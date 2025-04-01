These Travel-Friendly Beauty Essentials Will Make You Feel Like a Professional Jet-Setter (2025)

Nothing lifts a mood quite like the promise of an impending trip on your calendar. However, the prep work leading up to boarding is pretty close to that feeling, from planning and collecting your beachside or sunset dinner outfits to meticulously crafting your itinerary. What’s even better is packing all the makeup, body care, and skin care products in your travel cosmetics bags. ELLE editors are pros at shopping for the best travel beauty essentials to lug on our trips, so much so that we launched First Class Beauty, an exhaustive guide of the newest and buzziest items to take you through your summer and winter travel plans.

Still, those guides don’t even begin to cover the gamut of the holy grail makeup, skin care, and fragrance we lug around for each adventure—some even in our day-to-day handbags. Many of us are loyal to a subtle musky base perfume oil, an illuminizing makeup enhancer, and even a cute, compact sanitizer that leaves hands moisturized and can dispense up to 500 sprays. And because sunscreen is a non-negotiable, we found a universally flattering formula that won’t embarrass you on your sunny excursions. Plus, several of these toiletries are housed in a cute travel pouch, and ELLE editors have been gatekeeping the best ones—until now.

Why spend hours scrolling through thousands of pages when we produced a thoughtfully curated list of our editor-approved essentials? Ahead, find the eight best travel beauty essentials ELLE editors can’t live without.