wakes the skin up and infuses it with moisture.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead
Size: 1 oz.
Amazon Rating: 4.5/5 stars
Best Cosmetics Bag Set
Paravel Cabana See-All Set
Pros
- PVC coating makes it easy to clean
Cons
- Canvas coating can be easily damaged by liquid formulas
“I like keeping everything organized in my monogrammed Paravel cases.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead
Size: Mini, 5.5" x 4.75" x 2.5" (14cm x 11.4cm x 6.4cm); large, 8.5" x 5.5" x 3.75" (21.6cm x 14cm x 9.5cm)
Colors: Shandy, domino black, paloma, marlin
Paravel rating: 5/5 stars
Best Base Perfume Oil
Maya Base Perfume Oil
Pros
- Enhances perfume layering
Cons
- Pricey for the size
“As you can imagine, I pack a lot into my liquids bag whenever I fly somewhere. There is no room for a large perfume bottle, which is a shame because I like to layer anywhere from three to four perfumes each morning. But when I have to consolidate, I choose Maya’s Base, a musk perfume with touches of amber, sandalwood, and lily petals. Because it’s a perfume oil, it lasts and projects well, and I know for a fact that I smell good when I wear it. Plus, it’s a tiny vial and takes up very little space.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer
Size: 0.35 fl oz
Notes: Lily petals, sandalwood, amber, soft Musk
Mini Mouthwash
Go Essentials Travel Size Mint Mouthwash Packets
Pros
- Refreshing mild flavor
- Leak-proof packaging
Cons
- Sturdy packaging may be difficult to open for some
“I keep these little packets in every purse to freshen up my breath after meals. Of course, they are also perfect for vacations, thanks to their TSA-friendly size.”—Alexis Bennett Parker, commerce content lead
Size: 11ml
Amazon Rating: 4.6/5
Best Hanging Toiletry Bag
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
Pros
- Wipeable fabric
Cons
- Could use wider interior pockets
“I’m not sure how I used to travel without this hanging toiletry bag. It has so many compartments (potentially too many compartments?) that I find myself giddy while packing, dividing my products up into the most niche categories. It’s also cute, easy to clean, and fits my entire bathroom cabinet. I repeat: How did I used to travel without this?”—Madison Feller, deputy editor
Size: 8” x 6” x 4”
Colors: 11
Best Moisturizing Sanitizer
Touchland Glow Mist Hand Sanitizer - Rosewater
Pros
- Moisturizes
Cons
- Runs out quickly
“When you’re traveling, you always need hand sanitizer, and mine is Touchland. The packaging makes a big difference—it’s absolutely leak-proof, so you won’t be dealing with spilled hand sanitizer all over your TSA-friendly liquids bag. The Glow Mist in Rosewater has a light floral scent (instead of a headache-inducing alcohol one) and goes an extra step further to add a subtle glow to your hands.”—Carol Lee, associate beauty e-commerce writer
Size: 1 oz
Key ingredients: Alcohol, Detoskin
Ulta rating: 4.5/5 stars
Best Tinted Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40+
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Medium coverage
Cons
- Thick texture
“Ironically, the regular version of this sunscreen is the main thing I stock up on when I'm shopping at a French pharmacy, so I was delighted to see a US equivalent that’s also tinted. When I squeezed a glob out, the color was off-putting, to say the least. However, it blended seamlessly when I applied it all over my face and covered my dark spots. Tinted sunscreens are typically sheer, but this formula rivals my full-coverage foundations—and is just as long-lasting as them, too.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor
Size: 1.7 fl oz
Shades: 4
Best Universal Flat Iron
Ghd Chronos Flat Iron
Pros
- Universal voltage
Cons
- May need more than one pass for thicker, curlier hair
“Say it with me: universal voltage. I like that I can bring this straightener anywhere in the world and know it will work without blowing a fuse.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor
Size: 5 x 3 x 3 inches; 1.68 pounds
Color: White/black
Best Foundation Stick
Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick
Pros
- Great shade range
Cons
- May not be best for oily skin
“I like to travel with as few liquids as possible, and I hate bringing a full-sized foundation with me. This foundation stick is in my regular rotation anyway, but it’s especially good to travel with, and it gives you such an ethereal glow while still providing coverage.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor
Size: 0.03 fl oz Shades
Shades: 20
Best Tanning Oil for Dark Skin
Blue Water Girls Private Island Glow
Pros
- Quick tanning
Cons
- Can feel a little sticky
“It’s not a good vacation unless I get a gorgeous, bronzed tan. I don’t tan easily and am always jealous of my friends who can step foot in the sun for mere minutes and return with evidence of a sunkissed glow. This glow accelerant is my cheat sheet to tanning for Black girls; after applying my sunscreen all over, I follow up with this, focusing on my arms, decolletage, and legs. After a few hours in the sun, I’m always pleased to slip out of my bikini to see my tan lines.”—Nerisha Penrose, beauty commerce editor
Size: 3.4 fl oz
Key ingredients: Castor oil, shea oil, squalane
Best Wax Stick for Flyaways
Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Sleek Stick
Pros
- Nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Can feel a little greasy
“I slick my hair back all the time, especially when I’m on vacation and can’t be bothered (or am in some place hot and humid!). This one stick provides all-day hold and tons of shine. Plus, it’s easy to wash out—I’ve been burned by other slick sticks.”—Katie Berohn, beauty editor
Size: 0.5 fl oz
Key ingredients: Plum oil, yuzu extract, super-B complex
Why Trust ELLE Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, beauty commerce editor Nerisha Penrose polled ELLE editors on their favorite travel beauty essentials.
